However, we firmly believe that pink lipstick absolutely shouldn’t be a trend, but rather a staple of your regular makeup routine. Not sure where to get started? You can’t go wrong starting with a sheer wash of color in a buildable, balm-like formula, but we bet that one look at the world of pink lipstick, in all the different glorious finishes from conditioning tints to bright and shiny, you won’t be able to pick just one. We’re all for the one-swipe, in-it-for-the-long-haul pinks, and there we’ve found the best pink lipsticks out there to help you build out your pink pout wardrobe.

Pink is one of the most diverse color options in the spectrum, with hues ranging from pastel bubblegum to bright fuchsia to juicy berries and everything in between to enhance all complexions. Regardless of where you’re headed (the office? A gala?) or the vibe you’re trying to cultivate, there’s a pink that’s perfect for the occasion. And thanks to the new Barbie movie, it seems society is starting to get on board.

When most people hear the phrase “statement lip,” their minds tend to go to classic red. We get it: Red is timeless, flatters all skin tones, and can be worn in varieties from sheer to opaque, depending on the look and style you’re trying to nail. But we’d like to make an appeal for another iconic and versatile shade — pink.

Based on the quality of the formula and the sophistication of the packaging, we have no qualms about dropping cash on this product, however, it feels like a real shame to throw out such an extravagant tube once the lipstick’s been used up. We’d love to see Byredo make the tube refillable to make this product a sustainable luxury.

This creamy, deep mulberry lipstick features rich pigment in a moisturizing, castor seed oil-infused base that glides on gorgeously, enhancing all lip shapes and skin tones while leaving your pout looking smooth and even. True to form for the brand, it comes in beautiful minimalist packaging, from the box (printed with the name of the shade you’ve selected in bold lettering) to the weighty tube. The unique shape (like a traditional bullet lipstick, but with a sleek curve) stands out on your desk and feels great in the hand, as does the satisfying click of the cap.

Keep in mind that because this is a sheer lipstick formula, it won’t last very long, especially because it’s not designed to stain the lip. However, that hasn’t stopped us from wearing it (and reapplying it) on a daily basis — it’s comfortable, cushy, and looks great on all skin tones.

We’re fans of Tarte’s entire Maracuja Juicy Lip range, but it’s this sheer lipstick formula (and in particular, this flattering raspberry pink hue) that we find ourselves reaching for most often. It’s made with a blend of nourishing oils that makes the product feel more like a mask — it melts in as soon as you apply to quench thirsty lips while depositing a kiss of color. The unique texture also fills in fine lines, including those at the very border of the lips, to create a plumped-up look without any tingling or irritation.

This creamy formula feels great, but does slip around, a common quality in moisturizing lipsticks. We’d suggest wearing this one with a lip primer or liner to help boost the longevity of the shade on your lips and to prevent any potential feathering.

Coral pinks can get a bad rap, but we love them — they pop on all skin tones, especially if you’ve gotten a bit of sun, and add a summery, preppy feel to any beauty look. This formula from Gucci goes on like silk and leaves the lips feeling instantly moisturized with a gorgeous, buildable wash of medium-coverage color. We’ll be honest here and say that it’s not just the formula that we love, but also the gilded tube, which features Art Deco-inspired etching designed by the brand’s former creative director Alessandro Michele. Bonus: If you’re not a satin lipstick lover, you can also find this exact shade from Gucci in both matte and sheer iterations.

Unfortunately, if you want to maintain the vibrancy of the shade, you’ll have to reapply every few hours, as the moisturizing quality of the formula causes it to fade. That said, it wears off evenly — it leaves behind a pretty stain, so you don’t have to worry about any unflattering lip rings or patchiness.

This wildly flattering purple-pink looks stunningly beautiful on deep skin and suits any occasion, from a brunch with friends to a board meeting and everything in between. Formulated with nourishing castor seed oil, it glides on easily, helping to moisturize the lips while adding flattering color. You can go as sheer or as intense as you like with it; a quick swipe delivers medium coverage, but can be layered on for a more pigmented look.

Like many matte lipsticks, however, it can leave the lips feeling dehydrated after several hours of wear (and if you’re not eating something particularly oily, you’ll get at least six hours out of this formula). We find that applying another coat can ease some of this feeling, though this can also cause the lipstick’s texture to feel too thick on the lips.

If you have an olive complexion and are looking to make a statement with your lipstick and its packaging, snap up a tube of Executive Realness. The berry-pink hue really enhances the golden tones found in olive skin while giving both boss and babe vibes. Its matte finish makes your lips look and feel like suede, depositing serious pigment with just one swipe without weighing you down.

