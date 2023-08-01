Now, middle school is long gone, but my great enjoyment of bestowing a perfume gift set remains — it’s just a little more elevated (courtesy of an adult, not 13 year old, budget). Why? Because with a perfume gift set, you can have it all! Not sure which fragrance to choose? No problem! Just buy them all — you can live large with a set! A collection of sample size fragrances means you won't have to deal with the hard decision about which one to get. Or does your giftee have a signature scent brand, but maybe is interested in branching out or maybe just sniffing their other best-sellers? A perfume gift set is a non-stressful option for your friend to play their way into finding a new great perfume. Grab a set. We may not be able to buy the world for our friends, but we can curate an aromatic adventure, and here are the perfume gift sets that we rely on time and time again.

At my middle school, you were officially part of the cool kids club if you went to a birthday party with a Bath and Body Works perfume gift set in hand. Not only did the birthday girl get a fragrance mist in her bundle of pure joy, but also a matching lotion, hand cream, and body wash. It was a win-win situation: She got a new, dreamy quartet of her favorite fragrance and as her gift giver, I got to share in the magical moment.

Pacifica Moon Moods Spray Perfumes Travel Set Ulta View On Target View On Ulta We love Pacifica for affordable, high-quality beauty products that are also kind to the planet. Exhibit A: These mini perfume sprays are vegan, cruelty-free, made from clean ingredients, and come in sustainable (and super cute!) packaging, too. This set contains five moon-inspired scents with something for every mood. From the floral Dream Moon filled with pink rose to the sweet vanilla Silver Moon, to the sandalwood Neon Moon, it’s a perfect choice for that friend who’s always roping you into witchy new moon rituals. Price at time of publish: $15

Being Frenshe Mood Boosting Perfume Discovery Set Target View On Target Ashley Tisdale’s wallet-friendly line of cosmetics has become another favorite of ours in recent months, thanks to its delicious scents and clean formulations. Inscribing itself within the “functional scent” trend, this set of gorgeous blends made from natural ingredients and essential oils is designed to help boost your mood. Each miniature perfume is made to help uplift or relax your giftee, with soothing Cashmere Vanilla, joyful Solar Fleur, balancing Bergamot Cedar, uplifting Citrus Amber, and relaxing Lavender Cloud. Price at time of publish: $17

Amouage Odyssey Discovery Set Amouage View On Amouage.com Fans of all things poetic will certainly appreciate this discovery set from Omani perfumery Amouage. Dubbed “Odyssey,” it contains 10 tiny spray bottles of the brand’s most popular fragrances — all of which will take you on an aromatic journey. Evocatively named Enclave, Meander, Boundless, Search, Purpose, Crimson Rocks, Ashore, Material, Lineage, and Guidance, they’ll get a little taste of each. We love that they all have their special spot in the gift box, almost like jewels. And we’ve been known to toss one into our clutch for an adventurous night out. Price at time of publish: $115

Jo Malone London Cologne Discovery Set Sephora View On Sephora Jo Malone is a super luxurious brand beloved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, so the option to snag a treat from the label for just $20 is more than fine by us! This discovery set comes with five teeny vials of Jo Malone’s best-selling fragrances, the names of which should give you an idea of what to expect from their scents: Wood Sage & Sea Salt, English Pear & Freesia, Peony & Blush Suede, Wild Bluebell, and Nectarine Blossom & Honey. The samples may be small, but these are potent scents — so one spritz at a time is more than enough for your giftee to smell heavenly all day long. Price at time of publish: $20

Boy Smells Fragrance Discovery Set Sephora View On Sephora Boy Smells has risen to prominence in the last few years thanks to its playful, genderless candles — but their fragrances are equally covetable. This gift set is perfect for your loved one to figure out which perfume they love the most, but if their answer is “all of them,” that’s totally OK too — and extremely relatable. The set runs the gamut of fragrance families, including the aptly named Woodphoria, Flor De La Virgen, and Marble Fruit, along with the more nuanced blends, like earthy Cashmere Kush and sweet mossy Hinoki Fantôme. Even better, each one is vegan and formulated without harsh chemicals, like parabens and phthalates. Price at time of publish: $25

