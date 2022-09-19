It’s 2022, but somehow finding trendy, plus-size clothing still causes headaches (hello! Wake up fashion industry). And believe it or not, even simple things, like loungewear, can be a struggle. But with the steady rise of athleisure and more folks working from home permanently, having a solid rotation of loungewear matters.

Yet, as plus-size fashion influencer Carissa Grace says, “The items available for plus-size women aren’t on trend,” which every curvy babe could probably commiserate with. Baggy, unflattering clothing meant to hide our bodies, rather than celebrate them, as clothing should, often floods the market, even though everyone knows that’s not what we want.

Because we want you to look your best while feeling comfortable, we did the hard work for you. Through lots of research, expert recommendations, and our own testing, we found the eight best brands to buy loungewear from.

Keep scrolling for a list of brands for everyone’s tastes.

