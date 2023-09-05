I Live in Oversized Sweatshirts, and I’m Buying These Under-$30 Hoodies, Crewnecks, and Zip-Ups for Fall

Prices start at $22.

Published on September 5, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Oversized Sweatshirt
Oversized sweatshirts are essential to my year-round wardrobe, but once fall rolls around, you’ll rarely catch me in anything but a cozy hoodie. And since relaxed loungewear is my unofficial autumn uniform, I’m stocking up on comfortable styles ahead of the season. So, naturally, I’m turning to Amazon’s wide array of shopper-loved sweatshirts to snag my new favorites — and prices start at just $22. 

Whether you’re a fan of crewnecks, quarter-zips, hoodies, or zip-ups, the retailer has more than enough options to keep you warm all season long. To make your fall shopping a breeze, I narrowed down Amazon’s selection of snuggly styles to the top six picks shoppers love most. The best part? Everything is available for less than $30. 

Shop Oversized Sweatshirts Under $30: 

Efan Oversized Hoodie

Amazon EFAN Womens Oversized Hoodies Sweatshirts Fleece Hooded

As soon as I spotted this Efan oversized hoodie, it was love at first sight. It’s the quintessential comfy lounge piece, and it’s now on sale for an entire 55 percent off with an on-site coupon. If that wasn’t reason enough to snag the chunky sweatshirt, it’s made from a blend of cotton and polyester, giving it a super soft and stretchy feel. Plus, it’s available in 25 colorways to match practically anything in your fall wardrobe. As one reviewer put it, the hoodie's “loose, relaxed fit adds a touch of effortless style to any outfit.” That same shopper went on to say the sweatshirt has a “luxurious softness” to it and the “perfect amount of slouchiness,” making it “an absolute must-have” this season. 

Caracilia Oversized Crewneck

Amazon Caracilia Oversized Sweatshirt Crew Neck

If you’re looking for a sweatshirt that feels like pajamas without looking like pajamas, opt for this Caracilia oversized crewneck. The $28 pick is slightly more elevated than the average crewneck thanks to its exposed seam details, relaxed fit, and high-low hemline. As a result, it can be paired with your go-to sweatpants, or dressed up with jeans this fall. Not only is the style ranked among Amazon’s best-selling fashion sweatshirts, but it’s also the retailer’s number one new clothing release, making it a clear shopper favorite.     

Trendy Queen Half Zip Sweatshirt

Amazon Trendy Queen Womens Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirts Quarter

Marked down by more than half-off, this Trendy Queen sweatshirt instantly earned a spot in my shopping cart. It’s made from a thick blend of rayon and polyester, and it has a flattering, half-zip collar for an added element of style. The pullover is sold in 18 colorways, including versatile neutrals, bold brights, and a range of deep, fall-ready tones. Still on the fence? Take it from one customer who called it the “perfect sweatshirt” thanks to its “thick, quality material.” They went on to compare the now-$26 style to pricier alternatives, calling it a “copycat Lululemon style,” while someone else confirmed it looks just like Lululemon for “half the price.” 

Head to Amazon to snag your favorite oversized sweatshirts ahead of fall while they’re still on sale for up to 58 percent off. 

Efan Fleece Crewneck Pullover

Amazon EFAN Womens Oversized Sweatshirts Hoodies Fleece Crew Neck Pullover Sweaters Casual Comfy Fall Fashion Outfits Clothes 2023

Anrabess Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt

Amazon ANRABESS Women Hoodies Fleece Oversized Sweatshirt Casual

Trendy Queen Zip-Up Sweatshirt

Amazon Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Sweatshirts Hoodies Half Zip Pullover Fall Fashion Outfits 2023 Y2k Clothes

