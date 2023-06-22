The Best Sex and the City Outfits of All Time

What's more exciting than a Samantha Jones appearance in Season 2 of And Just Like That? How about a strut down memory lane looking back at all of Samantha, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte's most iconic looks from Sex and the City's six seasons and two movies?

With Season 2 of And Just Like That underway, there's no better time than now to look back at the iconic looks from the extended Sex and the City universe. Whether you self-identify as a Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, or Charlotte, chances are one of these 12 best Sex and the City fashion looks from episodes — and movies — past will get you in the mood for even more of the fab four’s fashion-forward styling.



Carrie's Mixed Prints

The true mark of a fashion girlie is unapologetically mixing prints, something Carrie Bradshaw was all about right from the start of Sex and the City.

Carrie's Rose Peplum Dress

Peplums are back with a vengeance, earning this look a spot on our list of best Sex and the City outfits simply for remaining relevant over a decade after the fact.

Carrie's Beaded Fringe Dress

Love or hate Aleksandr Petrovsky, the only man to ever whisk Carrie Bradshaw away from NYC, you have to admit that his relationship with Carrie brought out some of her best looks, including this beaded fringe mini dress.

Carrie's Cupcake Skirt

Our girl Carrie Bradshaw loved a tiered ruffle skirt and ankle boot as far back as 2003 when the sixth and final season of Sex and the City was filmed. The cropped jacket and red scoop neck tee on top added the perfect, subversive finishing touches.

Charlotte's Black Bridesmaid Dress

The dress that launched a thousand memes has maintained its icon status since Kristen Davis pointed a furious finger at Mr. Big after he left Carrie at the altar in the first Sex and the City movie.

Carrie's Vivienne Westwood Wedding Dress

Sure, the vintage suit that only she liked was the look Carrie actually wound up wearing to get married, but we still love the drama in this Vivienne Westwood wedding gown (just not the drama that came afterward).

Samantha's '80s Jumpsuit

Do you remember what an absolute backless slay Samantha Jones' '80s-inspired jumpsuit was in "The Post-It Always Sticks Twice," the iconic Season 6 iconic episode when he-who-we-will-not-name breaks up with Carrie via Post-It? We do.

Carrie's Mixed Floral Prints

Who says you can't mix floral prints? Carrie Bradshaw certainly didn't get the memo in the first Sex and the City movie, and we're so glad she went for this look.

Miranda's "Skinny" Jeans

Miranda was rarely as triumphant as she was when she fit into the "skinny" jeans after giving birth. The '70s bangles she stacked on her wrists and the layered thin belts were the most iconic elements of her look, but her confidence alone makes this 'fit one of the series' most iconic.

Carrie's Dreamy Floral Ruffles

Early seasons of Sex and the City served us some subtly iconic fashion moments like this romantic ruffle floral dress Carrie Bradshaw wore in Season 3.

Samantha Jones' Vintage Suit

Fans had mixed feelings about the first Sex and the City movie, but we adored the looks it featured from top to bottom, including this belted skirt suit worn by Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. Monochromatic, vintage-inspired, and perfectly fitted? Yes, yes, and yes.