The 16 Best Puffer Jackets To Keep You Toasty This Winter

Where puffers are concerned, the styling options are endless. From long to cropped and form-fitting to oversized, the best puffer jacket for you will depend on the occasion and your preference. We spoke to style experts who have pulled some of their favorites along with styling tips and care instructions. We’ve also tested some of these options ourselves to bring to you the best puffer jackets in the market right now. The Aritzia Super Puff will keep you equally warm as stylish, making it the best option for everyone.

Come winter, leaving my duvet cover feels more difficult than ever. But because rolling out the house wrapped in said duvet might be frowned upon, I turn to puffer jackets for the same appeal. For anyone with a really low tolerance for the cold (hello, me), big down jackets will be your best friend. And if you needed any more convincing on their allure, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have crowned the puffer as the it-jacket of winter.

Best Overall: Aritzia The Superworld Super Puff Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What we love: It comes in a whopping 58 colors, a removable hoodie, and four different length options. What we don’t love: It’s quite dense, restricting your movement slightly. I’ve had Aritzia’s super puff jacket on my wishlist for years, trying it on at stores over and over again and falling in love each time. Now with it in my possession (thank you, Aritzia, for kindly gifting me one), I can confidently say that it lives up to every expectation. To start, the water-repellent fabric can endure temperatures as low as -22 degrees fahrenheit (-30C), keeping you absolutely toasty on the inside even when it’s less so outside. The filling is made of responsibly sourced goose down, which compared to duck down is larger, fluffier, and provides more insulation. All of this does make it quite dense, though, which slightly restricts your movement. Opt for a larger size if you desire more wiggle room. Otherwise, zip up, leave the removable hoodie attached, and get cozy. With 58 colors and four different length options, you won’t have a hard time finding the look that best suits you. Price at time of publish: $250.00 Material: Nylon, elastane, goose down, goose feathers | Size range: 3XS-2XL | Color: 58

Best Splurge: Nanushka Hide Puffer Jacket Farfetch View On Nanushka.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Saks Fifth Avenue What we love: The faux leather has a sleek finish to it that feels luxurious. What we don’t love: The button closure and wide sleeves leave room for cold air to pass through. For a luxurious looking jacket, opt for this faux leather Nanushka puffer. While the chocolate brown looks exceptionally high-end, there’s a black version offered at a slightly lower price point because it contains more polyester than polyurethane. As with all things Nanushka, the jacket was crafted responsibly with minimal impact on the planet. It’s made with mid-weight non-stretch fabric that’s stuffed with polyester to maintain its shape through the years. And while the high-collar will keep your neck nice and toasty, the wide sleeves and three-button closure at the front might leave some room for air to breeze through. Price at time of publish: $550.00 Material: Polyurethane, polyester | Size range: XS-L | Color: 2

Best Budget: Daily Ritual Mock Neck Jacket Amazon View On Amazon What we love: It has a wide size range and a relaxed fit. What we don’t love: The velvet versions are not waterproof and are therefore not ideal for all weather conditions. For only $55, this jacket is surprisingly dense and warm. Not only does it look good, but it also shelters you from the harsh winter temperatures. As a straightforward, no frills puffer for anyone looking to have a simple everyday jacket, it’s a great budget friendly option that doesn’t skimp out on quality. It comes in 17 color options — just make sure you pay attention to the texture, too, because some have a smooth finish, while others a velvet texture. Reviewers do claim, though, that the velvet coats are not waterproof, unlike the traditional, smooth puffers, which they say does protect from some rainy weather. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: Polyester, nylon | Size range: XS-4XL | Color: 17

Best Plus Size: Societie+ Kitty Puffer Jacket Avenue View On Avenue.com What we love: The longer hem goes past your waist, giving you some added warmth. What we don’t love: It’s slightly thinner than your usual puffer. We appreciate the long hem, high collar, and attached hood on this puffer, which checks off all our boxes in terms of style and warmth. But it is a bit thinner than some of the other jackets mentioned on this list — we recommend sizing up so you can fit warm sweaters underneath. The hoodie, while not detachable, has drawstrings that allow you to adjust the snugness around your face. Even the hem has a light elasticity around it, protecting you from the unforgiving breeze. There’s a light shine on the jacket, which is more evident in the thistle hue, that gives this option a metallic aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $66.50 Material: Polyester | Size range: 14-32 | Color: 2

Best Sherpa Lined: Ugg Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer Ugg View On Ugg.com What we love: The overlapping closure in the front will keep you extra warm, and the pockets are fleece lined. What we don’t love: The envelope collar doesn’t snap shut all the way around your neck. By now, no one doubts UGG’s ability to keep you warm in their extraordinarily soft materials. This water-resistant jacket that will shield you from rain and snow is no exception. The sherpa collar adds a visual appeal that is less common in puffer jackets. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to fully close it around your neck for added warmth, but it does have a snap button right around your chest to keep it snug. I love the overlapping closure on the front, giving you double layers and extra protection from the cold. Even your hands will remain cozy in the fleece lined pockets. Wearing this piece will feel like getting embraced in a protective soft hug. We suggest pairing it with a turtleneck sweater. Price at time of publish: $248 Material: Polyester, synthetic down | Size range: XXS-XL | Color: 2

Best Cropped: Alo Yoga Orion Cropped Puffer Alo View On Aloyoga.com What we love: The elastic drawstrings on the hem allow you to block out the breeze. What we don’t love: It runs a little big, so size down if you’re in between sizes. Ending right at your waist, this cropped puffer features elastic drawstrings that help create a more snatched look (on top of blocking out the cold air) and elongated sleeves for a more luxe appeal. It even has a sherpa lining around the collar. Made of faux leather with a satin finish, this coat is one of Alo’s warmer offerings, despite it being cropped, so as long as you sport it with high waisted pants you are set to stay toasty. It does sit rather loosely around your body — a great feature for anyone interested in layering — but if you wish for a more snug look then we recommend sizing down. Price at time of publish: $248 Material: Faux leather | Size range: XS-L| Color: 2

Best Short: Avec les Filles Hooded Puffer Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What we love: The triangular stitching in the front and back look uniquely cute. What we don’t love: The wide opening at the bottom will feel breezy. This short puffer ends right above the hip. The interior is lined with a bright metallic fabric, while the exterior has a unique triangle shape, adding cute visual elements to the coat. While it’s heavily insulated with polyester, the bottom doesn’t cling to the body — this can be great if you hope to layer a bunch of sweaters underneath; however, it also means that there is some room for the cold to creep in. Price at time of publish: $139 Material: Polyester | Size range: XS-XXL | Color: 4

Best Long: Abercrombie Ultra Long Puffer Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com What we love: You’ll find a chest pocket hidden in the interior of this jacket. What we don’t love: It runs quite large and heavy, so size down for a perfect fit. For a true I’m-wearing-a-blanket feel, opt for a long puffer, like this extra warm one from Abercrombie. This jacket will protect not only your upper body, but also your legs. It has deep pockets to comfortably keep your hands (and phone) in, and the pocket in the lining of the jacket will hide your valuables. You can choose between petite, regular, and tall lengths. But just be aware, some have complained that the petite fit sits too bulky or too long, so we definitely recommend sizing down or trying it on in stores first. Price at time of publish: $220.00 Material: Recycled Polyester Fibers, Polyester | Size range: XXS-XXL | Color: 4

Best Waterproof: Lululemon Wonder Puff Cropped Jacket Lululemon View On Lululemon What we love: It comes in a range of unique colors you don’t typically find elsewhere. What we don’t love: The shoulder portion feels a bit tight. While we all love our neutrals, finding a puffer that has a bit more oomph, like a fun color or unique details, can be difficult. Add in the need for it to be water-resistant and your options become meager. But this one from Lululemon conveniently has it all, including a wide hem that can be adjusted with drawstrings. Keep it loose when you want to wear thick layers underneath or tighten it around your hips to avoid the cold draft. The outer shell is both windproof and water-repellant, while the interior is filled with responsibly sourced 600-fill-power goose down. It also comes with a few less-obvious gems, like pockets in the lining, a removable hood, and a hidden phone sleeve. Just make sure to order your true size, as the shoulder portion is quite snug and could restrict your movement if you size down. Price at time of publish: $278 Material: Nylon, polyester, lycra elastane, grey goose down, goose feathers| Size range: 0-14 | Color: 8

Best Hooded: Mango Detachable Hood Quilted Coat Mango View On Mango.com What we love: The sustainably-made, water-repellent coat features two large pockets for all your necessities What we don’t love: It’s only available online. Plus-size luxury stylist Michaela Leitz calls this her favorite puffer right now. While a lot of puffers on this list feature hoods, we appreciated the statement this hood made with its exaggerated shape seen from the front, which is why we titled it the best hooded option.But of course, if you wish to switch up the style you can remove it completely. Not only will this oversized puffer keep you completely warm, but also the water-repellent material will keep you dry. And for anyone who hates carrying around a purse, the large pockets found at the front will hold a good number of your essentials. This piece is part of the “Committed” collection, which is Mango’s more sustainable line of clothing. Products with this label are manufactured using recycled materials leaving a smaller environmental impact. Unfortunately, most of the pieces in this line, like this one, are only available online. Price at time of publish: $249.99 Material: Polyester, polyamide, recycled polyester | Size range: XXS-XL | Color: 1

