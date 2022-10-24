This New Serum from Kate Somerville Repaired My Dry Skin Overnight

Now I can't stop using it.

Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle
Published on October 24, 2022
Fall foliage may be pretty, but being cold sucks — and the dry skin that comes as a result of all that sucks even more. But thanks to Kate Somerville's latest launch, I've got the perfect solution for curbing parched skin overnight (seriously!) — I'm living proof of it.

Sure, there are a ton of hyaluronic acid serums on the market already, but in my opinion, the brand new HydraKate Recharging Serum truly stands out from the rest.

What makes the product so powerful is it's level of innovation. The formula uses AquaPort technology to help hydrate skin faster and on a deeper level. In addition, the brand's rosemary peptide complex curbs skin fatigue, which in turn makes it more resilient over time. Lastly, the product also features a blue light-activated algae extract, which works to combat the signs of aging — like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots — that can arise as a result of blue light (aka the stuff that beams off your cellphone and computer screens).

I started using the serum at the beginning of fall, right when I knew my skin would start getting tight, dry, and flaky. I start my routine by washing my face morning and night with a hydrating cleanser, then apply the product right on top — before anything else — while my skin is still damp and dewy.

Since the serum has a lightweight formula, I went into it thinking that my skin would feel nice for maybe an hour or two, then I'd wake up like a raisin in the sun. However, I quickly had to shut the hell up, because overnight, my skin had transformed for the better. It was soft, supple, and most importantly, super hydrated without feeling clammy — a true rarity!

And now I can bet you see why I've fallen in love.

Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Courtesy.

Courtesy

To shop: $78; sephora.com

Winter equinox is about two months away, and while I cringe at the thought of it, it's good to know I have a solution for keeping my skin quenched until sweet, sweet summer makes her grand re-entry next year.

So, if you're anything like me, I would highly suggest getting your hands on the new HydraKate serum from Kate Somerville to avoid having a dusty girl winter — 'cause you definitely can't put a price on that.

