In the end we narrowed that list down to nine exceptional shampoos for oily hair that truly curb oil production, and leave hair looking beautifully fresh for days.

We set out to find the best shampoos for oily hair that can clean the scalp while nourishing hair, too. After weeks of research, we sent out 15 highly rated shampoos for oily hair to our esteemed team of testers to incorporate them into their routines for six weeks. Through this time period, each person used the shampoo at least twice a week and analyzed how it removed product buildup, how fresh hair looked after washing, and whether or not it had any long-term oil-control effects. Plus, we gave bonus points to those that allowed us to go an extra day without washing

No one likes when their hair looks like a greasy mess. And for those with extra oily hair, you might find yourself constantly washing it to keep it looking clean. We’re going to tell you a little secret, though: You can wash your hair as often as humanly possible, but it will still look oily if you’re not using a shampoo specially catered to oily hair. The right shampoo will cleanse away all that excess grime and deep-clean your scalp , leaving your hair looking fresh, voluminous, and (you guessed it) grease-free for days on end.

We gave our hair a rosemary-oil treatment before going in with this shampoo, so it was very oily to say the least. But this option removed all the heavy oil and revealed a sleek surface post wash. We didn’t particularly love the apple cider vinegar smell, much like the option from Ouai, but we loved how gentle this product feels. The peace of mind it gave us knowing our hair treatment remained intact also felt very much worth it.

The formula is quite friendly, utilizing apple cider vinegar to cleanse, and aloe vera, ginger root extract, and lavender to soothe the scalp. For this reason, it didn’t lather up like traditional shampoos, and required us to rinse at least twice to achieve that clean feeling.

We know the nervous feeling of washing your hair and fearing your (expensive) color will fade. While many heavy-duty shampoos can dull dye treatments over time, this gentle cleanser-like shampoo preserved our hair color and ultimately extended the time between salon visits.

When it comes to our hair products, we appreciate a fresh and clean scent, but we didn’t get that with this option due to its fragrance-free nature. This makes it fantastic for sensitive skin, but if you want some sort of aroma, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

The fragrance-free formula was crafted without sulfates, phthalates, parabens, or silicones. Without all of the bad, there was plenty of room for the good: It’s packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, panthenol, and aloe vera leaf juice. These ingredients worked wonders on our hair, making it extremely fluffy and lightweight. Just by air-drying it, we noticed our curls had much more body to them, curving into a beautiful shape with a voluminous bounce. We were most impressed with how it completely soothed our itchy scalp, though. We’ve needed to see a specialist for our dry scalp in the past, but this shampoo completely remedied the issue.

Nécessaire The Shampoo exceeded our expectations by a mile. Fine-hair folks require more frequent washing than those with thick hair, and we found that this product is ideal for everyday use as the gentle cleanse feels almost like a spa treatment.

What We Don’t Love: This shampoo is unscented, so if you love a good fragranced shampoo this might not be for you.

Don’t be alarmed when the shampoo doesn’t bubble up in the shower, though. While it didn’t lather very much for us, it still efficiently rinsed away excess oil.

This shampoo did exactly what it promised — it removed dirt and product build-up, purified our scalp, and fully cleansed our hair. We particularly loved how squeaky clean our hair felt after using this. It tamed our usual frizzy mane, making it smooth and silky, which in the past would have been impossible without the use of an anti-frizz serum . And, despite having a really sensitive scalp, this shampoo didn't cause any flare ups or irritation either.

Yes, you can get salon-worthy shampoos at your local drugstore. The Kristen Ess Clarifying Shampoo is one of them, and at ten ounces for $15, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

What We Love: This is a great pick for sensitive scalps because it’s very gentle, yet still provides a deep clean.

Of course, apple cider vinegar doesn’t exactly have the best scent (and this shampoo was a bit pungent), but the benefits greatly outweigh that minor inconvenience. Not to mention, the smell doesn’t linger post-shower and can easily be covered with a light hair perfume .

This powerhouse formula leans on the power of apple cider vinegar and keratin to reset the scalp and promote hair growth — and it completely transformed our hair. We tested this on extremely oily hair, and all it took was a quick lather to detoxify and clarify our scalp, revealing fresh, extra clean hair that had extra bounce and volume. That additional floof helped make our thinning hair look fuller than it had in years.

A plethora of things can cause our hair to start thinning. Growing older, postpartum, and hormonal imbalances can all lead to a decrease in hair volume, just to name a few. In order to tackle this, we looked for shampoos that strengthen strands and repair damage. Throughout our test, we were thoroughly impressed with Ouai Detox Shampoo.

When we tried this on shoulder-length thick curls, we immediately noticed the gorgeous bounce it gave our ringlets – a clear indication of just how hydrating and nourishing the formula is. As we massaged the product in, we were also overcome by the delightful scent — it’s a little spicy, a little sweet, and a little earthy, without smelling artificial. The fragrance made us feel like we were treating not just our hair, but our souls too. The post-shower look revealed soft and defined curls. Even once air-dried, they maintained their silky texture and nice structure. We only wish the bottle came with a squeeze top, as dipping our fingers into the tub each time felt a little unsanitary, and it’s difficult to manage with wet hands.

