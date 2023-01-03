10 Best Oil-Absorbing Products of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Of course, like most beauty products, there are many, many oil-absorbing products on the market — and they’re not all worth the hype. To find out which are, we put the most popular oil-absorbing products to the test. We recruited a dozen testers to try over 20 products in our lab, keeping in mind ease of use, absorbancy, and overall appearance. After looking at ratings and insights we were able to narrow down to the top 10 that sop up oil like magic. At the helm of that list is the Shiseido Oil Control Blotting Paper , which is beloved for its ease of use, featherlight feel, absorbing power, and ability to not disrupt makeup in the process.

If you have oily skin or even a combination complexion with a shiny T-zone, stocking your beauty routine with oil-absorbing products can quickly mattify your complexion in a pinch. Nothing short of mattifying miracle workers, these products — which come in the form of papers, powders, sponges, and rollers — soak up excess oil to prevent a shiny complexion from stealing the show.

Best Overall Shiseido Oil-Control Blotting Paper 5 Macy's View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Love: The papers are extremely lightweight and don’t disrupt makeup underneath. What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that the powder transfers to the face and leaves a film. During our test we tried an array of papers, rollers, sponges, and jellies, but none performed nearly as exceptionally as Shiseido Oil Control Blotting Paper. Our tester loved everything about this product — from the paper’s ultra-lightweight feel, mattifying powder-coated finish, and especially how well it soaks up excess oil. “The sheet is the perfect size to touch up an oily t-zone,” she says, noting that the papers are soft and smooth to the touch. “There was a lot of oil visible on the paper after blotting and I was happy to see it didn't smudge or remove any of my makeup.” In fact, after using these our tester was amazed to find that her makeup looked “flawless and airbrushed." Logistically, these blotting papers have a powder-coated finish that’s formulated with oil-absorbing kaolin clay, as well as zinc oxide, which is often found in SPF. Together, these ingredients absorb excess oil and soothe the skin. While our tester didn’t have a single con about this product, it’s worth noting that some shoppers say the powder in the sheets can leave a film on your face if you press too hard. Price at time of publish: $20 Active Ingredient: Kaolin Clay | Format: Papers | Sheets: 100 Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best Papers Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Tatcha.com What We Love: These papers are made with natural ingredients to absorb oil and calm skin. What We Don’t Love: They do remove a tiny bit of makeup in the blotting process. Over 15,000 Sephora shoppers adore the Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers — and so do we. From the soft, lightweight feel of the papers to just how well they soak up excess oil to reveal a natural-looking matte finish, there’s so much to love about the popular papers. “I have oily skin and I felt fresh and not overly matte [after using these],” says one tester. “There was a significant difference — my skin normally is oily, but the blotting paper helped keep it matte without stripping my face of too much makeup.” Unlike some of the other products on this list which are infused with a long list of ingredients, these are made simply with just two: ​Natural abaca leaf and gold flakes to soak up excess oil and reduce inflammation (a common benefit of gold on skin). Price at time of publish: $14 Active Ingredient: Abaca Leaf and Gold | Format: Papers | Sheets: 40 Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best Budget NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Blotting Paper 5 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Love: They’re super affordable and work well to absorb oil. What We Don’t Love: There are only 30 sheets in a pack — so you could run out quickly if you use multiple a day. NYX Matte Blotting Paper has amassed over 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon — and for good reason: The thin, smooth, lightweight papers are easy to pull out of the packaging (without risking extras coming out in the process) and seamlessly make shine disappear. “The texture of the paper felt very soft and light on my skin,” our tester marvels. “I hardly felt the paper on my skin at all, but it absorbed all of the excess oil right away.” While it removed all traces of grease, the papers didn’t remove any makeup, which made them stand out even further, especially as a budget pick. Like the Tatcha Blotting Papers, these sheets are made simply, with 100 percent pure pulpate paper. And while you get 30 papers for less than $5, you may need to repurchase often if you use multiple a day. Price at time of publish: $4 Active Ingredient: Pure pulpate paper | Format: Papers | Sheets: 30 The 10 Best Moisturizers For Oily Skin in 2022, Tested and Reviewed Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best Splurge Clinique Stay Matte Universal Blotting Powder 4.9 Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Clinique.com What We Love: It comes with a thin, soft sponge for easy application. What We Don’t Love: The included sponge could have a better design. Clinique Stay Matte Universal Blotting Powder is adored by over 5,000 Sephora shoppers thanks to how well it mattifies a shiny complexion. Where some powders leave a garish white cast, this does not. “It didn’t leave any trace on my skin,” says our tester. Dabbing this powder over your face completely eliminates the look of shine. “It will not smudge makeup as long as it's pressed, but if the sponge slides on the skin, it will smudge your makeup,” she adds. If our tester could change one thing about the popular product, it’d be the sponge that it comes with. The thin, flat sponge doesn’t have a loop to grip, so it can be tricky to remove from the compact. It’s also worth noting that, since it comes with a sponge, you’ll be reusing the same tool to absorb oil over and over again, which isn’t the most hygienic. Still, you can wash the sponge with your other makeup brushes to keep it clean, and the overall performance is simply unbeatable. Price at time of publish: $27 (originally $36) Active Ingredient: Talc and silica | Format: Powder Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best Charcoal-Infused Boscia Black Charcoal Blotting Linens 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta What We Love: The papers are thin, soft, and smooth, allowing