Fashion The 9 Best Rompers for Easy, Breezy Dressing The Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper is both chic and extremely comfortable. By Iris Goldsztajn Published on January 3, 2023 @ 11:29AM

Rompers are one of the easiest ways to look cute without putting in a ton of effort. Unlike with a dress, there's no danger of flashing anyone because of an ill-timed gust of wind, either. These handy pieces come in all shapes and sizes and at all sorts of price points, and can be worn just as well to lounge around the house as they can to attend your best friend's bridal shower. With so many styles to choose from, it can all get a bit confusing, so we tapped style experts and conducted a bunch of research to help you wade through the sea of options. When choosing our favorites, we looked for designs that are stylish, while also considering versatility, breathability, and inclusive sizing. We were especially blown away by the Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, which is extremely versatile and incredibly soft. Here are the rompers we're coveting:

Best Overall: Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper at Spanx
Best Value: MakeMeChic Women's V Neck Sleeveless Twist Knot Back Cami Romper at Amazon
Best Splurge: Bella Dahl Carrie Rolled Hem Utility Romper at Belladahl.com
Best Plus Size: Eloquii Elements Denim Romper at Walmart
Best Petite: Asos Glamorous Petite Bow Detail Flippy Romper at Asos
Best Tall: Alex Mill Standard Short Sleeve Cotton Twill Romper at Nordstrom
Best Long-Sleeve: Lulu's Backless Long Sleeve Romper at Lulus
Best Short-Sleeve: Michael Stars Regina Cotton Gauze Romper at Nordstrom
Best Sleeveless: Aritizia 7" Romper at Aritzia.com

