The 11 Best Plus-Size Work Pants of 2023 To Nail A Professional Style

“Women of all sizes have vastly different preferences when it comes to work pants,” says Emily Ho , a plus-size content creator in Louisville, Kentucky. “From a plus perspective, I appreciate brands that consider not only the waist or hip measurements, but also the fact that there may be different needs for different belly shapes and sizes. Hip-to-waist ratios can vary greatly from one person to the next, so the key is to try a lot of styles before finding what brands work best for your body.”

Dress slacks are also surprisingly versatile. You can easily wear them to other semi-formal events, be it a fancy dinner, wedding, or another occasion where jeans just won’t cut it. Finding plus-size work pants used to be tricky, but there are more options now than ever before to fit all types of silhouettes in a variety of color options to accommodate a range of styles and bodies.

Whether you’re someone who is bound to nine-to-five office life or you’re a WFH type with an occasional in-person business meeting, a sophisticated pair of plus-size work pants is a wardrobe staple you should always have on hand.

If you like the look of super skinny jeans, then these pants from Torrid were made just for you. Constructed from an impossibly stretchy fabric, which is also wrinkle resistant, these pants make a big, yet comfortable, statement. But we’re especially blown away by their inclusive range of sizes. The pants come in a wide array of inseam lengths, from extra short to extra tall.

What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers say they run small, so you might want to size up.

What We Love: They are available in a range of inseam lengths, from extra short to extra tall.

This cropped slim fit pant is a classic option for at-work style. It’s available in a wide variety of color options, so you can easily mix and match with nearly anything in your closet. Plus, if you have a cute belt that you’ve been itching to wear to work, you’re in luck, because these pants have belt loops.

What We Don’t Love: There isn’t an inseam length for petites.

What We Love: It’s designed with belt loops, which many of the other styles on this list lack.

A wide-leg trouser is a wonderful choice for a work pant, and it’s currently one of Ho’s favorite styles. These bright green pants from 11 Honoré are made with a stretchy satin fabric and an elastic waistband, making it comfortable to not only wear all day, but to an after work happy hour, too. We love the green shade, but wish the pants were available in more colors.

What We Don’t Love: They might be too long for petite frames .

What We Love: The bright color adds a lot of fun to traditional work pants .

These straight-leg trousers are made with a shape-saving knit fabric so you won’t have to worry about it getting stretched out over time. It’s also made with the brand’s proprietary lift-tuck technology, which smooths the front and lifts the rear.

What We Don’t Love: They run very long, so you may want to skip if you’re on the shorter side.

What We Love: The stretchy knit material still retains its shape after many wears.

If you love Universal Standard’s ponte pant options, this is another option to nail professional style. With these pants, you can choose whether you’d like a pull-on design, or something with a zipper. You can also opt for one with pleats. However, the best design element is that the fabric is known to be wrinkle-resistant, so you can easily roll this up and pack it in your suitcase and still be boardroom ready.

What We Don’t Love: It only comes in one inseam: 27”.

Universal Standard’s popular ponte fabric comes in a ton of different color options and silhouettes, but the Smart Signature Ponte Pant was designed with tall frames in mind. These extra long pants look like regular work slacks, but they secretly feel like leggings. The Signature Ponte also comes in both standard and tall size, so tall folks can have their choice between ankle length and regular rise.

What We Don’t Love: There isn’t a lot of tailoring on the front of the pant and the stretchy band is visible.

A basic workwear piece, these cropped pants have a lot of life in them. Not only are they made with a fabric that won’t fade in color even after several washes, but the stretchy material will ensure it retains its shape after many wears. Plus, the simple silhouette and construction make the pants extremely versatile. Wear it with a crop t-shirt for an easy weekend look.

What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers say the sizing is inconsistent .

What We Love: It’s made with fabric that doesn’t fade and retains its shape.

Stewart is a huge fan of Eloquii’s work pants because she believes the brand really understands how to tailor clothing to a plus-size body. And while she usually prefers the boot cut and straight leg styles, her recent favorite is this Crop Flare. Although more color options would be a big win for these pants, the pink is undeniably popular.

