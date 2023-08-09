When purchasing a nursing bra, comfort should come first, or you could suffer health complications, like “blocked milk ducts and potentially mastitis,” Kroes explains. And once you find one you like, she recommends starting with two to three, especially “in the event your size changes” and adding as you continue your breastfeeding journey. But because finding the one that works best for you can be a challenge, which is why we consulted experts — from doctors to actual moms — on which are the most comfortable and practical to wear (on top of being cute, of course).

Whether or not to wear a bra is a personal choice. However, during and after pregnancy, most experts recommend wearing one because many women notice that their breasts are larger, achier, and need more support, especially when their milk comes in. Dr. Jessica Kroes, a Pennsylvania-based OB-GYN at Redeemer Health, explains, “Not only can a well-supported bra help back and breast discomfort,” but can also come in useful while nursing, offering easy access for feeding and protection against unexpected leaks.

Best Overall Hatch The Everyday Nursing Bra 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcrew.com View On Hatchcollection.com What We Love: This stylist and doctor-recommended everyday nursing bra is incredibly comfortable, functional, and comes in gorgeous hues. What We Don’t Love: The size range is limited, so it might not be a great option for those who are extremely petite or plus-size.

This comfortable yet chic nursing bra was selected as a top pick by Dr. Kroes and Lauren Rae Levy Vigneron, a Los Angeles-based stylist and founder of the LRL Group. “This bra checks all of the boxes and the name couldn’t suit it more,” Vigneron explains. The bra is made out of a buttery soft “breathable” Pima cotton, says Kroes, and features a wireless design and adjustable straps that convert from standard to racerback, offering some give when your breasts change size. The clips are incredibly simple to use with a “one-handed clasp,” says Kroes, who points out that it helps leave a hand free to hold your baby. Vigneron also loves that it is offered in a wide range of colors, “anise and petal stripe are tied as my favorite,” she says, and that it coordinates with a few Hatch bottoms. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: S–XL | Material: Pima cotton, spandex | Colors: 5 | Type of Access: Strap clasp



Best Budget Auden Seamless Nursing Bra 4.5 Target View On Target What We Love: This under $17 bra offers many of the features of more expensive styles and is incredibly comfortable. What We Don’t Love: A recent design change from removable pads to sewn-in pads isn’t well-received by some nursing mamas. At under $17, this wireless nursing bra is a steal, says Shiya Furstenau, founder of Mama Au Lait. “It’s a price that will allow you to purchase MANY and use and wash as needed.” She praises clever design details, like adjustable straps, “allowing for sizing changes as the breasts fluctuate in size and tenderness over the postpartum period,” and a stretch panel below the cups, offering “lots of stretch to help you feel snug and supported and to keep nursing pads in place if needed, yet not too tight to be uncomfortable while still allowing the breasts and your body room the breathe.” Price at time of publish: $17 Size: XS—XL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 6 | Type of Access: Strap clasp