Kilian Paris Mini Perfume Discovery Set Sephora View On Sephora Hailing from sensual, modern Parisian brand Kilian, this sampler set nails the luxury set to give your most fanciest friends — all without breaking the bank. It’s made up of five sample-sized vials brimming with the floral numbers, Good Girl Gone Bad and Love, Don’t Be Shy, the smoky spice Straight to Heaven, White Cristal and Angels Share, topping it off with the dangerous-sounding Black Phantom - “Memento Mori,” which blends rum, coffee, and… cyanide. There’s a first for everything. Price at time of publish: $30

Cacharel Amor Amor Gift Set Macy's View On Macy's If the dessert-inspired packaging on this gift set didn't already clue you in, Cacharel's Amor Amor scent is a delectably sweet perfume, which features top notes of citrus, blackcurrant, cassia and bergamot. Filled out with middle notes of rose, lily, apricot, lily of the valley and jasmine, and grounded with Virginia cedar, tonka bean, amber, musk and vanilla base notes. This adorable box opens up to reveal a 1.7 ounce bottle of eau de parfum and two tiny body lotions. Price at time of publish: $44

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Rollerball and Mascara Set Sephora View On Sephora We’re high key obsessed with Gucci’s Flora scent collection, with their stunning flower-adorned, colorful packaging — and we’ve got to give bonus points for “Flowers” singer Miley Cyrus starring in the campaign for Flora Gorgeous Gardenia. The perfume gives off top notes of red berries, followed by frangipani flower, on a metaphorical bed of patchouli and brown sugar. This beautiful gift set contains a rollerball version of the perfume that you can take on the go, along with the most luxurious-looking mascara we’ve ever seen, dubbed L’Obscur. Price at time of publish: $50

Tocca Garden Mini Eau de Parfum Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom There’s something incredibly pleasing about a set of miniature perfume bottles that look like their full-size counterparts — like they belong in a doll’s house or somewhere equally lovely. But these from Italian label TOCCA aren’t just any miniatures: Each is inspired by elements of nature and named after an inspirational woman from history (real or fictional). So you get the poetic Colette, the breezy Stella, the romantic Giuletta, the seductive Cleopatra, and the joyful Simone. Your giftee will love trying on a new persona every time she spritzes one of these fragrances. Price at time of publish: $52

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mini Fragrance Wardrobe for Her Bloomingdales View On Bloomingdales Francis Kurkdjian takes the French tradition of perfumery and turns it into an experience unto itself. The maison’s aim is to allow women to move away from the idea of a signature perfume, and instead to choose a scent according to her mood that day. Enter: This fragrance “wardrobe,” which is literally designed to be used the same way as a clothes closet — taking a beat, getting in touch with your emotional state, and picking something to match your mood. There’s no wrong answer here, either, as the set is made up of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s eight best-selling fragrances. Price at time of publish: $55

D.S. & Durga Big City Jams Eau de Parfum Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue First things first: Check out the awesome box this perfume set comes in. We’re suckers for some very cool packaging, and this one more than ticks that category. But that’s hardly surprising when it comes to D.S. & Durga, a brand that has “cool” at its heart and very foundation. Each of these little perfumes was inspired by all the things the brand’s cofounders love, from NYC bistros to faraway grapefruit groves, promising an eclectic and unexpected set. Price at time of publish: $60

Creed Women's Fragrance Inspiration Kit Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus With five sample bottles nestled in a beautiful white box, this gift set comes courtesy of traditional English perfumery CREED, which was established in 1760, and is still in the founding family today. The selection includes Aventus For Her, a fruity and floral scent with notes of green apple and rose, Love in White, a blend of iris, jasmine and magnolia, and just a touch of fruitiness, Royal Princess Oud, an intriguing mix of bergamot, blackcurrant and oud, and finally, Acqua Fiorentina, a fruity little number rife with grapefruit, apple and plums. Price at time of publish: $65

