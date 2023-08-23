The 12 Best Petite Jumpsuits You Probably Won't Need Altered

"I can't wear those," I often say. Like many other short women, I've had negative experiences with jumpsuits in dressing rooms, leading me to see them as a combination of ill-fitted pants and a top that wouldn't quite suit my torso. As it turns out, I was shopping in the wrong places for my one-pieces and rompers. At times, I even ventured into the regular-sized sections — which, I'm sure, fellow short individuals can relate to — wishing, hoping, and praying that a cropped jumpsuit would somehow fit all the proportions of my body and not just in length. But trust us, petite jumpsuits actually exist — who knew! So to demonstrate that jumpsuits can fit petites seamlessly, we've compiled our favorites and a few expert recommendations, so you (hopefully!) never have to alter your jumpsuits again.

When you have a petite frame , it can sometimes feel like pants are the enemy. From overwhelming fabrics and unflattering fits to bottoms that need to be cuffed or, even worse, altered, regular-length bottoms often seem made with someone else in mind. That's because they are. Even though people search for well-fitting garments, some brands still don't offer petites or extended sizing. And that's why, as a petite woman myself, I can't help but sigh when someone brings up jumpsuits.

Best Overall LOFT Petite Emory Tie Front Jumpsuit LOFT View On Loft.com What We Love: How ultra-comfy this jumpsuit feels. What We Don’t Love: We wish it was available in more colorways. It feels as though no brand is doing petites quite like Loft. With an expansive range of designs for those on the shorter side — from shirts and flowy blouses, work-appropriate pants, well-fitted jeans, and dresses that go from day to night — the casual lifestyle label under Ann Inc. (home of some of your favorites like Ann Taylor and Lou & Grey) knows how to cater to petite frames. Each piece is tailor-made to flatter smaller and shorter bodies. This super comfortable and drapey jumpsuit from the brand is no different; not only is it effortless in its one-and-done shape, but it’s also breezy and soft to the touch. It features a fastening tie to add definition to the body, a point collar, long sleeves with button cups, and adjustable front ties (as if the functionality and comfortability aspect could get any better). With a 25-inch inseam, the fabric lays right on the body without overwhelming and hits right at the ankle — an almost unseen feature for a jumpsuit. But, since this jumpsuit is made with shorter bodies in mind (in sizes 00-22), it fits true to size. We especially love how it can be dressed up or down because every jumpsuit is all about ease. It only comes in one color, but in our opinion, this jumpsuit is the epitome of the word. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 00-22 | Colors: 1 | Material: Fluid woven | Inseam: 25-inch

Best Budget Banana Republic Factory Poplin Jumpsuit Banana Republic Factory View On Gapfactory.com What We Love: The level of versatility this one-piece has when it comes to styling. What We Don’t Love: This jumpsuit is final sale. In true Banana Republic fashion, this utilitarian jumpsuit from the brand exudes both ease and style. This structured one-piece rings true to the label’s upscale aesthetic but also serves an exciting edge; it’s refined while remaining modern and — as easily as we can put it — cool. The detailings were inspired by vintage boiler suits, seen in the off-centered buttoned front and the rolled sleeves. It’s a retro piece with interesting and practical features, like the removable belt at the waist with lops, long sleeves with button tabs, and a point collar. The collar is slightly off-center from the button placket, giving it a trendy asymmetrical touch that aligns with trends we’ve witnessed this season. And while so many design details make this feel way more elevated than the price point suggests, we especially love how comfy this jumpsuit feels on the body. It has a roomier fit, so keep that in mind while purchasing, but it’s a relaxed fit that doesn’t feel as though it overwhelms the figure. The sinched belt gathers at the waist, and the petite-specific sizing allows this pleated beauty to hit right at the ankle. Be warned, you can't return it, since it's final sale, but we doubt you'll want to. Price at time of publish: $180 Size: XXS-L | Colors: 2 | Material: Cotton | Inseam: 29-inch

Best Splurge G. LABEL BY GOOP Birdie Sleeveless Parachute Jumpsuit Goop View On Goop.com What We Love: The gorgeous cinched waist with cool, metal details. What We Don’t Love: It’s dry clean only. A fashion-forward and fuss-free favorite: This almost athletic-inspired jumpsuit from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is as luxurious as easy to wear. It’s a comfortable closet staple for work and play, made from soft canvas cotton. And not only is it super comfy, but it’s also effortlessly flattering. It's a contemporary feeling piece with a high-neck collar, sporty, cinchable cords at the neck, a slick zipper running down the torso, and parachute-inspired pants. The fit is roomy — not baggy, equipped with adjustable D-rings in the back for definition and for an edgy addition to the design. As for shorties concerned with the fit, despite not being a petite-specific offering, have no fear; the legs are cropped with a 25-inch inseam. And despite having a cool, harem pant look, the cropped wide legs are not so big that they seem ill-fitting on petite bodies. Price at time of publish: $625 Size: 0-14 | Colors: 1 | Material: Cotton | Inseam: 25-inch

