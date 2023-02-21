The 16 Best Robes For Women of 2023 to Lounge In

Most robes have a couple of main features (pockets, a belt, and a collar among them), but there are other factors to consider when buying one (such as absorbency, fit, and material). By and large, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Robe won our Best Overall for its aesthetically-pleasing colorways, lightweight feel, and soft fabric. But for every other kind of robe you might want, we have those choices for you below, too.

Few things compare to wrapping yourself in a cozy robe after a warm shower or on a cold morning as soon as you hop out of bed. For us at InStyle, robes are as part of our everyday wardrobe as shoes. And despite our love of all things cozy, they're not limited to the aforementioned plush, fleece-lined options that keep you snug — they actually serve a functional purpose no matter their material. Silk ones are great for throwing on while you're doing hair and makeup while terry cloth and cotton ones can help you dry off post-shower. There are also different lengths available — are you seeking a short robe suitable for the summer? Or do you require more coverage since you live in a cold climate?

Best Overall Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Robe Bloomingdale's View On Barefootdreams.com View On Bloomingdales View On Dillards.com What We Love: This robe is lightweight yet warm, making it great for all seasons. What We Don’t Love: There's no interior tie to keep the robe from coming open. Known for their luxe blankets, this Barefoot Dreams robe is a solid representative of why the brand has a loyal following. Available in five neutral colors, the robe will keep you warm during cold weather, but it still manages to be lightweight enough to throw on during the spring (without the risk of overheating) — in part thanks to the mid-length perfect for wearing year-round. It comes with an extremely soft, comfortable texture (just like the blankets) that holds up in the wash without pilling or losing its fleece-like texture. Aside from texture, though, we appreciate the additional details that Barefoot Dreams added to make it more functional, like a center back channel that secures the removable belt to reduce the risk of it bunching at the sides or falling out. We only wish it had an interior tie to keep the robe additionally secure and more sizes to choose from. Price at time of publish: $118 Size: S/M, L/XL | Color: 5 | Material: Nylon, rayon | Texture: Ribbed

Best Budget Hello Mello Dyes The Limit Robe Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This comes with a matching tie dye carrying pouch — perfect for toting along with you while traveling. What We Don’t Love: It only comes in two sizes. We know not everyone loves a plush, ubersoft robe, so for anyone looking for something a bit less cumbersome, we love this tie-dye number from Hello Mello. All six whimsical colors are uniquely hand dyed, giving you a one-of-a-kind robe. Given the price, we were impressed with how many features this robe offers, too: front pockets (for your essentials like your phone and extra hair ties), a built-in belt (for when you need extra coverage), and, most importantly, a super-soft feel that'll make everything from your getting ready routine to your walk around the block cozier. However, we were perplexed by the sizing. With only two sizes, it seems to have more of a one-size-fits-all approach — the S/M fits sizes 4-10, while the L/XL works for sizes 12-16. We wish there was a bit more nuance in sizing, as we do with the Barefoot Dreams robe, too. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: S/M, L/XL | Color: 6 | Material: Polyester, spandex | Texture: Soft stretch

Best Splurge Four Seasons Spa Robe Four Seasons View On Fourseasons.com What We Love: This is unisex. What We Don’t Love: This is a heavier robe, so it's not best for warmer climates. Does it get more luxurious than the Four Seasons? Even if you can't travel to one of their properties, the Spa Robe brings all the same vibes to you. It has the signature Four Seasons piping and Kimono-style tailored fit that fits snugly to keep you covered without constricting. We love the microfiber terry lining that adds a layer of warmth — but be aware it might be too warm for the summer, so you might want a lighter robe — and the extra plush texture for maximum absorption. Plus, the embroidered Four Seasons tree logo is a nice way to feel vacation-level relaxation. Price at time of publish: $249 Size: M-XXXL | Color: 1 | Material: Microsuede, microfibre terry | Texture: Plush

Best Plus-Size Universal Standard Rachele Lounge Robe Vapor Universal Standard View On Universalstandard.com What We Love: The brand offers various methods of finding your perfect size. What We Don’t Love: If you're on the shorter side, the length might be a bit awkward. Universal Standard's detailed sizing chart, Fit Finder, and option to chat with a fit expert means you'll never run the risk of buying the wrong size. It's a good thing, because once you receive your robe, you’ll want to wear it right away — and every day from that point. Aside from the fact that it features a buttery-soft pima cotton and French terry blend, it has a lightweight feel that still manages to be cozy. That could be, in part, due to the shawl collar, which ensures your neck doesn't miss out on any warmth, or the light stretching that makes this piece a breeze to throw on and wear throughout the day. Meant to be a mid-length robe, it hits just below your knees, but anyone on the shorter side might find the length to be a bit awkward because it will certainly dip lower than your knees. Price at time of publish: $158 Size: 4XS-4XL | Color: 3 | Material: Pima cotton, modal, elastane | Texture: Fluffy

Best Turkish Cotton Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe 4.5 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen View On Zola What We Love: It feels like you’re being wrapped by a giant blanket. What We Don’t Love: You have to wash it once in order to unlock maximum softness. Putting this robe on feels like wrapping yourself in a giant blanket – which is why it’s one of senior commerce editor Chloe Anello’s favorite robes. The 100 percent Turkish cotton, with its strong, soft, and durable properties, does an excellent job of embracing your body into a warm hug. Turkish cotton is known to have some of the smoothest yarns and works double duty as an absorbent towel, so you can dry up while you lounge around post-shower. Anello did notice, however, that in order to unlock its maximum softness, you’re going to have to throw it in the washer once (maybe twice). But even straight out of the box, you’ll be impressed with how luscious the fabric feels, and with seven colors available, you can easily get matching his and her robes. Price at time of publish: $89 Size: XS-XL | Color: 7 | Material: Turkish cotton | Texture: Plush

Best Organic Cotton Coyuchi Unisex Cloud Loom Organic Robe 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Coyuchi.com What We Love: The bucket pockets are sewn onto the front, which helps to reduce bulkiness. What We Don’t Love: This runs a bit large, so size down if you're looking for a snug fit. Say goodbye to the rough bathrobes of the past — Coyuchi's Unisex Cloud Loom Organic Robe is insanely soft despite having the same absorbency as a standard towel. This robe even got the stamp of approval from Anello, who has dubbed it the "best bathrobe out there" for its "super soft and absorbent" texture along with its plush feel and non-constricting fit. The robe is made out of 100 percent organic cotton woven in the Aegean region of Turkey and manages to fuse the functionality of a bathrobe with a sleek aesthetic. Because its unisex, though, you'll need to size down, unless you want a particularly fluffy robe. Price at time of publish: $134 Size: XS/S-L/XL | Color: 3 | Material: Organic cotton | Texture: Plush This Fluffy Bathrobe Makes The Coziest Gift

Best Long Waffle Sobel At Home Spa Glow Waffle Jacquard Bath Robe Urbana Sobel At Home View On Sobelathome.com What We Love: This is a classic style robe that comes with an affordable price. What We Don’t Love: This is better suited for using after the spa (versus after a shower). From their best-selling pillows to their luxurious sheets, Sobel Westex is a purveyor in textiles. I'm a fan of several of their offerings, but it's their jacquard bathrobe that really helps bring the hotel vibes to my home. It features plush lining, satin piping, and a classic waffle pattern for spa-quality self-care made easy. Though this only comes in one color (white, go figure), the classic design, comfortable fit, and durable structure are what make it a post-bath staple. It won't absorb droplets well, though, after a hot shower, so we recommend wearing this during an at-home spa day, bath, or for lounging around the house, rather than a towel. Price at time of publish: $84 Size: S/M-L/XL | Color: 1 | Material: Cotton, polyester | Texture: Plush

Best Short Waffle Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute View On Parachute What We Love: Its lightweight nature makes it a great robe for the summer. What We Don’t Love: The sleeves are a little long and need to be folded up. Whether you need a summer robe or something that’s easy to pack on trips, this lightweight option is the piece for just that. The Turkish cotton allows it to still provide ample amounts of softness, but Parachute removed the bulk to give you a more airy version. The waffle texture makes it feel like a more luxurious version of a hotel robe, which gives you a spa-like experience in your everyday life. With the hem being slightly shorter than most robes (ending around your knees), you’ll find it easier to move around your home as well, without too much fabric holding you down. That being said, the sleeves are quite long, so you might want to roll them up for better mobility. Price at time of publish: $129 Size: XS-3XL | Color: 4 | Material: Turkish cotton | Texture: Waffle

Best Plush Lake Cozy Robe Lake View On Lakepajamas.com What We Love: Unlike other robes, this one features a sewn-in belt, which means it'll never go missing. What We Don’t Love: This doesn't have much stretch. Great for throwing on during the dead of winter, Lake's Cozy Robe is true to its name. Its fleece-lined interior will keep you warm no matter what's going on outside, and the trim (which comes in six different colors) adds a sophisticated touch even if the day calls for just lounging around. Upon testing, this felt extremely soft to the touch and comfortable to wear. One thing to note: Though this runs true to size, it doesn't have much stretch — we recommend sizing up so as not to feel constricted. Price at time of publish: $148 Size: XXS-XXL | Color: 6 | Material: Cotton | Texture: Cozy