Best Splurge Cosabella Talco Maternity Nursing Bralette Cosabella View On Cosabella.com What We Love: This luxurious bra designed for maternity through nursing is comfortable and feature-heavy. What We Don’t Love: We wish it came in more colors. Designed in Cosabella's signature soft viscose fabric, this bra is “soft, breathable and feels very just the right amount of luxurious and pretty to make any new mom feel both comfortable and special at the same time,” says Furstenau. The wireless bralette has adjustable straps and multiple hook and eye options to allow for maximum comfort in addition to a “double layer cup for support and coverage,” she adds. The price tag might be higher, and it doesn’t have quite as many colors to choose from,, but the well-thought-out maternity and nursing features should get you lots of wear. Price at time of publish: $110 Size: S—XL | Material: Viscose, polyamide| Colors: 2 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best Value Coobie Nursing Maternity Bra Coobie View On Shopcoobie.com What We Love: This supportive, high-quality nursing bra offers great value for the price. What We Don’t Love: Fit might be an issue as the seamless style only comes in two sizes. Out of the five nursing bras that style expert and mom Antonia Boakye owns, she selected this under-$20 style from Coobie as her top choice for value. Not only does the seamless bra receive top marks when it comes to “quality” she says, but also offers ample support with ribbed side panels and “the convenience of hooking on a pump.” In terms of sizing, the bra only comes in two sizes, one to fit 28A to 36DD and full size for anyone 38A to 42DD, which might make fit a problem for those who stand on the highest and lowest points of those ranges. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: One Size—Full Size | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 3 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Sexiest Fleur du Mal Charlotte Nursing Bra Fleur du Mal View On Fleurdumal.com What We Love: This gorgeous, lace nursing bra will help any pregnant or new mom get her sexy back. What We Don’t Love: Aside from the steep price tag, this gorgeous bra only comes in black. Every pregnant and nursing mom deserves a sexy bra. Made from luxurious Italian fabric, this bra is worth the splurge, claims Vigneron. “The scalloped lace underlay is the perfect touch to this sexy bra which comes with a variety of matching bottoms to complete the look,” she says. The silk-covered straps are adjustable “and the metal clips are evidence that each detail of this bra was crafted with love and attention,” she adds. Another great thing about the bra is that it comes specifically sized, from 32 to 38 and cup sizes C to G. “This bra offers support, comfort, luxury and style — totally worth the splurge!” Price at time of publish: $195 Size: 32C—38G| Material: Viscose, PBD | Colors: 1 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best Plus Size Boob Design Soft Nursing Bra Boob Design View On Boobdesign.com What We Love: This bra, designed for plus-sized nursing moms, is comfortable and supportive. What We Don’t Love: Unfortunately, the bra only comes in two colors. Furstenau recommends this Boob soft nursing bra for plus-sized mamas, as it was designed “for mom’s who need a bit more room in the cup and band,” she says. The bra has a luxurious feel thanks to its sustainable jersey material and is comfortable enough for all day wear. “The wrap cut and a wide elastic band make nursing easy and chafe-free,” she adds. It fits women 34D to 48 DDD/E. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: M—XXL | Material: Tencel, elastane | Colors: 2 | Type of Access: Pull-down

Best for Large Breasts Bravado Original Full Cup Nursing Bra Bravado View On Bravadodesigns.com What We Love: A well-rounded nursing bra available in cup sizes up to J. What We Don’t Love: Some customers complain the sizing is tricky, so be sure to read the fine print. Women with larger breasts will find ample support in this wireless bra from Bravado, which comes highly recommended by lactation consultants. According to Dr. Kroes not only will the racerback style keep the girls in place, but the organic cotton and tencel bra is incredibly comfortable. An added bonus? In addition to the B to D original cup, the reasonably priced bra comes in full cup for those with DD to E/D cups and extended cup options for women with H to J cup sizes. Be forewarned: Sizing can be a little tricky, so make sure to measure before you order. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: S—XL, S—L in Extended Cup| Material: Organic cotton, tencel | Colors: 4 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best for Small Breasts Cake Maternity Mousse Plunge Maternity & Nursing Bra Cake Maternity View On Cakematernity.com What We Love: An adorable bra with a little extra padding and shaping support for smaller busted mamas. What We Don’t Love: While customers generally rave about the bra, some complain about “sizing confusion” Furstenau recommends this adorable plunge nursing bra for women with smaller breasts. “It is wireless for comfort but offers a little extra padding for shaping and support for the smaller breasted new mama,” she says. The bra offers six hook and eye options and wide adjustable straps to fit your body from pregnancy through your nursing months – or years. “It’s delicate polka dot print and satin edging makes it feel pretty and stylish while still being a great fit for breastfeeding and there is even a cute matching brief,” she adds. The only complaint customers seem to have is over “sizing confusion.” Price at time of publish: $53 Size: 30A—38F | Material: Cotton, polyester, nylon, elastane| Colors: 4 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best for Nursing and Pumping Kindred Bravely Sublime Hands-Free Pumping & Nursing Sports Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Kindredbravely.com What We Love: This comfortable bra functions as a nursing and hands-free pump bra and comes in a wide range of sizes and colors. What We Don’t Love: Some people claim sizing is inconsistent and the bra runs on the smaller size. “This is without a doubt my favorite bra for pumping, and is equally as wonderful for nursing,” Vigneron gushes over this best-selling Kindred Bravely style. She personally attests that the bra offers support without feeling “overly tight and overly restrictive” and loves that the wire-free bra has removable padding. It also comes in seven colors, which allows you to have fun with it, as it’s not just limited to black and neutral (the Pink Heather is her personal favorite). Available in sizes S-XXXL and also a range of “busty” (E to H) and “super busty” (I to K) sizes as well. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: S—2XL, S—3XL Busty, S—1XL Super Busty | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 7 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best for Sleeping Lamaze Intimates Women's Maternity Overnight Nursing Wide Band Shoulder Straps Bra Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Made out of buttery-soft cotton, this pull-down sleeping bra makes overnight nursing sessions as effortless as possible. What We Don’t Love: You will have to provide your own nursing pads, as cotton isn’t antimicrobial. If you are looking to save money, the place to skimp is a sleeping bra. Vigneron selected this under-$10 Lamaze Intimates bra as her top pick for overnight nursing duty. “After trying every nursing bra on the market, I can personally vouch that this one is the best for sleeping,” she says. “I compare this bra to the drugstore mascara you love that is better than name brands,” she says. Made of 95 percent cotton and five percent spandex, she maintains that it is so comfortable you will forget that you are wearing it when it’s time for bed. “The cross V-neck design is your best friend when it comes to middle of the night feeds for an impatient hungry baby, and the low-V paired with casual fabric makes this bra effortlessly sexy,” she adds. As for care, it is machine washable as well as dryer safe. But we suggest using machine washable nursing pads to avoid leakage, as night time is a common time for that “and cotton, while extremely comfortable, isn’t antimicrobial,” says Vigneron. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: S— 2X| Material: Cotton, spandex | Colors: 5 | Type of Access: Pull-down

