The 12 Best Seamless Leggings of 2023 for Comfort and Flexibility

Since seamless leggings offer so many advantages, we looked into which styles are the best of the best — giving you a smooth look and comfy support that’s just as suited to lounging as it is to sweat it out in the gym. We spoke to a range of professional fashion stylists with first-hand experience of what makes good leggings great, and we rounded up our favorites that you can shop right now.

If you, like us, live in leggings, yet haven’t tried seamless pairs yet, we urge you to buy a pair right now. Because they provide a perfect fit with limited irritation or chafing, as you might get from more prominent seams, many people would rather grab a pair of seamless leggings over anything else. While seamless leggings aren’t actually entirely seamless, they have fewer seams and are made from one piece of fabric rather than several stitched together. That way, they can be more flexible and comfortable as you go about your daily activities.

Best Overall Spanx EcoCare High-Waisted Seamless Leggings Spanx View On Spanx What We Love: They provide hold around the tummy and support for the legs, too. What We Don’t Love: They run a little small. Spanx has upgraded their much-loved Look at Me Now seamless leggings by keeping the winning design and making them in a more planet-friendly fabric, the recycled Sensil EcoCare nylon. UK-based stylist Emma Lightbown notes that these are “loved by loads of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, and offer compression without feeling restrictive.” Meanwhile, personal stylist and fashion blogger Tara West loves their ultra high-waisted cut for shaping your silhouette. They’re “designed to hit just below the bust for great coverage as the compression fabric smooths your waist and legs,” West says. “The seamless legging allows for an elegant look and unmatched comfort in any occasion.” These leggings are perfection if you like a little more hold around your tummy, and they don’t roll down at all, which is a huge plus. The compression also allows your legs to feel supported, meaning they’ll feel less worn out after a long day out and about. Though some people do find these run small, the inclusive range of sizes should hopefully help many different people achieve their perfect fit. Last but not least, if you’re on the market for a more traditional waistline, stylist and creative consultant Lauren Glazer also loves the slightly lower-waisted version of these leggings. Size: XS-3X | Length: Ankle | Colors: 1 | Material: EcoCare nylon

Best Budget Boody Full Leggings Boody View On Boody.com What We Love: They’re sensitive skin-approved, and considerate to the planet. What We Don’t Love: They’re a little see-through, so aren’t the best for working out. Not only are these leggings from Boody an affordable choice (you can also get a discount when you buy a two-pack), but they’re also quite simply a great choice. Glazer loves that these are made from bamboo viscose, a fabric that’s kind to sensitive skin as well as contributing to these leggings’ overall eco-friendly credentials. On that note, Boody is a certified B Corporation and aims to reduce carbon emissions and energy expenditure throughout their production process — which is extra cool if you consider it’s a more wallet-friendly brand as well. “The Boody seamless leggings are side seam-free,” explains Glazer, noting that they aren’t entirely seamless. “They actually have a waistband, which provides comfort and support and [helps them] stay up better than a fully seamless pair.” These are especially suited for you if you prefer a mid-rise waistband. While the brand claims you can wear these to the gym (and you surely can if you’re in a pinch), they are actually a bit see-through when you move, so we recommend reserving them for lounging, sleeping, or for wearing as a base layer when it gets cold outside — all roles they fulfill to perfection. Size: XS-XL | Length: Full | Colors: 1 | Material: Bamboo viscose, nylon, spandex

Best Splurge Athleta Aurora Seamless Tight Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: They’re made from ribbed, sweat-wicking, odor-reducing fabric. What We Don’t Love: They’re too thick for sweaty workouts. Athleta is an InStyle fave for many reasons, starting with their inclusive sizing, which caters for sizes XXS through 3X. But of course inclusivity alone isn’t enough to completely sell us on a brand: We often turn to Athleta for well constructed, high quality workout gear and athleisure, and these full-length, high-waisted seamless leggings are absolutely living up to our expectations. Available in basic black as well as a selection of more unexpected colors (hello, Barbie pink!), these are lightly ribbed for a super cute look and added comfort. They’re also side seam-free to help minimize chafing, though they still have a seam on the inside leg. While these are a little too thick and warm for high-intensity workouts, they’re just right for wearing to yoga, pilates or barre — or for lounging around of course. Also, they’re made from a super smart fabric blend that helps them not get smelly, wicks sweat, and allows your skin to breathe despite the leggings’ thickness. And if all of that wasn’t enough to convince you, maybe Athleta’s B Corp status will seal the deal: As such, they use recycled or eco-friendly materials where possible, and work to empower women across their supply chain. Size: XXS-3X | Length: Full | Colors: 4 | Material: Nylon, elastane

