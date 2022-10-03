The 12 Best Snow Boots of 2022 for a Cozy Winter

To help you figure out what kind of snow boot you need — and which are the best of the best — we spoke to style experts who are very familiar with harsh winters, and who have impressive snow boot collections of their own. The ones that made the cut are sturdily constructed, comfortable, warm, and stylish, too. The UGG Adirondack III Boot is all of those things and more: It’s also waterproof, lightweight, and lined with the brand’s signature repurposed wool.

Anyone who lives in an area prone to extreme winter weather (or, say, planning a trip to the mountains) knows how indispensable a pair of snow boots is. But they’re definitely not all created equal — a pair that breezily takes you through a milder winter day in Chicago won’t be up to the task during a New York City snowstorm.

Best Overall: UGG Adirondack III Boot 4.8 Macy's View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: They’re as great for your daily commute as they are for a ski trip. What We Don’t Love: The traction isn’t good enough for icy conditions. This functional UGG boot came up a ton in our research, and with good reason. “UGG Adirondack III Boot is the most durable snow boot out there,” style expert Katya Bychkova tells InStyle. “After taking this boot on numerous ski vacations, I confirm that it's a truly waterproof boot. Another important detail: It's not slippery, which is ideal for snowy weather.” Still, their traction isn’t quite good enough for icy conditions, so stick to snowy, slushy, or simply low-temp environments with these. But wherever you’re planning to wear your snow boots, these don’t compromise on comfort, either. “A lot of snow boots are really heavy and hard to walk in, but these boots are cozy and lightweight and easily bend at the ankle so they are easier to drive and walk in and a little bit better for city living needs,” says Alex Stewart, founder of Sassy Confetti. Both experts can vouch for how warm these are, too, thanks to the brand’s signature repurposed wool lining. Your feet will be so happy. Price at time of publish: $250 Size: 5-12 | Colors: Black/Gray, Chestnut, Black/Black | Upper material: Leather | Lining material UGGpure Wool | Waterproof: Yes

Best Budget: Target Women's Corie Winter Boots - Universal Thread™ Target View On Target What We Love: They’re a Sorel dupe at a fraction of the price. What We Don’t Love: The construction doesn’t look as high-quality as that from mainstream brands. Snow boots are always a bit of an investment, but this pair from Target comes at a fair price compared to other models on the market. But don’t worry, you’re still getting more than your money’s worth with its quality — we think they even make a great Sorel dupe. They’re lined with faux fur for that cozy feeling and are completely waterproof so you don’t have to worry about snow soaking your toes. We also love that you can choose from regular and wide sizing, which, believe it or not, isn’t that common. And sure, they don’t look as luxe as an UGG or a Moon Boot, but they’re still worth the buy and will blend into your winter wardrobe with ease. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 5-12 (Regular or Wide) | Colors: Black, Tan | Upper material: Leather, polyurethane | Lining material: Faux Fur, polyester | Waterproof: Yes

Best Splurge: Jimmy Choo Eshe Flat Shearling Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Jimmychoo.com What We Love: These will last years and years if you take care of them. What We Don’t Love: The brand doesn’t provide info on any technical features for these boots. Trust us, we know these are very expensive shoes, but if you want to keep your snow boots for, say, a decade, this pair has you covered. (To do the math for you, this one splurge saves you from buying a new pair of $100 boots every year for 10 years!) “If you spray them with suede protector, these are indestructible natural suede boots,” Bychkova says. “I purchased these boots in 2019 and continue wearing them every winter; they still look new. The quality is superb, and the design is timeless.” But they’re not just sturdy: These designer boots are also “very soft and comfortable” thanks to the shearling lining, Bychkova adds. While they’re designed for hiking and are definitely suited for the harsh New York winters, they’re not waterproof and don’t have all the technical features you might expect from a traditional snow boot. If you’re looking for a durable fashion boot that will keep you toasty, though, this is it. Price at time of publish: $1,150 Size: 4-13 | Colors: Beige, Black | Material: 100% Suede (Upper), 100% Shearling (Collar) | Waterproof: No

