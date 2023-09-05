We’ve researched the best petite work pants out there so you don’t have to. To make our selections, we consulted some of our favorite petite fashion experts as well as tried several pairs (the author stands just 5 feet tall, so we’ve got plenty of experience buying petite pants of our own!). We looked for styles that match our petite portions, elongate our frames, don’t wrinkle, and you guessed it, don’t have to be hemmed. Read for our favorite petite work pants to add to your wardrobe.

If you, like many of us, have had to transition back from remote work to the office in the past year or two, you’ve probably had a wake-up call switching your wardrobe from sweats back to professional attire. Or maybe you never left — but we can all agree dressing for the office can be difficult. There’s a fine line between looking polished and frumpy, and finding work clothes is infinitely harder when you’re petite. (Hello, no one wants to spend extra time and money getting every item hemmed!) Whether your office is casual or more buttoned-up, a good work pant can take your wardrobe far. We love the versatility of a pant that can be worn as part of a power suit for a big pitch, transitioned to the bar for happy hour, or dressed down with a t-shirt for casual Friday.

Best Overall Aritzia Wilfred Effortless Pant Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: These pants look polished and have a high-quality feel. What We Don’t Love: They do run a little small. These pants are the essential everyday pant — and they really do feel effortless. Dressing them up or down is a breeze, and the short length fits petite frames well. Digital creator Kas Kay loves this silhouette, adding, “it's definitely an investment, but I love the quality and material.” We’d give an honorable mention to the cropped length, which comes in fewer colors but shows off flat shoes.



The pants are high-waisted and have a wide-leg that isn’t too flared, giving you a streamlined silhouette that elongates your legs. In our experience, these pants run on the small side (the author has a curvy/athletic body type and had to return her usual size for one size up). However, we found these to be incredibly comfy. The crepe fabric is smooth, soft, and silky, which is great for all-day wear. We think out of all of the pants on this list, the Effortless Pant strikes the perfect balance among quality, fit, feel, and price — not to mention, the silhouette is incredibly on-trend yet classic enough not to go out of style. Price at the time of publish: $148 Size: 00-16 | Material: Polyester | Inseam: 28 inches | Colors: 13

Best Budget Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant 4.8 Quince View On Quince.com What We Love: These pants offer incredible quality for the price. What We Don’t Love: The size range leaves a lot to be desired. Quince is a direct-to-consumer retailer that might not be a household name yet, but their pants sure have made an impression. The brand is able to offer high-quality essentials for less by white-labeling products and cutting out the middleman. We’ve shopped all kinds of products from Quince and found that across the board, the quality holds up to their claims. Made from wrinkle-resistant materials, these pants have a comparable feel to some of our higher-end picks, but they’re under $40, so you don’t have to break the bank when you’re on the clock. The straight leg silhouette offers a classic look that works for a variety of office dress codes. This pair features a pull-on elastic waistband and four-way stretch that’s as comfortable as your workout leggings, yet the subtle pocket details and belt loops signify that these pants mean business. While the pants come in three different inseams, the sizing only goes up to XL, which leaves a huge gap where we’d like to see more inclusivity. Price at the time of publish: $40 Size: XS-XL | Material: Rayon, nylon, spandex | Inseam: 28 inches | Colors: 7

Best Splurge J. Crew Petite Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Italian City Wool Blend J. Crew View On Jcrew.com What We Love: These pants are polished and structured but insanely comfortable. What We Don’t Love: We wish these came in more sizes. J. Crew is an InStyle go-to for polished pieces, like these gorgeous pants. They feature crisp pleats, cuffed ankles, and a slightly wide leg — a recipe for a sharp look. While we love the combination of pleats and a slightly looser leg, the silhouette adds volume to your bottom half, so if you are looking for a slimming pair of pants, consider styles like Spanx The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare. Crafted with a blend of Italian wool, these trousers are well worth the splurge. You might think of wool as stiff and scratchy, but these pants are made of a luxe wool blend that’s comfortable even after hours at a desk. Plus, wool doesn’t wrinkle easily. The trousers are also the perfect length for petites, no hemming required. Petite sizing only goes up to 12 for these pants, which isn’t as inclusive as we’d like. We’ll note that the classic length goes up to size 24, so you can still buy these in plus-sizes, but they may require alterations. Still, we think these are a staple that’s well worth the investment. Price at the time of publish: $248 Size: 00-12 | Material: Polyester, wool, elastane | Inseam: 27 inches | Colors: 3

Best Plus-Size ELOQUII The Ultimate Stretch Suit Pintuck Pant ELOQUII View On Eloquii.com What We Love: These pants are size-inclusive and look so professional. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers feel the fabric is too thick. This suit pant has a classic, beautifully tailored look and feel. They’re made of a stretch ponte fabric that’s comfortable but looks deceivingly high-end — especially when worn with the matching blazer. Hitting at the ankles, these pants show off your shoes, whether that’s flats, sneakers, or heels. A subtle center pleat outlines your legs without adding bulk in the front. The slanted pockets on the sides as well as the welt pockets in the back also keep everything smooth and streamlined while still being functional. These pants perfectly show off your figure in a polished, work-appropriate way. While the brand claims the mid-weight fabric suits all seasons, some reviewers find the fabric too thick for warmer months. If you want a more breathable style, consider a linen blend pant, like Maeve's Cropped Pants. Price at the time of publish: $80 Size: 14-28 | Material: Rayon, nylon, spandex | Inseam: 25 inches | Colors: 7 The 11 Best Plus-Size Work Pants of 2023 To Nail A Professional Style

Best Curvy Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Sloane Tailored Pant Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: The pants achieve the rare feat of fitting petite yet curvy proportions. What We Don’t Love: The fabric doesn’t feel as high quality as we’d like. Abercrombie’s Sloane pant is hands-down the author’s favorite pant because the brand’s short inseam is the perfect length (especially if you’re all torso and no legs!). Yet the brand takes it even further by offering a curve fit. Anyone who is curvy knows the struggle of finding bottoms that fit both their waist and their hips. Abercrombie aims to solve that problem by adding 2 extra inches through the hip and thigh area, so you don’t have to size up to fit your curves. The entire internet was obsessing over these trousers and even our own fashion writers are fans. Kay also loves these pants because they don’t need alterations and completely transformed her work outfits. Stylist Kim Johnson agrees, noting, “this Curve Love version will give you that perfectly fitting waist while also getting that loose and effortless fit in the leg.” Because of the relaxed-but-polished fit, these pants are versatile enough to dress up for the office or to rock a Scandinavian influencer off-duty look.



At less than $100, we don’t expect these pants to offer the most luxurious materials, and we have to admit the polyester blend feels thicker and slightly scratchy. Yet after owning several pairs, we can confirm the fabric is quite durable despite being low maintenance. We can throw them into the washer and dry them on low without shrinking the pants or ruining their shape. This is a trade off we don’t mind making. Price at the time of publish: $77 Size: 23-37 | Material: Polyester, viscose, elastane | Inseam: 28 inches | Colors: 18

Best Black Spanx The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare, Black Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx What We Love: These pants have a comfortable pull-on design, so they’re practically like leggings. What We Don’t Love: The petite length is designed for 5’4” and under, so shorties may still need these hemmed. These are another one of Johnson top picks for work pants. “I have the Hi-Rise Flare and the fit is unmatched,” she says. “The soft material is super comfortable and of course, because it’s Spanx, we know these will be super flattering.” True to the brand’s core ethos, the pants offer smoothing and sculpting around your waist as well as lift your booty. Not to mention that the high-rise and flared leg optically elongate your figure. Add in the fact that the design features no bulky buttons, zippers, or pockets, and these pants create one long, lean look. We also love how the style comes in two different shades of black to best go with the rest of your work attire. And did we mention they are machine washable?