them to easily cater to the contours of the face. What We Don’t Love: It comes in a cardboard package that can get easily dinged up if free-floating in a bag. Where many blotting papers are white or light pink, Boscia Black Charcoal Blotting Linens are black. Infused with oil-absorbing black charcoal, these sheets work to instantly soak up excess oil, leaving skin looking beautifully mattified — and you can see that they work! “I noticed the excess oil on the blotting paper,” says our tester. “The papers do a good job absorbing my face oil and they’re great for freshening up during the day.” Beyond how well they work, these papers are stowed in a slim cardboard package that fits easily in the palm of a hand, as well as in a zippered pouch in a bag. We especially recommend the latter, as simply tossing the cardboard package in a full bag could lead to crumpled corners, not that that’d affect how well the papers work, but still — we like our beauty products to look the part. Price at time of publish: $10 Active Ingredient: Charcoal | Format: Papers | Sheets: 100 Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best Natural PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They easily and effectively absorb excess oil without disrupting makeup in the process. What We Don’t Love: The papers are pretty small, so you’ll likely have to use more than one to sop up every trace of oil. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues five-star reviews — for more than one reason. From the convenient packaging to the simple make up, these oil-absorbing papers are the full package. “I love that the blotting papers are organized neatly inside a credit card-size paper container,” says our tester. “Each sheet is simple to pull out for use.” As easy as they are to use, she does mention that, for extra shiny faces, multiple papers are needed. “I ended up using two sheets as the first absorbed a nice batch of oil, but I needed another for the rest of my T-zone,” she explains. After all her grease was sopped up, she was left with a mattified, fresh-looking face. According to our tester, the only thing that could make these charcoal-infused papers better is if they were a bit bigger. “But that's a minor improvement, as I could see this being handy when you need a quick touch-up and only have a small purse to put it in,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $7 Active Ingredient: Bamboo linen and Charcoal | Format: Papers | Sheets: 100 We Tested 14 Different Pore Strips — These 7 Actually Work to Eliminate Blackheads Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best Stone Roller Revlon Volcanic Stone Face Roller 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: It removes oil while slightly cooling the skin. What We Don’t Love: It's not the most hygienic option. The Revlon Volcanic Stone Face Roller is one-of-a-kind, as it uses real volcanic stone to soak up excess oil. Its diameter is similar to that of a quarter, and it’s roughly the height of a lip gloss — so it’s larger than a slim pack of blotting papers, but with how well it works, over 30,000 Amazon shoppers have given the innovative product their five-star seal of approval (and it also received perfect scores from our testers). “This immediately drew the oil out of my skin and left a dry trail behind it,” reveals one tester. In addition to absorbing oil, she says that the stone has an almost cooling feeling, which is even more refreshing on the go. “Overall, it seems like a high-quality product,” she concludes. One thing you’ll want to keep in mind with this roller is that, since it’s not disposable, you’re basically reapplying any bacteria that was present in your sebum back on your skin, each time you use it — if you don’t regularly clean it, that is. “To clean, twist the roller’s ring to unlock, and pull out the stone,” the brand instructs users. “Wash with a gentle cleanser, rinse, and air-dry before locking it back in.” To make things easier, our tester admits that she wishes it came with a built-in cleaning mechanism. Price at time of publish: $15 Active Ingredient: Volcanic stone | Format: Roller Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best for Travel Jenny Patinkin Blotter Baby Mattifying Roller 4.6 Bluemercury View On Belk.com View On Bluemercury.com View On Jennypatinkin.com What We Love: It’s very easy to clean. What We Don’t Love: The small, shiny roller is a bit slippery, which makes it easy to drop. Smaller than the Revlon roller, the Jenny Patinkin Blotter Baby Mattifying Roller is perfect for travel, our tester says, likening it to a “small shiny egg.” The roller is made of limestone clay, which easily picks up excess traces of oil to reveal a less shiny complexion in its wake. That said, our tester admits that it does pick up a touch of makeup along the way, too. Still, since it soaks up oil and doubles as a soothing face roller, she admits that it’s a great oil-absorbing option, especially for those looking for a little extra self-care in the form of boosted facial blood circulation. Whatever you do though, our tester emphasizes the importance of cleaning the ball, which pops out of the roller, making it more hygienic. “Twist the white ring to release the ball and then wash with warm water and soap,” the brand says. “The quick drying ball can then be replaced into the holder.” Price at time of publish: $22 Active Ingredient: Limestone clay | Format: Roller Tamara Staples / InStyle

Best Sponge beautyblender Blotterazzi 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Beautybay.com View On Beautyblender.com What We Love: The sponge is so lightweight you can’t feel it on your skin, but it picks up plenty of oil. What We Don’t Love: Along with oil, it picks up a touch of makeup. Ever since beautyblender emerged as a cult sensation in makeup applications, they’ve been working to release products to simplify every aspect of your beauty routine. One product they created that’s earned high praise is the Blotterazzi Sponge. The pack includes two thin pink teardrop-shaped sponges encased in a vented white plastic teardrop-shaped compact that’s also equipped with a mirror. The shape of the sponges makes absorbing excess oil along the T-zone and under the eyes easier than ever. “My skin appears less oily and more matte than it did before using the Blotterazzi,” says our tester. That said, it does pick up a touch of makeup along the way, but still, our tester assures us that she’d recommend the Blotterazzi to anyone looking to absorb excess oil. “The product can be cleaned and reused which makes it a great value,” she adds, praising the product. Price at time of publish: $10 (originally $20) Active Ingredient: N/A | Format: Sponge We Tested 35 Different Setting Powders — These 10 Actually Stand up to Shine Tamara Staples / InStyle