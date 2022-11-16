The 11 Best Products from Sephora's Holiday Collection

Discover these editor-approved shopping picks.

By
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 @ 04:15PM
Sephora Beauty Gifts
Photo:

Courtesy Sephora

The most festive time of the year is here — which is great news if you're someone who loves holiday sets. And luckily for us beauty lovers, Sephora's got us more than covered.

I recently traveled to Utah with the cosmetics giant to discover all they have to offer for the holiday season, and it's good.

They've got everything from fragrance to skincare, makeup and more when it comes to gift sets, so trust me, it was hard to narrow down my top 11 picks. But a girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do, right?

Ahead, discover some of my favorite sets from Sephora's holiday collection. However, definitely still go in-store or browse online to explore everything else they've got in stock.

La Mer The Moisture Radiance Collection

La Mer Moisture Set
Courtesy.

To shop: $160; sephora.com

If there's anyone on your list who's ever wanted to try La Mer, the time is now. This three-piece set includes The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate, and the classic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer — all of which contain the brand's signature Miracle Broth, which helps to visibly smooth out the signs of aging.

CHANEL Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum Gift Set

Chanel Perfume
Courtesy.

To shop: $160; sephora.com

Enjoy Chanel's Chance, a jasmine absolute and rose essence fragrance, on both your body and your hair. Doesn't get any better than this.

Laneige Perfect Pair Lip Hydration Set

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $21; sephora.com

Chapped skin is pretty much a guarantee come winter, but you can give the gift of nourished lips with the Lip Glowy Balm in Berry for daytime use, along with the Lip Sleeping Mask that can be used before heading to bed.

YSL Libre Black Opium & Mon Paris Trio Perfume Set

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $60; sephora.com

Perfume preference can change with mood, so why not gift a trio of scents? Libre, Black Opium, and Mon Paris are all included.

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Duo Set

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $31; sephora.com

What's better than one Monsieur Big mascara? Well, two. And with this set, you'll get a full-size pair.

Sephora Collection Mini Wishing You Wellness 6 Piece Skincare Gift Set

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $40; sephora.com

If you've got a loved one who's super into skincare tools — like rollers and a Gua Sha — but you're not trying to spend an arm and a leg, this six-piece Sephora Collection is exactly what you need to add to your list.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $600; sephora.com

As someone with natural hair, I've always been nervous about using the Airwrap — but with these new attachments I'm all in. This tool is great for both blowing out all textures, as well as styling.

Biossance Rapid Radiance Set

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $35; sephora.com

Biossance has developed a cult-following over the years, simply because it works. Using squalane as it's signature ingredient, give the gift of gorgeous, glowy, radiant skin this holiday season.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette - Illuminating Eye & Face Pigments

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $125; sephora.com

OK fine, this is kind of a splurge, but believe me it's worth it! This palette's iridescent shades are otherworldly with amazing color payoff.

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush + Glow Face Palette: Nude Venus

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $62; sephora.com

Much like anything else released by Dame Pat McGrath, this duo set is major, darling. Give yourself the perfect no-makeup makeup finish with four shades of blush to choose from, along with the Divine Glow Highlighter — a glorious universal shade.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Volume 5.0 Lip Gloss Bomb Trio

Sephora Gifts

Courtesy Sephora

To shop: $38; sephora.com

I don't know anyone who doesn't like Fenty's Gloss Bom — it's called having taste! So you certainly can't go wrong with a trio set. Enjoy the Heat Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow and Fuchsia Flex, along with Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Cupcakin’.

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set, No. 3, No. 0, No. 4 & No.5

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment
Courtesy.

To shop: $62; sephora.com

If you know anyone whose hair has taken a beating this year, then they'll certain appreciate this gift. This set includes the No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, No. 3 Hair Perfector, along with a shampoo and conditioner.

