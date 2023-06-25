There’s a Dizzying Amount of Summer Blouses on Sale at Amazon Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Under $30

Including flattering peplum options and lightweight lacy styles.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Summer Blouses
Photo:

Getty Images

In my book, there’s never a bad time to shop, but now that Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, there is truly no better season to snag deals on the items you’ve been eyeing. While the official sale event doesn’t start until July 11, you don’t have to wait that long to head to checkout; the retailer already released thousands of early discounts, and the fashion section is overflowing with picks perfect for summer. The breezy blouse curation, especially, offers countless markdowns on best-selling styles you’re bound to wear on repeat this season. 

To make your early Prime Day shopping experience even easier, I narrowed down the dizzying array of options to the 10 very best deals. Not only are the following blouses discounted just in time for summer, but they’re all pulled from Amazon’s chart of leading best-sellers, too. Below, you’ll find epic deals on the tops customers are buying most this season, and prices start as low as just $20. 

Amazon Summer Blouse Deals: 

This airy Dokotoo pick is the latest addition to my shopping cart. Its feminine design includes a short, ruffled sleeve and a smocked upper-bodice. My favorite elements, however, are the subtle details that give the top an elevated feel; it has a dainty, swiss dot texture and a stylish tie closure at the back of the neck. Available in sizes S to XXL, the best-selling style is available in a range of colorways including versatile neutral tones and summer-ready pastels. I’m clearly not the only fan of the lightweight blouse — it has a near-perfect overall rating from Amazon shoppers who call it their “new favorite summer shirt.” 

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Crewneck Lace Crochet Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com 

The CiciBird peplum blouse may just be the best deal on this list; it’s marked down by 46 percent, plus has a stackable 10 percent off coupon. Not only is it budget-friendly at just $22, but it’s super stylish, too. It has a flattering, cinched waistline with a tie closure, as well as exposed, functional buttons up to the neckline. The shopper-loved top is made of breathable chiffon, so it’s bound to keep you cool regardless of where you sport it this summer. It’s available in 54 styles (yes, seriously) including solid colorways, floral patterns, and even fun pom-pom textures. Be sure to snag the blouse while it’s marked down from its original $50 price tag. 

Amazon Prime Day Button Down Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

Instantly elevate any warm weather look with this lacey Lolong pick that’s 34 percent off. It’s made of a breathable polyester blend and sold in 28 colors in both short and long sleeve styles, so you can find the perfect match for your summer outfit rotation. The blouse has a relaxed fit with a cinched bottom and slightly ruffled sleeves. What really sold me, though, is the top’s stylish crossover neckline, which has a delicate, lace trim. Pair the style with denim shorts and your go-to white sneakers, or dress it up for a night out with a breezy skirt and a pair of platform sandals. Regardless of how you wear it, the blouse is bound to become a mainstay in your summer wardrobe. Take it from one reviewer who called it “the perfect top” since it’s just “so flattering.” 

Amazon Prime Day LOLONG V Neck Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Another Dokotoo pick, this lightweight blouse deserves a spot in your Amazon cart. It has a relaxed, easy-to-wear silhouette, and the summer heat is no match for its breezy polyester blend material. The top is made with a flattering, deep V-neck with drawstring detailing, and has a statement ruffled neckline with flouncy sleeves to match. Available in sizes S to XXL, you can shop the “perfect for summertime” top in 39 styles for just $21 right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Casual V Neck Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Head over to Amazon to browse through the entire summer fashion selection, and be sure to snag your favorite blouse picks while they’re still on sale ahead of Prime Day. 

Amazon Prime Day SimpleFun Boho Tops Floral V Neck Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $33); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Beautife Short Sleeve Shirts V Neck Collared Button Down

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo 3/4 Bell Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

InStyle Editor Christina Butan
I Went on a Mini Amazon Shopping Spree Before My Vacation — Here’s Everything I Loved, All Under $50
Amazon Straw Bag
Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Woven Tote Bag That "Looks Expensive" but Is Just $20
Cerave Eye Repair Cream
5,000+ People Bought Amazon’s No. 1 Best-Selling Eye Cream This Week, and It’s $14 Now
Related Articles
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Amazon Straw Bag
Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Woven Tote Bag That "Looks Expensive" but Is Just $20
Comfortable Amazon Bra
75-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Comfortably Wear This Smoothing Bra "All Day" — and It's 68% Off
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
The 19 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
Comfy Sandals Fashion Item Under $50
Amazon Discounted Thousands of Comfortable Sandals Ahead of Prime Day, and These Are the 10 Best for Under $50
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon
shampoo
Amazon Shoppers With Gray Hair Say My Favorite $23 Toning Shampoo Removes Brassiness and Dullness
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
InStyle Editor Christina Butan
I Went on a Mini Amazon Shopping Spree Before My Vacation — Here’s Everything I Loved, All Under $50
Woman Wearing a Summer Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Call This “Very Sexy” Amazon Blouse a “Beautiful Essential” for Summer, and It's Now Just $29
Amazon Shoppers Call This Breezy Activewear Skort Perfect for the Heat
This “Super Comfortable” Activewear Skort Is on Sale for Just $12 Right Now
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Best Dresses on Amazon of 2023
The 22 Best Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
summer-fashion-lead
10 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day With Savings Up to 72% Off
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit on Sale on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers "Feel So Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That's on Sale for Just $12