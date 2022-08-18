The 7 Sheet Masks Worth Adding In Your Routine, According to Our Testers

To help find the best sheet masks on the market, our team of testers put 22 sheet masks to the test on various skin types, ranging from sensitive to dry. Their feedback factored in the sheet mask’s comfort level on the skin, the simplicity of its application, and its overall efficacy. Based on those results, the Wishful Thirst Trap Soothing Sheet Mask earned our best overall pick for its cool jelly consistency and soothing benefits for the skin. Plus, the delicious rosey scent was a favorite amongst testers.

Whenever you and your skin need some extra T.L.C., a sheet mask is the perfect solution. While they’re not necessarily a skin care product you need in your routine (although, that could be true of most products), they’re a great addition to provide a pick-me-up for your complexion. Think hydrated, glowing skin in an instant – that’s exactly what a sheet mask can do.

The Perricone MD Plasma Plus+ Sheet Mask earned a spot on our list for its super practical design. It has an innovative 2-piece system to ensure every crevice of the face is receiving all of its benefits. We also found it easy to identify which piece was meant for what part of the face. The mask formula isn’t too liquidy and managed to stay on our tester’s face throughout testing. Key ingredients inside are vitamin C, copper tripeptide, and phospholipids — fatty acids — that work together to brighten and reveal healthy looking skin. Our tester suggests using the mask over time to see a noticeable difference.

What We Love: The mask is divided into two pieces – one for the forehead and one for the lower portion of the face – that covers and hugs every corner. What We Don’t Love: After you remove the mask, the skin feels a bit sticky. The price point is also on the higher end.

Most notable about the mask, and what earned it a top score by our testers, was the thick sheet itself. “There seems to be a lot of product when I first open the package,” says our tester. “However, it wasn't runny and didn't get all over the place as I unfolded the sheet. It applied easily and removed easily.” It also has a clean, herbal scent that isn’t too overwhelming.

The Mediheal Hydrating Protein Mask is the epitome of what K-Beauty can do, offering creamy serum in an innovative bamboo sheet to boost hydration levels and reveal baby soft skin. To help maintain these levels, the mask contains hyaluronic acid, amino acids, peptides, jojoba oil, and squalane — all goodness your skin knows and loves.

What We Love: This sheet mask offers up the best of skin science in a formula that works for all skin types. What We Don’t Love: Reviews say the hydrating effects don't last super long.

Lancôme’s Hydrogel Melting Mask does it all: plumps, hydrates, soothes, and leaves your skin with a radiant glow. Similar to the fan-favorite Advanced Génifique serum, this sheet mask contains bifidus extract (which is essentially a skin care probiotic) to strengthen and protect your skin’s moisture barrier, A.K.A. keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out. During testing, our beauty researchers loved the dewy effect, but found the mask a bit too big to wear comfortably without adjusting. The noticeable results may be worth the trouble, if you don’t mind fixing the places where the mask lifts and overlaps.

What We Love: With the help of bifidus extract, this sheet mask offers a number of glowing skin care benefits. What We Don’t Love: The floral scent was too strong for our testers, and the edges of the mask came off the skin even when wet.

While there is nothing we wish to change about the serum, the mask did take extra work to unravel when it first came out of the packaging.

We are big fans of Pixi products, and their Vitamin C Sheet Mask is just one of the reasons why. The serum concentrate-based mask is appealing for those whose complexion needs a quick jolt in the morning with caffeine to firm and de-puff, and vitamin C to brighten and even skin tone. Our tester, who has very sensitive skin, enjoyed the cooling effect these ingredients left on the skin, noting that the liquid formula did not feel heavy. “The mask's focus was to make your skin glow, and I feel like that was very successful,” she says. “My face is glowing and I look super moisturized. I also noticed my skin glistening from the moment I started rubbing the product in after removing the sheet mask.”

What We Love: You get three brightening sheet masks for the price of one. What We Don’t Love: The sheet mask is slightly difficult to unravel when you remove it from the packaging.

While it may feel slimy and flimsy at first, the mask has efficient staying power and fulfills what is advertised. A bonus to the mask is the additional flaps to put over your eyelids and mouth. It is also proof that you don’t always have to spend too much to get the results you want.

It says it all in the name – this Neutrogena sheet mask is all about hydration. When you take a look at the ingredient list, it is jam packed with the hydration hero hyaluronic acid, which works to quench dry skin. The mask is made from 100 percent hydrogel — a material that is thicker and more water dense — that aids in sealing the ingredients to the skin.

What We Love: This is a steal for the quantity of masks you get in a pack. What We Don’t Love: The mask is flimsy and a bit slimy before application.

This sheet mask’s rich and uplifting scent alone feels like you’re dancing on rose petals. In fact, rose extracts, rose oil, and actual rose petals are all mixed into the formula to deeply hydrate and smooth the skin. It also helps that the sheet mask is lightweight and comfortable on the skin. The mask sits securely on the face for the entire treatment — 20 minutes, to be exact, according to our tester. The one downside is the sheet mask is divided into two sections. Although it is designed to help with application, our tester didn’t find that it made it any easier.

