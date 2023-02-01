The 10 Best Reef-Safe Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

With so many reef-friendly sunscreens on the market, it can be hard to know which ones work the best. To save you from sifting through thousands of reviews, we went ahead and tested the 24 most popular reef-safe sunscreens. We paid attention to everything from texture and residual cast to water resistance and fragrance. In doing so, we were able to narrow down the top 10 reef safe-sunscreens. At the top of the list, you’ll find the Pipette Mineral Sunscreen - Broad Spectrum SPF 50 . While technically developed for children, the formula far exceeded our adult expectations, cementing it as the best overall reef-safe sunscreen we tried.

But did you know that, if you’re someone who likes to spend a lot of time in and near the water, the type of sunscreen you use is important, too. The reason? The chemicals in your SPF can rinse off and affect the ecosystems where you swim. That’s why Hawaii became the first state in the US to ban the sale of sunscreen containing the coral-harming chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate in 2018. Since then, reef-safe sunscreens have become more and more popular, with seemingly endless brands entering the space.

Does your idea of the perfect vacation center around days spent at the beach, sprawled out on an extra-large towel with a good book, only to get up and take a dip every few hours to cool off? Or perhaps you like to take a more active approach, spending the majority of your time on a board, in the surf, or snorkeling below the surface. Whatever the case may be, we assume that sunscreen is part of your beachside beauty routine. After all, over the past few years, people everywhere are finally beginning to understand that sunscreen is essential.

While the small format makes it easy to toss in any purse for touch ups, we find that if you apply it regularly, it probably won’t last you more than a month or two.

“When first applying the product, I was worried because it looked like it would leave a white cast, but once I rubbed it in, it absorbed completely and actually left my skin with a nice glowy look,” our tester reveals, noting that most mineral SPFs, in contrast, give off a ghostly look on her darker skin.

Not trying to toss a bottle of reef-safe SPF into your bag only for it to leak all over the place? Opt for a stick. Namely, MDSolarSciences Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 40. Formulated to be lightweight and creamy, the stick SPF applies beautifully, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave a white cast — not even on darker skin tones.

What We Don’t Love: The stick is quite small and may not last very long.

Truthfully, the only downside of this SPF is the bottle design. While the pump top is a lovely addition, we found that it is prone to leaks, filling the cap with product. “Without the plastic safety cap, you would have quite a mess,” our tester admits.

“It quickly absorbs into my skin without need for frequent rubbing,” our tester says. Though, she notes that it seems to get darker as it fully dries down, so while it doesn’t initially have a white cast, after 15 minutes, she noticed a slight residue — but not enough to make her not recommend it.

If you actually prefer a scented sunscreen, you’ll swoon over Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Milk SPF 50. Beyond its refreshing coconut scent, which our tester says smells like a pina colada, this SPF has a very thin consistency, which makes it easy to apply.

What We Love: This tropical-scented sunscreen will transport you to an island with every application.

Best of all, this water-resistant, reef-safe sunscreen, which smells like an orange creamsicle, lives up to its claims. “I was impressed with how water resistant it is,” our tester marvels. “When I rubbed the water around on my arm, it did not seem to dissolve the sunscreen and rather just made the water bead on top of it.”

Maui Naturals Surfer Honey All Natural Sunscreen first caught our attention due to its retro packaging, but it retained interest when we realized just how well it works. “This sunscreen applies really smoothly, and the texture is pleasant to rub across my skin,” our tester says — though she points out that it feels a bit chalky and looks grayish-purple out of the tube. “I’m impressed with how easily this sunscreen spreads,” she adds. “This absorbs quite quickly and doesn’t require much rubbing to get it to lose its white cast.”

The other shortcoming of this SPF is its lack of water resistance, despite its claims. “Despite saying this has an hour or more of water resistance, adding water did make the sunscreen run slightly, and I can imagine if I went swimming for a while, a lot of the sunscreen would run off,” our tester admits.

On the downside, this SPF smells… different. “It smells a little like a plastic beach ball — but only if you get really close to the skin,” our tester clarifies. “I imagine if I really lathered my whole body the scent might be slightly stronger and could potentially be unpleasant, but that's just a conjecture.”

Reef Repair Reef Safe Sunscreen SPF 30+ might not look like the highest quality SPF on the market, but inside the tube you’ll find a lighter-weight reef-safe sunscreen that feels considerably better than most of its competitors. “The consistency is really smooth — it spreads easily compared to other reef-safe sunscreens I've tried and absorbs almost immediately without a white cast [anywhere in sight],” our tester says.

That said, the formula doesn’t fully hold its ground in the presence of water. While it doesn’t drip and run, our tester found that, once wet, it does feel more slippery and transfer more.

California Baby Super Sensitive SPF 30 Lotion is a fan favorite for children and adults alike. According to our tester, the formula, which is infused with organic and sustainably-grown ingredients, blends in easily despite feeling a bit sticky fresh out of the tube. While it doesn’t dry down for an unnoticeable feel, she says that the creamy paste feels similar to applying a heavy moisturizer, so it’s not distracting or uncomfortable. Instead, it makes skin feel shielded.

