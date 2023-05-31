The 13 Best Retinol Body Lotions of 2023 That Hydrate and Exfoliate for Healthy, Radiant Skin

Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that is lauded by derms around the world as the only topical ingredient that’s clinically proven to correct signs of aging. It’s known for being a potent collagen booster and skin-renewing powerhouse. With faithful use, you’ll see retinol smooth and firm uneven texture, clear up discoloration, and leave your skin looking fresh and radiant — and that goes for your face and body.

If this sounds like you, you’re not alone, and we’re guessing that many of the formulators behind your favorite skincare brands have also skimped on bodycare, considering how many anti-aging body lotions and serums have hit the market in recent years. And to get the maximum amount of anti-aging benefits with minimum effort, there’s no better ingredient to look for in these formulas than retinol.

Our skin is our body’s largest organ — and yet somehow, most of us only have a solid routine for our skin above the neck. From chemical peels to sunscreen, our faces get plenty of attention, but our bodies tend to be neglected, meaning that if you’re starting to see skin laxity, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines, you’ll be making up for lost time when it comes to building out a body care regimen.

The only caveat is the fragrance of this product, which is a bit strong and masculine. Yet, as we’ve noted, retinol formulas tend to lack in the scent department and fragrance is highly subjective anyway. Once you see the results from this little number, you’ll likely determine that using it is worth it, regardless of your scent preferences.

While this product may be pricier than some of the others on this list, don’t be put off by the cost. Formulated by a world-renowned London dermatologist, this serum contains a hearty blend of gentle granactive retinoid, resurfacing glycolic acid, brightening niacinamide, and a whole host of moisturizing ingredients to deliver bouncy, even, and soft skin, all packaged in a fetching rose gold tube you won’t mind showing off on your vanity.

What We Don’t Love: It has a surprising gel-like texture, but it still absorbs nicely.

While we love the luxe, hefty glass bottle, we do wish it was see-through — its opacity and weight can make it hard to determine how much you have left, and because it’s used to treat a larger area, you’ll run out faster than expected. Yet, because of how effective this formula is, you’ll want to be aware of what’s left so you never run out!

SkinCeuticals is known for performing clinical studies on their formulas, and this one clocked impressive results in the smoothing, firming, and tightening categories, which is notoriously hard to achieve when treating this part of the body.

“It’s a favorite of mine due to its targeted formulation for the neck, chest, and arms,” she says. “With a gentle 0.2 percent pure, slow-release retinol and 2.5 percent tripeptide concentrate, it addresses skin crepiness and boosts collagen production effectively.”

If you’re a fan of a low-cut neckline, this cream should be on your radar, says board certified dermatologist Dr. Julie Russak.

What We Don’t Love: There’s no way to see how much is left in the bottle when you’re using it.

What We Love: It’s clinically proven to fight signs of aging on the neck.

The texture of this body cream leans more serum than lotion, but don’t be fooled — it still feels very indulgent. However, because of its texture, not all skin will drink it up quickly, so you may feel sticky for a little while as it works its way into your skin. It’s best to apply this one at night (which is ideal anyway, considering it’s a retinol) so you can give it plenty of time to settle into skin before putting on your PJs.

Packed with skin hydrators like sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid’s more moisturizing cousin), saccharide isomerate, macadamia oil, and shea butter, this elegant formula from Chantecaille leaves skin soft for days, all while fighting signs of aging with retinol. The first ingredient on the tube is rosewater, which not only provides added hydration, but also provides a chic, subtle fragrance that lingers on skin (but isn’t overbearing).

What We Don’t Love: Because the product is so dense, it can be slow to absorb.

What We Love: It smells like roses and feels rich, creamy and seriously luxurious.

It’s a little thinner than what you’d expect from a traditional body lotion, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as it helps absorb quickly. However, it does run out of the tube and make for a messy cap. Keep this in mind when you open the bottle — we suggest storing it cap-side up to avoid a flood of product when you use it.

It’s not easy to find a retinol body lotion that’s comfortable for those with sensitive skin to use, so this is an incredible find, especially considering the price. This clean, vegan formula uses a granactive retinoid, which is gentler on the skin than traditional retinol, but you’ll get the same results — just with minimal irritation. The formula also contains melatonin, which won’t make you sleepy, but rather acts as a vigorous antioxidant to fight free radical damage.

What We Don’t Love: The texture is a bit runny, which makes the tube packaging somewhat messy.

What We Love: Packed with vitamins and oils, the formula is gentle enough even for very sensitive skin.

Retinol has a less-than-delightful fragrance, which comes through in the unscented version of this product. However, we love the vanilla iteration, which is beautiful and doesn’t smell remotely artificial, just sweet and pleasant.

For those who’d prefer not to use traditional retinol — for example, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or anyone looking for a plant-based alternative — this luxurious body butter is a wonderful option. Though it’s a rich and indulgent formula, it has a whipped texture, so it sinks into skin easily and completely, without leaving skin feeling greasy or sticky. With regular use, you’ll see your skin becoming radiant and taut.

What We Don’t Love: The unscented formula still has a scent, and it’s not that pretty.

Because of how intense this formula is, you can expect it to feel tingly, especially on sensitive skin, but even if you have normal skin, you could face irritation if you’re not used to powerful products. It’s best to apply this body treatment sparingly at first, then working your way up to more consistent application as your skin acclimates.

Retinol is a great tool in an acne-fighting arsenal as well as in the battle against dark spots. But this cream from Urban Skin goes even further with the inclusion of niacinamide as well as two percent kojic acid and 12 percent glycolic acid. These latter two ingredients are heavy hitters at high percentages: Kojic acid is a tyrosinase inhibitor, meaning it blocks excess melanin production, while glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid that sloughs off surface layers of skin. When combined with brightening niacinamide and collagen-boosting retinol, these ingredients all help clear out pores, fade away surface discoloration, and prevent future hyperpigmentation from forming. This brand is specifically targeted to those with melanated skin, so you won’t have to worry about this formula fading your natural pigment.

What We Don’t Love: It’s really strong, so it may irritate sensitive skin.

While this product melts into the dermis quickly and doesn’t leave a sticky feel behind like some body lotions, it can create an almost powdery sensation on the skin as it dries. However, that means it’s not remotely greasy on the skin, making it a solid option to use year-round, but especially on sweaty summer days when you can’t bear the idea of putting something on your skin.

If you want your body lotion to deliver smoother, softer, and tighter skin (and even better, in a big bottle at a budget-friendly price), this formula from Naturium is your best bet. It uses encapsulated retinol, which slowly absorbs into the skin to penetrate more deeply and with less irritation to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, and skin laxity. Even those with sensitive skin find this formula comfortable to use, likely due to the addition of soothing shea butter, and allantoin. These ingredients all deliver intense hydration and nourishment to the skin, fighting off dryness for a softer, quenched feel.

What We Don’t Love: The formula can leave a powdery finish on the skin.

What We Love: It hydrates just as effectively and efficiently as it exfoliates.

We do wish that this formula was packaged in a pump rather than a squeeze tube, as one gentle squeeze dispenses enough product to coat your entire body, twice. But considering how soft Slather will make your skin, that might not be a downside. We’ve also found that storing your tube in the fridge thickens up the formula a little bit and makes it easier to control.

For anyone who wants to trade in their body acne or keratosis pilaris for soft, even-feeling skin without the weight of a traditional body lotion, a serum like this one from Topicals is the way to go. It absorbs quickly without leaving a lingering stickiness and delivers a concentrated dose of powerful ingredients. In addition to retinol, you’ll find a blend of lactic and glycolic acids to resurface rough or uneven skin, as well as retexturizing urea, which will also stave off dryness. There’s also squalane in here for extra moisture, which is likely why this product is so non-irritating, even on skin that’s prone to breakouts and redness.

What We Don’t Love: The packaging makes it hard to control how much formula you dispense.

What We Love: Despite the robust mix of retinols and acids, the serum is non-irritating.

The only downside of this delightful formula is the smell, which is slightly acidic. However, we should note that this is par for the course with retinol. Furthermore, a lot of fragrances are irritating to skin, so when you’re using a potentially sensitizing ingredient like retinol, it’s best to avoid any further risk of irritation.

But that’s not all: “It provides the benefits of a retinol, with an additional exfoliation boost from AHAs mandelic and glycolic acid for smoother skin,” says Dr. Hartman. At a 10 percent concentration, you’ll get a hefty dose of exfoliants, which works to fade shallow fine lines and rough texture associated with crepiness.

When trying to treat crepey skin, you want a retinol body lotion that’s blended with firming ingredients like peptides, which is just what you’ll get from this overnight treatment. This cream, which has a texture that goes on like an oil-balm hybrid and melts beautifully into skin, actually features five different peptides to combat laxity.

What We Love: This elegant formula contains a rockstar blend of seriously hard-working and effective ingredients.

You’ll obviously want to fully coat your body to get results from this formula, but considering that most people need a shot glass-worth of body lotion for adequate coverage, you’ll go through the bottle quickly, which may be a point of frustration when you consider the price. However, it is effective, so if cellulite is a real sticking point of yours, don’t hesitate to give it a go.

Retinol can tighten and even out rough skin, but on its own, it can’t improve the look of cellulite. That is precisely the reason why this cellulite-fighting formula also includes hyaluronic acid and caffeine. Hyaluronic acid draws moisture into skin, plumping it up, which can reduce the look of dimples, while caffeine dilates blood vessels and amps up circulation. This provides an instant toning effect that blurs the look of cellulite shortly after application. This retinol body lotion also features edelweiss flower, which helps to tighten and lift.