Best Overall
Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

What We Love: This romper is made of super lightweight material, making it extra comfortable and silky to the touch.
What We Don't Love: Although it comes in black (a staple), we wish it came in other colors. Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper checks off all our boxes: The lightweight, comfortable material, simple sporty design, and inclusive size range make it a stand out amongst other rompers. Coming in sizes XS-3X, this little black outfit feels silky and breathable against your skin thanks to the unique knit blend. Designed with optimal air circulation for comfort, it’s ideal for running errands and just lounging around (or any time you want to look put together without much effort). The chic black design sports a nice cinch waist to accentuate your curves. Plus, the peekaboo back opening offers a nice flirty flare. While black is such a classic hue, we wish this romper came in other color options. Regardless, don’t be surprised if you find yourself slipping this on any time you can’t find something to wear — we find ourselves falling back on this time and time again. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: XS-3X | Colors: Black | Material: Polyester, Modal, Elastane Best Value MakeMeChic Women's V Neck Sleeveless Twist Knot Back Cami Romper Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: There are tons of color and print options.What We Don’t Love: The size range is pretty limited. “Don't sleep on Amazon fashion!” says Ruth Orevba, associate director of digital marketing at Macy’s. “I love this romper because it’s comfortable to wear just lounging around the house and an easy fit to go outside.” It comes in so many colorways — from an uplifting lilac hue to a bold sunflower print — so there’s basically an option for everyone, and Orevba loves it so much that she says, “I'll eventually end up buying more in different prints.” As for us, we’re especially partial to the ribbed burgundy version. It doesn’t come in a lot of sizes (only extra-small to extra-large), but reviews say it runs large. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 20 | Material: 65% Polyester, 30% Cotton, Spandex Best Splurge Bella Dahl Carrie Rolled Hem Utility Romper Bella Dahl View On Belladahl.com What We Love: Bella Dahl prioritizes sustainable and ethical production practices.What We Don’t Love: We wish there were more colors. We love this romper’s simple yet super cute style. Although the size range isn’t great, the button-up utility design means it will easily fit different-sized busts. Most of all, though, we’re big fans of this one’s sustainability credentials. It’s made from 100 percent natural Tencel Lyocell (a natural fiber harvested from eucalyptus trees), in local, ethical Los Angeles factories that help Bella Dahl reduce its carbon footprint. Plus, each piece is dyed individually to avoid unnecessary waste, which is probably why this romper only comes in light blue and black — but it doesn’t stop us from wishing there were more color options! Price at time of publish: $167 Size: XS-L | Color: Salt Spray Wash and Vintage Black | Material: 100% Tencel Lyocell Best Plus Size Eloquii Elements Denim Romper Eloquii View On Walmart What We Love: The denim romper sports pockets and a cinch tie waist that offers a stylish flare.What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers found the romper to be tighter around the arms. Available in sizes 14 to 28, this timeless romper is a total warm weather must-have. Made of soft cotton, this super breathable outfit was made with comfort in mind. Featuring an elastic waist and a placket of buttons, it effortlessly slides over curves. We love that the tie feature accentuates your waist, while also adding a fun embellishment. Versatility is a top priority when it comes to rompers, and this denim number can be worn in a multitude of ways: Pair the denim piece with sneakers for a sporty look, or sandals and a beach hat for a breezy vacation outfit. Our one complaint is that although most shoppers found the fit to be true-to-size, some feel that the arm holes are a bit constricting. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 14-28 | Colors: Denim | Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Spandex Best Petite Asos Glamorous Petite Bow Detail Flippy Romper Asos View On Asos What We Love: The yellow floral print offers a fun feminine twist on the classic romper.What We Don’t Love: The plunge neck isn’t the most bra friendly. If you’re looking to infuse a girly print into your wardrobe, Asos Glamorous Petite Bow Detail Flippy Romper might just be for you. We love how cute and feminine this preppy floral outfit is. It comes in petite sizes 6 through 14 and is designed with a flowy bow to draw attention to the bust line. The billowy, almost sheer sleeves give this look a care-free and happy feel, like you should be out picnicking with friends or frolicking through a meadow. Whether you’re headed to brunch or on the go, this romper will elevate any look, and the silhouette complements every body type (even larger busts). While this romper features a plunge neck, perfect for showing off your decolletage or any new necklaces, it may not be the most bra friendly for some — but a good plunge bra should solve any issues. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: 6-14 | Colors: White Yellow Floral | Material: 100% Polyester Best Tall Alex Mill Standard Short Sleeve Cotton Twill Romper Alex Mill View On Nordstrom What We Love: The numerous pockets make this romper stylish and functional.What We Don’t Love: You have to unbutton the whole romper to slide in and out of it which can be annoying. This romper from Alex Mills is a true standout: It looks just as nice with some lace-up sandals for the beach as it does with sneakers for a shopping trip. The utility style design gives this 100 percent cotton romper a unique, durable feel that also looks relaxed. It features four functional large pockets that can fit a lot — including keys, wallets, and lipsticks (no need for a purse when you’re wearing this!). Featuring a longer inseam of 7.5 inches and a mid-length short, this romper beautifully complements taller body lengths. The only downfall we found is that you have to button and unbutton the whole romper to slip it on. But, due to its easy to style nature we don’t find it too bothersome. Price at time of publish: $168 Size: XS-XL | Colors: Oatmilk | Material: 100% Cotton Best Long-Sleeve Lulu’s Sweetest Song Backless Long Sleeve Romper Luluâs View On Lulus What We Love: The bright floral print is a real head-turner.What We Don’t Love: This is not a sustainable piece. Perhaps the dressiest on our list, this romper’s large and loud floral print will make you the belle of the ball. We’re especially smitten with the orange colorway, as well as the long sleeves which are tapered at the wrist, and the elegant V-shaped open back design. Unfortunately, it’s made of polyester, which is not a breathable or sustainable material. Still, if you’re on the market for a bridal shower guest or fancy date night outfit that doesn’t cost a month’s rent, this Lulu’s number will serve you well. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: XS-XL | Color: Orange Floral, Green Floral, Blue Floral | Material: 100% Polyester Best Short-Sleeve Michael Stars Regina Cotton Gauze Romper Michael Stars View On Nordstrom What We Love: The relaxed fit and frayed hem make this perfect for everyday wear.What We Don’t Love: The fit is a bit oversized. Want the ease of a romper, but don’t like the look of them? Micheal Stars Regina Cotton Gauze Romper looks like a cute relaxed set perfect for everyday errands, but is actually an easy-to-slide-on romper. Made of 100 percent cotton, the romper spotlights an oversized silhouette that mimics the looks of a cute tee and short set. And, the frayed hem adds to the relaxed feel of the airy style. This number comes in two gorgeous neutrals — black and safari — ideal for any wardrobe and comes in sizes XS to XL. While it inherently has a slightly oversized fit, if you want something a bit tighter we recommend sizing down. Price at time of publish: $158 Size: XS-XL | Color: Black and Safari | Material: 100% Cotton Best Sleeveless Aritizia Wilfred Free Divinity 7" Romper Aritizia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: It’s the perfect yoga-to-brunch staple.What We Don’t Love: Lighter colors show sweat marks. Athleisure is alive and kicking, and we’ve fallen low-key in love with this retro scoop-back romper. Yes, it’s technically activewear, but wear it with a simple denim jacket and you’ve got yourself an adorable brunch look. It comes in an impressive 17 colors (the pastel pink and sky blue are standouts), as well as in sizes 2XS (a rarity) to 2XL, and shorter or longer versions. Although it’s designed to be sweat-wicking, the lighter colors have a tendency to show sweat marks, so plan accordingly. Other than that, this is the perfect strappy number. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: 2XS-2XL | Colors: 14 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane What to Keep in Mind Measurements A romper that fits perfectly makes for the easiest outfit ever, but finding the perfect fit in the first place is anything but easy. Taller people may need to opt for a romper labeled as “tall,” while shorter ones should probably look for a “petite” romper. Inseam length matters, too: This will give you a good idea of how high the romper’s shorts will sit on your leg. If you’re worried about fit, most brands provide exact measurements for their garments, so it’s a good idea to break out the measuring tape to avoid having to return an ill-fitting item. Remember to account for a little wiggle room in your measurements, so you can actually move in the romper. Fabric Since you’re likely to wear rompers in warmer weather, breathability matters even more than usual. Where possible, look for natural fibers such as linen, cotton, or at the very least a synthetic fiber designed for sweat-wicking (like our pick from Aritzia). A polyester romper like the one from Lulu’s will be better worn in the evening, once it’s a little cooler out. Your Questions, Answered What shoes go best with rompers? A lot of a romper’s versatility rests in how you choose to style it, so feel free to get creative around each occasion. “Rompers are so versatile and can be dressed up or down easily with any type of shoe,” says Alex Stewart, founder of Sassy Confetti. “If you're wearing them to a street fest or concert, you can do a cute white sneaker, or if you're going to an event like a bridal shower or a girls’ night out, you can wear a braided chunky heel.” As for Sanchez, she suggests a flip-flop or wedge for a casual day out, and a fancier heel for your evening plans. “Don’t be afraid to play with patterns and colors,” she adds. “If you have a solid color romper, go with a complimentary solid or patterned shoe and vice-versa.” Are Rompers and Jumpsuits the Same Thing? The words “romper” and “jumpsuit” are often used interchangeably, and nobody will look at you funny if you do this, too: After all, they’re both one-piece garments. Why Shop With Us

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based freelance journalist, author, and copywriter. She covers everything from celebrities and relationships to fashion and beauty for numerous publications, like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Women's Health, and many more. She worked with InStyle commerce writer Amanda Rosenthal for this story. Along with their picks, they tapped Ruth Orevba, associate director of digital marketing at Macy's, Taylor Long, a plus-size model and founder of Nomads Swimwear, and Alex Stewart, founder of Sassy Confetti for styling recommendations. 