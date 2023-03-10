The 10 Best Skincare Fridges of 2023

And while a regular fridge will work too, there’s something undeniably chic about a fridge dedicated exclusively to your beauty products. That’s why we rounded up the 10 best skincare fridges on the market. From options with impressive storage to mini fridges with unique features (like smart modes and heat settings) you can find a skincare fridge that fits your skincare collection and your space, below.

Not only does the chill add a refreshing element to your skincare routine, but it can also keep your products fresher for longer. For example, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Carmen Castilla, keeping vitamin C serums with ascorbic acid in a cold environment can prevent them from oxidizing as quickly. There’s also ample depuffing opportunities (try throwing your gua sha stone in the fridge before use).

We love skincare no matter the temperature, but sometimes an extra-cool serum or chilled spritz of a mist is just that much more luxurious and relaxing. Enter the skincare fridge : A mini refrigerator you can keep your favorite beauty products in for an extra boost of cool (or sometimes heat).

Best Overall Cooluli 15L Mini Fridge Amazon View On Amazon View On Cooluli.com View On Home Depot What We Love: This 15-liter fridge has ample storage with two adjustable and removable shelves and two in-door container baskets. What We Don’t Love: On average, the fridge stops working after around two years of use. Cooluli’s mini fridge checks all our boxes — ample storage, cooling and heating abilities, multiple color options, two different sizes, quiet functions, and minimal condensation. While the 10-liter option is also great, we’re partial to the 15-liter one. With two adjustable and removable shelves and two in-door container baskets, it’s customizable to any beauty collection and makes keeping things organized a breeze. And we’re not the only fans: The fridge has almost eight thousand reviews on Amazon, with nearly six thousand giving it a five-star rating. Beauty influencers love the fridge too. “I love my Cooluli fridge!” beauty content creator Sarah Palmyra shares, “I customized it with stickers and it works very well.” The only potential problem with Cooluli’s mini fridge is its lifespan. A few reviewers note cooling problems after around two years of use, which is honestly pretty par for the course when it comes to mini fridges. Price at time of publish: $100 Colors: Black, gold, blue, fuschia, white | Dimensions: 10.5” x 13” x 14.75” | Storage Specs: Two adjustable removable shelves, two in-door container baskets

Best Budget PERSONAL CHILLER Portable Mini Fridge Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The fridge is tiny, making it perfect for cramped apartments. What We Don’t Love: The temperature doesn’t get super cold. When looking for a skincare fridge, size is important. You want something that fits enough products without taking up precious real estate. With a four-liter capacity, this Personal Chiller mini fridge strikes the perfect balance. It has both cooling and warming capabilities, and the lightweight material and handle on top make it easily portable. In terms of storage, there’s a single removable shelf, which is fairly standard when it comes to skincare fridges (especially those on the more affordable end of the spectrum). The fridge works by heating or cooling from the ambient temperature, and, according to the brand, can chill up to 32 degrees fahrenheit below the temperature of any given room. That being said, the fridge’s cooling and warming capacities are fine at best, and it takes around four to six hours to reach peak coldness. We find that the fridge is best for keeping products slightly cool or slightly warm — not actively hot or cold. Price at time of publish: $35 Colors: Pink | Dimensions: 5.3” x 5.5” x 7.9” | Storage Specs: Removable shelf

Best Splurge Homcom Portable Skincare Fridge Bed Bath and Beyond View On Amazon What We Love: The design is ridiculously sleek, and there’s plenty of room for product storage. What We Don’t Love: The shelves aren’t the sturdiest. I apologize if I’m speaking out of turn, but this is potentially the sexiest mini fridge I’ve ever seen. There’s something about those sleek rounded edges and the tiny digital display screen that looks undeniably luxe. Beyond the design, The HOMCOM skincare fridge also has three modes — intelligent constant temperature, night mute, and energy saving — and comes with a slew of features like a built-in timer and LED lighting. In terms of storage space, the 12-liter capacity should be more than enough — with three shelves, five door racks with silicon holders (perfect for lip products), and one drawer, you can easily fit in multiple full-sized products alongside chilled skincare tools like jade rollers and gua sha stones. The one gripe we have is the flimsy plastic material of the three interior shelves. They’re not removable and can’t handle a ton of weight, so you definitely have to be strategic about where you place your heavier products. Price at time of publish: $183 Colors: White, Green | Dimensions: 10.75” x 10.75” x 17.5” | Storage Specs: three shelves, five door racks, 15 silicon holders, and one drawer

Best Mini Frigidaire Portable Retro Mini 9-Can Fridge Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: We’re fans of the color range and the nostalgic design. What We Don’t Love: Reviewers note some leaking and condensation problems. For those who want a compact design, the Frigidaire mini fridge is a retro-inspired dream. It’s one of the cuter skincare fridges we’ve come across with its 60s-inspired design and hardware, and the removable shelf allows for a bit of customization when it comes to storage. The fridge also comes in multiple colors — blue, black, pink, and red — which allows for further personalization. Despite fitting about six liters, the fridge is compact and light, weighing in at just three pounds. It also comes with a car adapter, making it great for travel. We will note that it does produce notable hissing noise and some slight leaking problems, but the fridge is fully functional and does what it claims to. Price at time of publish: $45 Colors: Black, blue, pink, red | Dimensions: 7.08” x 11.81” x 10.4” | Storage Specs: Removable shelf