There are so many things we loved about this product, but the natural ingredients really made it stand out from the rest. It features jamon berries, an antioxidant-rich fruit that treats bacterial conditions and flushes out toxins on the scalp, as well as moringa oil. When combined, the two work to cleanse and repair the scalp, resulting in less dandruff.

We know it can be mildly embarrassing to deal with dandruff, so we wanted to make sure we recommended the best shampoo to help combat this problem: Let us introduce Shaz & Kiks Balancing Clay Cleanser.

What We Love: Aside from doing wonders for dandruff, it also works wonderfully on curly hair.

As with many clarifying shampoos, though, it left our strands feeling a bit dry. On days when we used this, we ultimately bypassed our conditioner and opted for our favorite hair mask instead to give our hair some extra deep-conditioning TLC. It's worth noting that the brand does not recommend this for color-treated hair, so if you’re fresh out of the salon with a new look, it’s better to skip this option.

For months we struggled with product build up on our scalp, and it wasn’t until consulting with our hairstylist that we learned that using the wrong shampoo can actually exacerbate the issue, leaving our scalp extra dry and hair super oily. After shuffling through a variety of shampoos that left our hair feeling even more weighed down, Bumble and bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo was the one that finally made a difference, transforming our hair and scalp. The formula was extremely effective at cleansing away oil, pollutants, and build-up on our scalp — leaving it squeaky clean and feeling renewed.

You’ll know if you suffer from a dry scalp and oily hair if you frequently have an itchy head (that occasionally flakes), and simultaneously have greasy roots. This is caused by air pollutants, harsh chemicals, or heat damage. Reasoning aside, it’s simply a pain to deal with – until now.

While we love how deep-cleaning this product is, it doesn’t provide any additional benefits – like added volume or a hydration boost – like some other shampoos on this list do. So long as you go in with the expectation, you’ll have a wonderful cleaning experience.

The lathering process was enjoyable, too, as the shampoo foamed up just enough to make us feel like we were getting a good wash in. The formula, made of camelia leaf, lemon, and apple extracts, as well as sugar cane, got all the gunk out of our scalp in a single scrub and didn’t require a second lather. A quick rinse, dry, and a look in the mirror revealed a head of healthy, bouncy hair.

We went an extra long time without washing our hair before testing this pick (three days to be exact), yet the clarifying formula successfully removed every trace of oil, as well as product build-up from our nightly spritz of dry shampoo. While we typically wash our hair every three to four days, this shampoo sufficiently cleansed it to the point that we could stretch another day between showers.

When the scalp is extra oily it can really weigh down thick hair — making our mane look extra heavy and leaving us feeling like a greasy mess. But a single wash with Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Detox Shampoo immediately removed all that grease and gave us a silky shine instead.

Overall, the shampoo struck a perfect balance of controlling oil while also adding volume and shine, which is not always easy to accomplish with thin hair. And though scents can sometimes be irritating, the subtle fragrance of this shampoo was a delight and added to the experience. Just be cautious when dispensing because it has a thinner consistency than some of the other products we tested, so one pump should be more than enough.

From the first use, this shampoo adequately washed our scalp and hair, revealing a fresh and shiny look post-shower. We tested this during the dry winter months, during which our hair typically looks dull and lifeless, but this brought the life and shine back to summer levels.

Thin hair has the tendency to get weighed down by oils and show grease much more prominently than thick hair, as there is less surface area for the oils to spread. Luckily, we found a shampoo that’s gentle enough for thin hair but still effective at removing every trace of oil. This option from AG Hair is 98 percent plant-based, and leans on the power of apple cider vinegar , argan oil, and nourishing superfoods to simultaneously cleanse and hydrate hair.

What We Don’t Love: The formula is more watery than other options on our list, so it’s easy to dispense too much.

Though our hair and scalp felt so much cleaner, our strands were left feeling a bit dry. But a quick follow-up with Living Proof Restore Conditioner revealed completely rejuvenated hair – our mane was shinier, healthier, and less frizzy than it had been in years. Plus, we were able to go an extra day without washing, which saved us so much time in our hair care routine.

We found that our water was on the higher end of the spectrum, so we followed the packaging recommendation to scrub our hair for two full minutes before rinsing. This little feature was something we had never seen before in a shampoo, and it has changed our overall hair health for the better.

A small amount of this shampoo goes a long way: We found that a quarter-sized dollop was more than enough to cover our whole head. It foamed up in the most luxurious way and really made it feel like we were deep-cleaning our scalp, rinsing away every trace of oil and built-up dry shampoo . Another genius feature of this shampoo? It came with a hard water indicator. The little white strip analyzed the mineral level of our water – the harder the water (or the higher the mineral content), the more damaging it is to hair.

Finding a shampoo that can adequately remove dirt and oil without completely drying out your scalp is difficult — but not impossible. Living Proof Triple Detox Shampoo easily landed our best overall spot for the way it deep-cleaned our scalp and left our hair looking fresh for days after washing.

What We Love: This kept our hair looking so fresh and oil-free that we could go an extra day without washing.

Our Testing Process

By doing extensive research on what ingredients help combat oily hair, we made a list of 15 shampoos that target grease. We then sent each product to a diverse group of beauty experts and editors with a wide range of hair types and textures. In the span of six weeks, each shampoo was incorporated into their everyday lives to see how the product performed against oils and product build-up, while also taking hair's overall cleanliness and appearance into account. Our testers took note of the immediate results, as well as the ongoing results, to see if the shampoos had any long-term benefits on the scalp. The insights were then recorded, and we narrowed the list down to the nine top-performing shampoos for oily hair.

What To Keep In Mind

Hair Type

All hair produces oil — in fact, our hair needs oil to stay adequately moisturized. But too much can result in greasy-looking, flat hair. Each hair type should address excessive oil in a specific way, though. “Curly and coily hair types require more oil to be present in order to create a more defined shape,” says New York City-based hair colorist, Kirsten Stuke. “The oil helps seal the cuticle down which reduces frizz and makes the hair appear smoother.” Such hair types can therefore go longer without a wash, and opt for more nourishing shampoos that simultaneously combat excess oil like Shaz & Kiks Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser.

Fine hair, on the other hand, will show grease much more easily. This results in people (over)washing it, which can strip the hair of its essential nourishment, says Stuke. Therefore, it’s best to opt for a gentle cleanser that doesn’t completely strip fine hair, but still removes extra oil. We especially love Ouai Detox Shampoo for fine hair types.

Thin hair types should look for volumizing products, as added bounce can combat the appearance of thinning hair. Much like fine hair, this hair type will show grease and get weighed down quickly. AG Hair Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo has a plumping effect that will be ideal for thin hair.

Thick hair puts up a stronger fight against oils and can go longer without a wash compared to its counterparts. That being said, there’s a lot of surface area to be cleaned once you hop in the shower, so you want to opt for something with a strong cleansing effect, like Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Detox Shampoo, to get your mane back to its usual voluminous state.

Ingredients

There are a number of ingredients that help break down oils and wash them away. New York City-based board certified dermatologist, Dr. Claire Wolinsky, recommends ingredients like glycolic and salicylic acid as they lift away excess sebum and dissolve product build-up. These ingredients are notoriously drying, though, so it’s a good idea to look for shampoos with hydrating ingredients, as well, like glycerin.

Apple cider vinegar is another, more natural option to turn to in clarifying shampoos, and can be found in a number of the options on our list, including AG Hair Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Ouai Detox Shampoo.

Your Questions, Answered

What causes oily hair?

What causes oily hair is not the hair itself, but the scalp, explains Anabel Kingsley, a London-based trichologist. “This is where sebaceous glands are found and where sebum is made.” When this gland overproduces excess oil, “it can make strands greasy and limp,” she adds. Ultimately though, oil is produced at different rates depending on your hormone level.

For example, leading up to your period, “oil production on your scalp can ramp up,” just as it does on your face, says Kingsley. The oil production can also change and adapt to your hair treatments. “The more oil that is stripped away from the scalp with things like shampoo, the more the scalp will produce oil, which means washing your hair everyday because you feel that it gets greasy quickly is in fact causing it to become greasy quickly,” explains Stuke. Luckily, she says the scalp can be trained to go longer periods of time between washes.

How do shampoos for oily hair work?

Shampoos specifically designed for oily hair are made with stronger surfactants – or ingredients that target excess sebum — than shampoos for damaged or color-treated hair. While other shampoos might include more hydrating ingredients like argan oil and avocado oil, the main purpose of shampoos for oily hair is to cleanse and rebalance the scalp and hair rather than keep it moisturized. They target grease and product build up, break it down, and remove it from your scalp.

How often should you wash oily hair?

How often you wash your hair will vary from person to person, but there is no one hair wash schedule that is suitable for all. Stuke confirms that natural oils are a way of conditioning our hair and shouldn’t be stripped dry. However, by the time it begins to show a lot of grease on the head, you can assume it’s time to give it a good wash. Factors like the seasons, physical activity, hair type, and hormones can change how much oil is produced, but typically, thin and fine hair can benefit from washing every one to two days. Thicker hair types can go every two to three days. Thick, curly hair types can be left alone for two to four days.

There is a stigma around washing your hair too frequently, however. Kingsley clarifies that “shampooing is not damaging to your hair – and it’s great for your scalp. If your face were to get oily, you’d wash it – and so if your hair gets greasy, it’s time to shampoo.”

Why Shop With Us

Bianca Kratky is a commerce writer at InStyle with over two years of experience covering fashion and beauty products. In order to write this article, the editorial team at InStyle individually tested and reviewed 15 popular shampoos on various hair types to see which were the most effective in cleansing the scalp of excess oils. Kratky then took those findings and compiled a list of the top performing shampoos and wrote about our experiences here. She also consulted trichologist Anabel Kingsley, hair colorist Kirsten Stuke, and board certified dermatologist Dr. Claire Wolinsky to get a better understanding of what ingredients to look for and how best to treat oily hair.