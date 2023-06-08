With so many people pledging their loyalty to Reformation, I wanted to jump on the bandwagon as well and see which of their pieces reigned as the best of the best. The team at Reformation kindly sent me a range of their pieces, and I’ve collected my honest review below.

More than just looking cute, however, the ethical brand moves with sustainability as its northern star. They go beyond just sourcing recycled, regenerative, or renewable materials, but consider everything from water, land, and energy usage to gas emissions. They even have their very own recycling program called RefRecycling , where you can give certain pieces a second chance at fashion.

Reformation: The famed fashion label has racked up a cult-like following on Instagram, thanks to its signature feminine dresses and sustainable business practices. The brand is so loved, that even celebs like Jennifer Lopez , Hailey Bieber , and Taylor Swift have been seen gracing the streets in one (or three) of their pieces. Scrolling through their catalog of floral dresses, silky gowns, and summery linen staples, it’s really no surprise why the label amassed such fame. Their designs are sleek, artfully crafted, and intentionally cut to compliment the feminine figure. When you shop at Reformation, quality and flattery are both guaranteed.

Most Universal Reformation Lindy Knit Top Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: From sweatpants to skirts, this top looks good with absolutely everything. What We Don’t Love: It’s slightly cropped, making it only good for high-waisted bottoms. As the most universal pick, I have to give it to this Lindy Knit top. I found myself reaching for it far too often, given how it elevated absolutely everything. I’d honestly go so far as to say it was the missing link to all my incomplete outfits — those that needed something more than a basic tank top, but less than an over-the-top going-out shirt. The high-neck, ruched sides, and form-fitting knit added a smart and tasteful touch to my look. The fabric feels soft and comfortable and looks equally as high-end. I paired it with jeans, leather pants, skirts, and sweatpants all the same, and it delivered that put-together feel across the board. It is a little cropped, however, so bottoms that aren’t high-waisted will show some belly. Despite it dipping low on the side, no bra I ever wore peeped through to say hi to the sunlight. The ivory color I wore was also perfectly opaque — not even my pink bra was visible through the fabric. And while it does come in a plethora of other colors, we recommend white, black, and gray for versatility. Price at time of publish: $68 Colors: 8 | Materials: Organic cotton, spandex | Sizes: XS–XL Bianca Kratky

Best Long Dress Reformation Enya Dress Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: It’s the perfect wedding guest dress. What We Don’t Love: It can wrinkle, so proper storage is recommended. The original dress I tried, the Emersyn Dress, is sadly no longer in production (though, you can buy it used on Poshmark, if you’re really set on it), but the Jasen dress or the Enya Dress (the more universal option) are almost identical to it, sans the deep emerald green color, unless you purchase the Jasen in petite sizing, which would be great for anyone under five-foot-three. Swap the midi hem for a maxi, add spaghetti straps for tie straps, and tack on a ruffle, and you’ve got this gorgeous alternative. I wore it as a wedding guest dress, and not only did it look good on me, but also the forest green color fit the Alpine backdrop of the venue immaculately. With the sweetheart neckline, the A-line skirt, and the ruched hem that you can find on the alternatives, the dress was truly flattering from top to bottom. It was a magnet for compliments and allowed me to feel like a princess without breaking any wedding attire etiquette. The slim-fitting bodice framed my chest and face nicely, and the flowy skirt made dancing a breeze. I did notice that it was a little wrinkled from the suitcase, however; hanging it up for 24 hours prior to the wedding was essential for a crease-free experience. Price at time of publish: $278 Colors: 2 | Materials: Viscose | Sizes: 0-12 Bianca Kratky

Best Midi Dress Reformation Juliette Dress Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: The silhouette is extremely flattering, making it a perfect vacation dress. What We Don’t Love: The slit is really high and might not be appropriate for certain occasions. Of course, we had to include Reformation’s infamous Juliette dress — which you’ve probably seen on celebrities like Hailey Bieber. First impression? The silhouette is like a girly girl’s dream. It comes in four patterns (mainly whimsical florals) and two bold, solid colors. Spaghetti straps hold a form-fitting bodice in place, while the A-line skirt cuts off just below the knees for a feminine fit all around. It even features a slit up the left leg for added sex appeal. Be aware, though, as this slit goes pretty high up the thigh — high enough to make me a little too self-conscious to wear it at a wedding. Especially when sitting down, I feel the need to wrap the skirt over my legs to hide the exposed skin. For a cute stroll into town, though, it is perfect. It’s soft, graceful, and fun — the perfect vacation dress, if you ask me. Price at time of publish: $248 Colors: 6 | Materials: Viscose | Sizes: 0–12 Bianca Kratky

Best Short Dress Reformation Aubree Linen Dress Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: The linen feels substantial in the ha What We Don’t Love: For tall women, the dress might feel a little too short. Multiple friends told me that the linen used by Reformation is exceptional. Makes sense, considering they’re made from flax that basically uses no water, emitting a fourth of the carbon of cotton per pound. I tried this mini dress on at their store location in SoHo and immediately fell in love. The linen felt substantial in my hands, evidencing its high quality. The minimalist appeal, with a straight neckline and silhouette, makes it ideal for more casual outings. In the back, two bowties attach the spaghetti strap to the body of the dress and add just the right amount of whimsy to the dress. I only wished it was an inch longer. On my five-foot-eight body, it was ever-so-slightly too short. Price at time of publish: $98 Colors: 5 | Materials: Linen | Sizes: XS–XL

Best Shorts Reformation Mason Short Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: There is a very faint suede texture on the exterior of the pants, that makes them feel luxurious. What We Don’t Love: The back pockets are stitched closed. These shorts check all the boxes for me. Sophisticated length? Check. Quality materials? Check. Soft and comfortable? Double check. What really impressed me, though, was the very subtle suede texture on them. Made of Tencel lyocell, which is inherently not suede, the dress feels so soft that it mimics the sensation of touching suede just a little. (We know, it sounds silly, but trust us on this one.) Most of all, I love how elegant the shorts look. It’s the kind of shorts you can wear out to rooftop bars with a nice top and some sunglasses. The piece is a great addition to my roster of shorts that are either too long, too short, too denim, or too casual for such nights out. If only the back pockets weren’t sewn together, these would be perfect. Price at time of publish: $128 Colors: 4 | Materials: Tencel lyocell | Sizes: 0–12 Bianca Kratky

Best Jeans Reformation Liza Ultra High Rise Jeans Reformation View On Shopbop.com View On Reformation What We Love: They’re just the right amount of thickness, making them feel substantial. What We Don’t Love: They run a little small, feeling tight around the waist. The minute Reformation jeans received the stamp of approval from Katie Holmes, I knew I had to try them as well. I would describe these pants as mostly rigid, but they do have some stretch to them. More importantly, though, they have just the right amount of thickness to them (my biggest pet peeve is thin denim). These ones are nice and strong, making me feel confident in their ability to keep me warm. The superior structure also feels like it would last for a decade, but if you ever outgrow them in any way, you can completely recycle them through Reformation’s RefRecycling program. I ordered my usual size, 26, and found them to be a little snug around the waist. It’s not the jeans I’d take to Italy where pasta-filled days are ensured, but it works fine for everyday errands. When our editorial team tested out several different Reformation jeans, everyone had something different to say about their sizing (too large, too small, perfect fitting), so it looks like you’re going to have to play some denim roulette to get the right size. The brand does offer free shipping and returns, though, so you can do some trial and error cost-free. Price at time of publish: $148 Colors: 4 | Materials: Organic cotton, Tencel lyocell, eco lycra | Sizes: 23–31 Bianca Kratky Shop our Favorite 13 Skims Products Before They Sell Out

Best Top Reformation Pollie Linen Top Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: The linen fabric, the open back, and the spaghetti straps not only make this a beautiful piece, but an ideal piece for the summer. What We Don’t Love: It can look a little bulky from the front. “J’adore!” was the first thing I blurted out when I put on this top. The 100 percent flax linen top is truly masterfully created. With a straight neckline, a three-tiered ruched front, and an open back, you won’t find this unique design just anywhere. While we love how beautiful the front is, it celebrates your back in a way I’ve never experienced by keeping it mainly open with spaghetti straps looping through the sides and tying endearingly at the lower back. I already know it’s going to be my go-to shirt during the peak of summer, whether I’m going to the city or the beach. I did notice the elastic band sometimes rode up my body, making the front look a little bulky and requiring me to pull it down several times a day. Nothing that bothered me, but worth calling out if you prefer a fuss-free top. Price at time of publish: $128 Colors: 2 | Materials: Linen | Sizes: XS-XL Bianca Kratky

Best Sneakers Reformation Harlow Leather Sneaker Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: You can recycle them 100 percent. What We Don’t Love: They’re (very) difficult to slip into. The Harlow leather sneakers are more than just cute new kicks. They’re the brand’s first-ever 100 percent recyclable sneaker, designed to be remade through their RefRecycling program in order to eliminate waste. But even if, say, you didn’t care about sustainability (which you should), the shoes are so cute that it’s easy to adore them simply for their aesthetics. I received the dark forest on white version, which magically works with almost anything I pair it with. Trips to the airport, office, and grocery store now look much more chic than before. While on, I didn’t notice any uncomfortable pinches. I once wore them all the way from my Brooklyn apartment to my boyfriend’s parent’s house… in Munich, Germany, and they were just fine. But my oh my, are these hard to get into. While my left foot slips in rather easily, my right foot has me contemplating if I should order a shoe horn for the first time in my life. Whether that’s a fault in the production of my right foot or the shoe, I will never know. Price at time of publish: $148 Colors: 6 | Materials: Bovine leather | Sizes: 5–11 Bianca Kratky