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Toilette 3-Piece Gift Set Ulta View On Ulta If you know for a fact your giftee loves a little flower power, this set from Philosophy is a sure bet — and she’ll get a little something of everything. A mini eau de toilette, a mini shampoo, bath and shower gel, and a mini hydrating body lotion, which are all scented with Philosophy’s Amazing Grace, a floral fragrance with top notes of bergamot, middle notes of muguet blossoms, and base notes of musk. Plus, we’ve always had a soft spot for the words of wisdom Philosophy puts on its bottles. Price at time of publish: $68

Lalique Miniature Set of 4 Macy's View On Macy's This is one for your francophile friend. This adorable box represents the original Lalique Crystal shop front, in the heart of one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in Paris, and is enough to instantly transport anyone directly to the French capital. It contains three eau de parfums for a deeper, longer lasting fragrance, and one eau de toilette for lighter days, all in miniature square-shaped vessels. Price at time of publish: $72

Maison Margiela Replica Mini Coffret Set Sephora View On Sephora Maison Margiela may have started out as a clothing brand, but these days, it’s their perfumes that are truly making waves. This stunning coffret comes with five pint-sized versions of the brand’s sleek fragrance bottles, each containing 0.24 ounces of their most iconic scents. There’s the seaside floral Beach Walk, the woody, spicy Jazz Club, the soft floral Lazy Sunday Morning, the cozy and spicy By the Fireplace, and the relaxing musky Bubble Bath. Basically, there’s a perfume for literally any season and occasion. Price at time of publish: $75

Estée Lauder 8-Pc. Small Wonders Fragrance Gift Set Macy's View On Belk.com View On Macy's Aptly dubbed “Small Wonders,” this collection of feminine bottles from the Estée Lauder Luxury Collection contains eight multicolored vials of scent. With this one box, you’ll be offering someone you love a wide assortment of some of the most timeless scents, including the fruity Tender Light and Sensuous Stars, the floral Dream Dusk and Paradise Moon, along with the woody Radiant Mirage, Blushing Sands, Infinite Sky and Desert Eden. Price at time of publish: $77

Rebecca Minkoff Blush Eau de Parfum Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Jcpenney.com Rebecca Minkoff is yet another brand that’s not famous for its perfume, but does it incredibly well, nonetheless. Packaged in a stunning, stylized gift box, this collection will delight anyone who adores lively, floral accords. A Blush eau de parfum bottle, a fragrance mist, and an eau de parfum travel bottle will ensure your giftee can take the scent everywhere she goes. As you might have guessed, the scent is lush and feminine with Italian bergamot, Italian mandarin and blackcurrant top notes, mixed with orange flower, jasmine absolute and pear blossom, on a foundation of Moroccan cedarwood, Haitian cedarwood and tonka bean base. Price at time of publish: $85

Juicy Couture 4-Pc. Eau de Parfum Gift Set Macy's View On Belk.com View On Jcpenney.com View On Juicycouture.com This Juicy Couture set was made for your teenage niece, or for your friend who can’t resist a touch of kitsch. Although the label may be an unexpected place to get a perfume gift, we’ve been faithful to this fragrance for, like, a decade and can attest to how thoughtful it is. Fruity and floral all at once, it combines such delectable scents as watermelon, wild rose, and patchouli. Throw in the cute and over the top packaging and we’re in. Price at time of publish: $87

Coach Dreams Sunset Eau de Parfum Gift Set Macy's View On Coach.com Inspired by the thought of embarking on a road trip across America, the Dreams Sunset Fragrance from COACH is filled with notes you’d find from coast to coast. This earthy floral is still slightly sweet, with notes of pear, jasmine, and tonka bean. This pretty gift set in shades of pink contains a 3 ounce eau de parfum, a hand cream and a purse spray, but the item that sets it apart from the rest is the sweet little white pouch adorned with flowers. Just the look of it has us dreaming of summer sunsets after a leisurely dinner under the stars. Price at time of publish: $115