What We Love: This formula is surprisingly lightweight for the intensity of the pigment, coverage, and long-wear.

Its sheer color and glossy finish enhances the natural hue of your pout, but also deteriorates quickly (common for this type of formula). While it’ll leave your lips feeling moisturized long after it’s worn off, be sure to reapply regularly if you want to keep up the color and shine.

If you don’t want to overwhelm your fair skin with too much pigment, try this comfy serum lippie from Makeup by Mario. It feels like a plush balm on the lips, enhancing their natural color with a touch of shimmery pink while providing a subtle plumping effect that’s both flattering and non-irritating.

However, you’ll want to plan accordingly when adding this lipstick into your makeup wardrobe. The color is very vivid and its pigment is seriously intense, and stains the lips long after you’ve washed it off. If you’re hoping to wear a light lip color within a few days after sporting Candy Yum-Yum, you’ll have to wait it out.

We were able to snag a tube of this shade when it made its short-lived, limited-edition debut in 2011. Despite its rarity, it quickly became a cult favorite of the beauty community (ourselves included); thankfully, Candy Yum-Yum joined the permanent MAC lipstick lineup in 2013 and we’ve been loving the retina-searingly pink shade ever since. Its cotton candy-esque, strong blue undertones make it a fun lip to rock during festival season or on hot summer nights, as does the formula’s lasting wear.

What We Don’t Love: After taking it off, it can stain the lips for days.

Our only disappointment with this punchy lipstick is that it contains talc. While this ingredient is riskier when formulated into powders (there’s the risk of breathing it in), it can still potentially be contaminated with known carcinogen asbestos, which can cause irritation. While we’re confident that YSL does rigorous testing of its ingredients, we’d still like to see a cleaner alternative.

If you’re looking for a true bubblegum pink that evokes “Come on Barbie, let’s go party” vibes, this one from YSL is it. The subtly pearlescent formula features hydrating glycerin and moisturizing beeswax that makes it glide on like a lip balm without feeling heavy or thick (love that). We also adore the packaging — the shiny gold tube features the brand’s signature logo, as does the lipstick bullet itself.

While we appreciate the flatness of the doe-foot applicator, which makes it easy to spread the formula smoothly across the lip, we do wish that its tip was pointed rather than rounded. This would make it easier to precisely apply the product to the perimeter of our lips without overdoing it or creating an unintentional smudge.

If you’re looking for a beautiful rosy pink shade, look no further than Coeur Infidèle from Instagram-beloved Violette_FR. The formula is called “Petal Bouche” for a reason — it gives the lips a velvety, rose petal-like finish in a stunning fuchsia hue. Years in the making, the color is perfectly balanced with tones of blue and pink so that it can be worn by anyone, regardless of their complexion. Try it with a crisp edge, or buff it out with your fingertip for an effortlessly chic and Parisian blurred lip.

The creamy formula features unique extracts (including one from a plant known as the lipstick tree!) to keep lips both semi-matte and moisturized, but those nourishing properties give it a fairly average wear time of three or so hours, making it require touch-ups after eating. We don’t mind — this keeps the finish fresh.

According to the brand, a tube of this lipstick is sold every two minutes — and that’s because it’s incredibly flattering, comfortable, and stylish. The fluted rose-gold tube gives off Old Hollywood vibes, and the chiseled bullet makes it a breeze to precisely apply. The silky, semi-matte formula fills in fine lines for a plush, smoothed-out pucker and looks incredibly natural, even when you slick it on past the lip line for a fuller appearance. The original nude-pink hue flatters a broad range of skin tones, but you can also buy it in two deeper versions — Medium and Intense — for a richer look.

What We Love: This legendary lipstick comes in three different shade iterations to suit all skin tones.

The velvety-powder finish is supremely stylish, but despite the moisturizing ingredients — including squalane and crambe abyssinica seed oil — it does start to feel a bit drying after a few hours of wear. We suggest prepping your pout with an indulgent balm about 30 minutes before applying this one to keep your lips comfortable, soft, and smooth.

Rose Indien, a blue-toned pink inspired by Rajasthan, the ancient city in Northern India, slides right on and settles into a semi-matte finish. The best part? It’s fully opaque in just two coats and you won’t need to reapply for the rest of the day. The tube is refillable, so once you’ve used up the bullet, you can buy a new one and pop it in, making this high-end lipstick both more economical and sustainable.

This ultra-luxe lipstick from Hermès not only comes in the brand’s iconic orange box, but a canvas pouch and a sleek tube with elegant white, black, and gold color-blocking and a logo-emblazoned cap. (Trust us, this lipstick delivers a totally sophisticated experience before you even apply it.