Best Plus-Size Skims Soft Smoothing Legging Skims View On Skims.com What We Love: They’re as soft and smoothing as their name suggests. What We Don’t Love: You may need to size up. SKIMS is honestly such an amazing brand; we can only tip our hats to cofounders Kim Kardashian and Emma Grede. And we’re not the only ones who are impressed. Stylist and Fashivly cofounder Ashlyn Greer calls these seamless leggings a “great option for a workout or lounging with its softer compression and feel.” She’s also handing out bonus points for the brand’s inclusive sizing, with these leggings available in sizes XXS to 4X. Meanwhile, Gabriela Rosales, a fashion stylist and founder of The Stylist Witch, loves their wide, supportive waistband, and is partial to the very KiKi color options, too: from a beautiful deep brown to a cool gray. With “soft” AND “smoothing” in their name, these leggings definitely had a lot of expectations to live up to, but reviewers say they totally manage it, offering a smoothed silhouette with more compression than you might expect. The fabric also feels super soft and comfortable for going about your day. One minor note: You may need to size up here because the compression means they can be harder to hike up if you get your regular size. But once you get the sizing right, expect to live your entire life in these — they’re really that good. Size: XXS-4X | Length: Full | Colors: 6 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Black Alo Yoga Seamless Cable Knit High-waist Legging Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: They’re perfect for channeling your inner model off-duty. What We Don’t Love: The sizing is far too exclusive. Once you find a really good black legging, you’re kind of set where athleisure is concerned — and this is one really good black legging if we ever saw one. It’s no wonder celebs including Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Camila Cabello are obsessed with Alo, and if you’re looking to channel your inner model-off-duty, these are it. Made with a wide, stretchy waistband out of seamless, cable-knit fabric that’s super soft, they’re high-waisted and full-length, with a small white Alo logo in the back. They’re super flattering and ideal for taking you from yoga to brunch, but we’re pretty disappointed with the brand’s exclusive sizing, which clearly favors smaller bodies. As a small redemption, these are sized a little large, so many people can afford to size down if need be. Size: XXS-L | Length: Full | Colors: 1 | Material: Nylon, elastane

Best High-Waisted Alala 7/8 Barre Seamless Tight Saks Fifth Avenue View On Macy's View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: They feel so soft and look so good. What We Don’t Love: They can slide down a little. These days, a majority of leggings are high-waisted, because that’s many people’s preference in terms of comfort and look. We love these ones’ marriage of a high-waisted fit and 7/8 length, which is “great for those with shorter legs or those who prefer a crop,” as noted by Lightbown. We also appreciate the wide waistband and super cute ribbing on the side, as well as these pants’ butter-soft fabric, which feels so good to move around in. These are specifically designed to wear for low-impact workouts such as barre or pilates, or for lounging, and come in either plain black or a sweet periwinkle. Lovers of these leggings say that they look so good on — shaping without restricting — and feel high-quality, and that they’re really stretchy and squat-proof too! The only snag is that they can slide down a little bit at times, which is definitely annoying, but not the end of the world. Size: S-L | Length: 7/8 | Colors: 2 | Material: Nylon, lycra

Best Compression Felina Women's Seychelle Rosette Seamless Legging Macy's View On Amazon View On Macy's What We Love: They make a great dupe for our pick from Spanx. What We Don’t Love: They run small and don’t come in many sizes. Lightbown loves these mid-range leggings’ design — especially the four-way stretch fabric that offers a great amount of comfort all while feeling supportive. The compression these give you is a huge selling point here as well, making them tight-fitting and shaping, all while feeling lightweight and breathable as you go about your workout or relax at home. These also feature opaque fabric so you can squat as much as you please, plus that coveted wide waistband, and floral lace paneling for a touch of extra personality. They come in three lovely colors: a burnt rose, a creamy oatmeal, and a slate gray, though these leggings’ biggest fans wish there were more to choose from. They run small, too, which is a bit of a problem since the size range isn’t very wide. Other than that, we think you’ll love these as a more affordable alternative to our pick from Spanx. Size: S-XL | Length: Full | Colors: 3 | Material: Nylon, elastane