Bvlgari Eau Parfumée au Thé Vert Eau de Cologne Evergreen Gift Set Macy's View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's Luxury Italian label Bvlgari only concerns itself with the essentials — and by that we mean fine jewelry and perfume, of course. Here, they offer their Au Thé Vert fragrance in one larger bottle for everyday wear and the other for traveling, but both are stored in a lovely shade of pistachio green glass. As for the scent, it has Italian bergamot and green pepper at the top, green tea and cardamom in the middle, and beeswax and tonka bean at the base. Price at time of publish: $102

Michael Kors Wonderlust Eau de Parfum Gift Set Macy's View On Macy's This perfume gift set from Michael Kors presents our all-time favorite combination of fragrance products: An eau de parfum spray, a body lotion, and a shower gel. All three are scented with the brand’s Wonderlust perfume, which is designed to evoke faraway destinations with the dreamy aroma of almond milk, dianthus and sandalwood. Adding to the overall effect is the white box, decorated with orange and pink ombré palm trees that might well have you looking up flights faster than you can click “gift wrap item.” Price at time of publish: $106

Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum Basic Gift Set Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Muglerusa.com The millennials among us will surely remember the hold the Angel fragrance from Mugler had on us in the ‘00s, but just because we loved it as teenagers doesn’t mean it’s not just as good now as it was then. This gift set comes with a little eau de parfum in the original and iconic star-shaped bottle, a body lotion, and a perfume travel spray. And if you’re somehow not familiar with the Angel scent, it’s perfectly floral and sweet, with bergamot, praline and patchouli leaf. Price at time of publish: $110

Versace Dylan Turquoise Spring Set Ulta View On Ulta You can always count on Versace to deliver the glitz and glamour. This more-is-more set holds a full-size bottle of their Dylan Turquoise fragrance, which says “Versace” in gold embossed letters, along with their signature medusa symbol, swathed over the turquoise glass base. Also included are a miniature eau de toilette, a body gel, and a shower gel, all tucked into a turquoise box decorated with starfish and seashells. As for the floral and woody fragrance, it has top notes of mandarin essence, lemon primofiore essence and pink pepper, a heart of blackcurrant, buds absolute, jasmine petals, freesia and guava, and a base of vibrant woods and musk. Price at time of publish: $113

Narciso For Her Eau de Parfum Set Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales With this one, your giftee will open a stunning box with a bouquet of bright pink, orange and yellow flowers to discover a full-size and travel-size eau de parfum, plus a scented body lotion in For Her. It’s a floral, woody musk with notes of rose and peach pulp and a heart of musk, grounded in a deep patchouli. One bottle of For Her is sold every 15 seconds worldwide, so if you don’t think your friend has gotten a whiff of it yet, there’s no time like the present. Price at time of publish: $122

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Fragrance Set Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Macy's View On Yslbeautyus.com While you understandably might not be down to buy your friend the YSL handbag she’s been eyeing up, there’s nothing wrong with going for the next best thing — a duo of their best-selling perfume, Mon Paris Eau de Parfum. Boasting both a full-size bottle and a travel-size eau de parfum, this floral set was made for the romantics. Composed of lush red berries, white datura flower, patchouli and white musk, the scent smells fancy and fabulous — and it lasts all day. Price at time of publish: $89

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Born in New York with unmistakable French influences, Le Labo still reigns as the It fragrance brand. To the uninitiated (if they exist), the discovery set covers all the best-selling bases. Housed in a natural cardboard box, these six perfume bottles may be one of the cutest things we’ve ever seen. The fragrances are: Rosy and spicy Rose 31, layered and musky AnOther 13, citrusy and woody Bergamote 22, smoky and flowery Santal 33, black tea-based Thé Noir 29, and zesty and creamy, Thé Matcha 26. Think all those notes sound weird together? Us, too — but then we tried it and haven’t looked back. Price at time of publish: $125

Byredo La Sélection Boisée Eau de Parfum Collection Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue This three-piece perfume sampler is a must, and especially so for anyone who loves the holidays solely for the pine. All three perfumes have a woodsy base, but each is layered with unexpected middle and top notes, to create a trio of totally unique perfumes. Black Saffron is a cocktail of snappy juniper berries, fresh pomelo, blond wood, and earthy vetiver, while Super Cedar mixes rose petals and Virginian cedarwood with musk and Haitian vetiver, and Mojave Ghost surprises with notes of rich amber, sweet violet and a duo of calming woods, sandalwood and cedarwood. Price at time of publish: $126

