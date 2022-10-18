Fashion Accessories 11 Best Rain Boots for Women of 2022 That Are Comfortable and Stylish The Hunter Original Short Boot offers durability, comfort, and a slew of styling options By Michelle Rostamian Michelle Rostamian Michelle Rostamian has been writing about makeup, hair, and skincare for the last 12 years. She covers beauty trends, how-to’s, and commerce roundups and reviews. In addition, she writes about topics relating to travel, food, wellness, and home tech. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 @ 11:58AM Pin Share Tweet Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews What to Keep In Mind Your Questions, Answered Why Trust InStyle In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nordstrom/Amazon Among all the various types of footwear, rain boots get the short end of the stick. Hear us out: Unlike other types of shoes like heels, sneakers, and sandals (all of which play an important role in accessorizing your outfit), rain boots are often just seen as a functional item that helps keep feet dry. But we think they do so much more than that. Sure, the right pair will curb the sock-drenching side effect of stepping in puddles and mud, but they should also look cute, too. Whether the climate you live in is one that only rains a few times out of the year or you're perpetually navigating sprinkles, your feet deserve to wear something special. We really believe in the power of a stylish rain boot, so much so that we scoured dozens of retailers for the best ones. Without a doubt, the Hunter Original Short Boot deserved the title of Best Overall for its color variety, quality construction, and protective features. But there are so many choices out there, too. Ready to make a splash? Take a look at our roundup of the best rain boots for women below. These rain boots have developed a cult-like status for a number of reasons. Not only does it come in 23 solid colors — the most out of every other boot on our list — the brand makes it foolproof to find your size thanks to a standardized size chart that takes into account your leg height and calf size. It has the signature Hunter logo (perfect for letting other Hunter-loyals know you're joining the fandom), but the main thing that stands out to us about this pair is its construction: It's handcrafted from 28 parts and uses a vulcanize process to ensure it's durable, highly protective, and lasts through treacherous rainstorms and small puddles alike. It's waterproof and resilient, but Hunter still offers a two-year warranty to keep your mind at ease. In our experience these boots fit true to size, but may require two people to remove — you’ve been warned. Price at time of publish: $160 Size: 5-11 | Colors: 23 | Material: Rubber | Height: 10" Best Budget: Ugg Shaye Rain Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Marylandsquare.com View On Shoemall.com What We Love: These are soft around the rim, which prevents rubbing and makes it possible to wear without tucking in trousers or leggings.What We Don’t Love: While we wish these came in half sizes, we recommend sizing down. Your favorite house slipper brand just earned another spot in your shoe collection. Even though these rain boots are made of thicker rubber than most of the others on our list, they still maintain flexibility and don't feel stiff as you walk. We love the high shine on these beauties, as well as the fact that they're lined with sheepskin, which not only keeps your feet dry and warm but comfortable if you plan on skipping socks. Plus, the pair only weighs two pounds, making it one of the most lightweight options on our list. All in all, for a boot that's as comfortable, warm, and high-quality as this, the affordable price tag makes it a steal. They don’t come in half sizes, though, and in our experience, they run a bit big, so if you’re between sizes, try sizing down first. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 5-12 | Colors: 4 | Material: Rubber | Height: 12.5" Best Splurge: Chloé Women's Betty Block Heel Platform Rain Boots Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Chloe.com What We Love: They’re B Corp-certified, meaning they meet a rigorous set of standards that ensure the brand is sustainable and treats workers fairly.What We Don’t Love: The material doesn’t have much give. Deciding what to wear on a rainy day can be a challenge, but these boots take the guesswork out of it — this is one of those styles that looks good beyond the puddles, thanks to the sleek design paired with the edgy lug sole heel. We even think these may just be the most comfortable rain boots you've ever slid into because it features a chunky zipper, making it easy to slip them on and off, and an easy-to-walk-in heel. Though they're north of $500, we think it's worth it for the sheer number of outfits and seasons you can pair them with. The material doesn’t have much give to it, but hopefully, over time they will stretch. Price at time of publish: $525 Size: 5-11 | Colors: 2 | Material: Rubber | Height: 8.5" The 12 Best Snow Boots for Women of 2022 Best Lightweight: Zara Rain Boots Zara View On Zara.com What We Love: At $80, these boots are an affordable alternative to higher-end Wellington boots of the same style.What We Don’t Love: We wish it came in more colors. Zara is known for carrying fashionable pieces that go in and out of style (albeit, at affordable prices so as not to bankrupt you for the sake of being on trend). That being said, we're pretty positive that these rain boots will survive more than a single season. With a knee-high height and mustard-cognac shade, they're a great dupe for designer rain boots. But they don't just look the part — they feel high-end too thanks to their flexible sole and extreme durability. We tried these boots in a variety of conditions (including rain and mud) and were impressed by their resilience to wear and tear. One thing that's missing: More colors! When it comes to basics like camisoles and T-shirts, the retailer almost always offers a variety of colors — we wish the same rang true for these rain boots. