Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts The Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round We’ll take Aritzia’s Wilfred Only Slip in every color, please. By Morgan Sullivan Published on August 30, 2022 @ 11:15AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images A simple slip never goes out of style. Whether it’s Princess Diana in John Galliano’s Dior, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw sporting an ivory midi in Sex and the City, or my best friend who swears all of her best moments have “happened while wearing a slip dress,” the boudoir-like silhouette upholds its reputation as having the right amount of class and edge, no matter who wears it. Slips are effortlessly cool, in literally every sense; their sensual silhouettes are lightweight and breathable, making them an easy summer go-to. And while it was a celeb-favored choice in the ‘90s, the garment has moved from the minimalistic design seen in the early aughts, to a reinvented, updated shape today. We spoke with multiple experts, like Katie Kolodinski, Founder and Creative Director of Silk Laundry for some tips about where to start with so many new options hitting the stores every day. That said, the slip dress trend isn’t going anywhere — except outside the bedroom (Ahem, these slips were meant to be seen). We recommend adding the Aritzia Wilfred Only Slip to your closet for its multiple lengths and color ranges, in addition to its versatile and classic shape. The impressive styles don’t end there, though. Shop our other favorites below: How to Style a Slip Dress, According to Celebrity Stylists Our Top Picks Best Overall: Aritzia Wilfred Only Slip Midi Dress at Aritzia.com Jump to Review Best Value: Quince Quince Silk Slip Dress at Onequince.com Jump to Review Best Splurge: Fleur du Mal Cowl Neck Slip Dress at Fleurdumal.com Jump to Review Best Plus-Size: Anthropologie Anthropologie Elyse Bias Slip Dress at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Long: Silk Laundry Silk Laundry 90s Slip Dress at Silklaundry.com Jump to Review Best Mini: J.Crew J.Crew Gwen Cupro Mini Slip Dress at Jcrew.com Jump to Review Best High-Neck: Rails Clothing Rails Clothing Solene Slip at Intermixonline.com Jump to Review Best Open-Back: Cuyana Cuyana Charmeuse Slip Dress at Cuyana.com Jump to Review Best Patterned: Soul Studio Slip Soul Studio Slip in Marrakesh Sunset at Senseofshelf.com Jump to Review Best Set: Reformation Reformation Beatrice Silk Two Piece at Net-a-Porter Jump to Review Best Overall: Aritzia Wilfred Only Slip Midi Dress Artizia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: It’s simplistic enough to be worn day-to-day but sophisticated enough for a night out.What We Don’t Love: The fabric is delicate, so you’ll have to be cautious with wear. Aritzia might be known for its Effortless Pant, but this Wilfred dress offers a kind of nonchalant coolness that discards the concept of effort altogether. The Wilfred Only Slip Dress has a drapey, light, and airy fit that feels undone but appears high-end — and it earns our top spot for that reason. This is an easy grab from the closet when you want your look to be comfortable but elevated. It’s a velvety slip that can pair with dainty jewels and a platform heel for a night out or worn with an oversized blazer for your ideal RTO outfit, delivering the ultimate duality in a dress. With this many colorways in a mini, midi, and maxi length, I’d also argue that it’s as much of a closet staple as a white v-neck tee or a pair of straight-leg denim. Size: 2XS - 2XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 18 | Length: Mini, Midi, Maxi | Material: Satin Best Value: Quince Silk Slip Dress Quince View On Onequince.com What We Love: Machine washing this dress on cold won’t ruin it. What We Don’t Love: It fits slightly snug in the chest area. A classic slip should be uncomplicated — and this Quince dress proves that sentiment. Exquisite without the price tag, the delicate midi is 100 percent silk and falls to that sweet spot on the calf where it looks intentional, not awkward, and you’re still able to show off an appropriately-paired strappy sandal. Its silhouette tapers at the waist without gathering or creating any uncomfortable bumps. Plus, its flowy bodice creates a natural cooling effect, which is undeniably ideal for summer. Size: XS - XL| Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 6 | Length: Midi | Material: Silk Satin Best Splurge: Fleur du Mal Cowl Neck Slip Dress Ssense View On Fleurdumal.com View On Shopbop.com View On Ssense.com What We Love: This slinky dress is 100 percent pure silk, making it look and feel high-end. What We Don’t Love: The sizing could be more inclusive. Fleur Du Mal does lingerie right. To no surprise, their ready-to-wear proves to be no different with this satin Cowl Neck Slip. This fabric features that characteristically glossy appeal, and it feels lustrous and high-end. The cowl looks flattering on all body types, while the subtle draping hugs curves in all the right places. It even has adjustable straps, though, you can hardly tell, only adding to its luxurious look. Because it’s 100 percent silk, it certainly is a splurge. But it will be something you’ll have in your closet for years to come. And if you’re looking for a more embellished take on this dress, the brand also offers a version with faux pearls that dangle around the shoulder. Talk about luxe. Size: XS - L | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Midi | Material: Silk Best Plus-Size: Anthropologie Elyse Bias Slip Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: This quality garment has petite, standard, and plus offerings.What We Don’t Love: The cowl neck hangs low, so your bra might poke through. With ten different hues, from eye-catching red to a deep emerald, this