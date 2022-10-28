Keep reading to learn more about the seven best pore vacuums you can buy online, from top-rated brands like PMD and Dermaflash.

"Pore vacuums are a quick and reliable way of removing open comedones or blackheads," says Lian Mack, M.D. , board-certified dermatologist at GlamDerm in New York. Since there are so many different types of pore vacuums available online, it can be hard to figure out which ones are worth buying. We scoured thousands of reviews to find the pore cleaners that shoppers say actually deep-clean skin and remove blackheads. Some of the most high-end options on this list also function as at-home microdermabrasion tools, while the more affordable ones typically only have vacuum suction. Overall, Freeshow Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum proved to be an effective, affordable option with a variety of suction levels and probes.

Whether you're currently obsessing over oddly satisfying skincare treatments or attempting to recreate your go-to facials at home , a pore vacuum might be the tool your routine is missing. These devices are all over the internet, so there's a good chance you've thought about trying one out. That's why we reached out to the pros to find out what pore vacuums get the job done.

The UMICKOO Blackhead Remover Vacuum is one-of-a-kind thanks to its very intuitive LCD screen that pinpoints everything from the cleaning mode and suction level, to the treatment duration and remaining battery life. The rechargeable device operates with three suction levels and comes with four face probes to achieve the deepest clean. In addition to sucking dirt and grime out of pores, the pore vacuum comes with facial cleansing brushes, so it works to gently cleanse and exfoliate the skin, too.

What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that the battery life fades significantly after just a few months of use.

What We Love: The LCD screen indicates the chosen cleaning mode, allows you to pick the proper suction based on what needs to be removed, and clearly showcases a timer for the treatment.

At less than $30, the Spa Sciences Mio is an incredibly great value because it's practically two devices in one. Unlike most of the other affordable options on this list, the Mio functions as a five-speed pore vacuum and microdermabrasion tool. The diamond tip smooths out the surface of your skin, and the various suction tips suck up debris from your clogged pores. It also comes with 20 foam filters, which the brand recommends replacing after each use. (You can order another pack of filters on Amazon when you run out.) If you’re new to pore vacuums, we recommend trying another product, though, as the suction power on this one can be intense.

What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that the suction is too intense, even on the lower settings.

What We Love: It’s sold in three colors and it’s wireless, so it’s particularly easy to maneuver.

This high-tech pore vacuum by Microderm Glo is gentle yet powerful, and noticeably clears skin after one use. Whether you’re a seasoned pore-sucking pro or a beginner, the wireless device displays a diagram that guides through each step of the microdermabrasion and suction treatments. And since there are three different suction powers, you can adjust the settings as needed depending on how congested or sensitive the area of your face is. This pore-cleansing vacuum is on the pricier side, but the brand also makes a more affordable version with fewer bells and whistles.

What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that it never charges to full capacity — even when plugged in overnight.

What We Love: It has an LCD screen with a computerized facial diagram that shows you where and how to treat your skin.

While Dr. Engelman doesn’t think it’s really necessary to see your pores magnified, she admits that there are camera-enhanced pore cleaners that are popular and effective nonetheless. “The Prabensei Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum allows you to see your pores up close with the device’s built-in camera, which allows you to enlarge the surface of your skin by up to 20 times,” she explains. By enlarging your pores, the device can help you pinpoint problem areas while steering clear of less affected facial zones, so you’re less likely to irritate your skin. Just be wary that if you have sensitive skin, this suction’s power is intense and can lead to temporary bruising if not careful.

What We Don’t Love: If you bruise easily, the suction may be too intense for your skin.

What We Love: It has a compatible smartphone app that lets you view your pores up close.

Dermaflash is probably best known for its dermaplaning tools, but the brand also makes ultrasonic skin spatulas — a.k.a. a type of pore cleaner that facialists use for painless extractions. Even though it doesn't technically have a suction effect, it still unclogs your pores and removes blackheads using ultrasonic vibrations, which is why Dr. Engelman is such a big fan. “This device quickly unclogs pores and enhances the penetration of your favorite serums, masks, and moisturizers,” she says. The brand recommends keeping your face wet throughout the process, so make sure you're near a sink or damp towel. After you try the extraction mode, there's a second vibration mode that's designed to evenly spread serum across your face.

What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that it loses the ability to hold a charge over time.

What We Love: It can be used to extract blackheads, as well as enhance the penetration of serums and creams.

“Word of warning here is to not overdo it as you can over-exfoliate and disrupt the skin barrier — especially if you’re also using exfoliating face washes and retinols,” Dr. Engelman says. With that in mind, consider using this device with smooth, creamy, non-exfoliating washes for gentle yet effective results. Make sure you also have accessible outlets, as it has to be plugged in when in use.

This at-home microdermabrasion device from PMD, which is beloved by over 12,000 Sephora shoppers and is one of board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D. ’s top picks, uses spinning crystal heads to exfoliate skin and vacuum suction to boost elasticity. There are four different levels of exfoliation, ranging from ultra-sensitive to moderate, so you can use the tool on various skin types and gradually work up to the higher options. It's available in six different colors (including various shades of pink and purple), and each comes with two cap sizes: a small one for your face, and a large one for your body.

The Freeshow Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum has amassed nearly 10,000 four- and five-star reviews for its all-encompassing package that makes obliterating blackheads easier than ever. The top-selling pore vacuum comes with five probes in varying sizes to address multiple skincare concerns, including clogged pores, oily skin, and fine lines and wrinkles. Each of the probes can be used with five different suction levels, though remember, it’s best to start off on a lower level until your skin is used to the suction. Additionally, if you’re someone who likes your skincare gadgets to match your aesthetic, you’ll be glad to know that this tool comes in seven colors.

What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that the suction is too strong and will cause bruises (though, that’s likely user error).

What We Love: It’s sold in seven colors and comes with five suction probes and four extraction tools.

What to Keep in Mind

Suction Levels

It's important to note that you should always start out at the lowest suction setting. "A higher suction level does not mean a more effective treatment," says Ife Rodney, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at Eternal Dermatology in Fulton, MD. "Pore vacuums may damage the skin on higher settings, causing bruising and even long-term discoloration.” Look for devices with more than three adjustable suction levels and different replacement suction heads (like our best overall pick Freeshow Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum, which has five suction levels and five heads). More levels means they will have milder settings and you can gradually work your way up to the right balance of suction.

Probes

Depending on the shape of the probe, the pore vacuum will be able to address different complexion concerns. Where probes with smaller openings work best for the face, those with larger holes help better address skincare concerns on the body. Additionally, ovular probes help to tighten and cleanse the skin while larger circular probes can better tend to oily and clogged T-zones. Generally speaking, pore vacuums come with various probes, along with explanations for each.

Special Features

Vacuuming out your pores may not come as second nature. As such, it helps to have a pore vacuum with special features. Where a cordless design ensures easy maneuvering, a magnifying camera can help make it easier to target congested areas of your complexion. (Prabensei Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum has the best camera in our opinion.) Furthermore, opting for a pore vacuum with a guided LCD screen can teach you how to move the device across your face and for how long to maintain a safe and effective treatment. Microderm Glo Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool is especially great for beginners because it will guide you through the motions with its LCD screen.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you use a pore vacuum?

While Dr. Engelman suggests leaving pore vacuuming to the professionals (because it can easily be overdone, which can lead to broken capillaries, hickey-like bruises, and pores that are altered long-term), she’s willing to share tips for those that are set on experimenting at home. “You should start off with clean skin before you start the vacuuming process,” she says. “Instead of pressing the vacuum down on a clogged area and holding the device there, you’ll want to move in light, circular motions — continuously keeping the tool moving to prevent bruising the face.” Also, it is best not to use the device on your entire face but only in areas that look or feel congested.

And don't forget to prep your skin with warm water before each use, because they work best on "hydrated, moist skin," according to Dr. Mack. "Cleaning and steaming the face prior to applying the suctioning action of the vacuum will make the treatment more effective and will reduce the need to use higher more aggressive settings."

Are pore vacuums safe?

If used following precise directions they can be, however, there’s so much room for misuse that most dermatologists don’t recommend them.

“I would not recommend pore vacuums to my patients, especially those with sensitive skin types,” says board-certified dermatologist Kseniya Kobets, M.D., who is the Director of Cosmetic Dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care. “First, they can create micro-abrasions in the skin; this leads to skin irritation and impaired barrier function,” she warns. “Damaging the skin barrier can worsen acne, exacerbate eczema, and cause post-inflammatory pigmentation.”

Even if you manage not to trigger breakouts, Dr. Kobets says that it’s very easy to accidentally overdo at-home pore vacuuming, which can lead to bruising, which while not technically unsafe, can certainly be unsightly. “Melanin rich skin can also have a higher risk for PIH (post-inflammatory pigmentation) from the trauma of suction,” she adds.

While Dr. Engelman recommends some at-home pore vacuums, at the end of the day, she says that the safest and most effective way to deep cleanse pores is with an in-office DiamondGlow facial. “DiamondGlow utilizes a skin-resurfacing device that uses ‘3X1™ Technology’ to exfoliate the skin, extract impurities, and infuse skin with advanced SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums tailored to address different specific skin concerns—all at once,” she says.

If your ultimate goal with pore vacuums is to address your complexion concerns long-term, SkinSpirit Lead Aesthetician Karen Fernandez agrees that DiamondGlow is the way to go. “If you are trying to ‘fix’ acne or correct oily, large-pored skin, you will want to come every two weeks for a series of three to six treatments,” she says. “Doing treatments closer together when in ‘corrective’ mode will prevent the skin from going back to its original state and having to essentially start-over every four to six weeks.”

Can you use a pore vacuum on pimples?

While you might think that a pore vacuum is the answer for detoxifying pus-filled pores, think again. “You should not use a pore vacuum on active pimples because you run the risk of spreading oil, debris, and dirt across the face and to other pores,” Dr. Kobets says.

That said, Dr. Engelman says that they can be safe to use on blackheads. “Pore vacuums are effective on open comedones like blackheads and sebaceous filaments, but not for closed comedones or deep-rooted acne and especially on irritated or inflamed pimples,” she explains.

What should I put on my face after using a pore vacuum?

Since vacuuming out your pores can irritate the skin, you’ll want to do everything you can to calm and soothe your complexion post-use. “After using a pore vacuum, apply a non-comedogenic moisturizer to repair and protect the skin,” Dr. Kobets says, noting that she likes the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer.

Why Trust InStyle

Rebecca Norris has covered beauty for over eight years. For this story, she spoke with four board-certified dermatologists (Kseniya Kobets, M.D., Dendy Engelman, M.D., Lian Mack, M.D., and Ife Rodney, M.D.), as well as aesthetician Karen Fernandez, to determine what makes a safe and effective pore vacuum. With expert input and shopper reviews in mind, she presents the best pore vacuums of 2022.