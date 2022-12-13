A Shopping Editor’s Guide to the Skincare Devices That Have Been Dominating the Beauty World This Year

Although skincare devices have been around for at least a few years, 2022 marks the year shoppers became obsessed with them. Throughout the year, the Solawave Wand and NuFace Toning Device have been especially popular with InStyle readers. Anecdotally, I will also tell you that out of all the millions of beauty products in the world, friends, family, and others ask me about skincare devices more than anything else, which is why it’s no surprise that they’re dominating the Christmas wish lists I’ve received.

The good news is that a skincare device is probably the most foolproof and covetable thing you can buy your loved ones. People appreciate them regardless of how involved their routine is because it’s one of the few things in life that has an immediate visual effect. If you’re thinking about gifting one,I’ve done the work for you and highlighted the only seven devices that you need to know about.

Ringing in at $99, the most affordable option is the Dermaflash Dermapore, a skin-cleaning, serum-infusing device that shoppers say makes pores look “nonexistent.” The next most affordable device is the Solawave Wand, an editor-approved red light therapy device that reduces dark spots and fine lines; it’s used by a laundry list of celebrities including Nicole Kidman and Sydney Sweeney. The rest of these devices are in the $200–$435 range, and as such, I’ll elaborate on the specifics and benefits of a few below.

Most Affordable: Dermaflash Dermapore, $99; dermaflash.com

Dermaflash Dermapore, $99; dermaflash.com Best for Gen Z: Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149; solawave.co

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149; solawave.co Best Multi-Tasking: Therabody TheraFace PRO, $399; therabody.com

Therabody TheraFace PRO, $399; therabody.com Most Asked About: NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit, $245; mynuface.com

NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit, $245; mynuface.com Easiest to Use: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, $435; sephora.com

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, $435; sephora.com Best Bare Bones Microcurrent Tool: Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device, $329; sephora.com

Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device, $329; sephora.com Best Lip-Plumping Tool: Droplette Countdown Kiss Gift Set, $240; amazon.com

Therabody TheraFace Pro

Therabody

The TheraFace Pro is the one-stop shop of facial devices. With the exception of the Dermapore and the Droplette, it does everything the rest of the devices on this list do and then some thanks to innovative interchangeable head attachments. Here comes the laundry list of its uses and benefits: It has LED light therapy (including red light, blue light, and infrared light) which respectively target wrinkles, acne, and inflammation, a microcurrent ring (similar to the NuFace) to stimulate, firm, and tighten skin, and a cleansing ring that ensures dead skin is sloughed off and pores remain clear. Lastly, there are three percussive tips that promote circulation and relieve face tension.

If you’re willing to splurge a little more, you can buy a duo of heads that offer cold and heat therapy for $99.

Shop now: $399; therabody.com

NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit

NuFace

Hands down, the beauty tool I get asked about the most is the NuFace microcurrent device. I get it — it’s reportedly used by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid, but it’s also beloved by shoppers. It uses electric currents to penetrate past superficial layers of skin to increase collagen (thereby reducing wrinkles) in addition to tightening skin and stimulating muscles. Reviewers have high praise for the device, claiming it does everything from giving them “higher cheekbones” to eradicating jowls.

Shop now: $245; mynuface.com

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Sephora

There is something to be said of a product that makes it easy to incorporate into your routine. The Dr. Dennis Gross FaceWare Pro is by far the most fuss-free. Unlike other devices, it’s hands-free — you just put the mask on, choose between the three settings (red light, blue light, and infrared), and it’ll turn off after three minutes. I have the LED mask and can confrim that it’s the only device I am actually bothered to use every single day regardless of how lazy I feel.

Shop now: $435; sephora.com