Best Waterproof: Sorel Women's Explorer II Joan Cozy Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Campsaver.com What We Love: These boots look good and keep your feet warm. What We Don’t Love: They run small, so size up. Sorel is known for making amazingly functional snow boots, but these aren’t just really good at protecting your feet from the cold with their faux shearling and microfleece combo; they also happen to look really nice. “I love these boots because they are incognito snow boots,” Stewart says. “They are cute, stylish with their faux shearling, and you would never know they are for clomping through snow and waterproof just by looking at them. You'd think they belong on some cool runway!” These definitely run small, but they come in a solid range of sizes as well as mid-sizes, so sizing up should hopefully not be a problem for a good amount of people. Price at time of publish: $163-223 Size: 5-12 | Colors: Ancient Fossil, Sea Salt; Black, Sea Salt; Black, Tea Light; Delta, Fawn | Upper material: Faux Shearling With PU Leather or Suede | Lining material: PU-Like EVA Footbed With Microfleece Topcover | Waterproof: Yes

Best Water-Resistant: & Other Stories Lace-Up Snow Boots & Other Stories View On Stories.com What We Love: They’re much cuter than your average snow boot. What We Don’t Love: They’re not suitable for extreme winter weather. These are city boots through and through, and will make a great choice to carry you through your slushy walk to work; just don’t expect to, like, go hiking in them. “They are pretty warm, water-resistant, pair well with an oversized sweater and leggings (typical!), and are my go-to for a light NYC snow day,” says style influencer Khushboo Chaudhary. The best thing about these is undoubtedly their fashion cred: “In a sea of rugged and sporty-looking snow boots, this fuzzy, lace-up pair is my favorite,” Chaudhary adds. “The beige, in particular, is stunning — a breath of fresh air among the dark browns and blacks that we typically see when looking for a new pair of snow boots.” While they’ll keep you warm on milder winter days and in overly air-conditioned board rooms, these aren’t made for extreme temps. They are water-resistant (not waterproof), so water will bead off of them if you walk through some slush, but they won’t fully prevent your feet from getting soaked during a downpour. Plus, their tread isn’t good enough for icy conditions, so keep that in mind if you’re thinking about getting your hands on them. Price at time of publish: $179 Size: 4-11 | Colors: Beige, Black | Upper material: Leather, Polyester | Lining material: Polyester, Leather | Waterproof: No

Best for Slush: Hunter Women's Intrepid Insulated Tall Snow Boots Hunter View On Hunterboots.com What We Love: They’re made from almost 100 percent recycled materials. What We Don’t Love: They’re waterproof, but not super waterproof. While these are technically waterproof, they’re not ideal for a snow storm. Still, they’re “good for those cold days when the snow is already on the ground,” says style influencer JP Thomas. These feature a super fun design, like a puffer jacket for your calves, which is one of the main reasons Thomas loves them: “Looking stylish in the cold is not always the easiest, but this is my go-to boot to wear with a warm chunky sweater in the winter months,” she says. “I like this pair because it is very warm and really insulated to keep your feet toasty on the coldest days.” We love that these are made from almost 100 percent recycled materials (only the logo and toggle are not) and that they’re certified vegan. Price at time of publish: $195 Size: 5-11 | Colors: Black, White, Coral | Upper material: Recycled Nylon | Insole material: Recycled Polyester and PU | Waterproof: Yes

Best Tall: Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com What We Love: They’re adjustable and easy to clean. What We Don’t Love: You have to break them in, and it can take a while. Yes, another Sorel pick. But for Bychkova, this boot’s design — including the suede and faux fur details — is really what makes it a winning choice. “Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot is the best if you are looking for a taller winter boot option,” she says. “The boot is easy to put on and adjust to the desired width. Since it features a rubber bottom part, this boot is easy to wash off and keep clean.” Thanks to both their extra coverage and their fabrication, you can absolutely count on these boots to protect you against the cold. “I’ve had my pair for several winters and I love them because they are well insulated, which means super warm for the frigid Chicago temps, and they are waterproof,” Thomas says. “The other winter we had a rain/snow storm and I was able to walk through puddles while my feet stayed dry.” They also come in more color options than most snow boots out there, with either faux fur or faux shearling trim. One major downside, though, is that they can be quite uncomfortable the first few times you wear them, and you’ll need the patience to break them in. Price at time of publish: $200-275 Size: 5-12 | Colors: 7 | Upper material: Suede | Cuff material: Faux fur or shearling | Lining material: Felt | Waterproof: Yes