Best Plus Size Sotela Lima Jumpsuit Sotela View On Sotela.co What We Love: The fabric is beautiful, soft, and seems fairly durable. What We Don’t Love: It takes up to five weeks to ship. Designed for all bodies, from sizes 0-30, Sotela is an ethical, sustainable, and size-inclusive label founded in 2016 by Hanna Baror-Padilla. A favorite of model and writer Lydia Okello, Sotela is a beloved brand by stylish people, both for its eco-consciousness and dedication to adequately fitted garments. And we mean properly done — each piece is made to order and customizable with your measurements. This jumpsuit, available in muted neutrals from mustard twill to rusty linen, is a best-seller, and with good reason. It comes with a wrapped belt that beautifully cinches the waist and a tapered leg. It’s a sleeveless one-piece with a flattering v-neck, but if you’re looking for something more winter-appropriate, Sotela also offers a long-sleeved version. The garment is structured yet soft to the touch and has a beautiful drape. According to its size chart, the petite inseam starts at 23.75 inches and increases as sizes go up to 26.75 inches. Since these pieces are made to order, though, there is a 3-5 week lead time after an order is placed, so plan ahead. Price at time of publish: $249 Size: 0-10 | Colors: 5 | Material: Cotton twill | Inseam: Made-to-order

Best Curvy Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Bloomingdales What We Love: The denim is quite structured with a touch of stretch. What We Don’t Love: There’s sometimes a pesky dye bleed. Good American knows a thing or two about curvy clothing. And this jumpsuit from the brand — dubbed a fitted one-piece that “is as powerful as it looks — is no different than the other designs in the line created by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, meaning, of course, that the quality and fit is impeccable. Sometimes, a drapey fabric such as tencel is more forgiving. At the same time, denim gets the bad rep of being hard to execute, given the material’s stiffness. This denim one-piece, however, has an incredible amount of stretch that clings comfortably to the body, all while hugging your curves. We especially love the two snap closures for the waist to cinch, which adds even more shape to this curve-enhancing ‘suit. There’s even an elongating high waist paired with a skinny ankle that hits right at the knee — ideal for shorties searching for a jumpsuit that doesn’t overwhelm the body. It’s an impressive design altogether, one that has an ultra-cool utilitarian vibe, with hidden zipper closures and wide pant pockets. Available in sizes XS-5XL, Tinsaye Berhanu (who’s five-foot-two) recs the brand for its range of sizes and how easy it is to style casually and formally. Price at time of publish: $155 Size: XS-5XL | Colors: 6 | Material: Cotton, elastane | Inseam: 28-inch The 14 Best Jeans for Short Torsos in 2023

Best Formal Rivet Utility Cropped Taffeta Jumpsuit Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: How weightless the material feels. What We Don’t Love: It’s tight on those with wider hips. Rivet Utility is a spirited LA-based label that merges sportswear, workwear, and fashion — and those things blend as seamlessly as their fabrics do. Plus, they offer plenty of petite fashion options. That’s why Fashion Stylist Marlene Anzaldua recommends the brand, along with their functionality and ability to be paired with anything, from heeled sandals with ankle straps to canvas tennis shoes. “[Their pieces] are very versatile; they can be dressed up or down for any occasion,” Anzaldua tells InStyle. You can wear their jumpsuits casually or for that big event coming up, and this Explorer Cropped jumpsuit proves that, from its plunging v-neck to its shiny, satin material. It’s playful and luxurious, with a slanted waist and patch pockets on the bodice. As well as having whimsical detailing, it’s also an excellent option for petite, having a 27-inch inseam and a fit that isn’t too tight or too loose, but it might be a bit snug around the hips for anyone with a wider booty. Price at time of publish: $375 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Polyester | Inseam: 27-inch

Best Work Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Jumpsuit Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: It fits curvy, petite bodies so well. What We Don’t Love: It runs a bit big. It would be remiss to talk petites and not mention Abercrombie & Fitch, which carries a healthy assortment of extended sizes from curvy and plus-size to petite and tall options. This Sloane jumpsuit by the cult-favorite brand is part classic collared V-neck, part Sloane tailored pant (a favorite of InStyle editors), with those extended sizes as well. With a tailored wrap-front bodice and functional belt and pockets, we think this looks great for the office — and is also practical to wear during a busy day — and is an extension of what we love about the Sloane pants. In jumpsuit form, this one-piece is just as functional, just as comfy, and just as beautifully fitted for shorties as the petite sizing of the pants. Though Abercrombie & Fitch has a large assortment of rave-worthy pieces, from activewear to formal attire, we think this jumpsuit is such a satisfactory piece because of its ease, which, of course, makes it even better for a workday when you don't know what to wear. If you want to look put-together with low effort, this one's for you. Price at time of publish: $120 Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Polyester | Inseam: 28-inch The 11 Best Abercrombie & Fitch Pieces to Shop Right Now, Tested and Reviewed

