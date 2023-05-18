Reviewing each brand’s fit and size guides, considering special features such as arch support, anti-slip outsoles, and material quality, and reading reviews can also help you find your Cinderella fit. With that in mind, you can carry on to the fun part — shopping for hundreds of shoes from our favorite retailers.

Marina Chen, co-founder and director of operations at Viviaia, says she partly relies on sites like InStyle (that is a direct quote, not a shameless plug) for online shopping recommendations, but she notes it’s important to understand your style ahead of any sole searching. “Trends exist to guide us and provide inspiration—they are not meant to completely change our style,” Chen says. Instead, she suggests considering versatility, comfort, and lifestyle before clicking “add to cart.”

In every soliloquy Carrie Bradshaw delivered about shoe shopping, she never mentioned the unglamorous sides of it, like cramming your feet into thin disposable foot socks and teetering around crowded areas trying to look in the mirror. Buying online alleviates anxiety from asking the sales assistant for yet another size and it allows you to see how the shoes will mesh with your clothes at home. Here’s the catch: To avoid scrolling fatigue, you need to know where and how to look.

Nordstrom Nordstrom View On Nordstrom At this point, we’ll need to design a “Thanks, they’re from Nordstrom,” bumper sticker to efficiently answer where we get my most complimented shoes. Its sale section is the secret to finding deals on a spunky Jeffery Campbell platform or celebrity-approved pair of Hokas. The retailer also carries the same designers we see showing up at award shows and snapped in paparazzi photos, such as Vagabond, Totême, Sam Edelman, and Dolce Vita. But the benefits of shopping online at Nordstrom go beyond getting mistaken for an off-duty supermodel. One of my favorite aspects of the site is how it curates several looks for how to style the shoes below each product — the only downside is you may end up with an overly stacked online cart. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping | Best for: All styles, free shipping, deals, size range | Size Range: 4-18 | Price Range: $-$$$$

DSW DSW View On Dsw.com DSW covers all your basics. We know it as an extremely reliable option when you need sensible work heels or a new pair of running shoes, but don’t dismiss it as a place only suitable for you to replace your beat-down white sneakers every year. Call it the fairy godmother of shoes, because DSW carries hundreds of brands to present you with whatever style you wish to purchase — whether that means replicating a sought-after celeb look with some pink patent leather Mary Janes or finding the exact shoe worn all over the red carpet. We look to the retailer to jump on a new trend as it has choices for nearly every price point. Plus, it’s hard to find another retailer who offers savings on high-end brands, like Salvatore Ferragamo and Off-White. Between free shipping and a free VIP club that gains you access to bonus deals, we’re tempted to make it our one-stop shop for anything south of our ankles. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping | Best for: Deals on your favorite brands | Size Range: Women's 4-12 | Price Range: $-$$$

Shopbop Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Known among shopping experts as the site to score a fabulous deal, we caution you to tread lightly on ShopBop’s site as you might end up not only with multiple shoes in your cart but also a stuffed schedule of social plans to wear them. The retailer currently offers almost 3,000 shoes from over 50 designers which you can filter by size, brand, shoe type, and color to streamline your search. While you can shop from familiar brands like Madewell, Superga, and Veja, we recommend having fun discovering a one-of-a-kind style like these dreamy disco Cult Gaia kitten heels or spunky Schutz cowgirl boots that are begging to be worn out. Shipping Policy: Free Ground Shipping | Best for: Variety, trendy | Size Range: 3-14 | Price Range: $$-$$$$

Zappos Zappos View On Zappos Like DSW, Zappos offers impressive discounts on brands like Doc Martens, Birkenstock, Free People, or any footwear TikTok deems is the “It Shoe” of the upcoming season. Leaning into the western aesthetic? There’s a pair of Steve Madden Lasso Boots waiting for you. Want your shoes to shine from outer space? We’d recommend slipping into these metallic wedges. Its variety of styles and impressive size range ensures a shoe for everyone, including kids, says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, who adds that “it is so difficult to find brick-and-mortar stores for children’s footwear anymore.” However, we think its generous 356-day return policy is most applaudable. Take the tension out of shoe shopping by ordering multiple sizes and widths to determine what works best for your feet, then easily return what doesn’t work for you. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping | Best for: Size and width variety | Size Range: 4-20 | Price Range: $-$$$ These Are the 13 Best Places to Buy Dresses Online for Any Occasion

Reformation Reformation View On Reformation We’ve long flocked to Reformation for eco-conscious clothing that turns heads in the office and earn us best-dressed party guest, but the brand’s first foray into footwear was only a mere four years ago. However, if who is wearing the sustainable shoes (think: Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid) is any indication as to whether we can expect to continue seeing styles, we feel the hits will keep coming. In true Ref fashion, the footwear flawlessly merges trendy and timeless: Styles include metallic sandals with classic designs that will long outlast the trend, ageless strappy heels, and sexy knee-high boots. Can you blame us for refreshing the brand’s socials to see when the next collection will drop? Be sure to partake in Reformation’s recently-launched recycling program, where you can receive store credit for dropping off or shipping back pre-loved items from the brand. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping | Best for: Sustainable options, heels | Size Range: 5-11 | Price Range: $$-$$$

Stuart Weitzman Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Stuartweitzman.com Each love letter we write to Stuart Weitzman always includes a paragraph praising the luxury brand for its versatility, which is why we think there is no better pair of shoes to splurge on. Beverly Osemwenkhae, an NYC and London-based stylist, echoes this sentiment, sharing she’s particularly fond of its heels that she “can literally run in,” adding she adores the great support and cushioned feeling their soft soles offer. This accolade only certifies our case that Stuart Weitzman’s sleek staple booties or platform loafers should be a recurring character in all your outfits. Even if you choose one of the brand’s more avant-garde designs, like a tall denim boot or this barely-there cutout sandal, we think the top-notch designs and durability will have you reaching for them often. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping | Best for: Comfortable heels, fun styles | Size Range: 3.5-13 | Price Range: $$-$$$

ASOS ASOS View On Asos Between its fast shipping and a diverse stockpile of brands and shoe styles, ASOS is our desert island pick for shoe retailers. Scouring the site, you can uncover unique designs not offered in-store from popular brands, like a color-blocked Nike Air Force 1 and an ultra-chunky, futuristic pair of Converse. Although having so many options at your fingertips might feel overwhelming, the multi-brand retailer allows you to filter your search by style, material, color, and size to help narrow down your selection. And if you’re a last-minute wedding guest or need to restock your sandal collection before an impulse trip, its speedy two-day shipping has you covered. Bonus: If you pay a flat fee of $19 per year you can receive unlimited 2-day shipping, so you’re never left unprepared. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping above $49.99 | Best for: Trendy, fast shipping and return, variety, size range | Size Range: 3-15 | Price Range: $-$$$

Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry View On Chineselaundry.com Flashy strappy sandals, bejeweled statement wedges, sexy stilettos — Chinese Laundry mixes fabrics and merges styles to create funky looks guaranteed to draw compliments. And, with a section dedicated to wedding wear on the site, it’s our starting point for an understated nude heel that won’t clash with a bridesmaid dress, or when we want a punchy-colored platform to spice up an outfit. There are also curated sections for vacation essentials, festival looks, and different aesthetics to eliminate scrolling fatigue to help us find what we want faster. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping on orders over $49 | Best for: Statement shoes | Size Range: 5-11 | Price Range: $-$$

Altra Altra View On Altrarunning.com If you ask us, one of the best fashion advances in recent years is that exercise shoes are now suitable to wear casually on and off the running track — even in the office. In addition to functional footwear for activities like hiking and weight lifting, Altra Running carries trendy picks, too, like chunky “Dad” shoes to complete your Princess Diana fit and sleek low-top sneakers that will look terrific with long trousers at work. With aesthetics checked off the list, Dr. Parthasarathy is a staunch admirer of how supportive every sneaker is, and she says the website’s shoe finder function is a pivotal tool in helping you find the right shoe for your foot type. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping | Best for: Exercise shoes, sneakers | Size Range: 5.5-12 | Price Range: $$

Brother Vellies Brother Vellies View On Brothervellies.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue You know those shoes that make you stop on the street to ask a passeryby what they’re wearing? The luxury brand Brother Vellies has those shoes. Aurora James, founder of the 15% Pledge and the designer behind the label, is no stranger to making statements with her designs from the Met Gala down to the shoes you wear at your feet. We wouldn’t be surprised to see its lavender feathered pumps clacking down the halls of a palace hall—and just try to put your wallet away when you see the one-of-a-kind design on these cowboy boots. Shipping Policy: Varies by retailer | Best for: Unique styles, luxury shoes | Size Range: 5-14 | Price Range: $$$-$$$$

Allbirds Allbirds View On Allbirds.com You don’t need a personal stylist on your payroll to wear the same shoes as celebrities. We’ve spotted Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, and more in comfy pairs of sneakers from AllBirds for everything from running errands to coming back from workout classes. While the eco-friendly brand dedicates its mission to reducing carbon emissions, it definitely doesn’t skimp on foot support and style. The lightweight tennis shoes, slides, and flats feel like your favorite house slippers as you wear them all day, from farmers market runs to actual sprints. Shipping Policy: $5 Standard Shipping | Best for: Comfort, sustainable options | Size Range: 5-11 | Price Range: $$

Vionic Vionic View On Vionicshoes.com We’d never knock an Oprah-touted brand, especially once we realized it’s also podiatrist-approved. Dr. Parthasarathy adores that Vionic Shoes carry the APMA Seal of Acceptance, which certifies that they are beneficial in promoting foot health, and she appreciates that you can search the site by width. But don’t think support equates to outdated orthopedics. Dr. Parthasarathy tells us she commends the brand for having “a variety of styles, widths, and sizes that all have a supportive footbed from a casual shoe to a dressier one.” No one will think you chose practicality over fashion when you’re strutting to dinner in a pair of animal print kitten heels or running a meeting in a sleek pair of loafers—even the house slippers will catch your neighbor’s eye as you’re checking the mail. Shipping Policy: $5 Flat Rate Shipping | Best for: Style variety, comfort | Size Range: 4-13 | Price Range: $-$$

Vivaia Vivaia View On Vivaia.com From its elegant and playful designs to the use of sustainable materials, we have a lot of nice things to say about Vivaia (one InStyle editor loves its heels so much that she bought three pairs). Currently, we trained our eyes on the pointed-toe mules that nail balletcore down to the bow, and there’s no denying you’d wear these timeless round-toe chunky heels nonstop. Yet, perhaps our favorite aspect is how each shoe provides all-day support so these adorable designs never have to leave your feet. The key behind the comfort is the soft and strictly knit upper materials, which allows your feet to breathe and accommodate swelling throughout the day. The brand made its beloved material to accommodate people who don’t fit into standard sizing, like those with wide feet, hammer toes, and bunions. All this to say, no matter what your feet qualms are, Vivaia will have a shoe that’s comfortable for you. Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping on orders over $99 | Best for: Comfortable heels, unique styles | Size Range: 5-11 | Price Range: $$

Hush Puppies Hush Puppies View On Hushpuppies.com My history with Hush Puppies harkens back to elementary school when I’d pick out a pair of Mary Janes for each upcoming school year (talk about a full-circle style moment). Decades later, I’m still wearing styles from the brand — currently, it’s these adorable jelly sandals whose bright color and super soft sole offer me an instant serotonin boost. Carrying its ballet flats and slides in peppy hues and charming prints, the retailer is always right in step with style forecasters—just ask our editor, who says she can’t stop wearing its Chelsea boots. Should you need something less trendy and more practical, shop from the retailer’s equally stylish selection of sneakers and rain boots. With so many potential choices, we know you’ll want one of everything, and luckily Hush Puppies makes ordering multiple products easy by offering free shipping over $49 and free in-store returns at DSW. Shipping Policy: Free shipping on orders above $49 | Best for: Sandals, comfort | Size Range: 5.5-12 | Price Range: $-$$