This lipstick boasts up to 16 hours of wear, one of the most impressive claims we’ve ever seen on a long-lasting lipstick, so it really fuses to the lips. However, that can also make it a serious challenge to take off. Maybelline offers a remover specifically for this product, but you can also spend some time soaking it off with a nourishing cleansing balm or oil, which will help break down the formula — though don’t be surprised if the lipstick still leaves a stain behind.

This eye-popping pink is easy to find and just as easy to apply, thanks to a precise and pointed doe-foot applicator. It features a hollow center that holds and deposits just the right amount of color, so you don’t need to go in with extra layers, which tends to cause clumpiness and breakdown in most long-wear formulas. Though the formula doesn’t fully dry down, that’s not a bad thing — it means that the incredibly durable, paraffin-infused matte color stays flexible, so it won’t crack or flake.

Because it offers medium coverage with a balmy finish, it wears off easily, so you’ll have to touch up throughout the day to keep up your look. That said, because it’s so easy and fuss-free to apply (as well as hydrating!), you likely won’t mind reapplying.

If you’re looking for an affordable lipstick that you can throw in your bag and apply on the go without the assistance of a mirror, we’d highly recommend this one from L’Oréal Paris. It’s remarkably comfortable thanks to moisturizing pomegranate extract, living up to its name of “balm in lipstick,” and comes in a wide range of flattering neutrals, including this pinky hue. With just one swipe, you’ll give your lips a glaze of medium-coverage color that makes them look plump and healthy. And, though it’s a small detail, we also appreciate the clear cap — we have several shades of this formula and it’s nice to be able to see which shade we’re grabbing with a quick glance.

Our only frustration with this lipstick is its packaging. The formula is flawless, but the tube it’s housed in features Nars’ signature rubberized finish. Over time, this material wears down, taking on a sticky feel that picks up all the dirt in your makeup bag. For this reason, we’ve always held on to the lipstick’s carton, which goes a long way in helping to preserve the integrity of the tube.

While some matte lipsticks can read as chalky post-application, the finish of this one leans satiny, almost like a rose petal, to give the lips a smoothed-out look that won’t call attention to fine lines. The silky, moisturizing texture also doesn’t budge, so you don’t have to worry about it wearing off midday or feathering, even if you skip out on wearing lip liner.

We’ve been rocking this pink lipstick for over 15 years and have no plans to stop anytime soon, especially considering that Nars reformulated it to make it even more comfortable. Named for fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, who made “shocking pink” her signature shade back in the 1930s, the punchy hue pops on all skin tones and makes for a perfect accent to any outfit, especially an all-black one (we love the sophisticated contrast).

What to Keep in Mind

Shade of Pink

When you think of the color red, you probably call to mind the color of a fire truck or stop sign — classic old Hollywood glamour. But pink is not quite as singular, and that’s exactly why we love it.

“The range of shades is so vast that pink can convey any mood or feeling, depending on what shade you choose to wear,” says Thomas. For example, pink can evoke romantic, fashionable, mod, emo, or fresh, healthy vibes, depending on the hue. One of Cruz’s favorite shades in the pink category is fuchsia due to its vibrancy — this color is a punchy blue-based pink, which you’ll find in Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte in Coeur Infidèle and Hermès Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick in Rose Indien.

Adds Thomas, “A bold, bright pink lip is a beautiful statement that doesn’t require you to wear much else on your face.” Nars Lipstick in Schiap is one of our favorites for this.

Rebecca has always loved pink — it’s her mother’s signature shade, so coveted her lipsticks as a kid — and finds it hard to narrow it down to just a few shades, but often finds herself using soft rose shades (try Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Tulip) to create romantic, flushed looks on her clients. “Pink is so versatile, which is what makes it so useful in my work,” she says.

Your Skin Tone

While there are absolutely no rules when it comes to wearing makeup, finding a pink lipstick that suits your skin tone will likely make you feel your best when wearing it. To do this, consider two factors — your undertone and your lips’ natural color.

To figure out your undertone, look at the inside of your wrist, says Rebecca. “Blue veins indicate cool undertones, green veins indicate warm undertones, and a mix of both blue and green indicate neutral undertones,” she explains. Translation: If you have cool undertones, look for blue-based pinks like MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum, those with warm undertones can seek out lipsticks that lean orange or yellow like Gucci Rougè a Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Three Wise Girls, and if you have neutral undertones, you can wear it all (lucky you!). Rebecca likes vibrant pinks, berries, and fuchsias on deep skin tones; peachy, rosy, and coral pinks on those with medium complexions, and baby and raspberry pinks on those with fair skin.

