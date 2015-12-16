5 Great Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks to Check Out in N.Y.C. This Winter

Get ready to dust off your skates and hit the ice because skating season is officially here. You may not think of Gotham as a destination for winter recreation, but there are plenty of trusty rinks to get your glide on. And, because this is the City That Never Sleeps, many of them open early and close late, making for a perfect way to spend a crisp wintry day, or a good excuse to cuddle in close during date night.

Quite frankly, any reason to take in a bit of fresh air with the promise of après-skate treats is usually incentive enough for ice novices and toe loop aficionados alike! Check out our favorite outdoor rinks below.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

If there was ever a quintessential New York holiday moment to be had, it would be right here in the heart of Midtown, under the world famous tree. Photo opps, galore!

Open: Daily, 8:30 a.m. to midnight, with breaks in between. Call 212-332-7654 for daily hours or visit Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center for more information. 

Rates: Adults, $25 to $32 depending on time of year (check schedule); Children (under 11) and seniors, $15. Skate rental, $12. 

The Rink at Brookfield Place with Gregory & Petukhov

The rink in Battery Park City offers shoppers respite from all the glorious retailers inside the luxurious Brookfield Place, which also houses one-stop gourmet favorites Hudson Eats and Le District. Come at dusk for stunning views across the Hudson River.

Open: Weekdays, 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Nov. 14, 2015 to March 2016)

Rates: $15 for a 90-minute session. Skate rental: $5.

Wollman Skating Rink at Central Park

At Central Park’s Wollman Rink, you get a classic outdoor skating experience, as well as a magnificent New York City skyline backdrop.

Open: Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rates: Adults: $11.25 Monday to Thursday, $18 Friday to Sunday; Children (11 and under): $6 daily; Seniors: $5 Monday to Thursday, $9 Friday to Sunday. Skate rental: $8. Spectator fee: $5. Cash only.  

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

This Midtown rink is centrally located and features a holiday bazaar along its perimeter. Admission is free.

Open: Daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rates: Free admission. Skate rental: $15 (Oct. 30 to Nov. 19, 2015); $19 (Nov. 20, 2015 to Jan. 3, 2016); $15 (Jan. 4 to March 6, 2016).

The Rink at The Standard, High Line

The Meatpacking District, usually known for its trendy restos and bars, is also home to a 3,000-square-foot rink at the hip Standard Hotel. Bonus points for its late night hours and genius après-skate menu, which features tasty nibbles and hot Arctic beverages—spiked and unspiked.

Open: Monday to Thursday, noon to midnight; Friday, noon to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to midnight.

Rates: Adults, $13 admission and $4 skate rental; Children (under 12), $6 admission and $4 skate rental. 

