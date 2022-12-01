The 8 Best Plus-Size Pajamas For Cozy Nights

Read on for the eight best plus-size pajamas that’ll have you bedtime ready, with a few sultry picks in the mix.

InStyle knows that pajamas for plus-size folks should be lightweight enough to keep material from sticking to skin without losing the comfort and snugness of loungewear. From flannel and linen matching sets that you could wear out of the house to jersey and cotton shorts you’ll never want to take off, the world of sleeping styles has surpassed the need for random shirts that double as nightgowns. Now is the time to invest in a good set of pajamas and retire/recycle worn-out clothes that no longer fit or have too many holes than they should. InStyle spoke with Fat Babes Club of Columbus co-founder Elizabeth Chinn , Plus Model Alex Hiers , and Print Fresh co-founder and creative designer Amy Voloshin to share insight on plus-size pajamas and their current favorites.

If you’re scoffing at the idea of an actual pajama set or designated sleep clothes in general, you’re not alone. From conversations with plus-size influencers and other fat friends, many shared the same preference of only wearing comfortable loungewear to sleep in or nothing at all. As someone who also strips down occasionally to bed, I get it. No one wants the discomfort of body heat plus warm weather, leaving you in a pool of sweat.

When I was growing up, pajamas consisted of an oversized night shirt with some novelty character on it (usually The Smurfs) and a pair of cotton shorts from Walmart. Fast forward 10+ years, and not much has changed except now, I also have a few token PJ sets that make me feel more like a put-together adult. As the plus-sized pajama market continues to grow, so does my collection of cute and quality loungewear.

Best Overall: Print Fresh Short Sleep Set Print Fresh View On Printfresh.com What We Love: Styles are available in petite, tall, and extended sizes What We Don’t Love: Stains set quickly in the lightweight cotton material. If you need pajamas that fit comfortably and embrace the fun, Print Fresh should be your first stop. When trying styles that the brand sent me, I half expected the button-up top to pucker over my breasts and stomach, coming undone when sitting down or moving a lot. Thankfully the thick lining around the hem of the top kept the buttons secure, and the extended size offerings from the brand made it possible to size up if needed. Another fan of the brand is Chinn, who prefers sleeping in the nude, but reaches for Print Fresh when pajamas are a must. “I always feel like the main character in a romance novel in their PJs and robe sets,” they share with InStyle. This set features a button-up top and matching patterned shorts with 2 1/4 inches inseam to keep the style from riding too much. The brand is known for its craftsmanship and quirky designs, and its embroidered and hand-printed styles show the detail that’s put into each pair. The light fabric also won’t make you feel suffocated or sweat bullets when you’re snuggled under the covers at night. One thing to note, though, is that stains set into the material quickly— which I learned the hard way via pasta sauce on my shorts — but cold water and a Tide Stick will do the job if cleaned right away. Also, because it’s always important to mention, the shorts and pant styles come with POCKETS, which are deep enough to hold your phone and other things if you choose to wear them outside the house. Size Range: XXS - 6X | Pattern(s): 8 | Fabric: 100% Cotton

Best Value: Simply Be Pajama Set in Pink Floral ASOS View On Asos What We Love: The no-frills stretch of the jersey material won't lose shape after several washes. What We Don't Love: The waistband on leggings rolls down if not pulled over the stomach. A lot of plus-size people I spoke to said they don't really wear designated pajama sets, instead opting for an oversized tee (same) or whatever mismatched loungewear items they already own. ASOS, however, makes the thought of a coordinated nighttime look more appealing with their extensive pajama catalog, featuring this set from Simply Be that doesn't skimp out on style or comfort. A subtle blue and pink floral pattern on the leggings, paired with the simple baggy pink T-shirt, looks more like an athleisure set than something for bedtime, but the stretchy jersey material is where you'll realize these pieces are fit for the comfort of a bed and sweet dreams. Hiers loves breathable and elastic pajamas, much like this combo. "I usually gravitate towards a jersey cotton mix, whether it's a pants set or a short set," she tells us. Still, be warned: while the jersey material of Simply Be’s design moves with the body throughout the night, the high-rise waistband is relatively thin and folds into itself a little on the stomach. Size Range: 12 - 26 | Colors: 1 | Fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton

Best Splurge: Nordstrom Romantic Washable Silk Pajamas Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com What We Love: The loose structure of the set doesn't feel constricting with a lot of movement. What We Don't Love: There is no stretch. If you want to feel like an unofficial member of TLC while jamming out to “No Scrubs” and reminiscing about the 90s, these pajamas will help you enter that fantasy. I'll set the scene: a throwback playlist is playing on your speaker, you're freshly shaved (or not) and moisturizing your legs with a yummy body butter before slipping into this 100% silk set. That's the self-care ritual I occasionally practice while wearing these pajamas that I splurged on. Every movement is like a soft embrace, and the loose fit of the pants and top keep the silk material from getting stuck to the skin when tossing and turning. However, because of that same silky material, the style has no stretch whatsoever, save for the elastic waistband that ties at the front, so it's essential to follow the size guide to get the right fit. Size Range: 1X - 4X | Colors: 2 | Fabric: 100% Silk

Best Tank: Athleta Well Rested Rib Sleep Tank Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: The racerback cut isn't tight around the arms. What We Don't Love: Bottoms are sold separately. Athleta started as an athleisure brand, so it's no surprise that this sleep tank keeps up with movement while sleeping. The style owes its flexibility to the sustainably made TENCEL modal and spandex, which allows this thinly-spaced, ribbed material to stretch without losing shape. The sleeveless racerback cut keeps arms free from tangling and feeling constricted while sleeping, and also keeps the body cool without going shirtless. While this tank is part of a set, the bottom options come separately — one being wide-leg pants and the other a sleep short, although both come in the same cozy material that won't ride up or tangle while sleeping. You can wear this Athleta set to the gym or during any extraneous activity, even if that's just rolling over to the cool side of the bed. Size Range: XXS - 3X | Colors: 4 | Fabric: Tencel Modal, Spandex



Best Spaghetti Strap: Old Navy Cropped Smocked Clip-Dot Cami Swing Pajama Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: The fashionable design and pattern are a fun introduction to PJs. What We Don't Love: The thin material rides up while sleeping. While everyone has moved onto the coastal grandma trend, I still hold heavily onto the cottagecore vibe that makes me feel like a forest fairy, even though I mainly wear black. Enter these pajamas from Old Navy that come in a muted pink and basic black, making the dot pattern on the top and matching bottoms feel more mature. While not sold in a complete set, waist-length shorts and high-waisted pants can complete the look at a low price, making it easy to mix and match during hot and cold temperatures or just based on personal preference. Due to being made of cotton and rayon, this style can appear slightly sheer and can cause nipples to poke through. And since the cropped top is very flowy, it may ride up while you sleep or from a gust of air through an AC unit. Stil, it’s a fashionable, lightweight choice, and if you hate heavy layers, this smocked top won't cling to the body, even with the elastic ruffle business at the top. Size Range: XS - 4X | Colors: 2 | Fabric: 55% Cotton, 45% Rayon



Best Nightgown: Stars Above Beautifully Soft Short Sleeve NightGown Target View On Target What We Love: This shirt stays long in the back even with lots of movement. What We Don't Love: The added pocket is basically useless. Sometimes I think about an old interview with Lady Gaga where she shared that she "feels freer in underwear" and hates wearing pants. Me too, Gaga. That's the beauty of a nightgown, specifically this one that keeps legs free without the heavily patterned style of a Little House on the Prairie nightshirt. Like many people, Hier is obsessed with Target and its dedicated plus-size brands. "The pajamas that they sell come in different patterns, different colors, all different types, and they always have my size, which I of course, love," she says. No matter your color preference, Stars Above’s nightgown option offers a variety of dark colors as well as pastel shades, and the addition of spandex and modal in the fabric blend create a cozy jersey feel. You also won't have to worry about underwear peaking through the hems of the nightshirt, since long material in the back covers any private bits when raising hands or moving around. If you're a fan of using clothes for multiple purposes, this nightgown is versatile enough to be paired with a maxi skirt or worn on its own with a belt and chunky sandals. The shirt has a small pocket that many pajama tops also have, but frankly, it's pointless due to its size. Anything bigger than a pack of fruit snacks will poke out the top and weigh down the neckline. Size Range: XS - 4X | Colors: 5 | Fabric: 95% Modal, 5% Spandex

Best Chemise: Avenue Chemise Nightgown Avenue View On Avenue.com What We Love: The slight tapering under the bust creates a flattering figure. What We Don't Love: The holster for the cups isn't supportive of large breasts. Pajamas can be sexy without being a full-blown lingerie look. There are many growing plus-size lingerie options and a simple babydoll nightgown is an excellent introduction to the sultry world of negligees and sleepwear. A chemise — AKA a a smock undergarment meant to lay light on the body as a layer between other clothes — is perfect for nighttime wear. This one from Avenue checks off all the boxes with its cute color varieties and sexy addition of a lace applique. Avenue’s chemise also offers a functional internal camisole that gives the breasts a little lift. There's no harm to just letting things hang, if you want to keep your breasts from spilling over the top or under the subtle built-in camisole, consider sizing up if possible. The adjustable straps are also thick enough to make a difference, meaning they're long enough to play around with for loose or tight fit and wide to offer extra support in the back. Tapered sides that cinch under the camisole not only provide an alluring twist, but accentuate the body's natural curves instead of hiding them as traditional smocks do. This style makes for good solo or date night attire, complete with a bottle of something and a DIY charcuterie board (even if it's just deli salami, Cheez-Its, and Babybel cheese). Fabric: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane | Size Range: 10 - 40 | Colors: 4