Best Sports Bra Kindred Bravely Sublime Support Low Impact Nursing & Maternity Sports Bra Kindred Bravely View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Kindredbravely.com What We Love: Comfortable, breathable, and easy to get on and off, this sports bra checks all the boxes. What We Don’t Love: Reviewers maintain that the bra runs small, so size up.

Furstenau maintains that nursing sports bras are the most difficult to find. Kindred Bravely makes one of the best that is comfortable and easy to get on and off. “This bra is made from moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you dry, whether you are working out or leaking milk,” she says. The fabric has a nice stretch to it, she continues, and the underwire free cups offer good support with or without the removable padding. “The pullover, T-back makes it even more comfortable and the additional spandex in the ‘Busty’ version help with added support.” The regular sizes fit B to D and Busty, E to I, so you’re bound to find a size that fits properly. Price at time of publish: $46 Size: Regular or Busty S—XXXL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 4 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best Underwire Thirdlove 24/7 Classic Nursing Bra Thirdlove View On Thirdlove.com What We Love: This comfortable everyday bra has features that every pregnant and nursing mom will appreciate. What We Don’t Love: We wish it came in a wider range of skin tones.

Despite having an underwire, “to this day, it is still my most comfortable bra that holds my natural shape,” stylist and mom Laurie Brucker Amerikaner says about Third Love’s nursing version of their popular 24/7 bra. “I'm not even nursing anymore and I would say out of all my regular bras, it continues to be my most worn and most comfortable.” Furstenau adds that it makes a great T-shirt bra because it’s tagless with adjustable straps, a foam-padded hook and eye closure with extended hooks for your changing postpartum body. However, be careful wearing an underwire while nursing. “Underwire can put pressure around the edges of the milk ducts, causing blockages. I recommend underwire bras for mamas that have a well-regulated milk supply. Don't wear one if it shows any signs of digging into the breast tissue,” she explains. She also notes that Third Love’s amazing “wear it, wash it, and if you don’t love it, send it back” return policy makes it super convenient to find the perfect fit without ever having to leave your living room. It only comes in one nude shade right now, though, so we hope to see some extended colors soon. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 32A—44H | Material: Pima cotton, spandex | Colors: 1 | Type of Access: Strap clasp The 44 Best Gifts for New Moms of 2023

Most Supportive Cosabella Never Say Never Maternity Mommie Nursing Bralette 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cosabella.com What We Love: This stylish and sexy lace bra is surprisingly supportive and comes in extended and curvy sizes. What We Don’t Love: Sizing can be confusing with the “Extended” and “Curvy” options. Make sure to pay attention to the cup size range for each of them before ordering.

If you are looking for support, rely on tried and true lingerie brand Cosabella’s Never Say Never style, a sexy but functional nursing bra.. “Cosabella is one of my favorite (and reasonably priced) luxury lingerie brands,” says Michigan-based stylist and mom Clare Pollard. “The Never Say Never bralette is going to be supportive and functional but also a totally cute, feel good option.” She also loves the fact that it comes in a variety of sizes, as it comes in Extended and Curvy (DD and up) options as well — though, we will say it is confusing figuring out who should wear which. Try extended if you’re plus-size, and curvy if you have a larger bust but small back. And make sure you pick up Cosabella’s matching maternity thong and boyshort to go with it. Price at time of publish: $85 Size: S—XL, 1X—3X, P—XL | Material: Polyester, elastane, cotton | Colors: 16 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best Tank Hatch The 24/7 Nursing Tank 4.6 Hatch View On Hatchcollection.com What We Love: An incredibly comfortable nursing tank perfect for daytime or overnight wear. What We Don’t Love: The tank runs on the short side. Furstenau maintains that every nursing mom should have a nursing tank soft and comfy enough to sleep in but also supportive enough to wear instead of a nursing bra. “This cozy and soft nursing tank is mostly cotton with just a hint of spandex, and offers a built-in bra and adjustable straps to make the tank an all day wear,” she says. Some customers complain it runs on the short side, so those with longer torsos may struggle, though. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: S—XL | Material: Pima cotton, spandex | Colors: 4 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Most Stylish Hotmilk Warrior Plunge Contour Nursing Bra Hotmilk View On Hotmilklingerie.com What We Love: Finally, a sexy, stylish, and functional nursing bra. What We Don’t Love: Since it has an underwire, not all nursing mamas should wear it. Want to feel sexy and true to yourself while still wearing a nursing bra? This bra by Hotmilk offers a plunging neckline, lots of lace, wire support, and, “sexy low-cut cups to make mamas feel supported, lifted, and very pretty all at the same time,” says Furstenau. Order up a cup size from your normal fit, she suggests, especially if you are fuller in the top cup or pregnant with milk to still come in. Again, this bra is underwire, so might not be suitable for all stages of nursing. Price at time of publish: $70 Size: 32C—38I | Material: Polyester, elastane, nylon | Colors: 5 | Type of Access: Strap clasp

Best Seamless Bravado Designs Body Silk Seamless Nursing Bra Target View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Bravadodesigns.com What We Love: This MD-approved “surprisingly supportive” but comfortable seamless bra is adored by pregnant and nursing moms. What We Don’t Love: Some people complain that the removable pads are too thin, and opt to swap them out with their own. Seamless bras without any wires are seriously comfortable, and this style from Bravado is no exception. Dr. Kroes maintains it is not only “great for support, comfort and shape,” but is also super cute, affordable and offered in a variety of colors. Nursing moms love the “surprisingly supportive” bra because it’s easy to replace the pads after nursing sessions. One expectant mom adds it “feels like a sports bra, but actually gives me separate boobs.” You can find it in sizes small through XXL, plus it offers three full cup sizes for those with larger breasts. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: S—XXL | Material: Recycled nylon, virgin nylon, spandex | Colors: 11 | Type of Access: Pull-down



Best Pullover Auden Women's Nursing 2pk Pullover Seamless Sleep Bra Target View On Target What We Love: At $10 a-piece, this MD-approved seamless bra makes breastfeeding comfortable and easy. What We Don’t Love: The bra is unlined, so you will have to provide your own pads. Dr. Andrea Braden, a Board-Certified OB/GYN, breastfeeding specialist ,and mom of five, recommends this pullover seamless bra for sleeping and cozy days at home. “As long as you’re okay with using nursing pads with them (they are unlined), these crossover sleep bras are my 24/7 go-to,” she says. She loves that there are no “pesky snaps or hooks to deal with.” They fit like a comfortable sports bra and “are very forgiving with drastic changes in size over the first year postpartum,” she adds. When it comes to washing, they also hold up well. “No pilling or wearing of the elastic even after multiple washes.” Sold in a two-pack at Target. Price at time of publish: $20 for 2 Size: XS—XL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 3 | Type of Access: Pull-down