Best Terry Cloth Weezie French Terry Robe Weezie View On Weezietowels.com What We Love: This has the option of personalizing — great for gifting (or for yourself). What We Don’t Love: It'd be nice to see this offered in a shorter length. We can't decide what we love more about Weezie's French Terry Robe: the scalloped edge that adds a little something special, the contrast piping that makes it feel more luxe or the fact that it's hypoallergenic (as with all things Weezie). The buttoned sleeves keep it from falling down (or getting into your avocado toast in the inevitable moment you wear it to breakfast in bed), and the option for personalizing makes it the perfect gift for a loved one who prioritizes lounging. Plus, its terry cloth material means it can be worn after a shower or bath. We only wish it came in a short length, too, especially for the petite folks among us. Price at time of publish: $168 Size: XS-XXL | Color: 3 | Material: Cotton, polyester | Texture: Terry

Best Fleece JJWinks Manhattan Robe JJWinks View On Jjwinks.com What We Love: This features a button closure instead of a belt — great if you're going for a minimalistic look. What We Don’t Love: You won't want to wear this after a shower. Los Angeles label JJWinks is all about designing sophisticated, comfortable loungewear that'll make you feel chic even if you plan on staying in. This means no belts or belt loops (just a button closure for more coverage), and a longer length that drapes beautifully. Great for those who work from home — or anyone who wants to feel a little more put together around the house, really — this robe features a tailored fit that'll never feel bulky. We also love that it's sustainably made with eco-friendly fabrics and shipped out in compostable poly bags. Just don't wear this after a shower — it's not absorbant (or meant to be, for that matter). Price at time of publish: $295 Size: XS-XL | Color: 1 | Material: Modal, spandex | Texture: Plush

Best Long Flax Home The Long Robe Flax Home View On Shopflaxhome.com What We Love: This comes with an interior tie to give you more coverage. What We Don’t Love: This only comes in one size. Think of The Long Robe as the smartphone of robes. Made of 100 percent French stonewashed linen, this long option from Flax Home will keep you cozy when you're cold and cool when you're hot. That's the benefit of linen — it's able to regulate temperature and maintain an airiness that's breathable yet comforting. But that's not the only thing it has going for it. Not only does this robe wash well without pilling or changing texture, it actually does the opposite and gets softer with each wash. It only comes in one size, though, so make sure to take a peek at the measurements before buying. Price at time of publish: $118 Size: One Size | Color: 2 | Material: Linen | Texture: Lightweight

Best Short Soma Cool Nights Robe Soma View On Soma.com What We Love: Because this is made out of Cool Nights fabric, it's great for those who sweat heavily. What We Don’t Love: This only comes in one color. Picture this: It's summer, but you still crave the comfort of a robe. Cue Soma's Short Robe, a lightweight option that lets you breathe, won't stick to your body, and is as comfortable as bundling up in your favorite throw blanket (but without feeling too toasty). Though this only comes in one color, which is navy, the shorter length lends itself to breathability while the Cool Nights material ensures you won't wake up in a midnight sweat. Price at time of publish: $51 Size: S/M-XXL | Color: 1 | Material: Rayon, spandex | Texture: Lightweight

Best Patterned Buddy Love Hadid Short Robe Buddy Love View On Buddylove.com What We Love: This has a shorter length and airy sleeves. What We Don’t Love: This doesn't have any stretch. If patterned robes are your thing, we're sure you'll fall in love with one of the seven varieties Buddy Love offers (we're partial to the bright florals, red snakeskin, and colorful stripes). Though this robe is made of polyester and doesn't have much stretch to it, it still feels silky smooth, like satin, and comfortable enough to throw on during the warmer months. The wide kimono-style sleeves ensure the robe stays breathable, and the interior and exterior ties are great for more discretion. Plus, at less than $100, this robe is among the more affordable on our list. Price at time of publish: $86 Size: S/M, M/L | Color: 7 | Material: Polyester | Texture: Satin-like

Best Long Silk Lunya Washable Silk Long Robe Lunya View On Lunya.co What We Love: It can be machine washed, which can’t be said for most silk garments. What We Don’t Love: The belt is rather thin. This gown-like robe luxuriously drapes down to the floor. With its cinched cuffs, leg slit, and straight cut, it’s not unlike a victorian nightgown. Slipping into mulberry silk after exposing your skin to the heat of the shower does not only feel good, but it does wonders for your skin as well. When your skin is at its softest, silk helps to lock in hydration, reduce skin irritation, and decrease the likelihood of developing wrinkles. Dr. Elaine Kung recommends silk for anyone with sensitive skin because it “does not absorb oil, dirt, mold, or allergens,” thereby keeping the skin clean even after multiple wears. Whenever you are ready to give it a good wash, the Lunya option actually allows you to machine wash this robe — something that’s very uncommon with silk garments. We only recommend removing the belt when you do so, as the rather thin fabric might get tied up in knots in the process. Price at time of publish: $298 Size: XS-XL | Color: 4 | Material: Mulberry silk | Texture: Silky