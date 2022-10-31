The 8 Best Plaid Skirts of 2022 to Wear Year-Round

Below are the best plaid skirts you’ll be wearing way beyond the fall season.

To help you figure it out, we spoke to fashion experts and hunted out the very best plaid skirts we could find. We considered each skirt’s length, fit and overall style, as well as how sustainable it was, and how many color and size options it came in. Our top pick is the Saint + Sofia Noho Skirt , a classic yet super cool red tartan midi.

We typically associate plaid skirts with the fall, and we probably always will. But that doesn’t mean you can’t style a lightweight checked number with sandals for warmer weather, or a knit version with tights and boots for winter. From A-line midis to fitted minis, there are tons of styles out there that you can wear year-round — and of course, it all depends on the vibe you’re going for. Are you in the mood for a grungy belted mini? A brightly-colored set à la Cher Horowitz? Or a discreet work-ready midi?

Fashion blogger La Carmina calls this ‘90s-inspired buckled skirt “a cheeky yet chic schoolgirl style.” The micro mini-skirt vibe makes it super current, and “the high waist and large pleats create a flattering silhouette,” La Carmina adds. She would style this A-line number “with a cropped or tied band T-shirt for a more alternative look” or “with a long-sleeved neutral sweater and headband for a more preppy style.” It comes in two fun colorways: a yellow-toned check and a navy-toned check. It’s a great skirt for some, but it loses points for being neither sustainable nor size-inclusive.

Patrizia Pepe’s discreetly asymmetric plaid midi is perfect for everything from the office to a sophisticated evening out. “I like skirts that add a little twist on a classic,” says Lisa Sanchez, in-house stylist for The Nines . “This midi skirt has a slightly fancy edge that can make you feel like a royal without paying outrageous prices.” Although viscose is made from natural fibers, Yoox doesn’t list this skirt’s sustainability credentials (and Patrizia Pepe’s website doesn’t detail any planet-friendly initiatives), so it’s likely this isn’t a particularly eco-friendly piece. Still, it’s made in Italy and definitely embodies the label’s commitment to (relatively) more accessible luxury.

This isn’t just a super cute mini — though it is super cute, thanks to its semi-fitted design, side slit, and nostalgic colors. But it’s also made from a soft, stretchy fabric blend, including recycled polyester from used plastic bottles. Polyester may not be the most breathable material there is, but in this case, it does mean you can machine-wash it. You may need to run if you want one in every color because some colorways have a tendency to sell out quickly.

If you’re frustrated by how baggy supposedly fitted skirts can look on your petite frame, this figure-hugging tartan skirt has got your back. Though it features an ultra-classic print, it’s also admittedly pretty busy thanks to details like the rhinestone buttons and textured fabric — but style it with a black or white top and simple shoes to keep the focus on this little plaid number. This skirt is made from synthetic fibers and is hand-wash only, but other than that, we’re fully sold.

Fashion blogger and stylist AK Brown says this plaid-meets-houndstooth skirt is one of her favorite styles. “These skirts always remind me of Elle in Legally Blonde or [Cher in] Clueless, and are always a great choice if you’re looking to go for a classic Chanel-inspired look,” Brown explains. This model comes in sizes 1XL to 4XL and coordinates with a matching jacket in case you want to go for the full look. We’re not huge fans of the 100% polyester fabric — which is neither breathable nor sustainable — but at this price, something sadly has got to give.

It’s a shame this skirt comes in so few sizes because it’s otherwise a fantastic piece. There are currently nine beach bonfire-ready plaid prints, but it is regularly re-edited in different colors, too. It’s made from cotton guaranteed to be at least 50% eco-friendly, and CP Shades (a label carried by Free People) is an entirely solar-powered company. This skirt was hand-crafted in California, garment-dyed to minimize waste, and the brand plants a tree for every item created. If that’s enough to win you over (we don’t blame you), be warned that reviewers say to size down.

Too often, a lower price tag means having to disregard sustainability, but that’s not the case here. While there’s plenty more American Eagle could be doing to truly be a planet-friendly label, it’s working towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030 by reducing production waste and using better materials. This pretty skirt is made from a cotton and linen blend, and bears the label “Real Good,” which indicates that the fabrics were “sustainably produced and/or sourced.” With its short A-line cut, pastel hues, and lightweight material, it’s living proof that plaid is in fact a perfect summer print.

This is a Very Good Skirt. It features a classic tartan print paired with a flattering high waist, A-line cut, and an asymmetric high-low finish for a bit of an edge. It’s handmade in a family-owned, ethical factory in Europe — which does mean it has to be shipped to the U.S. before it reaches the consumer — but Saint + Sofia does a lot to offset the impact of that transport. They use eco-friendly materials, like the skirt’s organic cotton as well as biodegradable packaging, and they plant trees in partnership with a charity. This skirt comes in sizes 2 to 18, which is more inclusive than many mainstream labels, and its soft, lightweight fabric means it can be styled year-round.

What to Keep in Mind

Style

Beyond a skirt’s plaid pattern, there are two main style elements to keep in mind: length (mini, midi or maxi) and fit (A-line or fitted). What style you go for really depends on your personal preference and comfort level, but each type of plaid skirt will create a very different look. Whereas a fitted mini — like our pick from ASOS — would look great for hitting the bars, a flared midi like the one from Patrizia Pepe will impart you with confidence for that big presentation you have coming up.

Fabric

Fabric thickness is extra important when it comes to a plaid skirt because it will determine whether you can wear yours just for one season or all year round. For example, you might expect a thick knit tartan for a more classic fall or winter look (see: the ASOS skirt), while lightweight skirts like those from American Eagle and Free People are great for summer. For something in the middle, we love Saint + Sofia’s elegant midi.

Your Questions, Answered

How Do You Style a Plaid Skirt?

There are so many ways to style a plaid skirt. For instance, you can go simple with a neutral T-shirt, turtleneck or bodysuit, like Taylor Long, a plus-size model and founder of Nomads Swimwear. “I prefer bodysuits because it keeps the look really chic and clean since it gives the illusion of a tucked-in top,” she says. “Madewell and Good American have great bodysuit options for this type of look.”

If you’re feeling the maximalism trend, you can go bold. Brown suggests “pairing a plaid skirt with an oversized sweater and tennis for a preppy vibe,” with a “matching jacket and Oxford pumps for a classic Clueless/Chanel vibe,” with a “mesh chain belt and combat boots for a grunge vibe,” or with a “distressed graphic tee and low profile tennis shoes for a street style vibe.” We also love a midi plaid skirt with a sophisticated blazer, with a top in a clashing print, and styled in dozens of other cool-girl ways.

Can I Wear a Plaid Skirt Year Round or Only in the Fall?

All the experts we spoke to agreed: You can wear a plaid skirt whenever you damn well please al— although which specific style you choose to wear might depend on the weather. “Plaid skirts can definitely be worn year-round, but it’s dependent on the fabrication and color,” Long says. For those colder days, she would opt for a thicker knit skirt, while for the warmer weather, she would keep things light and breezy.

As Long says, color matters, too. “If you’re looking for a springtime look, you might want to revisit the Clueless-inspired outfits of brighter and pastel-colored plaids,” Sanchez says. Meanwhile, Brown suggests a great mid-season look. “A flowy plaid midi skirt with knee-high boots and a trench coat is a perfect fall street style outfit,” she says.

