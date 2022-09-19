Fashion Clothing Loungewear The Best Plus-Size Loungewear Brands that Every Curvy Babe Should Know About We love brands like Skims and Universal Standard for extended sizes. By Jess Sims Jess Sims Instagram Website Jess is a freelance fashion, health, and culture writer. Her work mainly centers on the lived experiences of marginalized bodies, and she's been lucky to work with great editors who let her explore fatphobia, ableism, racism in fashion and health. She believes everyone has a story, but so often people are left out because they don't fit the look or narrative that traditional media has promoted. Her goal is to change that; she wants to tell stories about everyone. Jess' work has been featured in Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Stylecaster, Health Magazine, and many others. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 @ 03:21PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Yitty It’s 2022, but somehow finding trendy, plus-size clothing still causes headaches (hello! Wake up fashion industry). And believe it or not, even simple things, like loungewear, can be a struggle. But with the steady rise of athleisure and more folks working from home permanently, having a solid rotation of loungewear matters. Yet, as plus-size fashion influencer Carissa Grace says, “The items available for plus-size women aren’t on trend,” which every curvy babe could probably commiserate with. Baggy, unflattering clothing meant to hide our bodies, rather than celebrate them, as clothing should, often floods the market, even though everyone knows that’s not what we want. Because we want you to look your best while feeling comfortable, we did the hard work for you. Through lots of research, expert recommendations, and our own testing, we found the eight best brands to buy loungewear from. The 13 Best Brands for Cute and Comfortable Plus-Size Activewear Keep scrolling for a list of brands for everyone’s tastes. Skims SKIMS View On Skims.com The Kim Kardashian-created loungewear brand has been a hit with consumers since it launched in 2019. Though it might be a bit on the pricier side (the highly-rated Soft Lounge Slip Dress retails for $78) fans of the brand say it is high quality, size-inclusive, and holds up well over time. “I love SKIMS Soft Lounge line because they are light, comfortable and hug your curves perfectly,” says plus size fashion youtuber Nici Ruffin. So much so that she has purchased multiple pieces from the collection, “I have like six sleep dresses and two slip dresses.” You can find everything from a sultry slip dress and a knit onesie to fuzzy, flared pants and baggy T-shirts. Regardless of what your style is, Kim probably has your needs covered. Yitty Yitty View On Fabletics.com Yes, another celebrity brand, but when Grammy award-winning superstar Lizzo announced she was dropping a size-inclusive athleisure brand, we rejoiced! And Yitty has not disappointed us one bit. Although the Fabletics collaboration was marketed as a shapewear line, shoppers quickly realized that the line of biker shorts, sports bras and bodysuits were also perfect as elevated loungewear. The brand also expanded into proper loungewear in the last few months, with Lizzo promising even more Yitty goodness in the future. Universal Standard Universal Standard View On Universalstandard.com Universal Standard pretty much set the bar for size-inclusivity. The brand expanded to a size 38-40 a few years ago, proving that just about any brand can (and should) make larger sizes, if they wanted to. Like their famous denim and workwear, Universal Standar’s loungewear can be a bit pricier than fast fashion brands, but it’s for a good reason. The collection is made of high quality pima cotton (some of the best quality cotton available on the market) to be soft and durable. US is also known for its thick, belly friendly waist bands; a win for the plus size girlies. Adore Me Adore Me View On Adoreme.com This brand blew up on social media over the past few years, and according to influencers, they deserve the hype. “My all time favorite place to find loungewear has to be Adore Me,” says model and influencer Holly Chestnut. “I love that they have various styles for plus ladies to choose from, and I appreciate that they offer the same options for straight size and plus.” The brand is also committed to sustainability; they launched their Adore Me Cares program in 2019, providing consumers with transparency into their supply chain and business practices. Pure Balanxed Pure Balanxed View On Purebalanxed.com This sustainable, ethical, woman-owned, Canadian brand creates comfy loungewear sets in timeless colors and prints up to a size 3XL. The brand, created by a former competitive swimmer out of a love for comfort, is built on the premise of confidence and positivity. Grace, a long-time customer says, “I want to wear pieces that feel stylish but also comfortable; and I find with plus sizes usually if it’s comfortable it’s not trendy.” With Balanxed, she says, she feels like she is getting both. Bonus points for supporting a small, woman-owned business that’s doing it ethically and sustainably. Old Navy Old Navy View On Gap.com We love a brand that’s reliable, and that’s Old Navy to a T (pun certainly intended). Like their Rockstar jeans and iconic performance fleece, their loungewear collection is affordable, size-inclusive and available in just about every style you can imagine. Soft matching sets, a fun jumper, a nice, breezy dress — You want it? Old Navy has it. And they have it up to a size 4X (which, according to their size chart, is a US28/30). Athleta Athleta View On Gap.com Athleta has really stepped their game up in the 1X-3X category. The brand, well-known for their yoga and other athleticwear, knows a thing or two about creating soft, durable, well-made clothing. We love the soft, muted color palette (we’re millennials, we can’t help it!) and easy mix and match pieces that you can honestly wear just about anywhere. Athleta also makes outerwear that matches the loungewear perfectly in case you want to go for the monochromatic look — if you ask us, it’s the easiest way to look like you have your life together. Zelie for She Nordstrom View On Zelieforshe.com Another woman-owned, indie brand that has been serving looks for fat babes since designer Elan Zelie launched the brand in Los Angeles. Zelie for She creates some of the most fabulous, comfortable, well-made loungewear available for plus size bodies. Every season Zelie and team create luxurious, thick knit matching sets, ethereal maxi dresses and other fun pieces that make lounging feel like a regal activity. You’ll never look at loungewear the same. You can shop Zelie for She at their website and on Nordstrom’s website with sizes going up to a 3X. Your Questions, Answered What’s the best material for comfy loungewear? We are big fans of natural fibers like cotton and linen, but over the years brands have created some really good man-made fabrics that feel just as soft and comfy as the natural blends. For example, Old Navy has perfected a cotton/polyester blend for their loungewear that doesn't feel constricting or rough at all and gets cozier with each wash. How can I make sure I am buying the right size plus size loungewear? Just like with any clothing item, sizing is not consistent among brands, especially with plus-size brands. We recommend having a tape measure handy and taking your measurements every once in a while (most brands focus on bust, waist, and hips), and always look at the size chart if you are unfamiliar with the brand. Love a great deal? Subscribe to our newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit