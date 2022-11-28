I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I Found the 20 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Out of 50,000+ Options

Are those Versace pumps for 50 percent off? Yes.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 @ 03:30AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals
Photo:

Nordstrom

If there’s one place I tell all my friends (who frantically text me for shopping advice) to shop during the biggest sale holiday of the year, it’s Nordstrom. The department store is no stranger to releasing massive, extensive discounts on so much of its inventory, but during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we see some of its best deals of the entire year (trust me , I know, because I’m basically on Nordstrom 24/7).

If you missed Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, rest assured that its Cyber Monday sale is just as good — and I might even go so far as to call it better. Shh, I know, it’s a controversial opinion but I’m not afraid to share! Regardless of your stance on the “best sale day debate,” there are still more than 51,000 items marked down through the end of tomorrow. So, you better get to shopping now or risk having some serious #FOMO about not scoring Versace for 50 percent off (yes, really!). 

Aside from Versace pumps for under $500 (a rarity!), Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale has the ideal mix of pieces for everyone, so whether you’re looking for winter-friendly boots like this cute Western-inspired pair from Vince Camuto, a cuddly sweater like this AllSaints turtleneck, or ultra-flattering, sustainable jeans from Reformation, you’ll find it all. That’s the beauty of Nordstrom sales — and why I’m so adamant about everyone doing the bulk of their holiday shopping at the retailer. It has everything.

To help you navigate the vast terrain that is Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale, I’ve rounded up the standout clothing, shoe, accessory, and designer deals everyone should check out before the end of the day. Everything’s selling out fast, so if you see something you like, you’re best off adding it to your cart right then and there. Get all your holiday shopping done below.

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Clothing Deals 

Lock Mock Neck Sweater

Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Shoe Deals 

Isa Platform Clog

Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Accessory Deals 

versace Silk Scrunchie

Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Designer Deals 

mcqueen Skull Croc Embossed Leather Wallet on a Chain

Nordstrom

Shop More of the Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals: 

Related Articles
All Saints jacket
I’m a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 7 Deals I’m Buying From Nordstrom’s Extended Black Friday Sale
Saks OFF Fifth BF Sale
This Secret Sale Has Designer Handbags and Shoes for Up to $1,000 Off — Yes, Really
Amazon Fashion Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fashion Section, and We Found the 15 Best Deals to Shop Today
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Tout
Surprise! Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday, and These Are the 50 Best Deals
Nordstrom Black Friday Designer Deals Tout
Hurry! Nordstrom’s Massive Black Friday Sale Still Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Bags
Kate Spade Designer Deals
Kate Spade’s Black Friday Sale Has Designer Discounts Up to 50% Off — but Only for a Few More Days
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Tory Burch Black Friday Sale
Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Designer Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%
Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Out of 43,000+ Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, These Are the 39 Fashion and Beauty Items Worth Shopping
Early Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Cyber Monday Deals I'm Adding to My Cart Starting at $9
Black Friday Rag and Bone
This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Denim Brand Is Up to 76% Off at Amazon
The 25 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 60% Off
The 71 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 75% Off
J.Crew Black Friday Deals Tout
J.Crew's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off 800+ New Holiday Arrivals, but These Are the 10 Best to Shop
Nordstrom Holiday Sale
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are 15 Things Worth Buying for Up to 60% Off in Nordstrom’s Holiday Sale
Amazon Fashion BF Deals
The 30 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals at