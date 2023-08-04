Most of the pleated skirts that made our list will easily transition into the fall and winter seasons, and those to come. "Pleated skirts are timeless. It has been a fashion staple for decades and easily elevates any outfit," adds Veronica Tan, senior director of apparel and accessories at Quince.

Like so many other 90s fashion nuggets (slip dresses, platform sandals, and cargo pants, we are talking about you!) pleated skirts are having a serious moment this summer — and they are here to stay, says Lauren Rae Levy Vigneron, a Los Angeles based stylist, consultant and founder of the LRL Group. However, don’t think you have to go full Cher Horowitz å la Clueless with a yellow plaid mini and knee socks to tap into the trend. In fact, Boston-based fashion expert Bethany Everett-Ratcliffe maintains that most of the hottest pleated skirts this season are basically elevated basics to swap out with other bottoms, like jeans, or shorts, offering an “easy way to look seamlessly elegantly and put together, with next to no effort.”

Best Overall J.Crew Pleated Pull-On Midi Skirt J.Crew View On Jcrew.com What We Love: The perfect low-maintenance but refined pleated pull-on skirt available in colors and sizes for almost everyone. What We Don’t Love: Shoppers complain that the skirt runs big, so size down. Both Michaela Leitz-Aslaksen, a Germany-based plus-sized stylist, and Everett-Ratcliffe chose J.Crew’s perfect satiny pleated skirt as one of their top picks. “When it comes to non-drab workpieces, J.Crew is my go-to. This skirt comes in all the best colors for the office, including camel and navy. I also can’t get over that it’s a pull-on skirt,” says Everett-Ratcliffe. Leitz-Aslaksen adds the high-rise, lightweight skirt “flows graceful,” is fully lined, and most importantly, is wrinkle-resistant, “making it a low maintenance wardrobe essential.” We also appreciate that it comes in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to 3X, making it essential for all body types. But shoppers do warn that it runs big, so make sure to size down. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: XXS—3X | Material: Polyester | Colors: 5

Best Budget Grace Karin Pleated Midi A-line Skirt Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Budget-friendly and available in endless color options, this A-line pleated skirt is universally flattering and timeless. What We Don’t Love: Sizing is a little wonky — we recommend sizing up. This Grace Karin style is everything you need in a pleated skirt. “It features a high-waist and classic A-line style that's incredibly flattering for most women,” says Leitz-Aslaksen. The knee-length number also comes in a wide variety of color variations, ranging from the basics to powerful prints “offering stylish options for any wardrobe.” The only complaint reviewers have about the skirt has to do with sizing — it runs small. So be sure to size up. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: S—XXL | Material: 98% Polyester, 2% Vicose | Colors: 32

Best Splurge Alexander McQueen Pleated Flared Midi Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Love: This splurge-worth designer skirt will never go out of style. What We Don’t Love: It has limited sizing. The most splurge-worthy pleated skirt on Leitz-Aslaksen’s wish list is from Alexander McQueen’s latest collection, a timeless piece worth investing in, according to the stylist. She loves the high-waist, classic cut, and dramatic flare, which “fits every shape and stands out as a very special piece in any wardrobe,” she says. While the skirt comes in a totally versatile black, she gravitates toward the “luxurious jade green color.” Unfortunately, the limited size range (and hefty price tag) makes this designer showpiece unattainable for most people. Price at time of publish: $1,290 Size: 36—46 | Material: Polyester | Colors: 2

Best Plus-Size Halogen Double Slit Pleated Skirt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Love: Designed to flatter fuller figures, this comfortable pleated patterned midi is eye-catching to say the least. What We Don’t Love: While the pattern is absolutely gorgeous, we wish it was offered in solids as well. Leitz-Aslaksen calls this Halogen midi the “perfect summer piece” offering a “flattering silhouette” at an affordable price. “It features a beautiful abstract floral design and two slits for enhanced leg movement and to prevent sliding up,” she says. Patterned in a medley of gorgeous, reds, oranges, pinks, and greens, the pattern is eye-catching and easy to match. You only need a white tank and a pair of sandals to complete your look. The only major con? Unfortunately, it is only available in one pattern and zero solid colors. Price at time of publish: $99 Size: 1X—3X | Material: Polyester | Colors: 1

Best Mini Reformation Mattia Knit Mini Skirt Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: A cotton knit pleated mini that is anything but boring, this skirt is anything but boring. What We Don’t Love: Unfortunately, the skirt only comes in cream, which will show basically every type of stain imaginable. Basics shouldn’t have to mean boring, reminds Everett-Ratcliffe, “and this A-line mini is anything but.” Reformation’s pleated mini is designed out of a super soft and creamy cotton knit material, which “can be dressed up or down with ease,” she says. While the waist is meant to be fitted, the elastic band gives a little for comfort. She recommends going uber-preppy with the look, by adding a matching polo sweater.” Our only complaint? The skirt is only available in Gossamer, a creamy color prone to showing every type of stain. Price at time of publish: $148 Size: XS—XL | Material: Cotton | Colors: 1

Best Midi Sezane Dune Skirt Sezane View On Sezane.com What We Love: This elegant, pleated midi skirt is the “epitome of perfection” – and sustainably made to boot. What We Don’t Love: If there is one change we could make to the (almost) perfect pleated skirt, it would be adding elastic to the waistline. “No one does chic better than the French and this skirt proves it!” says Everett-Ratcliffe. Lined in viscose with a side zip closure, and made with recycled material “this $150 pleated midi skirt is the epitome of perfection,” she maintains. She loves all three of the dreamy color options, including vintage blue and coral, and also a blue and white pattern. If you are in-between sizes, the brand suggests ordering up. The only change we would make to the design? An elastic waist, for added comfort. Price at time of publish: $150 Size: 2—14 | Material: Recycled Polyester | Colors: 3

Best Long ba&sh Neo Skirt ba&sh View On Ba-sh.com What We Love: This long, pleated skirt features a powerful print and clever design details. What We Don’t Love: The brand doesn’t give exact length measurements, so it might be too long or too short for some people. What is super long, designed with one of the most beautiful non-floral patterns we’ve ever seen and surprisingly comfortable? This incredible skirt from ba&sh. “Not to say that florals aren’t amazing, but this print gives the skirt a stylish look without being too overtly feminine,” says Everett-Ratcliffe. One of our favorite things about this style is the wide waistband and hidden zipper with smocking on the back for extra give. Available in two color options, both a bold, sunray pattern. While the company maintains it runs “true-to-size” they don’t specify how long it is, which might be an issue for some people. Price at time of publish: $325 Size: XS—XL | Material: 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane | Colors: 2

Best Denim Alice + Olivia Carter Denim Skirt Alice + Olivia View On Aliceandolivia.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: What’s not to love about a denim skirt with old school pleats? What We Don’t Love: The divine denim skirt requires dry cleaning. Alice + Olivia took the traditional denim skirt and added a twist — or, more specifically, pleats. “The fact that denim is trending makes me happy, and this skirt has been on my personal wishlist,” Everett-Ratcliff. As for what she plans on styling it with, drop the mic: “Matching denim pieces,” she says. Sizes have been selling out on some online retailer’s websites, so if you find yours order it ASAP. If you like the style, the Carter also comes in four vegan leather options. If you don’t have an account at the dry cleaners, you might want to keep scrolling: You can’t wash this skirt at home. Price at time of publish: $265 Size: 24—32 | Material: Cotton | Colors: 1

Best Silk Lilysilk Side Zippered Stretch Silk Skirt Lilysilk View On Lilysilk.com What We Love: This sophisticated and feminine skirt feels oh-so-silky against the skin. What We Don’t Love: Silk has a tendency to lose its pleat and show every sign of liquid, including sweat. If you are dreaming of an all-silk pleated skirt, you might want to reconsider: It’s actually almost impossible to find one. The problem with the fine fabric, that feels incredibly good on your skin, is that it wrinkles easily and refuses to keep a pleat. This is why most pleated skirts are made out of polyester or cotton. However, if you are willing to downplay the pleats, this Lilysilk side-zippered skirt is a great option. Made out of stretchy Mulberry silk, the elegant and feminine number falls below the knees and features two perfectly placed pleats in the front with a hidden side zipper. But keep in mind, silk wrinkles and tends to show any liquid, including sweat. Professional dry cleaning recommended. Price at time of publish: $115 Size: 26—33 | Material: Mulberry Silk | Colors: 2

Best Chiffon Quince Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt Quince View On Quince.com What We Love: An elevated basic that if fully lined with a sheer chiffon twirly pleated skirt. What We Don’t Love: According to reviewers, sizing is inconsistent. Quince, the brand famous for elevated basics at a fraction of the price compared to the competition, nailed it with this chiffon pleated midi skirt, which Tan calls a “great closet staple.” Fully lined with a semi-sheer accordion pleated layer, it is incredibly easy. “I love that it is made with a low maintenance, wrinkle-resistant fabric that can be dressed up or down,” she says. Levy Vigneron adds that you can wear it from desk to dinner, “just by changing your top and shoes.” She suggests pairing it with a black silk or stain cami and a strappy heel, or for a casual look, “go for a fun printed boxy tee [or a cool old/ vintage concert tee] and tie it in a knot in the back or on the side right where the skirt starts and pair with some clean white sneakers or flat sandals to complete the look.” The under-$50 pricetag also makes it a must-buy. Sizing seems to be inconsistent, with reviewers split on whether it runs large or small. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: XS—XL | Material: Polyester | Colors: 2

Best Leather Mango Faux Leather Pleated Skirt Mango View On Mango.com What We Love: This vegan leather pleated skirt comes in a long and short version, and both are perfect. What We Don’t Love: Unfortunately, the skirt only comes in black. Everett-Ratcliffe says that Mango nailed it with their vegan leather pleated skirt, which is “long, sleek, super stylish, vegan-friendly, and is size inclusive for under $100.” The skirt is so good, it also comes in a mini version for $20 less. “I feel like I need both, and you might want to consider them both too,” she says. Another plus? You don’t have to bring it to the dry cleaner and can hand wash it instead. Unfortunately, the skirt is only available in black. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: XXS—4XL | Material: Polyester, Polyurethane Coated | Colors: 1

Best Tennis Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt 4.6 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Love: The perfect tennis skirt for wearing on or off the court, you are going to want it in every color. What We Don’t Love: The size range is limited, only going up to a large. This season there are tons of cute tennis skirts to wear on and off the court, but Alo has pretty much perfected the trend with their Varsity style. Offered in five colorways, including black, white and brand new limited edition pink, “this skirt is a MUST for the athlete and the athleisure lover alike,” says Everett-Ratcliffe. “With inner shorts and a hidden pocket, you can actually wear this to play tennis.” Or not. I have been wearing mine nonstop this summer in lieu of shorts, and I am hooked. Not only is it insanely cute but also comfortable, and goes with pretty much everything. As for length, the skirt hits mid-size but length varies by size, so it’s best to check the Alo website for details. Our only gripe? Like most Alo products, the skirt only sizes up to a Large. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: XXS—L | Material: Nylon and Spandex | Colors: 5

Best Print Boden Pleated Cotton Skirt Boden View On Bodenusa.com What We Love: With one of four fun patterns, this laid-back pleated skirt will brighten up your look. What We Don’t Love: Because of the airy cotton material, plan on pulling out the iron after laundering. Pleasantly casual, the Boden pleated cotton skirt shines as the best pleated skirt with print, says Leitz-Aslaksen. “This airy skirt boasts a fun, uplifting, and slightly artsy colorful abstract paisley design,” she says. She also appreciates its “truly size-inclusive range from 2-22,” crisp cotton fabric, and above-knee cut. “It's perfect for both everyday wear and holiday occasions,” she adds. The only negative about the material? You will likely have to iron after washing. Price at time of publish: $96 Size: 2—2 | Material: Cotton | Colors: 4