The 20 Best Pajamas For The Best Sleep in 2023

Now that I’ve let Mrs. Huffington take care of the intro for me, let’s dive into the best pajamas to slip into when night falls. The J.Crew cotton long sleeve pajama takes the top spot for its comfort and classic cut. Read on to find the best silk, tencel, cotton, and more pajama options that are not to be slept on (but slept in, of course).

And I’m not the only one with this sentiment. If you’ve ever read Arianna Huffington’s book “ Thrive ”, then perhaps you recall a particular chapter where the author dove into the importance of sleep (actually, now that I’m looking into it, she dedicated an entire book to sleep as well, called The Sleep Revolution ). More specifically, she noted the importance of having a set pajama to turn to when night falls. In her subchapter titled “Sleep Your Way to the Top” (page 81, if anyone wants to follow along) she said (and I quote): “I discovered a number of great sleep aids: for starters, the yummy pink silk pajamas Cindi sent me as a gift… Those pajamas are unmistakably ‘going-to-bed clothes,’ not to be confused with ‘going-to-the-gym clothes.’ … Slipping on the PJs was a signal to my body: Time to shut down!”

Let me start off by saying, I live for sleep. After experiencing my first burnout at a mere age of 24 (due to lack of sleep), I vowed to prioritize good rest. No Netflix show, no gripping book, and no night out with friends will rob me of my sleep.

Best Overall J.Crew End-on-End Cotton Long Sleeve Pajama Set J Crew View On Jcrew.com What we love: The menswear-inspired boxy cut creates a timeless Americana look. What we don’t love: They run large, so if you prefer a more snug fit, size down. We love the timeless Americana look conveyed by this J.Crew pajama set thanks to its crisp baby blue color (it also comes in white and navy, though) and contrasting navy piping. Because of its menswear-inspiration, it loosely hangs on the body, giving us elevated Risky Business. The pajamas do run large, adding to the comfort, but for those who prefer something more fitted, be sure to size down. Fit aside, though, made from 100 percent cotton, the pajama set will keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night, regardless of the season. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Cotton | Size: XXS-3XL | Colors: 3 | Set: Yes

Best Budget Victoria's Secret Flannel Long Pajama Set Victoria's Secret View On Victoriassecret.com What we love: There is a wide variety of colors, sizes, and lengths to choose from. What we don’t love: Reviewers think the flannel feels lightweight, so it won’t be warm enough for super cold nights. Chloë and Halle Bailey put not one, but two Victoria’s Secret items in their holiday wishlist, so now I want a Victoria’s Secret pajama set as well. It comes in 14 different colors and patterns as well as three length options: short, regular and long. Not to mention, for a two-piece set, $40 is truly a steal — the kind of price that won’t keep you up at night (see what I did there?). Instead, you can rest your tired body in their comfortable cotton and modal blend material. Reviewers however pointed out that the flannel feels a bit lightweight, so it may not be warm enough for the dead of winter. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Cotton, modal | Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 14 | Set: Yes

Best Splurge La Ligne Bonne Nuit Pajamas La Ligne View On Lalignenyc.com What we love: You can personalize this piece by adding a monogram. What we don’t love: It’s final sale once you monogram it. If you’re going to splurge on pajamas, choose a brand that knows what they’re doing. And who knows fashion better than former Vogue editors Valarie Macaulay and Meredith Melling? The founders of La Ligne take timeless, classic pieces and give them newfound life by adding a modern twist. Clearly, their mission is evident in the Bonne Nuit Pajamas made from 100 percent cotton. This evening staple comes in six classic colors, each of which have drawstrings around the waist and contrasting piping. For those of us who like to put their name on things, the brand allows you to monogram up to three letters on the front pocket in their signature chain stitch. You can choose between ten colors, too. It does come with an additional $35 charge, but considering your name probably won’t change that often, it’s a detail worth investing in. Just remember that monogrammed pieces are final sale, so there will be no turning back. But to ensure you don’t have buyer’s remorse, you can preview your design before committing to the look. Price at time of publish: $250 Material: Cotton | Size: XS-XL | Colors: 6 | Set: Yes

Best Plus Skims Fleece Sleep Set Skims View On Skims.com What we love: It’s unisex, so you can get a matching set with your partner. What we don’t love: The pants are quite long, so if you are more petite you may run the risk of stepping on them a lot. This black and brown checkered pajama also comes in a dark green and gray plaid option, ranging from sizes XXS to 4XL. The slouchy, oversized fit makes the set universally comfortable regardless of your body shape. One thing we know about Skims is that they deliver in terms of softness — reviewers say they hate taking off the set because of how comfortable it is. Unfortunately, you can’t choose between petite, standard, and tall lengths for the pants, and reviewers claim they run a little long so keep that in mind as you shop. Spend the night (and day, no one is judging) relaxed in the soft embrace of this option. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Polyester| Size: XXS-4XL | Colors: 3 | Set: Yes