Best Black Spanx The Perfect Jumpsuit Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx What We Love: The inclusive sizing. What We Don’t Love: It runs a bit large. For fans of the LBD, enter the LBJ — the Little Black Jumpsuit from Spanx. While the Spanx label might be known for its undergarments and shapewear, its clothing lines are just as impressive, with this jumpsuit proving that sentiment. Not only is it appropriate for the office and contemporary enough for after-office shenanigans, but it also has all of those elements we love about Spanx’s shaping briefs and leggings: It’s shaping and comfortable, all while remaining stylish. The material is smoothing — equipped with a four-way stretch fabric — and is machine washable, meaning it’s an effortless piece of clothing in more ways than one. Of course, it wouldn’t be Spanx without some core shaping technology, which this longlined onesie features. But don’t worry: it’s a hidden addiction that feels sturdy instead of bulky. Like other Spanx designs, it smooths without overly compressing. Overall, this is a high-quality jumpsuit in a basic color with a timeless design that feels modern and elevated. Our only wish is that it didn’t run on the larger side. Price at time of publish: $228 Size: XS-3XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Double jersey | Inseam: 31-inch The 15 Best Spanx Products to Buy From The Celeb-Loved Brand

Best Colored La Peony The Caroline Jumpsuit in Fuchsia La Peony View On Lapeony.com View On Wolfandbadger.com What We Love: La Peony is an eco-conscious brand. What We Don’t Love: The sizing could be more inclusive. This poppy pink jumpsuit from La Peony is nothing short of amazing — literally. It’s a one-piece that includes a secret internal smoothing short to ensure a sleek silhouette, designed with a buttery-soft sustainable stretch fleece. Read: It’s comfy. There’s a roomier fit in the mid-region and a drawstring waist, allowing for breathability, but the design also features tailored front pleats, elevating the look a bit. It’s a favorite of Celebrity Business Strategist and Stylist Nina Vargas, who says you can wear this one virtually anytime, anywhere. She tells InStyle that each piece is meticulously crafted and feels polished yet approachable: “Every detail is so thoughtfully created. It’s effortless and an instant wardrobe staple.” La Peony isn’t only a stylish and contemporary brand, but it’s sustainable and ethical in its practices too. Each sustainable design honors Indigenous tradition by creating handwoven, hand-embroidered garments like those typically seen in Mexico. Colorful handwoven accents represent the rich history of Mexico, which is why this one earns our top spot — for both the label’s sustainable dyeing techniques and its fun, bright color. So, if you’re on the Barbie wave this summer (Who isn’t?) and want to look just like Greta Gerwig in the pink jumpsuit she sported on the set, this is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $459 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Organic cotton | Inseam: 26-inch

Best Patterned Maeve Printed Portside Jumpsuit Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: The material is soft and has the right amount of stretch. What We Don’t Love: The straps run a bit long. If you’re looking to live out your Daisy Jones & the Six fantasy, this jumpsuit from Anthropologie is the right one for you. It’s a vintage-feeling one-piece covered in a mirage of bubblegum pink and red floral patterns. The bodice is buttoned at the front, with a romantic rounded neckline, paired with flared legs that bellow at the bottom. But fear not! These flares don’t overwhelm the body and hit right above the ankle. The design is also made from only-at-Anthro Magic Fabric, an engineered fabric to sculpt as it stretches. This means that while the fabric flatters and fits the body, it doesn’t become uncomfortable or restrictive — one of the most significant selling points of this pattered piece. But, overall, we really appreciate how this is a bold and bright piece without feeling too overdone or campy. Though it’s a maximalist piece, the construction makes it feel refined and cohesive, while the fabric makes it feel comfortable for everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $188 Size: 00-16 | Colors: 2 | Material: Viscose, cotton, elastane | Inseam: 25-inch

Best for Travel Athleta Passenger Jumpsuit Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: This jumpsuit is semi-fitted, meaning allll the comfort. What We Don’t Love: This one runs a bit large. The security line is a breeze in this breezy one-piece long romper from the beloved athletic and athleisure wear brand, Athleta. We all know airport outfits are a vital part of packing for a vacation, and this jumpsuit is the ultimate terminal fit. Imagine it now: You’re in the airport sporting this uber-comfy and flowy jumpsuit while rolling your Béis luggage pre-flight (because, let’s be honest, the two compliment each other like denim and a white tee). Sporting this en route to your next destination is a recipe for relaxation even — before the actual peace begins. That’s because this semi-fitted one-piece skims easily over the body while feeling soft to the touch. It’s available in a neutral navy colorway and comes in three lengths. The petite inseam is 27.5 inches, recommended for those under five-foot-four, and is available in XS-XL. Despite the jumpsuit being shorter, those with petite frames will notice that the jumpsuit’s bottom skims the ankle, not the floor, yet another reason why this piece is ideal for travel. See also: No trips happening on this trip. Price at time of publish: $119 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Spandex, polyester | Inseam: 27.5-inch