What We Love: It’s formulated for kids, so you know it's on the gentler side.

The only thing that could make this SPF better, according to our tester, is if it had a more delightful scent. “It has a very faint smell that doesn't seem deliberate,” she says. “It reminds me of something synthetic that I can't exactly put my finger on, perhaps paint or something rubbery, but it's not overwhelming.”

In addition to absorbing quickly, this sunscreen, which is infused with castor oil and vitamin E , doesn’t leave a white cast behind. Instead, it makes skin look (and feel) dewy and hydrated. “It was almost like a body oil feel and effect, but not in a bad way,” our tester explains. What’s more, we found that the lightweight lotion stands its ground — as advertised — against water. “The water didn't seem to make the sunscreen run at all,” she assures us.

The Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide 50+ is beloved for its fast-absorbing formula that leaves skin feeling hydrated and smooth. “It absorbs very quickly with minimal rubbing on my end,” our tester says. “It honestly took less time than some of my regular lotions.”

Lastly, as far as full-body SPFs go, this one has a more subtle scent. Though, it’s citrusy, so it may not be for everyone.

In addition to being super comfortable, we found that this SPF, while not marketed as water-resistant, does maintain its coverage in the presence of water. “This sunscreen seems to repel the water, making it roll off of my skin,” our tester adds, noting that spritzing her SPF-covered skin didn’t cause the product to run or drip.

In our testing, we found Suntegrity Skincare Natural Mineral Body Sunscreen to work best for full-body protection because of its mineral-based formula that spreads like a dream, and the convenient, travel-friendly packaging. “This sunscreen blends nicely into my skin — it’s not dry, nor oily — it feels so smooth that I can’t even tell I'm wearing sunscreen,” our tester shares.

What We Don’t Love: The light orange scent may not be for everyone.

What We Love: This body SPF is easy to travel with given its TSA-friendly size.

You may want to find another sunscreen if you’ll be engaging in water activities though, because it’s not water-resistant. “I would recommend this to someone looking for [high-quality] daily facial sunscreen, but I wouldn't recommend this as your go-to sun protection on long summer days at the beach,” our tester concludes.

The absorbability and lack of white cast aren’t the only reasons this sunscreen stands out: Made with water lily and sugarcane-derived squalane, it also deeply hydrates skin and provides a cooling effect, so it can double as post-sun care if you spend too much time soaking up the rays or forget to reapply.

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen has a very thin texture — so much so that it’s quite runny and takes pretty much zero effort to squeeze out of the tube. The consistency, while a potential leaking/mess hazard, is what makes this sunscreen absorb so well into skin. Even when our tester used a tablespoon of the SPF (instead of the recommended teaspoon), she found that there was no white cast. “I’m very impressed with its ability to absorb into my skin,” she admits.

One thing to keep in mind: This SPF is formulated without synthetic fragrances but it definitely has a scent. “This sunscreen has a strong, lemony scent. It's not terribly overwhelming, but it is fairly strong,” our tester admits. “It would be nice if the manufacturer forewarned shoppers on the tube that it’s scented.”

“It doesn’t feel greasy or overly thick and doesn't leave a white cast on my skin,” shares our tester. While it initially glides onto skin, we found that it does become a bit sticky when wet, but that feeling subsides pretty quickly.

Hello Bello Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen is another product formulated for children that adults can most definitely benefit from. In addition to being dermatologist tested, clinically tested, and hypoallergenic, this sunscreen has a fabulous consistency that sinks quickly and fully into skin.

What We Don’t Love: It gets a bit sticky once wet, and it has a strong lemony scent.

One more thing: While the SPF isn’t marketed as being water resistant, we found that when splashed with water, it doesn’t run. Still, per the American Academy of Dermatology’s Sunscreen guidelines , it’s best to reapply after taking a dip to ensure you’re fully protected for hours to come. With so many amazing attributes, it was difficult to determine a con for this sunscreen — but alas, it isn’t noncomedogenic, so there is a small possibility that it can clog pores even though it feels nearly weightless.

“This sunscreen applies very smoothly because of the consistency, and it’s easy to blend into the skin,” our tester shares. “It feels very lightweight on my skin, and there’s absolutely no white cast upon application, nor any pilling.” In addition to sinking seamlessly into skin, we find that this reef-safe sunscreen leaves skin looking semi-matte without making it feel dry.

The Pipette Mineral Sunscreen - SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunblock with Non-Nano Zinc outperformed the competition with its ultra-gentle, fragrance-free formula that quickly sinks into skin, doesn’t leave a white cast , and doesn’t transfer onto clothes.

