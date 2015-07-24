Fly in Style (& Comfort) in These 6 Celeb-Approved Pants

When it comes to dressing for the airport, comfort and convenience are key. This is especially true for your bottoms—after all, you will be rushing around the terminal and sitting for hours in them. Before you reach for the sweatpants, take a cue from jet-setting celebrities’ stylish ensembles to figure out what kinds of bottoms pass the test for both function and fashion.

Trousers

Jacopo Raule/GC Images, Courtesy

If you’re heading straight for a business appointment, follow Sienna Miller’s lead and opt for silk trousers. Just add a blazer when you land.

Eileen Fisher pants, $179; eileenfisher.com

Boyfriend Jeans

Splash News, Courtesy

Set your skinnies aside and pick lived-in boyfriend jeans like Miranda Kerr’s. The relaxed fit ensures you won’t be feeling constricted—even in the most cramped seat.

Scotch & Soda jeans, $90; scotch-soda.com

Culottes

AKM GSI, Courtesy

A flight is the perfect time to test drive the culottes trend. Kendall Jenner had the right idea when she picked the ultra-roomy style for a recent trip.

Mother of Pearl culottes, $482; bysymphony.com

Loose Printed Pants

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Courtesy

Loose printed pants like Alessandra Ambrosio’s are easygoing without skimping on style. Bonus points if they have a drawstring waist band.

Flynn Skye pants, $143; flynnskye.com

Leather Leggings

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Courtesy

As Gwyneth Paltrow knows, the ultimate comfortable option is a pair of leggings—leather looks especially chic and passes for actual pants.

Michael Michael Kors leggings, $128; farfetch.com

Palazzo Pants

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images, Courtesy

For those of you who can barely get out of bed for an early-morning flight, we present palazzo pants aka the closest you can get to wearing pajamas in public. Balance the look with a structured bag and button down à la Kate Upton.

Temperley London pants, $438; theoutnet.com

