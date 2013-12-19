There were so many amazing looks that walked the red carpet this year, it was tough to pick our favorites! Ultimately, these stars stood out from the pack in their stunning gowns, which is why they made our list of tops. With so many dramatic trains, dazzling metallic embellishments, thigh-high splits, peplum details, and minimalist silhouettes to sift through, picking only 14 seemed almost cruel. However, there are winners—like Rihanna in Azzedine Alaïa, Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton, Zoe Saldana in Gucci, and Jennifer Lawrence in Dior—and we've got them all here for you to relive! 2013 would not have been the same without these irresistible red carpet dresses, and we can't wait to see how 2014 will top them. MORE:• The 2013 Style 100: The Best Looks and Trends of the Year• Olivia Wilde's Secret to Looking Radiant on the Red Carpet• See All of Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Hot Catching Fire Premiere Looks
The 14 Standout Red Carpet Looks of 2013
WENN, WireImage, Getty Images, JPI Studios