These Comfortable Ballet Flats Should Be at the Top of Everyone’s Holiday Wish List

I never expected ballet flats to come back into style, but I'm so happy they did. Balletcore has been one of the most popular fashion moments of the year, and it shows no signs of slowing down. I searched for the perfect flats for months to add to my shoe collection, and my hunt ended the moment I slipped on The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat from Everlane. These shoes check every box: They're high quality, comfortable, and easy to style. Because of those qualities (and how many compliments I receive while wearing them), I plan on gifting a pair to a few of my fashion-forward friends this holiday season. Let me elaborate: Shoes that can be styled in a variety of ways make the most practical and coveted gift. These flats pair well with an infinite number of looks — from edgy to feminine and funky. The sleek square toe elevates the classic ballet flat (so no one looks like they're headed to a dance recital while wearing them), they have the slightest lift in the heel, and the minimalistic bow adds a feminine flare that stands out among other shoes. Plus, they come in six rich colors (sugar almond, pale pink, moss, black, minimal gray, and Andorra), so there's something for everyone. If one of your friends has an effortless, tailored style, they can pair the Andorra hue with their favorite flare jeans, a crisp tee, and a blazer. On the other hand, if your friend's style is playful and unexpected, they can style the moss color with a printed maxi dress and tights. Everlane Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat Everlane View On Everlane.com Price at time of publish: $105 (Originally $140)Shipping: Free over $75Returns: Until January 15, 2023 The best feature, though, is that these shoes don't need to be broken in (which is one of the reasons they won the title of best overall ballet flats). Made of Italian leather with surprisingly comfortable cushioned insoles, I spent hours wearing them with no blistering or slipping. The leather instantly molds to feet, and the material isn't tough at the back of the heel or ankle (a problem that I have with most flats). Plus, they sport a recycled leather outsole that has withstood miles of walking. Amanda Rosenthal Shopping for shoes for someone other than yourself can be tricky, but these have a wide size range (5 through 11, including half sizes). If you're unsure or in between sizes, we recommend sizing down as the leather does tend to stretch a bit. As for the icing on top, Everlane offers a free personalized note at checkout, so you can ship these beauties directly to that special someone if you're unable to see them this holiday season or need extra room in your suitcase. We guarantee that anyone who wears these charming ballet flats will be putting their foot forward.