The 15 Best Spanx Products to Buy From The Celeb-Loved Brand

While it was hard to narrow down which ones we love the most, below, we took reviews, best-selling items, and our personal recommendations into consideration to create a guide to our favorite Spanx products.

And, look, we love a high stiletto and bodycon dress as much as the next Kardashian, but what sets Spanx apart is how every one of their pieces manages to be so functional without sacrificing style. From easy-to-zip dresses to seamless leggings that eliminate camel toe, Spanx has expanded its products far behind the original footless pantyhose to work wardrobe magic.

Everyone loves Spanx — just ask Oprah, who places them on her Favorite Things list every year or Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner who swear by the brand’s bras. Thanks to these walking endorsements the brand is so ubiquitous it’s practically become a proprietary eponym like Kleenex or Q-Tips to describe shapewear.

Best Activewear Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings View On Spanx What We Love: The leggings are super supportive and will hold up through even the most intense workouts. What We Don’t Love: There’s not much stretch, so finding the right size could be tricky. We might not have access to Kourtney Kardashian’s trainer, but your butt will definitely look just as good in her favorite leggings thanks to the built-in booty lift. These pants give you the best behind, minus the sweat sesh. But, if you do take them to the gym, know their thick material and contoured waistband hold up through deadlifts and yoga stretches. While they reflect nicely in a studio mirror, great shape support and a range of cute colors have celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon wearing them beyond workouts, too. One of our editors even owns three pairs and counting. Don’t give up if the first pair you try on doesn’t fit — these leggings lack stretch, so you may find yourself sizing up. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 9 | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Best Jeans Spanx Ankle Straight Leg Jeans Spanx View On Spanx What We Love: They are easy to pull on and have a high rise to smooth the midsection area. What We Don’t Love: We wish they came in more than one color. Cease rump wiggling and leg stomping — these jeans ditch the zipper and button to pull on easily. That pair of thrifted vintage Levi’s might give you bragging rights, but Spanx Ankle Straight Leg Jeans won’t cause you to unbutton just to breathe halfway through the day. The straight-leg style will always be relevant (just ask Jennifer Aniston) and hidden core shaping tech smooths your silhouette for a look you can wear with crop tops and tucked-in tees. Reviewers only wish it came in more colors, so they could wear them more often than they already do. Price at time of publish: $148 Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall These Are the Best High-Waisted Jeans, According to Celebrities and Stylists

Best Leggings Spanx Soft Stretch Seamless Leggings Spanx View On Spanx What We Love: Thick fabric and a seamless design make them the ideal leggings for pants you can wear in and out of the gym. What We Don’t Love: They only come in two muted hues. Spanx’s Just-Launched Seamless Leggings Are So Good, I’m Already Wearing Them Everywhere If the Lululemon Align pant is the blueprint for how every legging should function, these Spanx seamless leggings are the architect. A super high compression waist ensures you won’t be stopping mid-squat to pull them up, and they’re thick enough to keep your outfit G-rated during downward dog. The lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric cools you off, so you can wear them while you sweat without overheating. Go ahead and pair them with a cropped tank or the matching two-toned sports bra, because Spanx eliminated the camel-toe-causing seam. If only they came in a couple of other brighter colors, we wouldn’t need to buy another pair of leggings again — hopefully, Spanx extends the line soon. Price at time of publish: $88 Size Range: XS-XL | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Best Loungewear Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant View On Spanx What We Love: Super soft, the lightweight knit fabric keeps you comfortable while a tapered leg and cropped fit is still stylish enough to wear outside the house. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers saw pilling on the pants in friction areas after a couple of wears. A few of our favorite things happen to be Oprah’s as well, namely these pants and pullover that give big “main character at the airport” energy. We never thought we’d used the word elegant to describe stepping out in our sweats, but that’s how we feel wearing this cloud-like loungewear set. Each piece is made from a loose and lightweight fine knit, so you can technically work out in it, but we envision pairing it with our favorite bodysuit or a jean jacket to take on hot girl walks and coffee dates. A contoured back, longline seams, and tapered leg prevent the drapey pants from looking boxy. We also love how the pullover hits below the belly button to balance your body’s proportions. Be sure to give it the gentle wash instructed by the brand, because some buyers said they saw a little pilling. Price at time of publish: $118, each Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 4 (Pants), 5 (Pullover) | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Best Shapewear Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx What We Love: Spanx designed this shapewear bodysuit so you can wear it with any style of dress or clothing. What We Don’t Love: It’s not the best option for those wanting full-bust support. Consider this your super suit because it has you covered for all your events by supporting you everywhere. With five-way convertible straps including criss-cross, halter, and racerback, you can wear it with any style of clothing, from a strapless design to a plunging V-neck. It also has an easy access gusset, so there's no need to strip down to your birthday suit in a public bathroom (we’re looking at you rompers and jumpsuits). Before you hit the dance floor, know that although the plunging design is great for those deep V-necks, it doesn’t provide tons of support for busts bigger than a C cup. Price at time of publish: $148 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Body: 51% Elastane, 49% Nylon. Gusset: 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane.