What We Don’t Love: It currently only comes in pink .

What We Love: The flare leg is a playful twist on an ankle-length pant.

When it comes to luxury plus-size dress pants, it’s all about high-quality fabric. This popular style from woman-owned brand Lafayette 148 NYC is made from Italian polyamide, a material that is known to have a lustrous, silky feel and a smoothing effect.

What We Love: The material and construction looks sophisticated, yet feels like you’re wearing soft sweatpants.

At $32, you get a lot of bang for your buck with these straight-leg trousers from Target. Not only are they made with a lightweight, easy-to-move-in fabric that’s comfortable to wear at work all day long, but the belted style helps make it more elevated and versatile. You can wear these pants to a nice dinner or even a wedding. The only downside is that the fabric doesn’t have any stretch, and reviewers say they run big and long, so sizing can be tricky.

Both Ho and Stewart rave about Eloquii having great work pant options, with Ho calling the brand’s Kady pant a “straight leg fit MVP.” Work pants should come in many different options (so you could easily turn it into a uniform if you want), and the Kady takes the cake. “They come in three different fits that take into account hip-to-waist ratio, three different lengths, and a rainbow of colors,” Ho points out.

What We Don’t Love: The price point is a bit high (though reviewers say it’s worth it).

What We Love: The Kady style is offered in a trio of styles as well as different inseam lengths to accommodate a variety of shapes.

What to Keep In Mind

Material



Work pants need to be comfortable, stylish, and professional, says Stewart. “I stick to fabrics that stretch or aren't too stiff,” she says, “so I would probably steer clear of a hard denim or corduroy.”

Stretch



When shopping for plus-size work pants, you’ll want to make sure that a pair has a good amount of flexibility. “The stretch helps to add a little bit of ease that can take you through the workday,” says Danielle Williams Eke, Lead Designer at 11 Honoré. Look for fabrics like elastane, nylon, and lycra.

Fit



Williams Eke suggests going with high-waisted silhouettes, which are now often available in different styles, including tapered, flared, and wide-leg. An elastic waistband also allows for a supremely comfortable fit that adjusts with your body throughout the day.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you style work pants?

Eke Williams suggests pairing work pants with a graphic tee and a matching blazer if your workplace is more modern. “Throw on an elevated sneaker to finish the look,” she adds.

Torres says that many professionals showcase personal style at work by mixing and matching tops and bottoms. “For a fresh take on styling work pants, pair wide-leg trousers with a form-fitting bodysuit or a high quality t-shirt, along with sneakers or boots. This outfit is a great option for day-to-night looks if you have plans to go out after work.”

What makes a pair of pants work appropriate?



“In the current job world, there is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to what can be deemed ‘appropriate workwear’ – it’s a category where we need options to meet the varied needs of working professionals,” says Torres. “While some offices returned to a more casual dress code, others are back to pre-COVID dress codes, which leaned more towards formality.”

She says that if you do have to dress up for work, try something that is well-constructed and tailored. The Eloquii Crop Flare Trouser or Kady are great choices when aiming for a polished professional look.

Eke Williams says that for more traditional corporate settings, staying within neutral tones in classic trouser silhouettes is likely best. “For those working in a more modern work setting I suggest having a little fun and spicing it up with pops of color,” she says.

Why Shop With Us

Marie Lodi is a freelance contributor to InStyle. She is the Looks Editor for Bust Magazine, and the former beauty and fashion editor for HelloGiggles, and her work has been published in The Cut, Who What Wear, Well + Good, Allure, Refinery29, Fashionista, and many other women’s media publications. She is also plus-size, curvy, and petite, and has experienced all of the issues you can when shopping for plus-size work pants. In addition to her research, she contacted plus-size content creators, Emily Ho and Alex Stewart, as well as plus-size fashion industry experts Danielle Williams Eke, Lead Designer at 11 Honoré, and Yesenia Torres, the Creative Director at Eloquii.