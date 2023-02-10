The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

When testing the shampoo bars, our team of testers paid close attention to how convenient the bars were to hold, how easily they lathered, how well they worked, how they smelled, and how they held up with weeks of use. Throughout the testing process, we were able to weed out the less stellar products to determine on the nine best shampoo bars of 2023, with J.R. Liggett’s Moisturizing Formula Shampoo Bar at the top of the list.

In a world where people are trying to be evermore sustainable, traditional shampoo bottles filled with liquid formulas are being replaced with solid solutions to cleanse and hydrate hair . And over the past few years, these shampoo bars have only gotten more and more popular, with countless brands hopping on the bandwagon. Because of this, there are a lot of shampoo bars to sort through when shopping for a sustainable haircare swap. That’s where we come in: We tested 21 top-rated shampoo bars to determine the best of the category.

Best Overall J.R. Liggett's All-Natural Shampoo Bar 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Jrliggett.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: This shampoo bar hydrates without weighing hair down, and it lasts for a long time. What We Don’t Love: While usage is pretty straightforward, we wish the bar included clear instructions. From the softening and moisturizing benefits to its affordable price and old-school packaging, we completely fell in love with J.R. Liggett's Moisturizing Formula Shampoo Bar. Where many shampoo bars are round, this bar is squared off which makes it particularly easy to hold and maneuver through the hair. “I have a lot of fine hair which generally means it's hard to get shampoo all the way to my scalp,” our tester reveals. “This bar solved that problem beautifully — not only is it easy to use, but rubbing it directly into my hair produces an impressive lather.” Beyond its ease of use, we love the results this bar delivers. “My scalp is so much happier when using this — more so than anything I have ever tried before. I find myself loving my second-day hair as much as I love my first-day hair, which is rare,” our tester shares, noting that the bar works well to hydrate her dry, flaky scalp while keeping greasy-looking strands at bay. What’s more, the value of this bar is undeniable. “The bar is durable and still very much intact after two weeks of use,” our tester adds. “I washed my hair seven times during the testing period. Based on the lather and how the bar barely looks used after seven washes, I think this will not only replace my shampoo bottles and ultimately last longer, too.” Price at time of publish: $13 Hair Type: All | Scents: 6 | Size: 3.5 oz.

Best for Curly Hair Ethique Professor Curl Curl-Defining Solid Shampoo Bar 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Com.au View On Ethique.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: It lathers quickly and easily and works well to keep hair looking fresh for days post-wash. What We Don’t Love: It could be slightly more clarifying. Ethique Professor Curl Curl-Defining Solid Shampoo Bar is a fan favorite for its easy-to-use block shape that smells delightfully (but subtly) of citrus. Shape and scent aside, this shampoo bar is easy to use, works well to deeply clean hair, and helps define curls. “It easily creates a rich lather that gets my oily scalp and hair clean without drying it out,” our tester reveals. “After using, my hair feels soft and manageable, and it makes my waves and curls pop.” As much as we enjoy the shape, scent, and ease of use of this shampoo bar, the one thing we would change is how clarifying it is. “Since I have curly hair, I use a lot of [styling] products, and I typically need a shampoo that will clarify to get all of the product out without stripping my hair,” our tester explains. “All things considered, though, I definitely recommend this to friends and family with curly or wavy hair. It's easy to use, eco-friendly, and keeps hair clean and healthy!" Price at time of publish: $16 Hair Type: Curly | Scent: Coconut Lemongrass | Size: 3.8 oz.

Best for Thick Hair Kitsch Castor Oil Nourishing Shampoo Bar 4.8 Kitsch View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: You can feel the bar conditioning your hair as you wash. What We Don’t Love: It’s round, which makes it slightly harder to hold when wet. Kitsch Castor Oil Nourishing Shampoo Bar has earned high praise for its ultra-hydrating, velvety lather that gets hair squeaky clean without drying it out. Plus, even after months of use it looks like new, so you can count on it lasting through countless wash routines. Aside from being a bit difficult to hold because of its round shape, the only other downside of this shampoo bar is that it sometimes takes a few lathers to really cleanse hair. “Sometimes after a particularly sweaty day, I find I have to lather, rinse, and repeat to get to my scalp,” our tester explains. Still, she says that she recommends it — especially in unison with the Conditioner Bar — as it leaves hair looking and feeling ultra soft and fresh. Price at time of publish: $14 Hair Type: All | Scent: Sugared amber and shea | Size: 3.2 oz.

