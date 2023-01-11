Since Kim K co-founded Skims three years ago, she’s expanded the shapewear line to over two-dozen collections, including swimwear, pants, and dresses. There is so much to choose from, so we made things easier by highlighting our favorite Skims products below. We think the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress will be a good foray into the brand for any newcomer, but truthfully, you’ll love it all.

You can’t escape the Skims revolution — Kim Kardashian’s cult-followed brand makes cameos in the background of Billie Eilish videos , filters into every other TikTok video, and even has the approval from Team USA . And with an inclusive size range at more affordable prices than other high-end brands, why would you want to avoid it? It’s not just edgy campaigns with familiar faces that send buyers into a frenzy and form thousand-people-long waitlists. Your jaw will drop after slipping into a figure-transforming bodysuit or a criminally soft pair of leggings.

Most Universal Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Skims View On Nordstrom View On Selfridges.com View On Skims.com What We Love: Buyers of all body types say it accentuates curves and silhouettes for a beautiful fit. What We Don’t Love: It’s hard to find undergarments that won’t show through the dress. It only makes sense that the dress that broke the internet is by the woman with the same claim to fame. This lounge dress drew a lot of eyes, specifically over 288 million, to TikTok where buyers of all body types shimmied around and praised how it hugged curves and snatched silhouettes. Despite disguising itself as a bodycon dress, the buttery soft fabric drapes comfortably on your frame without feeling constricting. It's sold as loungewear, but we imagine it’ll be less of a WFH fit and more of a GNO one. We just hope you’re cool going commando because the dress tends to show whatever you wear underneath — even a nude thong. Price at time of publish: $78 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 19 | Material: Modal, spandex

Best Everday Item Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: Skims created a bra that provides support for many cup sizes without feeling uncomfortable or unstylish. What We Don’t Love: Some buyers didn’t think the bra fits true to size. More stylish and much sexier than your reliable sports bra, the Skims scoop neck bra from its Fits Everybody collection does exactly as the name implies. Those with bigger busts found they didn’t have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions during downward dog, while people with smaller cup sizes loved how the slight push-up didn’t flatten their chest like a typical sports bra. Just be aware that many reviewers had to size up for a more comfortable fit. Price at time of publish: $34 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 25 | Material: Polyamide, elastane

Best Leggings SKIMS Cotton Rib Legging SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: The leggings keep you warm when worn under clothes or by themselves as loungewear What We Don’t Love: The material is a little thin. Long underwear sounds like the least sexy thing imaginable, but leave it to Kim to create a saucy pair. Even though these will keep you warm when you layer them under clothes during winter (or, if you’re like us, in a frigid office), the high, broad-banded band gives waits a snatched look you’ll want to show off. Some reviewers said the material is relatively thin — like the slip dress — so we wouldn’t suggest wearing them to your next pilates class because they’re definitely not squat proof. But they’ll be great around the house or underneath your clothes as an added layer to keep you warm. Price at time of publish: $52 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 11 | Material: Cotton, spandex

Best Shorts Skims Cotton Rib Boxer Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: The soft cotton makes these the perfect underwear for lounging and can be styled similarly to bike shorts. What We Don’t Love: Tall buyers found they were a little too short to wear out of the house. Think of these like a comfier version of your favorite biker shorts. Because they’re made with nearly 100 percent soft cotton that’s stretchy enough to avoid any imprints on your skin from a too-tight band, our editors love them for lounging. Layer them under an oversized button-down or follow celebs like Kristen Stewart and Kourtney Kardashian and accessorize an outfit with peekaboo briefs. While we love a loungewear look we can wear in and out of the house, we hope they make a longer version soon for our tall friends, as some mentioned they were a teensy bit too short to wear out. Price at time of publish: $32 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 9 | Material: Cotton, 5% spandex

Best Underwear Skims Fits Everybody Full Brief Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: The seamless design eliminates panty lines while still providing full coverage. What We Don’t Love: The underwear can sometimes ride up. “Granny panties” aren’t usually worn by Victoria’s Secret Angels — or during a night out — but with these, no one will ever know they’re there (unless you’re trying that whole underwear as outerwear trend). You can feel confident wearing these under leggings and the sheerest of dresses thanks to its seamless design and lightweight fabric. (Trust us, you’ll barely remember these full-coverage panties are there.) The only time they might remind you is when they ride up, which some reviewers found they tend to do. Price at time of publish: $20 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 17 | Material: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane

Best Bra Skims Fits Everybody Unlined Underwire Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: It’s one of the few bras on the market with an underwire that’s comfortable enough for everyday wear. What We Don’t Love: It’s a little sheer when worn under thinner fabrics. As an avid anti-bra advocate, it’s hard to convince me there’s one worth wearing, but this bra makes a case, and the InStyle team is fond of it, too. Power mesh gives your chest a natural lift, even without lining, providing a similar effect as a push-up bra. Despite having delicate, lightweight straps, people with bigger busts still found the bra provided plenty of support. While an unlined bra is ideal for those who don’t need or want extra padding, it does mean you may show more than desired when wearing this bra under fabrics. Price at time of publish: $44 Size Range: Band: 32-44, Cup: A-F | Number of Colors: 9 | Material: Polyamide, elastane

Best Shapewear SKIMS Sculpting Body Suit with Snaps SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Selfridges.com View On Skims.com What We Love: Stretchy, soft fabric makes it the perfect shapewear for everyday wear. What We Don’t Love: It takes some effort to pull on. Kind of similar to those grow-in-water toys you had as a kid, this bodysuit looks itty bitty at first but transforms into full-sized shapewear when stretched over your body. As a bra-panty-shapewear combo, it’s quite the multi-tasker. The high-cut leg will lift your bum, and the built-in bra supports your chest, all while the body suit gently hugs your midsection for a shape-sculpting finish. Between the seamless design and deep-V back, you can confidently pair it under tight jeans and low-backed dresses. We don’t ever envision taking it off (partly since it’s a little hard to pull on in the first place) because it’s comfortable enough to wear all day and dance into the night. Price at time of publish: $62 Size Range: XXS-5X | Number of Colors: 9 | Material: Nylon, spandex The Best Plus Size Shapewear for Every Body

Best Tank SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: The tank is cropped at the perfect length for a versatile shirt you can wear with every outfit. What We Don’t Love: You’ll probably need to size up, especially if you have a bigger bust. It doesn’t matter if it’s 90 degrees or nine, I live in tank tops year-round, and a white one is the foundation for building every good outfit. The cropped fit of this ribbed tank hits exactly at the waist without being so short that you need to pair it with a high waist pair of jeans. The breathable cotton fabric carries you through warm months, layers seamlessly under sweaters, and keeps you cool during workouts. Many reviewers found it was even supportive enough to go braless, but you’ll likely want to size up if you have a larger chest. Price at time of publish: $36 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 10 | Material: Cotton, spandex

Best T-Shirt SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: It’s an elevated basic white tee that enhances your shape. What We Don’t Love: We wish the material was a bit thicker. We don’t know what it is about a white tee that makes every outfit look so effortlessly cool, especially this one from Kim K that gives us off-duty-model cool. It hugs your curves and accentuates your waist to give a shapewear effect — without actually being shapewear. And actually, this one feels similar to a boyfriend-fit. Like the cotton rib tank, it stops at the hip for a slightly cropped look. We love that the thin material won’t make the tee feel stuffy when you layer it, but we do wish it was a bit thicker to avoid showing bra lines. Price at time of publish: $48 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 12 | Material: Cotton, spandex 13 White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything

Best Loungewear SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank Skims View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Selfridges.com What We Love: It’s an adorable set that’s so soft you’ll never want to take it off. What We Don’t Love: If you’re on the taller side or have long legs, the pants may be too short. If you’ve ever wanted to wrap yourself in a cloud, now’s your chance with this ultra-cozy set. Something this comfy shouldn’t make you look so put together, but the effect is giving a luxeleisure look made for errand-running and airport strutting. Depending on where you like your pants to hit, keep in mind these could be a little short on longer-legged wearers. Price at time of publish: $88 for pants, $52 for tank Size Range: XXS-5X | Number of Colors: 9 | Material: Polyester, nylon

Best Bodysuit Skims Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Skims View On Skims.com What We Love: The bodysuit has thick material that lightly compresses your torso and enhances your shape. What We Don’t Love: Some wearers found the snap closure uncomfortable. As the name suggests, this bodysuit is essential and will quickly become your most worn piece. Stretchy material lightly compresses your midsection and accentuates your shape. Designed without seams, you won't see any annoying lines when wearing it under tighter outfits. Nothing beats a snap closure for quick trips to the restroom, but we wish Skims could find a way to make the plastic snaps a little more comfortable, especially for those who have a longer torso. Price at time of publish: $78 Size Range: XXS-5X | Number of Colors: 11 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Pant Skims Faux Leather Boot Cut Pants Skims View On Skims.com What We Love: The pants look expensive and luxurious for an overall sleek look. What We Don’t Love: They don't include a button or zipper and can be hard to pull on. It’s hard to create stretchy faux leather that doesn’t appear cheap, but Kim managed to make a luxe-looking pair. Even if the elastic waistband makes the pants a little hard to pull on, we’re glad it’s there to create a pant we can breathe in. These may seem a little too intimidating to take into the office, but you can easily dress it down with a button down and low-heeled boots for a more casual look. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: XXS-4X | Number of Colors: 6 | Material: Viscose, elastane coated polyurethane