Best on Amazon AUROLA Seamless Scrunch Tights 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They provide tummy control, compression, and a “scrunch” butt look. What We Don’t Love: They’re a little thick for hot weather or sweaty workouts. Amazon is such an amazing destination for leggings and activewear in general, but we’re particularly loving this seamless pair from AUROLA right now. They’re cleverly designed with a wide waistband, which provides tummy control and doesn’t roll down, plus a chafe-free gusseted crotch and a “scrunch” back which enhances your booty without looking over-the-top obvious. Also, their fabric features four-way stretch for ease of movement, on top of being sweat-wicking and providing just the right amount of compression to keep you feeling secure. As with many items on Amazon, these come in an astonishing range of colors — we’re partial to the golf green, dandelion brown, and old rose, but you can’t really go wrong here. Also, you can get a three-pack for just $50, so if you love these when you try them, you can stock up on a ton of them for all your workout needs. Most people find they are thick enough to be squat-proof; in fact, their thickness is their one downfall, since they can feel a bit too warm. If that’s not a problem for you, these are pretty perfect! Size: XXS-XL | Length: 7/8 | Colors: 38 | Material: Nylon, polyester, spandex

Best for Running Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings Gymshark View On Gymshark.com What We Love: They’ll make you forget you’re even wearing leggings (in a good way). What We Don’t Love: We wish they came in more sizes. With thousands of five-star reviews and longtime devotees at InStyle, Gymshark’s seamless leggings are some of the best in the biz. These are available in 11 gorgeous colors, from basic black to popping fuchsia marl, and Lightbown calls them “my personal go-to for leggings.” She says, “These are affordable, wash well, and retain their color and shape. They offer moisture-wicking, are squat-proof, and don’t roll down.” These leggings also feature marl dots, which are designed to allow your skin to breathe even at its sweatiest, as well as “contour” your legs to make them really pop. These are very well suited to gym workouts and running since they’re designed to minimize sweating and make you forget you’re even wearing leggings (in a good way, not in a nightmare-come-true way, in case that was unclear) — they will stay up and keep you cool throughout. We just wish they came in more sizes. Size: XS-XXL | Length: Ankle | Colors: 11 | Material: Nylon, elastane

Best for Working Out Set Active Sculptflex Leggings 4.6 Set Active View On Setactive.co What We Love: They offer compression in all the right places, and don’t roll down. What We Don’t Love: You may need to size up for a better fit. Your sweaty gym workouts need leggings that are squat-proof, stretchy, and supportive, which is precisely why Set made these seamless leggings out of their proprietary Sculptflex fabric. This blend offers exactly the right amount of compression to flatter your figure (sculpt) while allowing you the flexibility to move freely (flex). They’re really soft, too, but just note that the compression may mean you need to size up for them to fit. “There are so many things to love about this pair from Set Active,” says Greer. “Great color options, lots of different matching tops to pair with, and they're a top pick for the perfect blend of comfort and compression.” She’s right: The limited edition colorways are so beautiful, including the flamingo pink, mojito green, and glitz lavender. Meanwhile, Rosales also points to the wide waistband and high-quality fabric as definite advantages to this particular pair. Oh, and did we mention they don’t roll down? That’s right — instead, they mold effortlessly to your body as you move. Love that for you. Size: XS-XL | Length: 7/8 | Colors: 16 | Material: Microfiber nylon, spandex

Best for Yoga Spiritual Gangster Love Sculpt Legging Spiritual Gangster View On Spiritualgangster.com What We Love: They come in super cute colors and you can grab matching tops, too. What We Don’t Love: The logo doesn’t stand up well to the washing machine. “Spiritual Gangster are another go-to for seamless leggings,” says Glazer. “They have a great color palette, which includes burnt orange, lime green and the classic neutral colors black and gray, to name a few.” The expert also points out that if you’re partial to a set, you can grab some lovely matching tops from the brand, such as this seamless halter, or this adorable one-shoulder option. These high-rise leggings are lightly ribbed, with graduated compression for making you feel supported without squishing you, and moisture-wicking to help the sweat evaporate, for added comfort during your workouts. Speaking of workouts, these are perfect for yoga and pilates, but also for strength sessions (including squatting, of course, since they’re actually pretty thick). They’re also super comfy for lounging around on your rest days, though. Sadly, the little logo on the waistband doesn’t stand up well to the washing machine, but we can probably let this one slide this time around. Size: XS-L | Length: 7/8 | Colors: 7 | Material: Nylon, spandex