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 5-11 | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyurethane | Height: Not listed Best Tall: Jeffrey Campbell Rainpour Waterproof Rain Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Love: It comes in five colors, instead of only black.What We Don’t Love: They’re fairly basic — we wish they had a bit more detail. We know Hunter makes the ultimate tall rain boot, but for another just-as-good pick, try these from Jeffrey Campbell. They can withstand foul weather conditions, thanks to the durable rubber material and high-traction lug sole. These are also super roomy — which makes them great for sporting thick wool socks. You won't find any distracting logos on this pair, making them a good option for those looking for a more low-key look — even though we wish it had a touch more oomph with additional details. It does come in five different colors, though, so anyone craving more pizazz can choose a flashier color. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: 7-10 | Colors: 5 | Material: Rubber | Height: 13.25" Best Short: Marc Fisher Rainy 2 Rain Boot DSW View On Dsw.com What We Love: Unlike traditional mid- or knee-high rain boots, these are so easy to slip on and off.What We Don’t Love: They run a tad narrow in the toe area. What's waterproof, high-gloss, and dripping in style? This sleek pair from Marc Fisher, of course. They're perfect if you're looking for rain boots that boast the same qualities as traditional wellies (functional, warm, and protective), but are more subtle. But don't let the short style fool you — not only are these snug around the calf to keep your feet dry and water out, but they're super lightweight and make for a great pair to throw in your suitcase if you're traveling to a rainy destination. While these would look good styled with an oversized trench and high-waisted jeans for a casual rainy-day outing, the shiny finish makes them the perfect pair for work and fancier occasions, too. You won't regret adding these boots to your collection, but the toe box is a bit narrow, so keep this in mind if you have wider feet. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 6-11 | Colors: 1 | Material: Patent synthetic | Height: 6" Best Laced: See by Chloé Lace Up Rain Boots Bloomingdales View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve What We Love: These are so comfortable and require no break-in period.What We Don’t Love: Because the logo is printed on, we fear it may wear off over time. Are these rain boots or a glorified combat boot? We can't tell, nor do we want to try. Either way, get ready to brave the storm with these glossy beauties from See by Chloé. All eyes are on the laces — the two-tone finish, the galvanized eyelets that taper off after the third one, and the option to expose the knot for casual outfits or hide it for a more polished look. These hug your feet like a glove thanks to the interior padding (which also conveniently keeps the boot from rubbing against the back of your feet). We love how sturdy these feel, as well as how practical they are for non-rainy days too. The only con we can think of with this pair is the printed logo on the back, which may wear off when exposed to rain over time. Price at time of publish: $250 Size: 5-12 | Colors: 3 | Material: Rubber | Height: 6" Best Heeled: Moncler Loftgrip Block Heel Rain Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The zipper is a nice alternative to the traditional pull-on style of rain boots.What We Don’t Love: These fit well if you have small ankles, but can cause pinching if you have wider calves. Some rainy days call for a dressier boot. In these cases, we'd reach for the Moncler Loftgrip Block Heel Rain Boot — for so many reasons. For one, they're seamless to put on and take off (thanks to the pull tab on the back and zipper enclosure on the side). It's made out of PVC versus rubber (so has a higher chance of surviving the elements), and features a roomy round toe that won't cause squishing. They're also comfortable to walk in thanks to the block heel, which sits at a comfortable two inches, as well as the lug sole that provides a good grip. We do wish these were more size-inclusive — though it comes in sizes five through 12, they may pinch if you don't have small ankles. Price at time of publish: $495 Size: 5-12 | Colors: 4 | Material: PVC | Height: 7.5" Best Chelsea: Sperry Chelsea Rain Boot Sperry View On Dick's View On Dillards.com View On Journeys.com What We Love: They are super easy to style as they go with pretty much everything. What We Don’t Love: If you have bony ankles, we recommend wearing a thicker sock so the boot doesn’t rub against you. Let’s face it, rain boots can sometimes be a real eye-sore. Anyone concerned about style as much as function, opt for these Sperry Chelsea Rain boots, which definitely won’t ruin your outfit. These stylish boots pair well with anything. Made of rubber, these rain boots are super lightweight and comfortable, so you no longer have to clunk around in heavy boots. The platform lug sole will provide you a bit of extra grip on slippery sidewalks. Plus, the fleece lining will keep your feet extra warm and cozy this fall and winter. Trust us when we say that these are a real winner. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 5-12 | Colors: 3 | Material: Rubber | Height: N/A Best Duck Boot: L.L.Bean The Original 6-Inch Bean Boot L.L. Bean View On Nordstrom View On L.L.Bean View On Zappos What We Love: You will have these boots forever, as they are crafted to withstand wear and tear. What We Don’t Love: Shoppers say these boots are hard to get on at first. These highly durable, waterproof boots can withstand even the toughest of elements. Made in Maine, these leather and rubber boots are undeniably iconic for their rugged look and dependability. Designed for rain, mud, and other wet surroundings, shoppers boast about the longevity of these shoes — once you purchase, you’ll have them in your closet forever because the high-quality leather and waterproof material won’t break down over time. Not to mention, these shoes have great traction, so you won’t have to worry about slipping in any puddles while running errands or hiking with your dog. They are hard to get on at first, though. Before they’re broken in, the shoes need to be laced and unlaced each time in order to squeeze your foot in, which can be a pain. However, wear them a couple of times, and you’re sure to never find a more comfortable boot. Price at time of publish: $139 Size: 5-11 | Colors: 4 | Material: PVC | Height: 7.5" Best Slip-on Shoe: Bogs Patch Slip On Solid Amazon View On Amazon View On Bogsfootwear.com View On Moosejaw.com What We Love: These shoes are not only waterproof, but also sweatproof. What We Don’t Love: They run big, so we recommend sizing down. If you’re a big walker or on your feet all day, we highly recommend Bogs Patch Slip On Solid. Made with extra cushiony rubber, these slip ons act as pillows for your feet. Not to mention, we love that their shoes are made from yulex, an organic rubber that is sustainably harvested. These shoes are great for year round wear, as they are lightweight and double as gardening shoes. Even better, their max-wick technology removes any sweat so your feet stay dry and odor free (no one wants smelly shoes). Size: 6-12 | Colors: 1 | Material: Yulex (natural rubber) | Height: 3" What to Keep In Mind Maintenance Most rain boots are made out of rubber, and though this is a durable choice, there are still some nuances to be aware of. "Rubber is a material that needs a bit of TLC to keep it looking good," founder and CEO of Merry People Danielle Holloway tells InStyle. "It can ‘bloom,’ which is when white particles rise to the surface due to changes in temperature and humidity." Thankfully, this can be easily removed with a silicone spray, which will also keep them supple and prevent the all-too common cracking rubber is known for, particularly if they're left outside for long periods of time, says Holloway. Style From traditional wellingtons to styles that hit mid-calf, there's a variety of rain boots on the market. "Ankle boots are great for everyday versatility and are the easiest to style, however you should consider if you'll need something that can withstand walking through deep water — in this case, go for something that has extra height," says Holloway. We like a mid-calf rain boot when we're looking for more protection than an ankle boot and more comfort than a tall boot. Finally, if you need something that'll offer the most protection, look for knee-high boots. Your Questions, Answered Do rain boots have to be rubber? Holloway says that while rubber is a durable, comfortable material, rain boots don't always have to be rubber to be waterproof. In fact, many boots on the market are made with plastics that do a solid job of keeping your feet dry (like PU, PVC or EVA foams). That being said, "rubber is soft, flexible, and will offer some give with wear (similar to leather shoe), molding to your feet over time," Holloway says. "It also maintains its form and does not compress." In contrast, Holloway notes that PVC will be more stiff and EVA will compress and lose its form with time. Keep in mind that rubber boots that are meant for the rain are not necessarily snow-proof. "Unless they are expressly designed for wear in the snow, with insulation and correct outsole design, your average rubber boots might not be the best choice," says Holloway. How can I make rain boots more comfortable? Rubber rain boots are known to be a heavier material, but they don't always have to be synonyms with discomfort. To ensure your boots are comfortable, make sure you have the right fit. "When it comes to rain boots, people are often tempted to size up to compensate for thick socks, but this will result in your feet slipping around, which can be uncomfortable," says Holloway, who says that your rain boots should fit like regular shoes. Also, she recommends finding a pair that offers ample support via an outer, mid, and innersole. "Some cheap rain boots are made up of a flimsy outsole with a thin jersey lining rather than built with layers in the sole and arch support," she says. In all cases, Holloway says to seek out boots that have a thick cushioned lining, adjustability in the calf if you're going taller, and a good fit around the ankle if you're going ankle length. "You don’t want your boots to rub or cause friction against the skin, so be sure to look at the interior details — sometimes boots with a cut top edge and thin lining will rub against your skin as you walk," says Holloway. How do I make rain boots warmer? 