You should also take a look at your lips. “Choosing a shade that is a couple steps up from your natural lip tone evokes a bit more of a dressed-up vibe and is gorgeous for any occasion,” says Thomas. If you want a subtler look, opt for a pink lipstick that’s closer to the color of your lips; Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk is incredibly popular because it comes in three iterations that are just a slightly enhanced version of many individuals’ natural lip color.

If a natural lip is your jam, you’ll want to follow Cruz’s lead, whose rule of thumb when applying makeup to his clients is to keep the look subtle and healthy. For those with fair skin, he recommends a powder pink or opal balm-like formula with a sheer and moisturizing texture, like Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum in Rose Glow. Those with medium skin tones should go for a lipstick of a similar formula, but in a shade comparable to a medium-colored rose petal. If you have deep skin, go for a bold, satin-finish lipstick.

“Have fun choosing a strong shade, because the end result will be more natural than you might expect,” he says. “Strategically apply the color by dabbing it on the upper lip and spread it evenly by rubbing your lips together.” Start lightly, then repeat the process if you want more intensity. “The point of this application is to see a wash of sheer color, rather than a stamp of opaque color,” he explains. We love Jones Road Beauty Lip Tint in Raspberry for this.

A quick note: Most of our experts recommended coordinating your pink lip with the rest of your beauty look rather than an outfit — for example, you can add a pop of color with your lip or go for a monochromatic look across eyes, lips, and cheeks — but if you’d like to go matchy-matchy with your ensemble, just keep your undertones in mind for both your outfit and your lipstick for the most flattering outcome.

Formula + Finish

All lipstick formulas, including pink ones, are a matter of preference, as are finishes. If you’re looking for something bold and durable, go for a matte pink like Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Romantic. Matte pinks is a beautiful statement that generally does not require a lot of extra work with eye makeup or much else,” says Thomas. If you prefer something softer and more plush looking, Rebecca, recommends looking for a cream, sheer, or gloss formula. You can also go for a satin finish like that of Byredo Lipstick in Semi Formal. Thomas notes that satin lipsticks will give you both opacity and a hydrated look, but their creamy texture can feather, especially on mature skin — so be sure to pair satin lipsticks with a lip liner to keep them in place.

Regardless of what type of lipstick you choose, all of our experts recommend exfoliating lips and keeping them nourished with a rich balm or mask to keep them looking healthy and stave off chapping or cracking. However, this is especially important if you go with a matte formula, which will draw attention to any rough texture on the lips. Adds Cruz, “if you’re going to do a bold matte lip, I recommend using a lip primer underneath to hold the color and minimize flaking.”

Your Questions, Answered

Why is pink lipstick a classic?

Pink is a classic because of how flattering and versatile it is. “It’s the closest shade to our lips,” points out Thomas. That said, it wasn’t always a staple. “We really started to see pink lipstick take center stage in the ‘60s,” opines Rebecca, who points out that red was the go-to in the ‘40s and ‘50s.

“Back then, so much inspiration was drawn from film — we started to see pink used more in films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” From there, pink’s popularity kept growing, becoming a mainstay of the mod makeup trends (think Twiggy’s bubblegum pout), and has remained in makeup bags ever since. and evolved in the mod makeup trends worn by Twiggy.

“Pink brought something different to the conversation and remained a staple,” says Rebecca.

What skin tone looks best in pink?

Don’t get it twisted — everyone and anyone can look good wearing pink lipstick! It’s really just a matter of finding what works best with your undertones, as we outlined above. “Knowing your undertones and having a simple understanding of color theory can aid in achieving finding the best pink shade for you,” adds Rebecca.

What's the best way to apply pink lipstick?

As Thomas says, the best way to apply lipstick is with confidence! Otherwise, our favorite way to apply any lipstick is straight from the tube. That way, you don’t need any extra tools and it’s easy to do on the go.

However, you can always enhance your application. Rebecca suggests putting on bolder colors with a brush for more precision, or accentuating your lip shape by applying lip liner first (be sure to fill in your lips with the pencil for lasting color!). “If you want to create the look of a fuller lip without liner, buff out the lipstick with your finger around the lip line to create natural diffusion,” she adds. You can also try a trendy “blurred” look, says Thomas. “For a soft, kissed-off edge, use a dense, domed eyeshadow brush to diffuse the edges,” she suggests.

Why Shop With Us

Emily Orofino is a beauty writer, editor, and consultant with more than a decade of experience in the industry. Her very first beauty product was a pink lipstick and she’s made them a mainstay of her makeup routine ever since. For this piece, she interviewed celebrity makeup artists Ashley Rebecca, Edward Cruz, and Natalia Thomas, who shared their expertise regarding how best to choose, apply, and rock pink lipstick, regardless of your vibe or complexion.