Best for Fine Hair Bar None Hydrating Shampoo Bar 5 Bar None View On Bar-none.co Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: This bar breathes new life into dirty hair. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t have any engravings or a logo, so it’s easy to mistake for a regular bar of soap. Bar None Hydrating Shampoo Bar may not look like much, but our tester swears it’s the best haircare product she’s ever used. “I was a little skeptical on how this product would work, but it ended up being my own personal ER room — it gave my hair new life,” she exclaims. “After using this, someone said I should be a hair model!” When used on fine hair, we find that this shampoo bar works well to maintain an every-other-day wash cycle. “I use the bar about three to four times a week, and it looks like it's never been touched before,” our tester marvels, applauding its durability. “The box notes say it lasts two times longer than regular shampoo bottles, and I believe it!” The only thing she’d change? Its appearance. Without a logo or any engravings, it’s easy to mistake for a ho-hum bar of soap. Price at time of publish: $12 Hair Type: All | Scent: Coconut and shea butter | Size: 3.52 oz.

Best for Oily Hair Lush Cosmetics Montalbano Shampoo Bar 4.4 Lush View On Lushusa.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 3.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: It’s textured, which makes it particularly easy to use and lather. What We Don’t Love: It’s not the most moisturizing, and the scent is strong. Lush was a pioneer in shampoo bars, so it makes sense that the brand’s Montalbano Shampoo Bar is a top pick among shoppers and our testers alike. The yellow puck has a slightly textured feel that makes it easier to hold despite its round shape. Ease of use aside, the bar naturally exfoliates the scalp with rosemary (which also adds to the scent), and leads to less oil production, so hair still looks fresh on day two (and three!). That said, our tester admits that the slightly clarifying nature of the bar also means that her hair feels less hydrated than it does when using her normal shampoo. Still, if your goal is to cut down on a greasy-looking mane, this bar can help. Plus, it will smell like a Mediterranean getaway in the process. (Of course, if strong citrus scents aren’t your thing, this bar may not be a good pick for you.) Price at time of publish: $14 Hair Type: All | Scent: Citrus | Size: 1.9 oz. How to Choose the Best Shampoo for Super Oily and Greasy Hair

Best for Frizzy Hair Davines LOVE Shampoo Bar 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Davines.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: It smells subtle yet delicious, and leaves hair feeling soft and clean. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t come with instructions on the packaging. Davines LOVE Shampoo Bar happens to be the bar version of the brand’s cult favorite bottled shampoo. It’s an ultra-gentle, super-hydrating formula designed to tame coarse, frizzy hair. “The shampoo bar is gentle on my strands and scalp, and my hair feels soft and clean after each use,” our tester assures us, remarking on how durable the bar feels after two weeks of use. Our only gripe with this bar is that it doesn’t come with instructions on the packaging. Since shampoo bars are still rather new-fangled, some shoppers may not know how to properly use them and thus misjudge them based on misuse. “It took me a couple of washes to get used to the bar and ensure I distributed product evenly throughout my scalp and hair, but after that, it was smooth sailing,” our tester admits. Price at time of publish: $25 Hair Type: Coarse, frizzy | Scent: Subtle Herbal | Size: 3.53 oz.

Best for Damaged Hair Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar with Aloe Vera 4.6 Christophe Robin View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Christopherobin.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: It’s easy to grip and deeply hydrates hair. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t lather well in your hands — but it does on your head. The Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar, which is infused with aloe vera, coconut oil, and olive oil, is renowned for its deeply hydrating benefits. While it was a bit overwhelming for one of our testers with finer, oilier hair, she assures us that it’s her new go-to recommendation for friends with thick, dry, and damaged hair because of the ultra-nourishing ingredients. Her one complaint? It’s not the easiest to lather. “At first, I found this shampoo bar hard to lather, but as soon as I started putting the bar directly on my head, it lathered very easily and I felt comfortable using it,” she shares. “It isn't difficult to grip, but it did take me a few washes to feel like I got enough product in my hair with a proper lather.” Price at time of publish: $22 Hair Type: Dry, damaged | Scent: Citrus | Size: 3.3 oz.

Best for Color-Treated Hair ODACITÉ 552M Soap Free Shampoo Bar 4.4 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Alyaka.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 What We Love: It leaves hair feeling squeaky clean. What We Don’t Love: It’s on the drier side, so it’s best to follow-up with a deep hydrating conditioner. The Odacite 552M Soap Free Shampoo Bar is powered by argan and castor oil to leave hair feeling extra soft and clean and looking shiny. According to our tester, it’s easy to lather up strands for a squeaky-clean rinse. In fact, it leaves hair feeling so clean, that her hair maintained its refreshed luster until the fourth day. That said, she admits that part of why the effects last so long is because this bar isn’t the most hydrating. As such, we recommend following up with a hydrating conditioner post-rinse. Price at time of publish: $29 Hair Type: All | Scent: Subtle Citrus | Size: 3.7 oz.