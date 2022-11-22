Spanx Launched Its Massive Sitewide Sale Early — Here Are 7 Flattering Pieces a Fashion Editor Is Buying

Including Oprah's favorite buttery-soft set.

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on November 22, 2022

There’s one day of the year I wait for the most — as in, I have an actual countdown going on my phone because that’s how eager I am for its arrival. No, I’m not talking about my birthday, though that happens shortly after my favorite day of the year. No, it’s not Christmas, which used to be my No. 1. when I was younger. I’m talking about Spanx’s rare Black Friday sale that only happens once a year — and guess what? It’s happening right now. 

There’s a reason I get so eager about Spanx’s Black Friday event, and the TL:DR is that it’s just really good. The brand rarely marks down its entire site, but until Monday, November 28, everything — and we mean every single thing, markdowns included — is an additional 20 percent off with no code needed at checkout. Now that’s easy shopping!

Best Spanx Black Friday 2022 Deals 

The only downside to the fact that everything is on sale is that you might want, well, everything. The sale includes some Spanx essentials that I’ve never seen marked down before, like the buttery soft AirEssentials sweats set that snagged a spot on Oprah’s coveted Favorite Things List earlier this month. Together, they’re now going for a little under $200; the wide-leg pants and half-zip both normally cost $118, but now they’re $94 a pop.

If you’re not quite convinced yet, allow Oprah to have the final word: “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit,” she wrote. “The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!” Excuse me while I add a few colors to my cart. 

Other Spanx essentials I’m eyeing while they’re 20 percent off include the Perfect Sheath Dress that’s the ideal work-to-cocktails essential, a fresh pair of Booty Boost Leggings, because I’m a sucker for these Jennifer Garner-approved bottoms that make my butt look its best ever, and this super sleek turtleneck I’ll be pairing with all my blazers from here on out.

The one thing I have to say? No matter what you get, you won’t be disappointed. I’ve tried so many Spanx pieces, from its shapewear to its undergarments to its clothing, and every time, I’m impressed even more. Shop some of the ultra-flattering pieces I’m eyeing below. 