Per the brand, these pants are designed to be worn with heels, so they may run a bit long if you’re on the shorter side, or if sneakers are your work shoe of choice. Despite being stretchy and comfortable, the fabric is also a bit too heavy for hot summers (unless your commute is short and your office is heavily air-conditioned). But that aside, these are one of the most flattering options out there and are sure to become your go-to work pants. Price at the time of publish: $168



Size: XS-3X | Material: Rayon, nylon, elastane | Inseam: 30 inches | Colors: 3

Best with Pockets Everlane Tencel Way-High Taper Pant Everlane View On Everlane.com What We Love: These pants have roomy pockets and the perfect ankle length. What We Don’t Love: The waistband doesn’t have a lot of stretch. We’re obsessed with the relaxed-but-tailored fit on these pants. While they aren’t specifically made for petites, these pants have a cropped length and at 27 inches long, they will perfectly fit most people within the 5’1”-5’4” range. NY-based stylist Allie McKenna recommends Everlane’s options because they have a fairly inclusive size range and carry great pieces for a business casual dress code.



We love that these have a “borrowed from the boys” look and can be dressed up or down. The ankle length makes these the perfect pant to have fun with your shoes, whether that’s a bright sneaker, classic loafer, or a little heel. And of course, we can’t forget the pockets, which come in handy when you’re running out to grab lunch or need to stash extra items for a meeting. The waistband is very structured and doesn’t allow for a ton of stretch, so you may want to size up for greater comfort. Price at the time of publish: $128 Size: 00-16 | Material: Lyocell, cotton | Inseam: 27 inches | Colors: 6

Best Skinny LOFT Petite Sutton Skinny Pants LOFT View On Loft.com What We Love: These pants have the perfect cropped skinny fit. What We Don’t Love: These pants run small, so you may have to order a few different sizes to find the right fit. Wide-leg pants are a dime a dozen these days, but it’s harder to find a good skinny pant. If you prefer to wear pants that are more fitted through the leg, these ones are a great option. The body-skimming skinny fit is classic, and we love that these pants have an extra-cropped length that’s actually ankle-length on petites. Similar to the style from Spanx, these pants feature sculpting pockets which keep you secure even when drinks turn into dinner. Made from cotton and elastane, these bottoms are both breathable and stretchy. Score.



We especially love that these pants are available in a curvy fit that has a little extra room through the hips and thighs. Bonus points because the size range for these pants is fairly inclusive, but they do run small which should be considered when picking a size. Price at the time of publish: $63 Size: 00-20/22 | Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane | Inseam: 25.5 inches | Colors: 3

Best Wide-Leg Reformation Petites Mason Pant Reformation View On Reformation What We Love: These pants look effortlessly polished and are flattering on a range of body types. What We Don’t Love: These pants may still need to be hemmed, despite the shorter inseam. There’s nothing like a perfect wide-leg pant — and these ones from Reformation fit the bill. McKenna highly recommends this pair because aside from being a quality pant, it comes in a variety of colors to allow for some fun styling options. These pants have a fitted waist and relaxed leg that’s not too wide and has just the right amount of drape. The fabric is lightweight enough to be worn in summer but tough enough to stand up to fall and winter office days. Did we mention that the fabric is lyocell, which wrinkles less than other options, so you’ll never have to worry about ironing when you really need to get out the door for work?



Another plus is that Reformation is a certified carbon neutral brand and is aiming to remove more emissions than they produce by 2025, which is a mission we can get behind. The downside of these pants is that the inseam is nearly 30 inches — far too long for some extra-petite women. Fortunately, Reformation offers free alterations either in-store or online, so you can ensure the right fit without any additional costs. Price at the time of publish: $178 Size: 0-12 | Material: Lyocell | Inseam: 29.75 inches | Colors: 11

Best Tapered Madewell Petite Pleated Tapered-Leg Pants in Easygoing Crepe Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: These pants are relaxed and super comfortable. What We Don’t Love: This pair runs large. Madewell is one of McKenna’s favorite size-inclusive brands — and these pants are a perfect example of a style that comes in extended sizing and lengths. We love this silhouette, which gives off "cool girl in charge" vibes. The wrinkle-free fabric ensures you stay put-together whether you’re commuting to the office or traveling for work.



This cut runs large, but sizing down will help you achieve a more tailored look. That being said, these are a fun option for casual offices and can easily take you from day to night. We also appreciate that these pants have extra room for your booty. Price at the time of publish: $88 Size: 00-16 | Material: Polyester | Inseam: 25.5 inches | Colors: 3