Our Testing Process

To start, we spent about two weeks researching the top-rated reef-safe sunscreens on the market. After honing in on online ratings, we spent 48 hours putting the 24 most popular sunscreens to the test. We had all of our testers try the sunscreens so that they could analyze the performance of each and write down their insights during the process. In doing so, our testers rated every sunscreen on a scale of 1 to 5 in four key categories: Feel, transfer, opacity, and water resistance. Once the data was collected, we were able to narrow down the original pool of products to the 10 best reef-safe sunscreens.

What to Keep in Mind

Scent



Generally speaking, scented skincare products are more likely to cause irritation than their fragrance-free counterparts. When it comes to reef-safe SPF, it’s important to remember that just because a product might say that it’s made without synthetic fragrances doesn’t mean that it won’t have a scent. That’s because some products use essential oils, which in and of themselves have a fragrance. With this in mind, when shopping for reef-safe sunscreen look for fragrance-free and/or unscented formulas, as opposed to eagle-eyeing in on synthetic scents (or a lack thereof).

SPF Level



According to the American Academy of Dermatology, using an SPF of level 30 or higher is key to adequately protecting skin against the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. Even with the right SPF level, it’s important to remember that no SPF (not even SPF 100) can fully block out UVB exposure. As such, you should seek shade whenever you can to shield your skin from excessive exposure, and remember to reapply every two hours. And if you’re really prone to burning, select a formula with a higher spf level, like Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Milk SPF 50.

Water-Resistance



Even if an SPF claims to be water-resistant, dermatologists recommend reapplying sunscreen after swimming. If you’re just sweating a lot, though, you can probably get away with holding out for the duration of the product’s purposed resistance (which is typically in the 80 minute range). Just because a sunscreen is reef-safe doesn’t make it inherently water-resistant. Luckily, we found multiple options that are, including Hello Bello Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen, BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide 50+, and Maui Surfer Honey All Natural Sunscreen.

Your Questions, Answered

What is reef-safe sunscreen?

“Reef-safe sunscreen, also known as reef-friendly sunscreen, are basically sunscreen products that do not contain octinoxate and oxybenzone,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan. “Although these ingredients act by blocking UV absorption, octinoxate and oxybenzone have been shown to be toxic and damaging to coral reefs. Thus, reef-safe sunscreens are more environmentally friendly options for sun protection.”

One way to ensure that you’re buying a reef-safe sunscreen? Look for mineral formulas, as they’re made without the aforementioned chemicals.

What makes sunscreen reef-safe?



While oxybenzone and octinoxate are popular chemical sunscreen ingredients, they’ve been shown to cause coral bleaching which can obliterate reefs. “When we apply sunscreens containing these ingredients and then swim in waters where there is coral, the sunscreen gets into the water and poisons the coral,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sumayah Jamal, of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC. Wearing sunscreens without either oxybenzone or octinoxate can help mitigate the problem and help coral reefs thrive.

Is mineral sunscreen reef-safe?



Usually, yes. In fact, mineral sunscreen is often thought to be synonymous with reef-safe SPF. That said, Dr. Jamal says it depends on the exact formulation. “Mineral sunscreens, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, are generally not toxic to coral, however, when they are formulated as nanoparticles they can still damage coral,” she explains. “Micronized or non-nanoparticle mineral screens are best for reef safety.”

How do I know if my sunscreen is reef-safe?

The easiest way to ensure you’re using reef-safe sunscreen is to choose a formula that’s clearly marketed as such. “Sunscreens with the Protect Land + Sea Certification Seal are considered safe,” Dr. Jamal says.

Another option, as mentioned before, is to look for mineral sunscreens. “[Just be sure to] go through the ingredient list to rule out octinoxate, oxybenzone, and octocrylene,” Dr. Henry says.

Does reef-safe sunscreen affect skin differently?

Reef-safe sunscreen (AKA mineral SPF) operates differently than traditional chemical sunscreen. “Mineral sunscreens work by staying on top of the skin and blocking UV rays by reflecting them to keep from entering the surface,” Dr. Henry says. “By shielding the epidermis from UV absorption, mineral sunscreens are also effective forms of sun protection. They reflect light and do not convert it to heat like chemical sunscreens, thus making them ideal for sensitive skin.”

What Is InStyle Picks?



Did you notice the InStyle Picks seal of approval at the top of this story? That means our team of testers has reviewed every product on this list using a unique methodology to ensure it's really worth your time, money, and attention. We may get samples for free to try but we never promise positive (or any!) coverage in exchange. Put simply: InStyle Picks are products we love, and we've put them to the test to be sure you will too.

Why Shop With Us

Rebecca Norris has covered beauty for nearly 10 years. For this story, she compiled the insights and reviews of nine InStyle testers to determine the best reef-safe sunscreens. She also spoke with NYC-based board-certified dermatologists Dr. Sumayah Jamal and Dr. Michelle Henry to uncover what makes a sunscreen reef-safe, as well as how such formulas affect the skin.

Want more product recommendations? From best-in-class concealer to the black pants you need for work, check out all of our InStyle Picks content.