Best Underwear Spanx Undie-tectable Brief View On Amazon View On Spanx View On Barenecessities.com What We Love: The smooth design eliminates VPLs and provides an alternative to wearing thongs. What We Don’t Love: They’re not the best pick if you’re looking for tighter-fitting shapewear. No hate to Bella Hadid for sporting the exposed thong trend, but we like our panty lines where we can’t see ‘em. The Undie-tectable brief keeps them out of sight while keeping comfort in mind with elastic-free edges and a 100 percent cotton gusset. The underwear rises high enough to hold your tummy, but still sits low on the back, so you don’t have to worry about what’s riding up while you bend down. While they will lightly compress your lower ab area, we recommend the OnCore Mid-Thigh Shorts if you want shapewear with a snug fit. Price at time of publish: $24 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 9 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane, Gusset: 100% Cotton

Best Dress Spanx The Perfect A-line 3/4 Sleeve Dress Spanx View On Spanx What We Love: The dress has a smoothing fit that accentuates your silhouette. What We Don’t Love: It runs a little large. A little black dress (and red, in this case) already looks great on everyone, and Spanx adds a few features to make this one the very best. Any dress with pockets is a dream, but this one completes our reverie by including an elongated ribbon in the back for an easy zip-up, and the stretch fabric makes it ultra comfy. Function aside, it’s equally as fashionable with a shape-accentuating smoothing design you'll want to bring to every event. It does sit a little loose on some frames, so we suggest going one size down to avoid a baggy fit. Price at time of publish: $198 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 2 | Material: Body: 68% Rayon, 28% Nylon, 4% Elastane

Best Pants Spanx The Perfect Pant Back Seam Skinny Ankle Pants Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Bloomingdales What We Love: Soft, stretchy fabric and a sleek fit make these super comfortable pants easy to dress up and dress down. What We Don’t Love: These pants don’t include any pockets. The Skinny Ankle Pant should come with a cape because they saved the day during my quest for work-appropriate pants that are stylish enough to hop from meetings to after-work events. No button or zipper means they're easy to pull on, and Spanx didn’t forget to include core shaping tech for supportive hold. While we love pants similar to leggings in terms of comfort, we wish they would borrow the pockets from jeans to make them a bit more functional. Price at time of publish: $148 Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 2| Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Best Shorts Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Short Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx What We Love: These shorts sculpt your core and enhance your booty for a snug, but comfortable fit. What We Don’t Love: The length is a little long for shorts. My secret: I wear these shorts under nearly every dress and skirt I own. I love how they seamlessly smooth out the belly button and panty lines but don’t feel constricting, making me forget I’m even wearing shapewear. Spanx even thought to add padded pockets to the shorts, eliminating the flattening effect some shapewear has on your rearview. I already tell everyone I know how great these shorts are, but I wouldn’t mind a shorter length so they wouldn’t peek out under shorter hems. Price at time of publish: $64 Size Range: XS-XL | Number of Colors: 5 | Material: 81% Nylon, 19% Elastane

Best Tights Spanx Tight-End Tights Spanx View On Spanx What We Love: These tights are super durable and won’t rip easily. What We Don’t Love: Reviewers recommend sizing up for the most comfortable fit. When cooler weather hits, tights become part of our daily uniform, which means they see a lot of wear and literal tears. We tested the best black tights and Spanx tight-end tights came out on top because they can withstand whatever your commute throws at you, and the ultra-high waist prevents you from doing that awkward dance when your tights start to roll down halfway through the day. We’re prone to instantly slipping into sweats the moment we get home, but these tights are comfortable enough to lounge in, even with the built-in thigh shaper that lightly compresses your midsection. That said, for the most comfortable fit reviewers say sizing up is key. Price at time of publish: $28 Size Range: A-E | Number of Colors: 3 | Material: Cotton-lined gusset, nylon, elastane The 11 Best Black Tights of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Shirt Spanx The Best Button Down Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx What We Love: Spanx designed the shirt with a stitched-down placket to prevent gaping between buttons. What We Don’t Love: Some customers found the sleeves to be too long. Whether you’re building a capsule wardrobe or trying to make your outfits look more expensive, everyone should own a white button down. It’s a timeless staple, and Spanx nails the crisp, clean look with this one by using soft stretch poplin fabric. One of these best parts is its stitched-down placket, which prevents gaping that leads to peek-a-boo bra slips. Since there’s so much to love about this shirt, we hope they’ll make it in a petite size soon because some reviewers found the sleeves were too long. Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: One | Material: 75% Cotton, 22% Nylon, 3% Elastane

Best Skirt Spanx The Get Moving Skort, 14" Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Lyst.com What We Love: The skirt has built-in shapewear shorts that include pockets and smoothing technology. What We Don’t Love: If you’re not used to wearing spandex-style exercise shorts, the elastane lining at the bottom of the leg could be a little uncomfortable. If Queen B can add a pair of stilettos to transform a tenniscore look into a date night fit, who are we to say exercise skorts are strictly for the court? This Spanx tennis skirt will turn heads like a Serena Williams’ serve with its adorable flouncy finish and shorter length. Did we mention it also has built-in pockets on its booty-boosting shorts so you can go fanny-pack-free? Keep in mind the liner has elastane to keep the shorts in place, so it may feel a little uncomfortable at first. Price at time of publish: $72 Size Range: XS-XL | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: 14”