Best Short: L.L.Bean Women's Bean Boots, 6" Sherpa-Lined PrimaLoft L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean View On Zappos What We Love: They’re lightweight, but warm enough for a cold day when there isn’t too much snow. What We Don’t Love: Choosing the right size is very tricky. These look like boat shoes, but for snow — and we’re super into it, as is Thomas, who recently purchased a pair and enjoys how easy they are to throw on for a cozy finishing touch to her winter outfit. “I like them for throwing on and running errands,” she explains. “They are pretty warm, but since they are ankle boots, I don’t wear them when there is a lot of snow. I like that they are pretty lightweight and you can make them look slightly stylish with jeans and a comfy sweater.” L.L.Bean’s sizing guide for these boots is very confusing, so make sure you get the right recommended size — but even when following the brand guide, some people still found the fit wasn’t right. Trial and error might be the only way to go here. Price at time of publish: $169 Size: 6-11 | Colors: Barley/Brown, Burlywood/Black | Upper material: Leather | Lining material: PrimaLoft | Waterproof: No

Best for Warmth: Moon Boot Icon Faux-Fur Boots Saks Fifth Avenue View On Moonboot.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: They’re just as warm as a sheepskin-lined shoe, but are actually made with a special foam instead. What We Don’t Love: They’re only water-repellent, rather than fully waterproof. If you’re looking to make a splash in the snow (sorry, but we had to), you can’t do much better than a faux fur embellished Moon Boot. “With so many cool mainline and collab varieties of Moon Boots, the brand is a snowy weather classic,” says fashion influencer Monica Sallay. “It brings extreme proportions into play with its bulky shape and makes an outfit incredibly bold and unique.” Even though wool and sheepskin are often touted as the warmest materials for snow boots (and they are), Moon Boots achieve the same extra cozy, hug-for-your-feet feel with a special foam lining that rivals that of your trusty UGGs. As an additional touch, the shoes are ambidextrous, meaning you can wear them on either foot and never get them mixed up again. Just keep in mind these are water-repellent rather than fully waterproof, in case that’s a dealbreaker. Price at time of publish: $218 Size: 4.5-11.5 | Colors: Black, White, Brown | Upper material: Polyester, PVC, Modacrylic | Lining material: Polyester | Waterproof: No

Best for Hiking: The North Face Women’s Sierra Luxe Waterproof Boots The North Face View On Thenorthface.com View On Zappos What We Love: They’re made from partly recycled materials. What We Don’t Love: The laces can’t be tied to easily adjust. We love these North Face boots in the simple white and black colorways, but it also comes in a more outdoorsy gray and green variant for those looking for a more rugged look. Regardless of style, these are perfect for your winter hiking needs with their great traction that will prevent you from slipping on icy trails, their waterproof upper, and their flexible, fuzzy collar that will move with your ankle and keep you warm at the same time. The insulation is constructed entirely from recycled materials, while other parts of the boot use part recycled materials; we always appreciate an eco detail. We wish the laces could be tied for a more customized fit, but otherwise, they’re definitely worth the buy. Price at time of publish: $179 Size: 5-11 | Colors: Gardenia White, New Taupe Green, Vanadis Grey, Black | Upper material: Leather, Recycled PET | Lining material: OrthoLite | Waterproof: Yes

Best for Traction: Sorel Women's Kinetic Breakthru Acadia Boot Macy's View On Backcountry.com View On Macy's View On Sorel.com What We Love: They feature an easy slip-on style. What We Don’t Love: They’re almost more of a sneaker than a boot. Those of you who are always in a hurry to walk out the door will appreciate these booties’ zip-up style. “They are super simple to slip on and off, and they come with an easy-glide zipper — no laces,” Sallay says. The influencer adds that she has worn these “through snow and slush in the coldest months of winter,” and they’re definitely fit for that purpose, as long as you can handle the short length. They feature a waterproof upper, plus thick rubber soles that will keep your feet protected and cushioned, and which are molded for amazing traction (Sallay swears by these for icy conditions). They’re a bit more like a sneaker than a proper boot, but that does mean they won’t look at all out of place on a city sidewalk. Price at time of publish: $155 Size: 5-12 | Colors: Chalk/Sea Salt, Black/White, Tawny Buff/Ceramic | Upper material: Suede | Upper material: EVA | Waterproof: Yes