Chloé Signature Eau de Parfum Gift Set Bloomingdales View On Ulta View On Sephora A treat for warm weather, Chloé’s floral masterpiece opens with a garden of pink peony, freesia, and lychee, before evolving into a bouquet of soft magnolia flower, lily of the valley, rose, before settling into a base of cedarwood, amber and honey. This set comes with a 1.7 ounce eau de parfum in the brand’s signature elegant bow-adorned bottle, plus an eau de parfum pen spray, packaged in a painted box depicting, what else but a blooming field of summer flowers. Price at time of publish: $127

Armani Les Eaux Armani/Privé Fragrance Discovery Set Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales Your friend with a taste for luxury will fall head over heels for this fragrance discovery set from Italian designer label Armani. Set in an opulent-looking black coffret, these five small, multicolored pastel perfumes are encased in smooth, round-top vessels that double as exceptional décor. The set contains peony-inspired Pivoine Suzhou, sophisticated Rose Milano, rich and heady Jasmin Kusamono, earthy Thé Yulong, and effervescent Vétiver d'Hiver. Price at time of publish: $130

Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom There’s nothing wrong with a classic, and that’s exactly what this is. Five classics, in fact. Emblazoned with layers of the brand’s unmistakable oblong candle stickers, the five best-selling fragrances inside are housed in 0.3 ounce glass misters, plus a little pouch for carrying one in a handbag without damaging it. Your lucky recipient could wear a different fragrance to work everyday, including the sensual floral Do Son, the citrusy Eau des Sens, the romantic Eau Rose, the earthy, fig tree-inspired Philosykos, and the green, summery L'Ombre dans L'Eau. Price at time of publish: $130

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Mandarine Basilic Eau de Toilette Gift Set Macy's View On Macy's If you’ve visited a department store’s perfume section in recent months, there’s no way you didn’t spot Guerlain’s jaw-dropping selection of multicolored Aqua Allegoria bottles. And while they look incredible all together, each is a carefully curated fragrance that works just as well as a standalone product. This summer-inspired set contains a bottle of the Mandarine Basilic, a unisex fragrance scented with — you guessed it — mandarin and basil, for a super fresh garden bouquet. It’s paired with a teeny version of the same perfume bottle, plus a body lotion. Price at time of publish: $132

Tory Burch Electric Sky Fragrance Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Toryburch.com View On Bloomingdales Tory Burch is yet another brand that you wouldn't immediately associate with perfume, but wow did they hit the nail on the head with this fragrance set. Burrowed in a luxurious-looking round box, your recipient will find a full-size bottle of Electric Sky, along with a travel spray and a miniature bottle to have on hand, just in case. Fresh notes reign supreme in this vibrant fragrance, evolving from a blue sage and violet opening, to a cactus flower and lavender heart, and balanced by Palo Santo and vetiver. Price at time of publish: $135

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Eau de Parfum Gift Set Bloomingdale's View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales View On Dkny.com Give the gift of cozy opulence with this cashmere-inspired set from Donna Karan. We can’t get over how lovely the totally simple powder pink box is, with just a small logo and a matching ribbon tied in a bow. It hides in its midst a full-size and a mini eau de parfum, as well as a full-size body lotion. As for the scent, which has been a best-seller for decades, Cashmere Mist is a floral amber concoction with notes of Moroccan jasmine, lily of the valley, bergamot, sandalwood, amber, and musk. Price at time of publish: $136

Acqua Di Parma Le Nobili Eau de Parfum Discovery Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom It doesn’t get much classier than a fragrance by Italian luxury label Acqua Di Parma, so what about three of them? Encased in one of the brand’s quintessential sunshine yellow boxes, embellished with its logo and crest, are three travel-size floral eau de parfum: Magnolia Nobile, where magnolia is married with bergamot, lemon citrus, magnolia, sandalwood, vetiver and vanilla, and Rosa Nobile, where rose reigns over Sicilian mandarin, Calabrian bergamot, pepper, peony, ambergris and musk, while Peonia Nobile boasts black pepper, raspberry, Turkish rose, amber, patchouli and musk. Price at time of publish: $145

