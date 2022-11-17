9 Stocking Stuffers That Help Kate Hudson Slay the Holiday Season

In fact, focusing on filling each stocking is how Hudson “slays the season” because she says it’s easy to curate smaller gifts and sneak in really special items based on her family’s interests. There are a few things she puts in everyone’s stockings, particularly things to eat (like chocolate) and things to wear (socks are totally underrated in her opinion). But if you’re still a little lost on what to put in your loved ones’ stockings, Hudson shares nine foolproof gifts that will make unwrapping stockings the highlight of every holiday season to come.

While big elaborate gifts have their time and place, sometimes the best things are small enough to fit in a box — or during the holidays, in a stocking. Stockings often get overlooked, but for actress, entrepreneur, and InBloom founder , Kate Hudson, they’re the main event on Christmas morning. “We’re a big stocking family — so much so that we went from these mini stockings to enormous ones because everyone loves them,” she says.

Compartés The Original Dark Chocolate Truffles CompartÃ©s View On Compartes.com The holidays are prime time for anyone to indulge their sweet tooth, and while any form of candy makes for a great stocking stuffer, Hudson likes to include handcrafted dark chocolates, like these from Compartes. “The trick is to stay away from chocolate bars as they tend to melt,” she says. The attention to detail on these gourmet dark chocolate truffles sets them apart from other confections — the hand-designed blue wave decals are inspired by the waves lapping onto the California coastline. Compartés offers a wide variety of truffle flavors with other colorful designs, so you can find the best treat for each person you’re shopping for. Other notable options include the red checkered chocolate covered caramels and the tropical leaf-studded pistachio sea salt chocolate truffles. Price at time of publish: $35

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask 5 Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Beautifiedyou.com View On Bloomingdales For the skincare lovers in your family, Hudson recommends filling their stockings with sheet masks — particularly the Facial Treatment Masks from SK-II, which happen to be her go-to. Made with Pitera — the brand’s exclusive natural ingredient that’s rich in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals — these powerful sheet masks replenish the skin’s moisture barrier, helping to reduce the look of wrinkles and enhancing firmness. Buy a box for everyone on your nice list or place one mask in each person’s stocking (they’ll be stoked either way). Price at time of publish: $95 for 6

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar 4.3 Jillian Dempsey View On Sephora View On Jilliandempsey.com View On Revolve “Skincare tools are always fun for stocking stuffers,” says Hudson. One that she finds herself reaching for again and again is the Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar. The 24 karat gold-plated vibrating bar pulsates 6,000 times a minute to lift, firm, and sculpt features while also depuffing. Not to mention it feels incredible with near instantaneous results. As a stocking stuffer, it’s a no-frills yet effective facial tool that skin care beginners and experts alike will love. Price at time of publish: $195

SolaWave Wand SolaWave View On Amazon View On Beautybay.com View On Currentbody.com Another one of Hudson’s favorite beauty tools is her LED mask — she pops it on and meditates while it works its magic, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, blemishes, and more. While LED face masks can be big and bulky (making them near impossible to stash in a stocking), the next best thing is the Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand, which easily fits into any stocking. Like a mini red light mask on a stick, this facial tool stimulates muscles with low-voltage microcurrents providing a relaxing facial massage and the same benefits of a full-size LED mask. The best part? It only needs to be used five minutes a day for visible results. Price at time of publish: $149

InBloom Mini Holiday Survival Set InBloom View On Tobeinbloom.com The holidays can leave people feeling rundown — not just physically, but also mentally. To stay chipper during the season, it’s important to nourish the body and mind from the inside out, which is why Hudson recommends gifting InBloom’s Nutritional Powerhouse Blends Trial Set. “My rule for stocking stuffers is I don't want any crap — you can’t just stuff it to stuff it — it has to be purposeful like this,” she says. This “survival kit” will help the recipient stay on top of things through the holiday season and beyond. Inside, you’ll find single pouches of Beauty Aura (a marine collagen complex to promote glowing skin), Clean Green Protein Vanilla & Chocolate (plant-based protein powders), Essential Elements (a daily vitamin powder with adaptogens to support the nervous system), Immune Defense (an herbal remedy that supports immunity), and Brain Flow (an herbal blend that supports brain focus and memory). Mix them into water, tea, or smoothies and reap the benefits. Price at time of publish: $20

TheraFace Pro Therabody View On Therabody.com You’ve probably heard of the original Theragun — the percussive massage gun that works wonders on sore muscles. This is the brand’s newest iteration: It’s smaller and incorporates LED technology to not only address facial tension, but also other skincare concerns like wrinkles and acne. Hudson considers this another alternative to her go-to LED mask and thinks it makes for a great stocking stuffer. With three heads that relieve tight muscles in the face/neck, a microcurrent ring, three LED light rings (both blue and red light), and a cleansing ring, the multi-tool will be a treat for your recipient (and may even replace their trusted facialist). Price at time of publish: $399

The Grinch x Stance Crew Socks Stance View On Stance.com When it comes to wearable gifts, Hudson says you really can’t go wrong with a good pair of socks. Among her family, Stance socks are a favorite. The standard cotton blend is comfortable and breathable, making them a great fit for athletic activities or just lounging around the house. Though you can choose between an array of patterns or opt for more plain, everyday socks, we recommend selecting a holiday design (like the Grinch, pictured) because it’s memorable and fun for everyone in the family. Price at time of publish: $20

Celine Cotton Socks Off White Celine View On Celine.com On the flip side of fun socks for the entire family, you can also treat someone special (like mom) to a pair of plush designer socks. “If someone in my family wants to pop a pair of Celine socks in my stocking, I’m just putting it out there,” Hudson jokes. Think about it, though: Moms do so much, and she’ll love being spoiled with these luxe cotton socks embroidered with the iconic Celine logo. Price at time of publish: $100