Swimsuit Cover-Ups Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Best Options Under $40

Including long, breezy dresses and crochet styles.

Published on June 7, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Coverup
Whether you’re hitting the beach or hanging poolside this summer, you’ll need a stylish swimsuit cover-up. The breezy layer can instantly elevate any swim look while providing a hint of modesty and comfort, too. But, since it’s already tough enough to find the perfect bathing suit, figuring out the right cover-up to wear with it may seem like a daunting feat. There are so many options on the market, including crochet designs, lightweight maxis, T-shirt dresses, and classic button-downs. So, to make your shopping experience easier, I narrowed down Amazon’s massive selection to the 10 best cover-ups, and prices start at just $9. 

The retailer’s best-sellers chart is my favorite place to snag trendy fashion items, and this season it’s overflowing with beach-ready cover-ups. The following list includes a range of stylish picks, and you can score them on sale for up to 67 percent off. Be sure to shop your favorites while they’re still discounted ahead of the official start of summer.  

Best Amazon Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $50 

This classic short-sleeve dress is easy, breezy, and just $10 at Amazon. It’s the retailer’s number one new release in swimwear cover-ups, and it’s sold in 31 colorways, including solid shades and beach-ready patterns. The timeless T-shirt dress can be paired with practically anything, whether you’re throwing it over your bikini or pairing it with platform sandals for post-pool plans. One shopper called the pick a “pleasant surprise,” since it “fits well, is very soft and comfortable, and looks great.” Plus, they noted that it has pockets, which is a major bonus. 

Amazon SHAOBGE Women Mini Dresses Summer Casual Ruffle Short

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Another short-sleeve style, this Ekouaer tunic is the quintessential summer cover-up. It’s made from polyester, so it’s lightweight and breathable, and it has an airy, easy-to-wear fit to keep you cool all season. The dress is designed with a flattering V-neckline and a drawstring tie that cinches around the waist. It’s available in 47 styles, including a swiss dot texture and a range of prints and colors. A reviewer said it’s “perfect over [their] bathing suit,” and it’s so stylish they can “leave the beach and go to a store or even out to eat” in it and still be “comfortable and appropriately dressed.”

Amazon Ekouaer Women's Cover Up Short Sleeve Beachwear Coverups Loose V-Neck Bikini Beach Tunic Top

Amazon

Shop now: $24 with coupon (Originally $26); amazon.com

If you prefer a maxi dress style, opt for this discounted Dokotoo cover-up. It’s sold in 23 styles, and it has a long, billowing silhouette perfect for a day at the beach. The dress has a collared neckline and functional buttons nearly to the hemline, so you can choose just how much skin you want to show; it can even be worn fully open on top of your favorite swimsuit. Its lightweight and soft polyester fabric makes it the “perfect summer dress,” according to one shopper. And, another reviewer added that they brought three different cover-ups on vacation, but “this is the one [they] reached for every single time.” 

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Casual Short Sleeve Side Split Button Down Long Kimonos White

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $52); amazon.com

It’s no secret that shoppers love the Jeasona crochet bathing suit cover-up — it has over 15,800 five-stars, and more than 100 people purchased it in the past week alone. Its woven design is a stylish addition to any poolside look, and it comes in six colors, so you can find the perfect pairing for your suit of the season. The cover-up dress has a relaxed fit with flowy, quarter-length sleeves and flattering drawstring closures on each side. One reviewer called it “stylish, comfortable, [and] flattering,” which is all you can ask for in your new go-to cover-up. 

Amazon Jeasona Womenâs Bathing Suit Cover Up for Beach Pool Swimwear Crochet Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Browse through Amazon’s full selection of best-selling swimsuit coverups, here, to snag your favorites before summer arrives in full swing. 

