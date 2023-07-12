I'm Shopping Amazon's Top Prime Day Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up Soon — Including a $4 Mascara

These fashion and beauty best sellers are only on sale for a couple more hours, so don't wait.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

071223-best-selling-deals-lead
Photo:

Amazon /InStyle

Somehow, we’re already in the final hours of Amazon’s Prime Day, which launched with tens of thousands of unbeatable deals just yesterday. But despite us nearing the end of summer’s equivalent of Black Friday, there are still a number of top-rated, shopper staples still majorly discounted.

From Amazon’s best-selling beauty and fashion, the top-ranked products remain marked down — but only for a few more hours. To help you quickly shop the items Amazon shoppers keep coming back for, we rounded up 10 of the retailer’s best sellers currently on sale, with prices starting at just $4.  

10 Best-Selling Deals

Color Wow’s Dream Coat seems to be the product on everyone’s mind (and TikTok feed) — and based on the 40,700-plus five star ratings, also the product in everyone’s hair. Dream Coat, Amazon’s best-selling hair spray, is an anti-frizz spray designed to repel water, making it resistant to even the most humid environments. You apply it before blowing your hair out for “shiny,” “smooth,” and “pin-straight” hair that lasts up to three days, according to one shopper. And another person who long “struggled” with frizzy hair wrote that their strands remained straight and frizz-free even after walking “10 minutes… in the rain.”

Amazon Prime Day Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, as “ugly” as they might be, I love Crocs. And I’m clearly not alone given that the brand’s Classic Clogs are an Amazon best-seller, boasting more than 445,800 perfect ratings. And right now, the typically $50 shoes are on sale for just $30. The clogs are available in 73 colorways and shoppers rave that they are “so unbelievably comfortable.” “I can wear them for hours on end without feeling any discomfort or fatigue. They truly feel like a cloud hugging my feet,” wrote one person who deemed the shoe “footwear bliss.”

Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Amazon

Whether you’re looking for the perfect workout bra or a fitted cropped tank you can wear all summer long, shoppers rave that The Gym People’s padded sports bra is a “must have.” According to a customer with a 38DD cup size, this pick “holds and lifts well,” adding that it’s “so comfortable” and doesn’t dig into their back. And another person who says they “always struggled finding support in bras” wrote that The Gym People’s came to their “rescue.” “It keeps everything in place…I can jump and bend over in this without worry,” they said.

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Sports Bra

Amazon

More of the retailer’s best sellers are on sale for just a few more hours, so make sure to shop the unbeatable deals before prices shoot back up.

Amazon Prime Day Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Amazon
Amazon Prime Day LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.

 Amazon 
Amazon Prime Day ASICS Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes Carrier Grey Ginger Peach

Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Brie Larson
The Viral Bra Brie Larson Wore Is at Its Lowest Price — and Shoppers “Could Cry” at How Comfy It Is
Margot Robbie Burt's Bees Prime Day Sale
Margot Robbie's $1,650 Skincare Routine Somehow Includes This $9 Tinted Lip Balm You Can Get on Amazon
Prime Day
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 300 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Up to 88% Off
Related Articles
Taylor Swift
I Found 5 On-Sale Bottoms to Steal Taylor Swift’s Surprisingly Flattering Go-To Silhouette
Jennier Garner alo yoga
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Are “Amazingly Flattering," Shoppers Say — and They’re Up to 73% Off
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Apparently a Fan of the Firming Body Cream That 39,000+ Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 64% Off
Princess Diana in Black Swimsuit in the Ocean
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It on Sale at Amazon
Luxury Beauty Deals
Tons of Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale, Including a Top Seller From Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This BB Cream For Even Skin Tone
This Now-$14 Skin Tint Erases Acne and Dark Spots, But Shoppers Say It Feels Like You’re “Wearing Nothing”
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Proved a Little White Tank Top Is the Hottest Thing to Wear This Summer
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Convinced Me This Unfussy Staple Is Summer 2023’s Hottest Trend
Ballet Flats
Amazon Just Discounted Its Cutest (and Comfiest) Ballet Flats Before Prime Day — Starting at $19
Sarah Jessica Parker and Amal Clooney Wearing Metallic Shoes
2023’s Boldest Shoe Trend Worn by Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Martha Stewart Is on Sale for Prime Day
Early Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 71% on These Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals Before Prime Day
Editor Loved Picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now