structured slip comes in petite, plus, and standard sizes, making it one of the most inclusive options on this list. With a similar bodice to the Fleur Du Mal slip, consider it a less expensive alternative — but one with more options. It’s not made from real silk, but regardless, it still looks luxurious, and it has an additional side slit detail that allows for some extra movement. As soon as the summer ends, we suggest pairing this with a long sleeve shirt underneath to continue to wear year-round. Size: Petite XXS - 3X | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 10 | Length: Midi| Material: Viscose Best Long: Silk Laundry 90s Slip Dress Silk Laundry View On Silklaundry.com What We Love: With each style release, the brand produces a limited number of colorways and prints to reduce overproduction. What We Don’t Love: This could mean that your fave could sell out fast, so be quick to purchase. What do Sienna Miller, Kourtney Kardashian, Lorde, and Chrissy Teigen all have in common? Well, they all wear Silk Laundry slips. This Australian-based brand offers a 90s-inspired look with a soft V-neck line and superior quality silk. They only produce a few of each colorway to prevent overproduction and unnecessary waste — so basically, if you see one you like, we suggest you jump on it. “They are high quality, soft, and a super versatile item in your closet,” New York City-based stylist and editor Audree Kate López tells InStyle. We’re fond of this subtle rainbow style, but there are 20 different colors to choose from in case this one doesn’t speak to you. Size: XXS - XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 21 | Length: Midi | Material: Silk Best Mini: J.Crew Gwen Cupro Mini Slip Dress J. Crew View On Jcrew.com What We Love: The sizing goes from 00-24, so it feels representative of real bodies.What We Don’t Love: Depending on your body type, this dress could fall on the shorter side. A mini slip is the look-cool-while-staying-cool summer holy grail, and this one makes our roundup for its durability and ease. Made of a long-lasting cupro — a less delicate option from silk — this J.Crew dress is probably the most sweat-proof and moisture-wicking on our list. Unlike most real silk, this can be machine washed. Plus, it’s lined, which is an addition that (unfortunately) isn’t found very often in slips. It’s even made in a zero-waste facility, so you can feel good about your purchase. Size: 00-24 | Fit: Runs small | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: Mini | Material: Cupro, viscose Best High-Neck: Rails Clothing Solene Slip Rails View On Intermixonline.com View On Railsclothing.com What We Love: The unique crinkle texture offers an elevated, textured look.What We Don’t Love: This dress is dry clean only. High necklines can sometimes feel restrictive and look unflattering, but this slip defies that rule. The Rails Solene Slip features a textured material that drapes beautifully on the body, while still being comfortable and effortless. It only comes in this latte-shade — we wish it had more — but luckily, the color looks stunning on nearly every skin tone, and not to mention it’s an extremely versatile color. Pair with a leather shoulder bag from Noiranca, or these hoops from Amazon for a full party look. One note: the dress is dry clean only. But good things are usually worth a little extra care. Size: XXS - 2X | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Midi | Material: Acetate Best Open-Back: Cuyana Charmeuse Slip Dress Cuyana View On Cuyana.com What We Love: The back detailing gives an ultra-feminine and sultry feel. What We Don’t Love: The sizing could be more inclusive. A practical and poised option made from 100 percent silk, the Cuyana slip dress comes in a core black as well as a few seasonal colors, like this rusty red and a subdued taupe. The feminine crisscrossing back detail and subtle leg slit gives this dress a little more oomph than most other slip dresses. A silk band lays underneath the deep V in the back, allowing you to easily wear a bra with the dress, but it doesn’t look clunky or out of place. The dress has the perfect balance of demure and sultry, allowing you to easily go from the office to drinks with friends afterwards. Size: XS - XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Midi | Material: Silk Best Patterned: Soul Studio Slip Slip in Marrakesh Sunset Soul Studio View On Senseofshelf.com View On Wearesoulstudio.com What We Love: This slip is hand dyed with natural dyes from plants and flowers by a small team of artists.What We Don’t Love: It can wrinkle easily. Instead of a solid color, opt for a gorgeous pattern, like the one on this Soul Studio slip. The first time I spotted the dress, I immediately thought, I need to have that dress. And I have yet to look back. It’s a tea-length pink-based patterned slip with an intricate bottom slit detail; it’s just as special as it is coveted (Trust me, you’re almost guaranteed compliments when you wear this one). This woman-owned brand based out of Austin TX, dyes and sews their slips by hand, and the brand recovers leftover flowers/petals from florists to make it zero-waste, making your dress unique and one-of-a-kind. Oh, and it’s totally gorgeous, which goes without saying. Size: XS - XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Midi | Material: Silk Charmeuse Best Set: Reformation Beatrice Silk Two Piece Reformation View On Net-a-Porter View On Reformation What We Love: This dress offers a stunning vintage look with a reinvigorated feel. What We Don’t Love: The set is sold together, so if you’re a different numerical size in tops and bottoms, this one isn’t for you. Not only is it a matching set — a huge trend this season — it also calls upon retro and antique lace trim, which is what Kendall Becker, Trend Forecaster and Assistant