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Eau de Parfum Gift Set Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales A fun-shaped perfume bottle always makes a splash — and that’s certainly the case with this red and black stiletto vial from Carolina Herrera. Complementing the full-size bottle is a travel spray and a body mist — all with the fruity floral Very Good Girl inside. Redcurrant and lychee weave through rose middle notes before descending into notes of vetiver and vanilla. Top it off with a dazzling red and gold box, and you have yourself a show-stopping gift. Price at time of publish: $152

Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum Gift Set Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales Have a taste for Tiffany, but you’re also on a budget? Snag this more approachable perfume set and your giftee can still bask in the Tiffany spirit, which is just as thoughtful as the alternative. No doubt she’ll adore this signature Tiffany blue box, which conceals a full-size eau de parfum of Tiffany & Love and a matching body lotion and miniature perfume. She can channel Audrey Hepburn while spritzing this romantic mix of blue basil, grapefruit, neroli, blue sequoia, vetiver, and cedarwood. Price at time of publish: $155

Twilly d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus How fun is this perfume bottle, which looks like an elegant Parisian lady in a bowler hat and an Hermès scarf? In this set, the eau de parfum is paired with a full-size body lotion, both of which come in a bright orange, yellow and pink box, just like the traditional Hermès style. By the way, Twilly d’Hermès is a bold scent by famed perfumer Christine Nagel, and elicits a spicy and floral composition of ginger, tuberose and sandalwood. Price at time of publish: $155

Loewe Earth Eau de Parfum Gift Set Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus Loewe is known for its modern, streamlined elegance, and the brand’s perfumes are no exception. This gorgeous, minimalist white box with crisp Loewe branding is packed with a beautiful and slender deep pink perfume bottle with a wooden cap, along with a mini vial of fragrance, and a sleek ceramic for scenting your home. The Earth perfume is as luxe as its bottle, enlivened with natural accords of the Earth — truffle, pear, mimosa, and violet. Price at time of publish: $160

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Perfume Gift Set Blooingdale's View On Bloomingdales Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb is another aromatic craze from our youth — a wonderfully nostalgic gift for the school friend who used to generously share her magazine perfume samples with you. Complete with a full-size eau de parfum, plus a little body lotion and a little body cream, all nestled within a sweet heart pattern on the box, this gift set is sure to wow your recipient. The fragrance itself is a floral explosion of cattleya, jasmine, rose, patchouli, and vanilla. Price at time of publish: $180

By Far Daydream of a Rose Garden Fragrance Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom We’re grateful to By Far for getting straight to the point with this fragrance’s name. A scent with rose essence at its heart, rosewood at the base and rosemary at the top (granted, this herb has nothing to do with roses, but we can always appreciate a little wordplay), this stunning perfume feels fresh and light. Your friend will get a full-size fragrance refill and a refillable keychain perfume spray bottle coated in cotton candy pink and silver that is cute as the dickens. Price at time of publish: $195

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set Chanel View On Ulta No fragrance story would be complete without including the queen of perfumes herself: Chanel N°5. Enclosed in the elegant white box with a shiny black outline is a gleaming full-size bottle, resplendent in its timeless design, along with a small, rollerball-esque “twist and spray” refillable bottle, doused in shiny black and gold, which looks quite a bit like a Chanel lipstick. If you’re unfamiliar with N°5, it’s a powdery, floral fragrance intensified with notes of heady rose and jasmine. Price at time of publish: $202

Tom Ford Rose Prick Eau de Parfum & Lip Color Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If you’re looking to buy a real treat — perhaps for a graduation or an important birthday — this hyper-luxurious set from Tom Ford is just the thing to honor the celebration. Feminine and sophisticated in equal measure, this candy pink and black-trimmed box comes with a Rose Prick eau de parfum, a romantic yet edgy scent with swirls of Bulgarian, May and Turkish roses, and pepper, spice, and patchouli, as well as a full-size lipstick in Night Mauve. Price at time of publish: $368