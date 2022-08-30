A simple slip never goes out of style. Whether it’s Princess Diana in John Galliano’s Dior, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw sporting an ivory midi in Sex and the City, or my best friend who swears all of her best moments have “happened while wearing a slip dress,” the boudoir-like silhouette upholds its reputation as having the right amount of class and edge, no matter who wears it.

Slips are effortlessly cool, in literally every sense; their sensual silhouettes are lightweight and breathable, making them an easy summer go-to. And while it was a celeb-favored choice in the ‘90s, the garment has moved from the minimalistic design seen in the early aughts, to a reinvented, updated shape today. We spoke with multiple experts, like Katie Kolodinski, Founder and Creative Director of Silk Laundry for some tips about where to start with so many new options hitting the stores every day.

That said, the slip dress trend isn’t going anywhere — except outside the bedroom (Ahem, these slips were meant to be seen). We recommend adding the Aritzia Wilfred Only Slip to your closet for its multiple lengths and color ranges, in addition to its versatile and classic shape.

The impressive styles don’t end there, though. Shop our other favorites below: