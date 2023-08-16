But functionality and wearability aside, a great bra can greatly boost confidence. “Wearing great quality underwear or lingerie sets boost our self-esteem, even if no one sees it,” Morgan Lanyon, founder and creative director of lingerie Label SILQUE, tells InStyle. That’s why, when choosing which brands to include, we carefully considered shapes, sizing, and — of course — how cute of a selection each brand offers. Below, find lacey bralettes, sultry plunges, and smooth T-shirt bras, ranging from accessible prices ($) to more splurge-worthy ($$$) to see.

That’s why spending your time on quality and expert-backed brands is so important. And we’ve made it easier for you to do so. Opt for any labels on this list — whether it be Skims and their uber-soft bralettes or Soma’s meticulous craftsmanship and attentive sizing — and you’ll find that you’ll be more confident in your new bra and less concerned with return policies. (Though, truthfully, many of these on the list have pretty good ones, like Fleur Du Mal’s free shipping on any order, anytime.)

Shopping online for undergarments can be a gamble. Not only is shopping notoriously tedious and frustrating but also online shopping adds extra riskiness — especially when it comes to bras. What if the underwire becomes uncomfortable? Could there be issues with the cups gaping? Is it possible that the promised invisibleness of a seamless demi bra beneath T-shirts might not hold true?

SKIMS Skims View On Skims.com Now a word synonymous with shapewear and intimates, Skims, the label founded by Kim Kardashian, has solidified its top spot in the lingerie market, challenging long-standing competitors with innovative designs and celebrity-backed appeal. ICYMI, everyone from Brooke Shields to Ice Spice and Heidi Klum has starred in Skims campaigns. But not only is the brand celeb-approved, but it has also gained rave reviews from almost everyone; fashion editors will praise their inclusive size range, while your best friend probably won’t stop talking about the brand’s uber-soft slip dress. And while boasting an extensive range of more than twenty collections, including swimwear, loungewear, and traditional shapewear, their bras are equally impressive— if not where the brand shines. Each bra comes in sizes 30A-46H and in plenty of different silhouettes, from plunging scoop bras to seamless demis, molded balconettes, and strapless bandeaus — in lace, mesh, and buttery-soft fabrics. Plus, each comes in an impressive span of true skin-tone sades and exciting colors, from poppy pinks to neon roses. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75, 30-day returns | Best for: Shade range | Size Range: 30A-46H | Price Range: $$

ThirdLove ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com Searching for versatile bras offering excellent coverage and support? Look no further than ThirdLove. Since 2013, the brand has dedicated itself to improving the online shopping experience — one that is, ahem, hard to begin without factoring in improperly fitted and wrongly sized bras — making your lingerie splurge a no-frills affair. You might think that’s an impossible feat; we’d agree if it weren’t for ThirdLove’s array of styles and sizes, available in half-cups, “fit finder” quizzes, virtual styling appointments, and inclusive product images (The brand also includes a fuller range of sizing, from 30AA to an L cup, which would be remiss not to mention). The size-inclusive label carries over 20 styles, including InStyle editor favorite: Their 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra. It’s a classic everyday bra that encompasses the brand’s mission as a whole, which is the creation of an undergarment that doesn’t skimp on comfort. And when we say they’re comfy, we mean comfy. Whether you choose a second-skin-like unlined bra, opt for fuller coverage, or go for a sexier plunge, you’ll find a bra with a great fit to grant you the comfort to wear confidently throughout your day. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100, 60-day returns | Best for: Size range | Size Range: 30AA-44E | Price Range: $$

Nordstrom Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Perhaps you rely on Nordstrom for your cocktail attire, wedding guest dresses, and work pants — but don’t overlook their lingerie department, which is full of brands like Natori (a favorite of lingerie-expert of Corra Harrington’s), Wacoal, SKIMS, Honeylove, Free People, and others. The department store provides a wide range of bra options and fun lingerie essentials. So, whether you’re looking to invest in a longline bra for everyday wear or something a little more daring, like a sultry teddy or chemises, Nordstrom provides a tremendous multi-retailer selection of everything from shapewear to hosiery. They even have a large selection of nipple covers and pasties. Still, if you’re searching for a classic bra from a reliable brand, Nordstrom has you covered — literally. Scroll through over pages of unique colors and patterns, including iridescent triangle bras, ultra-comfy convertibles, razorback sports bras, and halters, ranging in price from just $11 to around $800 (Versace bra-tops and Jean Paul Gaultier corsets, anyone?), fit for a wearer shopping for just about anything. Shipping Policy: Free shipping, 30-day returns | Best for: Multi-brand selection | Size Range: Various | Price Range: $-$$$ The 21 Best Bras of 2023 That Don't Skimp on Support

Bare Necessities Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Bare Necessities is a multi-brand retailer with a large selection of bras, panties, swimwear, loungewear — and almost every other lingerie necessity. And we mean nearly every other essential: There are 50+ subtypes of styles to choose from; think panties organized by high-cut briefs and thongs, activewear sorted by DD+ sports bras, and plus-size activewear. It’s an all-encompassing, inclusive retailer, especially within its bra options—shop pages of front-closure bras, push-up bras, and plus-size bras. We especially love that there’s a healthy assortment of DD+ designs (we’re talking over 700 styles) and their Bra Finder, an online quiz to accurately access your needs on the site, to make your bra shopping journey just a tad easier. And with how frustrating bra shopping can get, we appreciate how functional the quiz is for shoppers. If the selection comes and turns out not to be for you, the brand charges a fee for shipping on returns, but it’s per package, not per item, so if you need to return multiple items, you only pay once. They also frequently have sales that are usually 20-30% off some subset of bras. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $70, 21-day returns | Best for: DD+ options | Size Range: 30AA-46O | Price Range: $-$$

Journelle Journelle View On Journelle.com As another luxury and high-end lingerie curation, Journelle is an all-in-one destination for sleepwear, undergarments, and other essentials. The brand carries plenty of familiar and beloved designers —Chantelle, Cosabella, Simone Perele, to name a few — along with their self-titled label full of pretty underthings, which is equipped with embellished plunge bras and other luxe, lacey moments. Explore their website to discover ethereal choices, such as statement bras perfect for a subtle allure beneath a silk blouse on a night out, or rummage through their versatile seamless designs in strapless and t-shirt styles. There’s also a healthy variety of bra types, from demi to wireless to underwire. Plus, they even offer solution-wear, like adhesive, convertible, and stick-on bras. You can find a curation of maternity bras, too — whether pumping or nursing, each bra is customizable to comfort — and post-surgical mastectomy alternatives, ensuring a bra for everybody’s needs. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $200, 14-day returns | Best for: Lingerie essentials | Size Range: Various | Price Range: $-$$

Intimissimi Intimissimi View On Intimissimi.com In the pursuit of stylish support, Intimissimi delivers. Known for their slinky silks and underthings adorned with boudoir-inspired lace, each piece from the brand offers an elevated twist on lingerie drawer must-haves. Shop their not-so-basic basics and find exciting details to their lightly padded bras, like ruffled underbands, delicate netting, and sleek satin straps, showing their intentional design. And the raving doesn’t stop there. Though their bras are so beautiful, it certainly could (of course, only if you’re guilty of indulging in a not-so-practical bra purely for its aesthetics). Yet, the brand seamlessly blends glamorousness with functionality. Whether mesh-lined or seamless, each bra provides natural support by shaping and moving with the body. There are no slipping strapless bras or underwires that uncomfortably dig in — once again proving their practical design. So, if you’re looking to invest in a piece that serves elegance with unparalleled comfort, Intimissimi is your ultimate destination. Most options are relatively affordable, too, running you for as low as $39 for a bra. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75, 14-day returns | Best for: Affordable lingerie | Size Range: B-DDD | Price Range: $

Cosabella Cosabella View On Cosabella.com Known for its contemporary, stylish, and comfortable designs since 1983, Cosabella is a tried-and-true brand full of high-quality materials, luxurious laces, and sensual underthings. Their products include everything from bras, patines, bodysuits, sleepwear, and loungewear, boasting a full variety of options when you need to refresh your top drawer or step up your lingerie game. In pursuit of finding the perfect bra size, Cosabella features a function on their website where you can shop by fit, band size, and cup size. Standard sizing ranges from A-D cups and starts at a 28 band (difficult sometimes to find, FYI!), extended is designed to fit those with larger frames, and curvy is designed to fit those with a small frame and a full bust. We appreciate how functional the site is because despite how many designs they carry — from intricate and super-soft bralettes to structured and molded bras — it’s a no-frills shopping experience to find the ideal shape and fit on their site. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75, 30-day returns | Best for: Everyday bras | Size Range: 28A-40H | Price Range: $-$$

CUUP Cuup View On Shopcuup.com Chances are, you’ve seen specialty lingerie store CUUP’s translucent bras on your Instagram feed. The brand’s minimalist styles and modern colorways seem all over the place, but if they’re everywhere except your own closet, here’s what you should know before buying: Each bra is wireless and supportive — a mix that doesn’t happen nearly as much as it should in the lingerie world. They’re also a label that creates ultra-comfortable bras ideal for everyday wear. Since their construction includes a smooth edge over the bust, if you’re wearing a tightly fitted T-shirt, the edges won’t appear, even in their mesh designs. So, not only are they invisible, they’re uber-comfortable and stylish. The brand also boasts an impressive size range, with options from 30A-38H and super cute thongs, briefs, and bikinis to match your bra pick. Whether you’re feeling an earthy jewel tone or a gunmetal grey, each bra comes with a matching panty in the same colorway, making for the ideal one-stop shop for a cute bra and undie set. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75, 30-day returns | Best for: Comfort | Size Range: 30A-38H | Price Range: $-$$ The 13 Best Plus-Size Bras for All Day Comfort and Support

Dora Larsen Dora Larsen View On Doralarsen.com This candy-colored brand, founded by ex-lingerie buyer Georgia Larsen, is known for its playful color palette — one that is as intentional as it seems. Seafoam greens matched with sugar blues, indigos married with passionfruit pink, the colors of these bras feel purposeful because they are; Larsen intertwined her fashion background with her love for surrealist paintings to create colorways like these. Each bra is as cheerful as it is whimsical, carefully curated with bespoke shades according to color theory. If you’ve ever felt discouraged during lingerie shopping because that one color combo doesn’t come in your size or your preferred style (... or if you’re used to getting lost in a sea of beige, like me), Dora Larsen is for you. No matter the design, whether it be a lacey triangle or embroidered bralette, a sheer underwire, or a cotton t-shirt bra, each shape is available in the same colorways as the others. No more discovering that vibrant bra only comes in a size that is not yours. Other notable elements make these stapes feel special, such as the intentional elements like pops of eyelash lace or mesh. Still, what we really love is that each delicate design is consciously constructed with eco-friendly and recycled materials, meaning every bra not only feels good on you but also does good for the environment. Shipping Policy: Free express shipping over $150, 28-day returns | Best for: Colorful Sets | Size Range: 32A-32F | Price Range: $$

Pepper Pepper View On Wearpepper.com CEOs and Co-Founders of Pepper, Jaclyn Fu and Lia Winograd, noticed gaps within bras — push-ups with a noticeable space between the fabric and your skin, not-so-quite fitting t-shirt bras — and gaps within the whole lingerie industry altogether: There were no bra companies focused exclusively on small chested people. So, with the mission of trying to eliminate the body shame associated with having a small bust and inspired by Co-Founder Jaclyn’s personal experience of not being able to find a properly fitting 32A bra, Pepper was born. Since most brands use 36C as their model, scaling down in design will not get an ideal fit. Instead, Pepper uses small chests as the design inspiration and caters to those sizes. All Pepper bras are thoughtfully designed to fit and flatter AA, A, and B cup sizes. And, put plain and simple, they do — with each intentionally made with cups with a shallower depth to scoop and lift breasts of that size to solve that pesky gaping issue. The brand also offers a healthy assortment of bands, featuring AA cups with bands in the 30s and 42s. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $125, 30-day returns | Best for: Small-busted options | Size Range: 30AA-42B | Price Range: $-$$

Fleur du Mal Fleur du Mal View On Fleurdumal.com Perhaps you appreciate lingerie with whimsical and playful designs – whether it's fruit-inspired, rose-and-thorn printed, or maybe you prefer a seamless jersey-fabric T-shirt bra. Or better yet, perhaps you're a bit of both. If that's the case, you're in luck because Fleur Du Mal caters to all types of bra-wearers, offering everything from everyday basics to special occasion favorites. You'll discover a range that includes satin triangle bras, classic lace demis, ultra-soft t-shirt bras, and undergarments that remain inconspicuous even beneath the sheerest of shirts. The selection even extends to ultra-sexy vintage-inspired balconettes (with matching panties!), bondage styles, and peekaboo bras. Not only does Fleur Du Mal present an impressive array of high-quality silk robes, slips, bodysuits, and exquisitely designed sets featuring vibrant colors, but their bra collection also caters to a wide variety of shapes and sizes. They have even introduced a fuller-cup, extended-sizing collection for those with larger busts, going up to a 40G. Shipping Policy: Free shipping, 30-day returns | Best For: Lingerie | Size Range: 30AA-40G | Price Range: $$

Le Petit Trou Le Petit Trou View On Le-petit-trou.com You might’ve spotted Le Petit Trou before while scrolling on Free People and Journelle or visiting your nearest Anthropologie. Still, this lingerie brand stands alone as a must-buy for those seeking feminine and sultry top-drawer pieces. Each design is made from high-quality, Europen-sourced sustainable materials — an eco-friendly label that feels as good on as the good it does for the environment. Find sheer bralettes detailed with tulle and ruffles, femme and floral-adorned soft-cup bras, and matching briefs. And while appearing dainty and almost too precious for wear, the bralettes from Le Petit Trou are machine-washable and hold shape with wear. They’re a great brand for those looking to wear something comfortable but stylish, to dress in something shaping yet delicate on the body. Most of the designs are sheer and unlined and typically come in sizes XS-XL. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $350, 28-day returns | Best for: Unlined and sheer bralettes | Size Range: XS-XL | Price Range: $$

Agent Provocateur Agent Provocateur View On Agentprovocateur.com Agent Provocateur, a British lingerie retailer founded in 1994 by Joseph Corré and Serena Rees, is a multi-national retailer of vintage-inspired balconette bras, corsets, garters, and barely-there mesh undies — plus every other romantic piece of lingerie you could possibly think up. Each design from their collections is as romantic as they are empowering; expect dainty tulles, swirling sequins, glimmering jewels, and floral appliques. No matter your preferred embellishment, though, each bra comes in lush fabrics, such as silk-covered casings, for luxurious wearing. Don’t believe us? Try the label’s scalloped-edged demi bra, equipped with Swiss embroidery and hardware plating containing real gold. That said, Agent Provocateur is the perfect lingerie destination for individuals seeking unique pieces for special occasions. Their bras come with a higher price range than other retailers, ranging from $140 to $960. Shipping Policy: Free express shipping over $200, 28-day returns | Best for: Special occasion lingerie | Size Range: 32A-36F | Price Range: $$$