Best Storage BS ONE Skincare Fridge Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The storage on this fridge is elite, with a removable drawer, shelves, and containers for multiple organizing options. What We Don’t Love: The 12-liter design may be too big for small spaces. Have a pretty extensive skincare collection and want to keep everything chilled and organized? Look no further than this sleek, spacious skincare fridge. Designers conducted in-depth research on bottle types and sizes of more than 200 popular skincare products to carefully design the internal layout and accommodations, and it really does show. The drawer area is ideal for storing sheet masks (it fits between 20 and 25 individual masks), while the upper partitioned areas fit around three to four bottles of cream, three to four essence bottles, and two bottles of lotion. The side shelving fits 14 lipstick tubes, though the partition plate can be removed for storing hand cream and other tubular products. With steady temperatures between 50 degrees and 64 degrees fahrenheit, the mini fridge keeps products cool but decidedly not cold. And with all that storage space, the mini fridge is, well, not so mini. Weighing in at 22 pounds and with a 12-liter storage capacity, the fridge certainly isn’t for those low on space. That being said, it’s an obvious downside to any fridge you’ll find with superior storage space. Price at time of publish: $170 Colors: Pink | Dimensions: 18.9” x 19.69” x 33.46” | Storage Specs: 12-liter interior with removable drawer, removable partition plates, three shelves, two tubular shelves

We're huge fans of QUBI's sleek skincare fridge. From the rounded corners to the chic vegan leather handle, it's the type of skincare fridge you can proudly leave on display. With an included removable riser-type shelf and in-door sheet mask storage, the fridge allows for customized organization and countless configurations. In fact, one reviewer was able to fit five face serums, two moisturizers, an oil, a lip product, and multiple sheet masks in her fridge. Plus, the smart air cooling system helps get rid of any water and condensation that might occur in the fridge, which can be a major problem with mini fridges. The door is magnetically sealed, so it easily closes and actually stays closed. The fridge only offers two temperature settings — 50 degrees and 65 degrees fahrenheit — which isn't ideal, but it still manages to keep products chilled. While there are mixed reviews when it comes to the sound of the fridge, it does feature an ultra-quiet mode for those who find it bothersome. Price at time of publish: $170 Colors: Cream white | Dimensions: 14.7" x 14" x 10" | Storage Specs: Removable shelf/riser, in-door sheet mask storage

Best with a Heat Mode FaceTory Portable Beauty Fridge Amazon View On Amazon View On Facetory.com What We Love: The removable shelf has several different height options, allowing for customization based on product size. What We Don’t Love: The inside can get leaky and pools of condensation need to be wiped down from time to time. FACETORY’s skincare fridge won us over with its spacious design and thoughtful features, like the dry-erase board for notes and keeping track of products, the cooling and warming functions, and the adjustable shelving. With both cooling and warming features, the fridge is seriously multifunctional — it’s as good for cooling water-based toners and face mists (which Palmyra says feel ultra refreshing after a workout) as it is for warming up a jade roller. Our biggest gripe is the condensation that pools in the fridge every so often. Sure, all it takes is a simple wipe down to clear it out, but we’d skip the step altogether if it were up to us. We also wish the sheet mask storage area came with an additional strip on top like the QUBI fridge does to prevent masks from flopping over and falling out of the shelf. Price at time of publish: $80 Colors: Coral, mint | Dimensions: 9.65” x 11.42” x 13.39” | Storage Specs: Removable shelf, in-door storage

Best Tech Lvara Smart Mini Skincare Fridge Amazon View On Amazon View On Lvara.com What We Love: The Smart Life app allows users to set the temperature anywhere from 42 degrees to 82 degrees fahrenheit. What We Don’t Love: The small shelf on top is virtually useless, as it’s incredibly small and the fridge has issues closing when product is stored on it. Meet the LVARA Smart Mini Skincare Fridge — the smartest mini fridge you’ll ever find. Simply download the Smart Life app to your phone to control the temperature from anywhere between 42 degrees to 82 degrees fahrenheit. You can also set reminders for expiration dates, so you’ll make the most of your beauty collection. Best of all, you don’t need to use the app — the fridge has three modes (standard, intelligent, and night) for automatic operations and set rest times. Plus, it also features air cooling, non-freezing, frost-free, and dust-proof technologies for easy maintenance and impressive cooling capabilities. Our one gripe with the otherwise perfect fridge is the ineffective tiny top shelf. Anything taller than a mascara tube lying down on the shelf will make the fridge impossible to close, and the horizontal storage makes for cramped storage capabilities. Price at time of publish: $200 Colors: White, dark green, pink | Dimensions: 15.2” x 7.6” x 8.9”. | Storage Specs: Shelf, in-door storage

When you have as many beauty products as we do, it can be hard to keep track of them all. Sometimes out of sight really does mean out of mind. Luckily, that isn't a problem with Vanity Planet's Fria Fridge, which features a clear window display so you can see exactly what's stored where. The fridge comes with two removable shelves for customizable storage and spacing, and is deep enough to fit two rows of products. While the windowed door means there's no in-door storage, the two shelves really do make up for the lost real estate. This skincare fridge also features the lowest temperature settings we've come across — between 35 degrees and 40 degrees fahrenheit — so products will remain seriously chilled. The fridge can get loud after consistent use, though, but the problem should fix itself if left unplugged for around 24 hours — which is a bit of a pain. Price at time of publish: $99 Colors: White, rose gold | Dimensions: 14.1" x 8.9" x 1.3" | Storage Specs: two removable shelves