What We Love: Not only is it hydrating, the liquid component of the mask is also super lightweight and not runny on the skin. What We Don’t Love: The design of the mask isn’t as useful as it was intended to be.

Just as our tester highlighted, the sheet mask is good at nourishing the skin thanks to its extra hydrating ingredients. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide, and other dry skin-approved essentials that infuse deep into the skin, leaving our tester with a “seriously soothing feel” after use. What helps the formula and mask stay snugly on the skin, and not slide off, is its unique fibrous structure. Online reviews note that the mask has a scratchy texture, but our tester advises removing the backing of the mask – it provides further support when you’re applying the mask, but is not needed afterwards. Plus, it is listed at an affordable price point.

“I loved how hydrating and cool the mask felt,” says one of our testers. “The serum was thicker, more like a jelly consistency. It stayed until absorbed into my skin.” The same tester praised the scent of the mask, mentioning that its soothing aloe vera and rose aroma adds to the experience.

Huda Beauty make-up products are a game changer, and their skin care line is too. The Wishful Thirst Trap Soothing Sheet Mask is proof of that, earning a perfect score across all categories from our testers.

What We Love: The mask fits extra snug on the face, and immediately hydrates and soothes with a skin-loving formula. What We Don’t Love: Although we are fans of the sweet scent, the fragrance could irritate sensitive skin types.

Our Testing Process

With more sheet masks on the market than we can count, we identified the top 22 sheet masks we felt were best suited for our test. Our testers represented a wide range of skin types – sensitive, dry, normal, oily – to get the most diverse and accurate results.

Prior to testing, testers were asked to arrive at the studio with a freshly cleansed and make-up free face. Each tester selected one sheet mask that was suited to their skin type, then applied according to packaging directions. After application, testers started a timer for how long the instructions said to keep the product on, and began analyzing their experience. Whether it’s paper or hydro-gel, does the sheet mask feel smooth and comfortable or harsh and/or rough? As sheet masks are infused with a liquid/serum, does it feel lightweight or overly slimy and runny? Does it feel secure on the face or does it keep slipping off? If the sheet mask had any noticeable cuts and shapes, we also factored in how well it could fit on a range of face sizes without being too small or oversized.

As our testers wore the sheet mask, they read over the product description to see what the sheet mask promises. Sheet masks can hydrate, calm, brighten, fight acne, reduce lines and wrinkles, or a combination of all of these features, but it will vary from product to product and skin type to skin type. After the time is up, testers removed the sheet mask, rubbed the remaining serum into the skin, and inspected their face in the mirror. Keeping the sheet mask’s claimed benefits in mind, we finalized our testing with how effective the product was overall, and if any of the results promised were supposed to be over time. (i.e. preventing wrinkles). The testers based their final feedback on three factors: comfort, application, and overall efficacy.

Once our data and tester’s ratings were collected, we narrowed our list to a select number of winners and assigned categories based on the sheet mask’s attributes.

What To Keep In Mind

Fit

There is nothing more frustrating than a sheet mask slipping off the skin. Although you want your sheet mask to be packed with hydrating ingredients, you also want it to fit snugly as you wear it around the house or while taking a bath. The unique fibers in the Wishful by Huda Mask allow it to cling to the face and that feature helped it snag the best overall spot. To avoid a slippery sheet mask, look for sheet masks that are slightly textured, thick in size, or include practical features, such as ear loops and additional pre-cut shapes, to help the product fit securely.

Skin Type

While many sheet masks work for all skin types, some formulas are targeted for specific skin concerns. If you have dry skin, look for sheet masks that contain hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Those with sensitive skin might want to avoid or ease into sheet masks with retinol, but those with aging or textured skin might benefit from this ingredient. Base your purchase on what your desired results are, and what your skin is needing at the moment.

Your Questions, Answered

Do sheet masks expire?

No matter the packaging or container they come in, all skin care products expire even if they’re left unopened. Once your sheet mask is opened, you should use it immediately to get the most out of the product’s ingredients. Two to three years is the usual date range for sheet masks and other skin care products alike. An expiration date is often stamped on the packaging to be sure.

How often should I use a sheet mask?

Think of your sheet mask use as you would a treatment – use it sparingly, only 2-3 times a week. Sheet masks are like an advanced version of a serum, the high dose of an ingredient can make them too potent to be used daily, especially if it contains some form of exfoliant (i.e. AHAs, BHAs). However, some sheet masks require a bit more maintenance and suggest daily use, but not every skin type will benefit or react the same from frequent application.

Are sheet masks good for your skin?

In short: yes! Sheet masks are incredibly efficient at treating the skin directly. Not only are sheet masks packed with ultra hydrating and soothing ingredients, its packaging makes it great for distributing ingredients evenly onto the skin and helping them absorb deeper. They are also beneficial for providing immediate results, which can help with reactions post-procedure, sunburns, irritations, and more. Even after the sheet is removed, the serum remains on the skin and will continue to draw benefits from the mask hours later. Plus, sheet masks are the perfect amount of pampering that you and your skin deserve.