Fashion Director at Bloomingdales, thinks is most eye-catching about newer renditions of classic features. “I’m loving the literal updates like molded cups, lace trim, and sultry colorations that are bringing a sensual spin back to the slip dress,” Becker tells InStyle. This Reformation set does exactly that: It’s a sleeveless midi length set with eyelash scallops on the neckline and skirt hem. It’s a little bit nostalgic and reminiscent of earlier renditions of the classic slip dress but still remains fresh as a two-piece construct. Size: 0-12 | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Midi Skirt Set | Material: Silk Best Strapless: BEC + BRIDGE Moon Dance Strapless Dress Bec + Bridge View On Becandbridge.com What We Love: This dress has a statement low back cowl back which gives the slip an edgy and striking shape. What We Don’t Love: This slip gives a formal impression, so it’s probably best for an event rather than for casual wear. If you’re looking for the most wedding-appropriate option from guest to bride, (it comes in ivory!) the Bec + Bridge Moon Dance Strapless Dress seen on both Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner is the way to go. The slinky, simple maxi highlights the back with an exaggerated cowl then fastens with a clip. But watch out because your bra may be visible, depending on the type you choose — if you choose to wear one at all. Size: 2-14 | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Maxi | Material: Silk Best Day-into-Night: Outerknown Slip Dress Outerknown View On Outerknown.com What We Love: It’s comfortable enough to wear all day long. What We Don’t Love: We wish there were more color options. "One of the hardest working pieces in my closet is a slip dress,” says Suzanne Smallshaw, Senior Director of Fashion and Styling at Rent The Runway. She points out that slips are functional because of their ability to be dressed up and down with a simple change of accessory, and this Outerknown Slip Dress does that best. Smallshaw points out that having a neutral-colored slip will never go out of style and will become “one of those pieces you find yourself reaching for again and again.” It’s a navy slip with a tank-style neckline, and the sustainable garment is comfortable enough to go from day to night. Its comfort level is comparable to a cotton dress. Her way to style this slip? Dress it down with a sneaker or by adding a light knit on top. Size: XS-XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Maxi | Material: Cupro Best For Everyday: Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress Everlane View On Everlane.com What We Love: This slip is fully lined. What We Don’t Love: The straps are non-adjustable. This sleek everyday option proves that not every slip dress has to be figure-hugging. Rather than a straight A-line, the Everlane Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress offers more layers that keeps the shell from clinging too closely to the body. The relaxed fit makes it comfortable enough for everyday wear. And even though the dress comes fully lined with a looser fit, it doesn’t feel heavy at all. We only wish that this day-to-day pick came with adjustable straps. Size: 00-16 | Fit: Runs Large | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: Midi | Material: Polyester Best Transitional for Summer into Fall: DISSH Kendall Tan Slip Midi Dress Dissh View On Dissh.com What We Love: The gold hardware on the back of this dress adds a discrete opulence.What We Don’t Love: Larger chests might have trouble with sizing because of the construction. If you’re looking to add something à la model-off-duty to your closet, this is the dress that’ll do it. DISSH sent over this dress to try, and I’m already planning on ways to style it come fall, considering how charming the chocolatey hue will be once the leaves begin to change color. It’s a lightweight midi with a deep-V and thick straps in a gorgeous sand colorway. The stitching is intricate, the gold detailing is high-quality, and the fabric is breathable. It’s good company to keep, during any season. Pair with a floor-skimming trench, in a relaxed but sharp fit, or these Jeffrey Campbell tall boots when the weather gets a little chillier. Size: 00-16 | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: Midi | Material: Polyester What to Keep In Mind Fabric Katie Kolodinski, Silk Laundry’s Founder and Creative Director, tells InStyle that when shopping for slips, consider buying the best you can afford. “They will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. I would try to purchase one in a natural fabric that is cut on with bias to allow for movement and comfort. You can’t go past a silk slip.” She notes that if a brand new dress is above your budget, try to purchase one second-hand as there are “some gems out there.” Care If you’re looking for a great resource on how to hand-wash your new silk slip, Silk Laundry posted an Instagram video on just that: “I find hand washing so quick, easy and a bit therapeutic,” Kolodinski writes in the post. She details that, when washing your silk slip, do so in cool or lukewarm water, use a gentle fabric wash, swirl — don’t soak — for around a minute, and gently squeeze the excess water. Don’t wring, as that could break the fibers. Your Questions, Answered How do you make sure your slip doesn’t just ‘look like lingerie’? Slip dresses were designed originally to be functional undergarments. Only now, it’s not taboo to wear them as a stand-alone piece. Kolodinski tells InStyle that wearing them as the main event is what makes them so special: “They are extremely versatile and can be worn transitioning through seasons as they can be easily layered upon and underneath at any age.” Love a great deal? Sign up for our InStyle newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit