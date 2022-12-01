The 10 Best Pairs of Seamless Underwear Actually Worth Your Money

So believe me when I tell you that the research that went into rounding up the best seamless underwear brands in the game was…intense. Which got me thinking, is underwear the great equalizer? The jury might be out on that one, but when it comes to delivering our rankings of the best seamless underwear, the verdict is in. We couldn’t get enough for Kim Kardashian’s Skims Fits Everybody Full Brief . It truly impressed us with its wide range of colors and sizes, as well as its universal comfort.

In my ten-plus (I'm not going to give away my age here) years of working in fashion journalism, I don’t recall ever being so consumed by a product I’ve researched. I’m not alone, of all the experts I’ve interviewed for InStyle and elsewhere, no subset of people have given such thorough insights and compelling arguments as the lingerie specialists, curve models and body diversity advocates you’ll meet below. It seems if you’re into lingerie, you’re really into it.

Crafted from seamless compression fabric, Bumpsuit’s maternity briefs are guaranteed to hold their shape and not roll down thanks to the interior non-slip silicone grip lining at the trim. A bestseller at Revolve, they offer gentle support and comfort throughout the day. Calypso notes that when it comes to underwear, “support is key,” so she recommends getting measured by a professional. There aren't any customer reviews on Bumpsuit's website, so Wencillia Querbel of @comicsgirlsneedbras suggests reaching out to the lingerie community (as well as reading customer reviews where possible). As you’d expect for a growing bump, the stretch fabric will adapt to your changing shape.

“Seamless products can be quite boring or unappealing so my top brand recommendation for seamless luxury is Natori,” advises Macpherson, who has worked for the brand as a Product & Fit Specialist. Another one-size style, Natori’s subtly-scalloped briefs are detailed with baby soft lace and made from microfiber — a blend of textiles our experts say to look out for. They softly sculpt your form while offering ease of movement and plenty of stretch throughout the day. Customers confirm they hold their shape in the wash and are a sexier option than many other seamless styles on the market in this price range.

“My favorite is definitely Elomi’s seamless range. It’s so comfy,” says Romi Calypso , a curve model, and influencer. The smoothing style was also selected by Campbell as one of her top three underwear labels. This full brief pair is crafted from a blend of Tencel™ Modal and elastane with a cotton-lined gusset. “Modal and cotton are great materials for underwear if you are looking for softness and comfort as a priority,” confirms Querbel. The stretchy fabric is dual-sized, something Calypso admits she was dubious about at first. “One size does really fit all. I didn’t believe it, but it does, trust me!”

Lightweight, breathable, and available in a spectrum of shades, Chantelle has a customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 with 86% of buyers — most of whom are as amazed as me that this pair really does fit a range of body types — saying they’d recommend them. “For off-duty comfort, I’m a huge fan of Chantelle,” says Em Smyth, who also recommends their soft stretch bralettes. The high-tech fabric molds to your form while retaining its stretch wear after wear. It was designed in France and has won actual awards as well as glowing customer reviews.

“Better Tights have just launched a range of seamless lingerie up to a size 32 which is genuinely fantastic. It’s really exciting to see how they’re stepping up in the industry.” says Oola Lingerie presenter Em Smyth, who also models for the brand. Created for optimum comfort, the wide front panel is designed to counter spillages, while the cotton gusset enhances breathability and hygiene (remember Querbel’s advice on natural fibers). The deep waistband means you don’t have to worry about it rolling down or digging in. They also offer seamless briefs and leggings in the same stretch fabric.

“Feeling your best in your underwear is like feeling your best when you are naked. You have to listen to your body and make choices that make you feel good," encourages West. Knix has made a name for itself as the go-to label for leak proof underwear and while this pair prioritizes a seamless construction and four-way stretch (another thing West advises looking out for), they boast many of the same ultra-comfortable and supportive features as the brand’s famed period-proof styles. They provide medium coverage through the bum and the signature stretch fabric will naturally relax to your form. They fit true to size and customers voted them 4.6 out of 5 for quality and comfort.

“I stand and stan Panty Drop Me,” proclaims West; “They get it right when it comes to making underwear for fat bodies,” she says of the size-inclusive label that goes up to 8X. West is also a fan of the brand’s sister label Kade & Vos, in particular, their seamless briefs. They’re made from breathable cotton blended with a bit of stretch without the restriction you get from elastic. Ever a fan of reclining in lingerie, West adds, “You can really lounge in them. I love their boyshorts, I get a size up and it's perfect.” The snug mid-rise waistband ensures a comfortable fit that’s enhanced by the natural fabrication and smooth full-coverage fit. No wonder they scored 4.7 out of 5 with customers.

I was dubious about Kiki De Montparnasse’s Coquette thong since lace isn’t a fabric typically associated with seamless underwear, so I talked to Macpherson, a bonafide lingerie pro to put the esteemed intimates label to task. “There are a ton of smoothing laces that really do give a good no VPL,” she confirmed. Crafted in the brand’s New York atelier, this V-shaped style is trimmed in whisper-weight lace, matching the label’s Coquette demi and soft-cup bras. “I love lace and mesh because it's the most stretchy. I wear lingerie as clothing. So I may pair a sexy bodysuit with leggings or a pencil skirt and it needs to be comfortable for that to happen,” says West, whose risqué sense of style has netted her over 55k followers.

As any Brit will attest, M&S is the ultimate failsafe no matter your age or body type. Another of Campbell’s picks, the high street stalwart is a brand you can trust. Sitting low on the hips and smooth against your figure, this multipack (one for every day of the work week) is made from microfibre. “With briefs, microfibre really is a win for a smooth look,” says Susie Macpherson, a Lingerie Product & Fit Specialist. The gusset is 100% cotton, something Wencillia Querbel, 2022 Lingerie Influencer of the Year, always looks out for. “The most important part is the gusset or your bottom underwear,” she says, adding; “it must be made of a breathable, ideally natural, fiber such as cotton or silk. I don't recommend wearing underwear that is made of synthetic fabric. If it doesn't have a gusset lined with natural fiber, it's a recipe for yeast infection,” she warns. According to customer reviews, they fit exactly as described and most buyers confirm they’re VPL-proof.

What We Don’t Love: I’m gonna have to go with the customer reviews here and say that the lack of color options is disappointing.

Historically, seamless underwear hasn’t been very sexy, and yet, Kim has — of course — made it so. Forget everything you thought you knew about flesh-colored seamless pants. Skims has the best selection in terms of fabrication, cut, and color and there’s a whole range of matching bras. They don’t dig in (as shapewear often does) and they’re comfortable enough to wear all day. “For me, underwear can be my loungewear. It has to feel good,” says Saucye West, a plus-size model, and self-proclaimed “fat activist” — clearly Kim follows the same mantra.

I’ll admit it, I didn’t want to be a fan of Skims. I’m not anti-Kardashian but I was hoping to give top-billing to a lesser-known independent brand and while I’m sure such a label exists, it’s easy to see why curve model Olivia Campbell listed Skims in her top three.

What We Don’t Love: Customer reviews suggest there’s not enough room for bigger butts, which is frankly shocking given Skims is the brainchild of a woman whose ass once ‘broke the internet.

What to Keep in Mind

Size



“As with anything, it’s all about the fit,” notes Smyth. “You’re never going to feel your best when you’re chafing.” But how do you find your perfect fit? “For a 'No VPL' look, you don’t want your briefs being too tight, so definitely never size down,” says Product & Fit Specialist Susie Macpherson. Her personal go-to is one-size briefs, namely, Bliss Perfection V-Kini or high-rise thong. West and Campbell both say they size up but unless the style you have your eye on is flagged by the brand as running small to size, follow the label’s lead. Get familiar with the Size & Fit section of your favorite brand’s website, as well as the customer reviews. “If there's a size chart on the website I will check my measurements and if there are reviews, I will have a quick scan to see if any fit issues are mentioned,” notes Campbell. Smyth agrees, adding, “some brands now offer online fitting support which can be really helpful.”

Material



“Whatever material my lingerie is, it needs to be good quality, particularly when it comes to lace. I’ve lived too long to be scratched to pieces by my [underwear]!” laughs Smyth. Before this feature, I might’ve scoffed at the idea of a pair of seamless lace panties but as Macpherson confirms, today, seamless styles come in an array of fabrications. However, she still recommends microfiber and natural materials like cotton for breathability. Querbel shares this sentiment but notes that most underwear isn’t made of natural fibers like cotton and silk (her top choice) but as long as the gusset is lined, that shouldn’t deter you, providing the main fabric is soft and breathable. “Day to day, I’m always looking for 100% cotton or close to 100%. The more breathable the better,” says Calypso, though, for something a little dressier, she opts for lace and mesh. “I’m obsessed with sheer lace, I think it’s super sexy.”

Your Questions, Answered

How is underwear created to be seamless?



In short, seamless means there is no visible stitching on the style, traditionally, this meant fuss-free underwear often in unflattering cuts and fleshy shades. Fortunately, fabric technology has advanced (even if misconceptions haven’t kept up) and today, seamless underwear can still be trimmed in lace or with the occasional flourish. Typically, such details would be stitched on but seamless underwear means that the fabric has been sealed together (often using heat technology) to leave no visible marks. An added bonus is seamless underwear tends to be kinder to your skin because it doesn’t dig in and it’s crafted from stretchy fabrics to avoid rippling under your clothes. As with all things, the key to a truly seamless appearance is in the fit. “Make sure it fits,” urges Calypso; “the number inside doesn’t matter, your comfort is the most important thing. If something fits and you don’t have to worry about it annoying you or irritating your body then you can forget about it!”

What is the best material for seamless underwear?



“For me, it's important to not 'feel' my underwear during the day,” says Querbel, who treats lingerie as self-care. The slow fashion advocate says she chooses each item intentionally, “not just for the practical aspect of it; it feels a bit like morning self-care to me." To do this, you need to get familiar with the fabrics that work (or don’t work) for your skin. Querbel says she prefers silk because it’s easy on her eczema. There’s a misconception that seamless underwear is constructed from stretchy synthetic fabrics and exclusively in skin-colored tones but as this piece (and the extensive research that went into it) has proven, that’s no longer the case. Today, seamless styles are available in myriad materials but our experts suggest sticking to microfiber and modal or natural materials like cotton and silk — at least as far as the gusset is concerned. They’ll always be blended with plenty of stretch to ensure the figure-fitting shape, so you needn’t look out for spandex or elastane.

Why Shop With Us

Mischa Smith is a freelance Commerce Writer for InStyle, where she covers fashion, drawing on her experience as a Womenswear Editor at luxury retailer Harvey Nichols where she covered trends and global fashion weeks. Initially, she considered herself an underwear expert, having worn them for most of her life, but as Wencillia Querbel, 2022 Lingerie Influencer of the Year advises, when it comes to lingerie, reaching out to the community for advice and reading customer reviews is key — which is exactly what she did.

Wencillia Querbel is a slow fashion advocate and award-winning content creator. She covers lingerie trends and styling tips at @comicsgirlsneedbras. Olivia Campbell AKA @curvycampbell, is a self-styled “baddie with a belly” and curve influencer. The Em Edit’s Em Smyth writes about fashion trends and is a presenter for Oola Lingerie. Susie Macpherson is a Lingerie Product & Fit Specialist and she’s worked with brands including Panache, Natori, and Skarlett Blue. Saucye West is a plus-size model and self-proclaimed “fat activist”, in 2017, she started the #fatandfree hashtag and is now campaigning for the plus-size industry to go beyond 4x. Romi Calypso is a curve model and influencer, her take-home message is, “The number inside doesn’t matter, your comfort is the most important thing.”