What We Love: This firming formula is one of the only ones we’ve found that can actually fight cellulite.

For those who are prone to skin dehydration, this product is an excellent choice — those plant butters are richly nourishing and will replenish lost moisture. (In fact, this lotion will keep your skin moisturized for up to 24 hours, so you will only have to apply it once a day.) However, if you tend to get congested pores or have oily skin, we’d save this one for below-the-neck use as it could feel a bit too heavy on your face, especially during the warmer months.

This intensely nourishing, non-sensitizing, and unscented formula is quite the find for the price. Not only is retinol body lotion uncommon at the drugstore, it’s even rarer to find one that can be used from head to toe. This option from Gold Bond harnesses retinol, along with a peptide complex, to help firm and repair aging skin, while shea and cocoa butters prevent dryness and add a radiant glow.

What We Don’t Love: It may be too rich for oily skin.

What We Love: This overnight treatment is incredibly easy to incorporate into any skincare routine — just slather it on and go to sleep.

This body lotion is very lightweight, so if you sweat a lot or have oily skin, you’ll love this product, but those with drier skin may not get enough moisture from the formula — and that may heighten your risk of irritation from the retinol. If this sounds like you, we recommend layering another body lotion on top to seal in all the goodness from this Versed product and get an additional shot of moisture.

For those who are new to retinol body products, this affordable find from Versed is a nice place to start. It uses .1 percent encapsulated retinol, which will absorb slowly with minimal irritation to start treating fine lines, loss of firmness, and hyperpigmentation as well as coarse texture. It also has cocoa butter, squalane, and vitamin E to help counteract the drying effect of retinol. “It easily rubs into the skin without feeling greasy,” says Dr. Hartman.

What We Don’t Love: This will not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin.

The product is so good that we wish to buy it in a much larger size, but we’re willing to rebuy regardless at this reasonable price. The only downside of the formula is that even after it absorbs, it leaves a bit of a tacky finish. We’re more irked by sticky lotions when we apply them during the day (it’s annoying under clothes!), but considering this should be used at night anyway, we’re less bothered — and the results are worth it.

Adds Dr. Hartman, “I find that patients with sensitive skin tolerate this product well.” If you’re easily sensitized by most retinol body lotions, give this one a shot.

“It pairs retinol with antioxidant vitamins C and E to fight fine lines and wrinkles, plus shea butter for moisture,” says Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board certified dermatologist based in Birmingham, Alabama. You’ll also find soothing evening primrose oil, hydrating glycerin, and free radical-fighting carnosine in here, as well as fatty acids to prevent moisture loss. The result: Silky-smooth and vibrant, healthy-looking skin.

This retinol body lotion from Paula’s Choice has been on the market for about 10 years and was one of the first — if not the actual first — of its kind and it remains a star in the category to this day, thanks to how well it restores even skin tone and texture.

What We Don’t Love: This product can leave a slightly sticky feel on the skin.

What We Love: This OG formula is comfortable enough to use on sensitive skin types.

What to Keep in Mind

Retinol Concentration

Like retinol face serums and treatments, retinol body lotions come in a variety of concentrations. Not all brands will list how much retinol is in their products, but most that do will have a concentration ranging from .1 to 1 percent. “Starting with a lower concentration, such as 0.1 or 0.2 percent is advisable for individuals new to retinol or with sensitive skin,” says Dr. Russak. “This allows the skin to gradually acclimate to retinol and reduces the risk of irritation.”

If your skin is very sensitive, look for different forms of retinol, such as granactive retinoid, which is a form of retinol that is weaker than the pure stuff. Pacifica's Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Body Lotion and Beauty Pie's Youthbomb Body 360 Repair Concentrate both use this type to gently tighten and renew skin. You can also opt for a formula that uses a retinol alternative with plant-based ingredients that offer results comparable to the real thing but without the irritation. Although there are many options in this ingredient category, bakuchiol is the most common, followed by a form of algae, as seen in Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Pro Retinol Body Butter.

Dr. Russak also recommends using lower concentrations of retinol to treat thinning, crepey skin, so long as the ingredient is formulated with other collagen-stimulating ingredients. Try Nécessaire's The Body Retinol Overnight Repair Treatment, which features five different peptides to help firm skin as well as 0.1 percent pure retinol.

As your skin adjusts, move on to products with higher concentrations, says Dr. Hartman. “Ideally, the retinol concentration will be between .5 and 1 percent, which is ideal for the skin on the body because it is thicker than the skin on the face.” You’ll especially want a higher concentration if you’re trying to target body acne, as prescription-strength retinoids are often used to target this concern.

Hydrating Ingredients

Retinol is known to be harsh on the skin, especially if you’re already prone to irritation or dehydration, so you’ll want to make sure whichever one you choose contains conditioning ingredients to prevent your skin from drying out.

“To avoid dryness, look for body lotions that include niacinamide and ceramides,” says board certified dermatologist Dr. Ariel Ostad. Niacinamide offers calming, oil-balancing and illuminating properties; ceramides act like the grout between your skin cells’ “bricks” to prevent moisture from escaping. You can find ceramides in Gold Bond's Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion.

Other ideal ingredients to look for include humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and nourishing plant extracts like shea butter. “Ensuring your skin is moisturized reduces the risk of irritation from the retinol and will overall support a healthy skin barrier,” says Dr. Hartman. You can find a form of hyaluronic acid as well as shea butter in Chantecaille's Retinol Body Cream.

Your Skin Concerns

When shopping for any skincare product, you should have your skin type and skincare goals in mind. This will help you narrow down your shopping list and save you from the trial and error that can come with experimenting with the wrong formulas.

For example, a small but important factor is the weight and texture of a retinol body lotion. As mentioned, you’ll want the formula to be hydrating to stave off any dryness that could come from using retinol, but if you have acne-prone skin, you’ll want something lighter that won’t congest pores, like Urban Skin Rx's Even Tone Smoothing Body Treatment.

Ultimately, though, you need to enjoy applying the product so you’ll use it regularly. “The most important factors to look for are spreadability, ability to absorb into the skin, and leaving a pleasant finish,” says Dr. Hartman. We love the elegance of Chantecaille's Retinol Body Cream, which spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves skin moisturized but not greasy, with a light and naturally derived rose scent.

Your Questions, Answered

Can you use retinol on your entire body?

Yes, so long as you’re using common sense and listening to your body. For example, Dr. Hartman recommends avoiding applying retinol body lotion on your genital area or nipples, which have thinner skin. Otherwise, retinol can and should be used on the rest of your body.

“Retinol possesses anti-aging properties, stimulates collagen production, and reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots,” says Dr. Russak. “Retinol body lotions extend the benefits of retinol beyond the face, addressing skin concerns in other parts of the body, providing a convenient and accessible means of incorporating retinol into your skincare routine.”

What are the side effects of retinol body lotion?

There’s no reward without a little bit of risk. Retinol is known to be a potential irritant, especially if you have sensitive or reactive skin. Dr. Ostad notes that it can also trigger eczema. “It is crucial to start with a lower concentration and gradually increase usage to allow the skin to acclimate,” says Dr. Russak. Look for a body lotion with a retinol concentration of 0.1 percent to start and use it once or twice weekly before easing your way into more frequent application.

Retinol will also make your skin more susceptible to sun damage, warns Dr. Hartman. “The biggest recommendation I give to patients is that they need to use a body sunscreen if they use a retinol body lotion,” he says. “It’s essential that you protect your skin.”

Be sure to apply an SPF of 30 or higher, as recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology, and reapply every two hours — or more frequently, if you’ve been sweating or swimming. We know it’s annoying, but considering that the whole point of using retinol is to repair damage, you don’t want to undo your efforts.

For added insurance against photoaging, Dr. Ostad recommends applying retinol body lotions solely at night.

Can I use retinol body lotion every day?

That totally depends on you and your skin’s tolerance of the ingredient. If you’re new to retinol, start low and slow.

“If you have previously used retinol products without significant sensitivity, you can consider higher concentrations within the recommended range, like 0.3 percent or 0.5 percent,” says Dr. Russak.

That said, most retinol body lotions are formulated to be intense, but not too irritating to use daily. “The more you use a retinol product, the bigger the benefit,” says Dr. Hartman. If you’re seeing any signs of sensitivity from using a high dose of retinol or applying daily, cut back and work your way back up to more regular use.

When should I start using a retinol body lotion?

There are two approaches to using anti-aging products like retinol body lotion. The first is to start using a formula when you notice skin issues that bother you.

“Anyone with fine lines, wrinkles, crepiness, post-pregnancy stretch marks, or hyperpigmentation can use retinols to help treat their concerns,” says Dr. Ostad.

Alternatively, you can go the preventative route. “Patients in their early twenties can start using a retinol body lotion,” says Dr. Hartman.

However, Dr. Hartman says you haven't missed the boat, though, if you're older. “If you are older than your twenties, there’s no harm in starting now," he says. "You’ll still see a benefit.”

Why Shop With Us

Emily Orofino is a beauty writer, editor, and consultant with more than a decade of experience in the industry. She has been faithfully taking care of the skin on her face since her early 20s but has only just started to rev up her anti-aging body care routine now that she’s hit her mid-30s. For this piece, she interviewed three board certified dermatologists, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, Dr. Julie Russak, and Dr. Ariel Ostad, who shared their expertise on all things retinol.