Best Lightweight: Gap Lightweight Puff Jacket Gap View On Gap.com What we love: It comes in a wide range of sizes, including regular, tall, and petite fits. What we don't love: The silhouette is particularly boxy. This Gap puffer feels as light as a feather, but it still delivers an impressive amount of comfort and warmth —just by looking at it, you would never guess that it can be worn in -5 degree temperatures. The water resistant finish along with its lightweight nature makes it a great jacket to roll up and bring along as a backup during iffy-looking weather. We love that it comes in such a wide range of sizes, including different fits like regular, tall, and petite, but it is particularly boxy, which might not flatter all body shapes.. The size guide will give you specific measurements under each category. While the oversized fit has an appeal to it, it lacks drawstrings at the hem to close around your body. It really is more of an on-the-go, in-between-seasons kind of jacket. Price at time of publish: $54.00 Material: Recycled Nylon | Size range: XXS-XXL, Regular, Tall, Petite| Color: 3

Best Packable: Uniqlo Ultralight Down Shiny Puffer Jacket Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com What we love: It comes with its own carry bag. What we don’t love: It’s not waterproof. I used to own the longer version of this jacket (okay, my mom did, but I wore it everyday instead), and it’s almost baffling how something so lightweight can bring so much warmth. While mine didn’t come with a handy bag to roll the jacket in, this one does. It’s relatively easy to squeeze the air out and make it as compact as needed, resulting in the perfect puffer to bring on your travels. It packs an impressive 750+ fill density with responsibly sourced down, which you would never guess seeing how it almost floats on your body. While it does have a water-repellent coating on it, think of it as only something you can wear when it drizzles. Price at time of publish: $79.90 Material: Nylon, polyester, down | Size range: XXS-XXL | Color: 6

Best Sustainable: Frankie Shop Tignes Recycled Long Puffer Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com What we love: It’s unisex. What we don’t love: It only comes in Ivory, which may be difficult to keep clean. Made of 100 percentrecycled materials inside and out, this unisex puffer is a great sustainable (and stylish) option. Frankie Shop offers an extensive explanation on how this puffer was made, including how the recycled plastics are processed, how they source down from old puffers, and how much it reduces their environmental impact. This does add a few complications should you want to clean it, though. Washing with water will cause the microplastics to shed, so dry clean only. But because this is an ivory jacket, you will have to be careful not to get it dirty. Price at time of publish: $389.00 Material: Recycled polyester, recycled down, recycled feather | Size range: XS-XL | Color: 1

Best Neon: J. Crew Limited Edition Cropped Puffer Jacket J Crew View On Jcrew.com What we love: Not only is the bright color a true statement piece, but it was also made sustainably. What we don’t love: The sleeves are a little too short. If you want a puffer that truly stands out, opt for this bright orange (also available in bright pink and green) look from J.Crew. Aside from just adding a pop of color to your wardrobe it’s also made of recycled materials and filled with PrimaLoft, a sustainable alternative to down. It should be noted that this is a slightly lightweight jacket, and some complain that the sleeves are too short. We can’t imagine it will be the warmest option out there either. Consider this more of a fashion statement for the in between months. Price at time of publish: $228.00 Material: Recycled nylon | Size range: XXS-XXL | Color: 4

Best Oversized: KYL Oversized Puffer Jacket Amazon View On Amazon What we love: It comes in 15 trendy colors to choose from. What we don’t love: It arrives in an air compressed bag making the jacket look wrinkly out the box. This oversized jacket is the ideal off-duty look to run your errands in. It has dropped shoulders and big sleeves to deliver that relaxed fit. Celebrity stylist Ashleigh Ashton owns and adores this piece. As someone who loves her neutral tones, she finds the color range adds a touch of color that brightens the gloomy winter days. For only $70, shoppers are pleasantly surprised at how high end it looks and feels. One complaint from reviewers: It comes in an air-compressed bag, leaving the jacket to look a little wrinkled. It’s possible you will need to steam it. Price at time of publish: $70.90 Material: Polyester | Size range: XS-L | Color: 15