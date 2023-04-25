As with any fashion trend, though, not all platform sneakers are created equally. Some feature ultra-comfortable cushioning, while others offer all the height with little extra padding. What’s more, some platform sneakers just aren’t stable. That’s why NYC-based fashion stylist Audree Kate López suggests sticking to platform sneakers with one to two-and-a-half inches of lift. Of course, if you don’t want to go scouring websites for measurements, just keep reading to uncover the best platform sneakers that are stylish and comfortable.

Platform sneakers have been one of the biggest footwear trends of the past couple years, with styles popping up all over our Instagram feeds, as well as everywhere we look in real life — and they’re not only styled with casual outfits. Thanks to their height, platform sneakers can be paired with leggings and jeans as well as wide-leg trousers and dresses. Best of all, they’re a lot more comfortable than their platform high-heel counterparts.

Best Overall Converse Run Star Hike Platform Converse View On Nordstrom View On Converse.com View On Finishline.com What We Love: These sneakers are incredibly comfortable and can be customized. What We Don’t Love: The chunky white soles scuff easily. At the top of our list, we have the cult favorite Converse Run Star Hike Platform. Designed with 2.5-inch platforms complete with jagged soles to boost traction (and turn heads), these sneakers are statement makers. Though they’re sold in five classic colors — black, white, red, brown, and tan — shoppers also have the option to create a custom design, with options to personalize everything from the laces to the heel tab and tongue. Looks aside, these platform sneakers are so incredibly comfortable. They’re designed with a smartFOAM sockliner that makes the footbed, as well as the ankle cuff, feel cozy. As someone with sensitive feet, I cannot sing enough praise for just how wonderful these platform sneakers are. I’ve worn them on endless errand runs, out to football games and bars, and have walked miles in them. Now, one thing to keep in mind: While the chunky white soles are a big part of what makes these platform sneakers so iconic, they’re also pretty prone to scuffs. Thankfully, a quick swipe of a damp Magic Eraser usually does the trick to make them look brand-new again. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Canvas | Platform Height: 2.5 inches | Size Range: 4.5—14.5 | Fit: True to size

Best Budget Adidas Original Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas View On Adidas.com View On Journeys.com View On Zappos What We Love: The uppers are made from 50 percent recycled materials. What We Don’t Love: Popular colors tend to sell out fast. The adidas Original Nizza Platform Shoes feature canvas uppers and a chunky 1.5-inch platform sole. Sold in 11 colors (a few of which are bold prints), these platform sneakers showcase the brand’s signature zig-zag-edge stripes and tongue logo detail. What’s more, they have a textured rubber toe-guard to prevent both stubs and scuffs. The only downside (if you’d even call it that) of these shoes is that they’re so beloved, they regularly sell out. As such, if you see a pair you love but aren’t quite sure of, your best bet is to buy them on the spot. If you end up changing your mind, you can rest easy knowing that adidas has a great return policy. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Canvas | Platform Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: 5—11 | Fit: True to size

Best Splurge Chloé Nama Platform Sneaker Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Chloe.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: These are sold in fun color-block options and feature unique whipstitching. What We Don’t Love: They run small, so it’s best to size up. If you’re in the market for a sporty-chic silhouette that pairs well with athleisurewear and brunch outfits alike, the Chloé Nama Platform Sneaker is worth checking out. These beautifully-made mesh sneakers are sold in two solid colors (black and white), but are also available in eight color-block options, including neutrals and brights, that work well for every season. “This minimalist sneaker pairs just as well with jeans as it does with an easy summer dress,” says Nordstrom women’s fashion director, Rickie De Sole. “The platform gives a little edge and height, and the monochromatic color embraces the less-is-more-feeling taking over fashion right now.” Beyond their appearance, these sneakers are outfitted with a cushioned footbed and removable insole for the utmost comfort with every step. Just make sure to select one size larger than you typically wear, as these run small. Price at time of publish: $795 Material: Mesh | Platform Height: 2-inch heel; 1-inch platform | Size Range: 5—12 | Fit: Runs small

Best White Steve Madden Hansel White Platform Sneaker Steve Madden View On Stevemadden.com What We Love: The style is so unique that they even stand out in all white. What We Don’t Love: They’re a bit heavy. Forget about Memorial Day, everyone needs a classic white sneaker in their wardrobe all year long. “A good white platform sneaker is perfect for running errands around town, [while still looking] polished — that balance between comfort and style is key,” De Sole says. When it comes to the perfect white platform sneaker, NYC-based author, editor, and stylist Caroline Vazzana, says the Steve Madden Hansel in White is her go-to. “I wear these all the time — the height is super flattering and the all-white goes with everything,” she says. These chunky soles, which feature a 3-inch heel and 1.5-inch platform, bring exaggerated images of dad sneakers to mind (in a totally fashionable way). The synthetic leather uppers look fresh and feel even better thanks to the extra cushioning, too. That said, with all that cushion and height, these sneakers are a bit heavy. However, Vazzana assures us they’re comfortable to walk in. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Synthetic leather | Platform Height: 3-inch heel; 1.5-inch platform | Size Range: 5.5—11 | Fit: Runs small The 18 Best White Sneakers to Wear Every Day in 2023

Best Black Vans Old Skool Stackform Shoe Vans View On Dick's View On Finishline.com View On Jdsports.com What We Love: They’re a classic style with a modern lift — and they’re sold in 10 other colors if black sneaks aren’t your thing. What We Don’t Love: The bright white soles are prone to scuffs. You can never go wrong with classic Vans, but if you’re looking to add a little height, trading in your Old Skools for the Old Skool Stackforms is a great choice. “[The platform] adds a feminine touch to the sneaker,” López says. Similar to the original shoe, the Stackform features the brand’s iconic wave logo and thick laces. Plus, they also have a padded ankle collar, which is like a teeny pillow to prevent blisters from forming. López suggests styling them with cargo pants and a crisp white tee. That said, you could also easily pair them with a sweatset à la Rihanna and Megan Fox or with wide-leg cropped denim and a tube top. Just remember: Like the Converse Run Star Hikes, these platform sneakers have bright white chunky soles, which are prone to scuffs. While we love how well a Magic Eraser works to make them look fresh, in some cases, you may want to add a spritz of the Dawn Powerwash to the spot — it always does the trick Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Canvas and suede | Platform Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: 5—11.5 | Fit: True to size

Best High Top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Converse View On Nordstrom View On Converse.com View On Footlocker.com What We Love: They’re sold in canvas and leather options, and can be customized. What We Don’t Love: They run slightly large. Let’s be honest: Converse platforms are so good, they deserve two spots on this list. While the Run Star Hike is our favorite platform sneaker overall, the Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform is a simple, classic high top option. Sold in canvas and leather options, this sneaker offers one of the most iconic high top silhouettes with the update of a lifted sole, bringing it from the ‘60s and ‘70s into the 21st century. “These are so versatile with your wardrobe and can be worn with jeans, a dress, skirt, shorts, or even trousers,” says López, who is especially fond of the leather version. “They stay clean longer than the original canvas material and the black detailing adds a feminine touch.” No matter which version you choose, there are a few things to know. If you opt for the canvas shoe, you can choose from five colors or make your own. As for the leather, you can pick from two colors or create a custom hue. Regardless of their end appearance, you can look forward to EVA cushioning and OrthoLite insoles. In other words, they offer all the style of a classic Chuck Taylor but with much more comfortable wear. These run a teeny bit large, though, so you may want to go down half a size when ordering. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Canvas or leather | Platform Height: 2.25 inches | Size Range: 5—15 | Fit: Runs slightly large

Best Low Top Nike Blazer Low Platform Nike View On Nordstrom View On Finishline.com View On Nike.com What We Love: It’s the iconic Blazer style without the high top. What We Don’t Love: The foam tongues are a statement, but can also peel over time. It’s no secret that the Nike Blazer has been topping the charts for the past couple years. While the Mid ‘77s are one of the most popular flat options, De Sole says that if you’re looking to add height, you can’t go wrong with the Nike Blazer Low Platform. These retro sneakers are sold in eight colors, all of which feature leather uppers with suede detailing. The 1.25-inch platform is modest but still makes a statement — especially if you opt for the lemon option. Logistically, the shoes feature herringbone tread for added traction, along with a padded ankle collar to help prevent blisters. While they’re designed with durability top of mind, we have to admit that the unique exposed foam tongue — while a key feature of the iconic design — can peel over time. That said, if you don’t pull on it roughly, you should be in the clear. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Leather and suede | Platform Height: 1.25 inches | Size Range: 5—12 | Fit: True to size

Best Slip On Keds Triple Kick Mule Leather Slip On Sneaker Keds View On Keds.com What We Love: The slip-on silhouette is very ‘00s, which is very trendy at the moment. What We Don’t Love: They run a bit small. Keds have been making waves in the footwear world for over a century and according to López, the Keds Women's Triple Up Leather Sneaker is one of the best on the market. That said, if you hate having to lace up every time you put on your shoes, you’ll be glad to know that the popular silhouette is now available in a convenient slip-on version. In perfect timing with current fashion trends, the shoe features an early-aughts silhouette with an inch of lift, which López says is easy to walk in while still really elevating the overall look of the shoe. While the lining is made of the brand’s classic canvas, the outer is formed of leather. “The leather upper material stays clean and the rubber sole is easy to wipe down,” she adds, noting that the more fashion-forward material makes them appropriate for daytime and nighttime events. Thinking about buying? Consider going up a half size, as these slip-on platform sneakers run slightly small. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Leather | Platform Height: 1 inch | Size Range: 5—11 | Fit: Runs slightly small

Best Leather Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers Puma View On Dsw.com View On Puma.com View On Zappos What We Love: These sneakers look crisp and clean and can easily be styled for day or night. What We Don’t Love: They run small. Designed with a 2-inch heel and 1-inch platform, the Puma Cali Wedge Women’s Sneakers have a slight wedge that makes them look even more stylish — especially when paired with sundresses or denim. Another characteristic that plays into their elevated, fashion-forward appearance? The metallic gold accents on the heel and tongue. These sneakers aren’t just all about looks, though. They’re designed with perforated uppers to ensure they stay breathable and comfortable even in warm temperatures. When shopping for them, just keep in mind that they run small, so you may want to go up a half size. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: Synthetic leather | Platform Height: 2 inch heel; 1 inch platform | Size Range: 5.5—11 | Fit: Runs small The 7 Best Sustainable Shoe Brands of 2023 That Are Actually Kind to the Planet

Best Canvas Superga 2790 Platform Sneakers Superga View On Amazon View On Lulus View On Revolve What We Love: They’re casual, cute, and sold in a bunch of colors. What We Don’t Love: They don’t feature any ankle or heel padding. While many platform canvas sneakers exist, both López and De Sole agree that the Superga 2790 Platform Sneakers are where it’s at. They’re minimalistic and offer a classic style that can be paired with just about everything. “These are a very similar style and height to the Keds, but the upper material is cotton canvas,” López says, noting that as a result, they’re more casual and breathable than leather options. If you love the look, you’ll be very glad to know that these sneakers are sold in 11 colors, including both neutrals and pastels. While the footbed is padded and the cushion of the platform sole adds to the overall comfort, it’s worth mentioning that the canvas uppers don’t feature any additional padding. As such, if you’re prone to blisters, you may want to preemptively protect your heels until you break these bad boys in. The good news is that, since they’re canvas, it should only take a couple of wears for your feet to adjust. Price at time of publish: $79 Material: Canvas | Platform Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: 5—11 | Fit: True to size

Best Chunky Veja Venturi Alveomesh Veja View On Nordstrom View On Veja-store.com View On Zappos What We Love: The contoured platform sole offers a more feminine approach to athletic-looking shoes. What We Don’t Love: They often sell out, which can make them hard to find. If you prefer chunky platforms over flatform silhouettes, the Veja Venturi Alveomesh sneakers will fit your fancy. Designed with a 2-inch heel and 1.25-inch platform, the sneakers have a contoured sole that looks feminine and elevated despite the athleisure nature of the mesh upper. Beyond how stylish these simple sneakers are, they stand out for their make-up. Where the uppers and linings are made with 100 percent recycled polyester, the midsoles are made of 54 percent sugar cane. Suffice to say, these platform sneakers are among the most sustainable shoes on the market. The only downside is that, due to their popular style, they often sell out, so they can be difficult to procure in every size. If you see your size in a color you like, hop on it, sister! Price at time of publish: $205 Material: Mesh and suede | Platform Height: 2 inch heel; 1.25 inch platform | Size Range: 36—43 (5—10.5) | Fit: True to size