The Top Spring Color Trends to Wear for 2023, According to Fashion Stylists

TikTok may have invented a few seasonal aesthetics, but fashion coined seasonal color palettes a long time ago. For example, fall hues reflect the changing leaves — think warm burgundy, mustard yellow, rust orange, and tree bark brown. Spring colors, on the other hand, inspire us for the warmer months ahead, and include soft sunshine yellow, as well as baby pinks and blues.

Miranda Priestly wasn’t wrong: flowers for spring aren’t groundbreaking, and neither are pastels, or colors like mint green, and peach. Still, that doesn’t mean we don’t love wearing them. Fashion cliches are cliche for a reason — and spring colors (as well as other seasonal palettes) are no exception. They’re tried, true, and worn over and over because they inspire us to shed the hum-drum layers of our winter wardrobe and have fun with fashion again.

That said, if you’re looking for something to wear outside spring color norms, there are plenty of options to choose from. Ahead, we asked stylists and other experts in the fashion space to tell us which colors they are most looking forward to wearing/dressing their clients for spring 2023. Spoiler alert: it’s going to be a very blue season.

Robin's Eggs Blue

The Expert: Soneca Guadara, NYC-based celebrity stylist.

“Once I hear the birds chirping, the first sight of tulips and crocus start to bloom, that's my signal to officially break out my springtime hues. My all-time favorite color is Robin's Eggs Blue. I've incorporated the color by wearing it as a knit sweater (especially since the weather in the suburbs of NYC can still be quite cold) to wearing it as a dress and adding a beige boot. As the weather gets warmer, I will incorporate the color in a pair of tassel earrings. I'll also start wearing more florals that have the color within the pattern.”

Lavender

The Expert: KJ Moody, celebrity fashion stylist.

“Lavender would get my vote for a necessary addition to your spring wardrobe. It’s a great neutral color. It’s calming, inviting, and classic, yet can be really exciting if styled properly. I will be incorporating lavender in a number of ways: fashion pieces, jackets, bags, shoes, jewelry, scarves, etc. I mean, how classically cool for spring would a pair of lavender sunglasses and a lavender scarf with a classic white T-shirt and denim jeans be?"

"A Dictionary of Color identified three major shades of lavender — [floral] lavender, lavender gray, and lavender blue — and in addition, a fourth shade of lavender called old lavender (a dark lavender gray). Check out every lavender hue on the spectrum and find the one that will complement the majority of the basic colors in your wardrobe. Incorporate the color wherever you can; it’s the perfect fit for most pieces in your wardrobe and will easily bring your SQ (style quotient) up a few notches.”

Every Shade of Unconventional Blue

The Expert: Grant Alexander, owner, creative director, and stylist at G, Alxnd.

“Unconventional blues have always been a springtime favorite while dressing myself and my clients. They are shades that are unique and eye-catching while remaining flattering and not too in-your-face. It’s a shade of blue that makes people pause, double-take, and ask you where you found it. It’s not royal, baby, or sky — it’s a different take on all of these. It’s a tint from another color mixed in."

"My suggestion is to mix and match the colors. Live in a monochromatic space using different blue — top, bottom, and jacket, all different shades. Find and rock your favorite combinations and then, when you need to add another color, I personally love and recommend off-whites and creams."

Pastel Pink

The Expert: Kelly de Gaalon, founder of Gaâla.

“My favorite springtime color is pastel pink. Creating pieces in this shade, such as our bestselling Tamara ensemble, enables a seamless transition from winter to spring as the days get warmer. Elegant silk blouses and lightweight sweaters in fresh, light pink shades — such as those featured within our Cooler Days collection — soften the segue between seasons and provide springtime layering essentials.”

Teal

The Expert: Kiya Tomlin, designer and stylist.

"We have been loving teal blue for spring — and so have our customers! It's bold and energetic, not traditional or overly feminine. And it looks good on all complexions. It's a playful color for daytime but definitely makes a statement amongst all the evening little black dresses. And it transitions easily into fall colors."

Blood Orange

The Expert: Christina Stein, fashion stylist.

“One of the colors that I pull more of in the spring [when dressing] my clients is blood orange. I think I love it because it’s unexpected and you can wear it in muted tones or neon. It can add such a pop to any outfit."

"If you’re afraid to try the bold color, maybe start with an accessory, like shoes or a bag, and add it to your neutral-colored basics. Or, get it in a silhouette you wear the most. For someone working at an office, perhaps an orange blazer paired with beige trousers can make a look feel more expensive and give a nod to your personal style.”



Green

The Expert: Senior Director of Fashion & Trend at DSW, Regina Popp

“I am going green for Spring '23 and here's why: it's super versatile, easy to style, and some of the season's standout looks look best in green. From utility-driven olive shades to the new teal tones and even shots of acid lime, there is something for everyone across the green spectrum this spring.

Cargo pants are a must-have and look great in a utility-driven olive tone (I might even go head-to-toe Olive in my Birkenstock sport sandals!). Shades of teal are lightening up for Spring, with new dresses, wedges, and strappy sandals appearing every day as the weather warms. And there's nothing like a shot of acid lime on top to cheer up your spring Zoom calls."

"Even neutrals are getting a green undertone this season, with 'Green Hint' becoming a key Athleisure look, including translating into retro joggers and canvas sneakers. Some may say it's not easy being green, but this season, it's my go-to hue!”