Best Tencel Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set Zappos View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What we love: They have a wide selection of colors to choose from. What we don’t love: While the color range seems to be endless, the size range unfortunately is not. Nearly 900 five-star reviewers, InStyle editors, and celebrity stylist Britt Theodora recommend Eberjey, which has also been a favorite of Oprah before, because they make quality and comfortable PJs you’ll never want to take off. And we really mean that – one InStyle writer gushed that “this set is my unofficial uniform – I’ve actually spent an entire weekend wearing this around the house”. Inspired by a classic menswear pajama silhouette, the loose fit allows you to comfortably relax into the material. You can even add a custom monogram for an additional charge, so that you and your family or friends can have personalized yet matching pajamas. And if you have 17 family members, worry not, as there are that many color options as well. That being said, the set only goes up to a size XL, which is not as inclusive as the color range. As a sustainable material, Tencel can be considered the eco-friendly alternative to cotton (not to mention, it’s also softer). Similar to cotton, it, too, regulates temperature by expertly absorbing moisture which allows the body’s natural thermal regulating system to function without interference. Price at time of publish: $138 Material: Tencel, spandex | Size: XS-XL | Colors: 17 | Set: Yes

Best Silk Lunya Washable Silk Pajama Set Lunya View On Lunya.co What we love: The mulberry silk not only feels good, but does good for your skin as well. What we don’t love: Although it’s washable, it does still wrinkle a little. Our top pick in our silk pajamas roundup, the Lunya silk set surprised us with how soft and airy the material is. Made of 100 percent washable mulberry silk, the pajamas actually can help nourish your skin, smooth out wrinkles, and keep breakouts at bay. You’re investing in better sleep and adding to your skincare routine as well. And if you still aren’t sold, then consider their eco-conscious business practices. They work with responsibly sourced fabrics and less harmful dyes to protect our earth. Lunya designed this set to keep your temperature regulated during sleep, too, by using two panels of fabric in the back that create a breezy cross. The shorts also feature side slits for easy movement during sleep (tossers and turners, this one’s for you). While the description does say that you can machine wash the fabric, some reviewers pointed out that it does still wrinkle once dried. Price at time of publish: $188 Material: Mulberry silk | Size: XS-2XL | Colors: 8 | Set: Yes The Best Silk Pajamas for the Ultimate Beauty Sleep

Best Satin Parade Dream Wide Leg Pants Parade View On Yourparade.com What we love: The waistband is extra stretchy and comfortable. What we don’t love: It is not sold as a set, so you will need to add the top to the cart as well. Typically made of silk threads, nylon, or polyester, satin tends to be soft and luxurious, but at the same time, when made from synthetic materials, it is less prone to wrinkles and will maintain its shape for longer. For extra comfort, the elastic drawstring stretches easily without cutting into your waist. There is a matching cami and long sleeve, which you would have to purchase separately. And if you prefer these in shorts, they offer those as well. Pick between the two prints and three colors to find your perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Recycled Polyester, elastane) | Size: XS-3XL | Colors: 5 | Set: No

Best Cotton Lake Pajamas Pima Short-Long Set Lake View On Lakepajamas.com What we love: There’s a wide range of colored stripe patterns to choose from. What we don’t love: This will shrink when it’s washed, so the brand recommends washing cold and avoiding the dryer. The set we recommend from J.Crew is also 100 percent cotton, but Lake made this pair, which comes in 13 different stripes, specifically from 100 percent Pima cotton, a high-quality, U.S.-made cotton that makes up about three percent of all cotton production. Because it's rarer, the cotton tends to be more pricey, however, it definitely is more durable, wrinkle-resistant, and pill-resistant compared to your average cotton. Not to mention, it’s noticeably softer, which is why it works well in pajamas. The set consists of a scoopneck T-shirt and long pants with an elastic waistline. As with all 100 percent cotton items, the brand warns against shrinkage, so either size up or follow the wash instructions carefully. Price at time of publish: $114 Material: 100% Pima Cotton | Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 5 | Set: Yes

Best Organic Cotton Skin Cecilia PJ Set Skin View On Skinworldwide.com What we love: The organic pima cotton feels wildly soft. What we don’t love: If you are tall, you might find the pants to be a little short. If you want the same feel as the Lake PJs but prefer organic cotton, then you’ll love this pair from Skin. Founded on the basis that clothes should feel like second skin, not restricting or shaping, but extremely comforting, Skin created this set of pajamas that combines high quality materials, functional design, and sustainable practices into one ethically made garment. This button down, long sleeve set comes in 11 different colors to choose from. Just note that for tall people, the pants fall a little short (and they will shrink again once washed), according to our senior commerce editor Chloe Anello. But on the bright side, she thinks they fit true to size. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: Organic pima Cotton | Size: 0-5 | Colors: 11 | Set: Yes

Best Bamboo Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set 4.8 Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth What we love: It has a 100 night sleep trial with easy returns. What we don’t love: It comes with a lot of stretch and an oversized fit. If you’re in between sizes, we recommend sizing down. Named once before as one of Oprah’s favorite things, these sustainable bamboo pajamas from Cozy Earth have risen in popularity thanks to its stretch, quality comfort, and moisture absorbing properties (say bye night sweats). The material absorbs 40 percent more moisture than even the finest of cottons, keeping you comfortable and cool throughout the night. But you can also feel good about buying them, too. Bamboo requires less water to grow than cotton, and because it sprouts like weeds, farmers don’t need to replant it. One bamboo plant can produce nearly 10 times the amount of yarn in a single acre of cotton. After wearing them for a while, you probably won’t want to go back to another set of PJs, but if you decide they’re not for you, Cozy Earth offers a 100 night sleep trial, which allows you to return the pajamas if they don’t live up to the hype I’m giving it. Just note that the fabric has tons of stretch, while also cut to fit loosely, so anyone in between sizes should consider sizing down, in order to avoid returning. Price at time of publish: $124 Material: Viscose from bamboo, spandex | Size: XS-3XL | Colors: 5 | Set: Yes

Best Camisole Yitty Sattin Pretty Flowy Camisole Yitty View On Fabletics.com What we love: The straps are adjustable. What we don’t love: The handkerchief hem might be uncomfortable for someone with a larger chest The elastic back may get uncomfortable if you opt for a size too small. Lizzo recently created her own inclusive loungewear line called Yitty. I tried one of their nearly naked shaping bras, and oh boy, are they flattering. If their newly launched pajama line holds up to the quality of the bras, then you’re in for a sweet silky sleep. This camisole top ends in a lace V-shape at the front, while the matching shorts (although not included in a set) sit high up on your waist — this creates a cinched illusion without the need for any ultra-tight fabric. On top of coming in a wide size-inclusive range, the straps adjust for a more customizable fit. It comes in both lavender and a watercolor pattern (and one black, for all you minimalists), with the Yitty label sprawled across it. While the elastic band across the back provides more comfort and movement, the handkerchief hem might sit awkwardly for those with a larger chest. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Polyester, recycled polyester, spandex | Size: XS-6XL | Colors: 3 | Set: No

Best Flannel PJ Salvage Long Sleeve Cotton Flannel Pajamas Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What we love: It comes in four whimsical patterns to choose from What we don’t love: The seams on the interior might cause some itchiness. Another option made of 100 percent cotton is this ultra soft PJ set. But rather than the usual minimalist color options, this one comes in four whimsical patterns, including champagne bottles, christmas palm trees, dogs and more. Shoppers confirmed that this piece is not only wickedly soft, but durable, withstanding several rounds of washing without ripping into holes. There is one reviewer, however, who pointed out that the seams on the interior can cause a bit of itchiness. Otherwise, the material should feel luxuriously soft on your skin. You’ll never go to bed feeling bad with a pajama set like this. Price at time of publish: $72 Material: 100% cotton | Size: XS-XL | Colors: 5 | Set: Yes

Best Linen Bed Threads French Flax Linen Long Sleeve Shirt Bed Threads View On Bedthreads.com What we love: The linen gets softer with every wash. What we don’t love: They do not come as a set. Have you ever slept in linen? It’s like sleeping in nature’s embrace — refreshing, natural, and relaxing to the soul. We love linen for its lightweight, breathable capabilities year round: in the winter, linen retains your heat without constricting airflow, while in the summer, it keeps your body cool and comfortable. Linen also happens to be one of the strongest natural fibers (about 30x more rip resistant than cotton), and will retain its quality while resisting rips and tears for years to come. It also happens to be one of the few materials that only get softer with every wash, so you’re investing in a forever-piece here. This button down long sleeve is both soft and stylish, so much so that you can wear it both in and out of the sheets. It does have matching pants, but you will need to purchase it separately. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: 100% flax linen | Size: S-3XL | Colors: 14 | Set: No

Best Printed Linen The Lazy Poet Emma Olive Zebra Linen Pajamas Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What we love: The set is filled with unexpected, charming details, like purple embroidery on the sleeves that read “unconditional love”. What we don’t love: The sleeves and pants are cut a little short. At first glance, we were captivated by the earthy green zebra stripes, but then we started noticing all of the tiny details, like the contrasting purple piping along the seams. The same purple stitchings can be found on the cuff of the left sleeve, with embroidery that reads “unconditional love”. Much like the previous option, the 100 percent linen fabric will only get softer with each wash. If you find it looking a little crinkly after tumble drying it, just let it sit on a hanger for a few hours and the wrinkles will naturally fall out. The material allows the pajamas to naturally drape, but be aware that both the sleeves and the pants are cut a little short. Price at time of publish: $250 Material: Linen | Size: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Set: Yes

Best Lace Intimissimi Silk Slip Intimissimi View On Intimissimi.com What we love: The silk material feels luxuriously soft on the skin. What we don’t love: Lace, on the other hand, is less comfortable. There’s something about sleeping in a lacy slip that turns the simple act of sleeping into a sensual experience. This option comes with a lace trimmed hem and v-neck, which frames the 100 percent silk dress. While I haven’t tried this exact piece, I have been spending the last few month in Intimissimi’s silk-satin PJ, courtesy of the Intimissimi team, and feel as though my skin is thanking me everytime I change into it — the luxuriously soft feel is like butter on the body. I can only imagine that this piece, without the added satin, would feel even more cloud-like. That being said, the lace portion might feel less-so. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: Lace: polyamide, elastane. Fabric: Silk | Size: XS-XL | Colors: 9 | Set: Yes

Best Long Sleeve Abercrombie & Fitch Cozy long Sleeve Henley Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What we love: It triples as a pajama, loungewear, and going out shirt. What we don’t love: It’s slightly cropped, and requires high waisted bottoms to fully cover your body. This long sleeve henley — which can be easily worn to sleep or out to dinner, depending on how you style it — has a very old-school Abercrombie appeal to it, with its wide opening around the neck, three buttons on the front, and slim body. While not explicitly labeled as “cropped”, the shirt does fit a bit short. If you combine it with the matching high waisted joggers, they should cover your whole body and keep you nice and cozy. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Viscose, polyester, elastane | Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 1 | Set: No

Best Printed Cosabella Bella Short Sleeve Top & Boxer Pajama Set Cosabella View On Amazon View On Cosabella.com What we love: You can choose between different sleeve and pant length sets. What we don’t love: It runs a little small, according to the reviews. When you’re ready to have a little fun with prints, the pajamas over at Cosabella come in various prints, including this tiger design, a himalayan flower drawing, some jazzy triangles, and more. They’re made in Peru using pima cotton, and are equal parts cute and comfortable. You can find the same printed designs across various length combos, like shorts with long sleeves or long pants and short sleeves. There’s even a cheeky nightgown, making the options close to endless. The top features a chest pocket with a satin piping along the collar and lapels. A common sentiment amongst the reviews, however, is that this set runs a little small. I would size up for a relaxed fit. Price at time of publish: $105 Material: Pima cotton, modal | Size: XS-3XL | Colors: 11 | Set: Yes

Best Boxer Shorts Creased Boxer Inspired Short Set Creased View On Creaselabel.com What we love: It shows off your curves in all the right ways. What we don’t love: Orders can take anywhere from four to six weeks to deliver, and cannot be returned. If men get to sleep in just their boxers, why can’t women? I find that menswear-inspired clothes often provide a comfort and relaxed fit that is just missing in a lot of women’s apparel. This borrowed-from-the-boys boxer brief set allows you to enjoy both the aesthetic and the comfort in a more tailored fashion. These shorts come with a supportive elastic waistband that sits high up around on the waist, while the matching tank continues to hug onto your silhouette, showing off your curves in all the right ways. An important thing to point out however is that the company is run by a single woman, which is why the product can take anywhere from four to six weeks to deliver. It will be worth it, though. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Cotton, polyester | Size: XS-3XL | Colors: 1 | Set: Yes

Best Long Boxers Comme Si La Boxer Alta Comme Si View On Commesi.com What we love: The pants can double as cozy loungewear as well. What we don’t love: They might be too long for petite women. More from the boy’s club are these long boxer pants. After purchasing Comme Si’s boxer shorts about a year ago, I wear them constantly, either on its own or tucked under some baggy jeans. And I’m ready to add these dreamy Italian cotton pants to my collection. Something about them makes me want to hang around in bed all day reading the newspaper and drinking coffee. Their signature label can be found at the front of the waistline with two buttons down the front in a classic boxer style. Boys and girls alike will find comfort in this timeless piece — with a unisex silhouette that works on all genders. Just make sure to inspect the size guide properly — the brand states the inseam is 32 inches for a size medium, so they’ll be too long on anyone who is petite. Price at time of publish: $158 Material: Italian Cotton Poplin | Size: XS-XL | Colors: 3 | Set: No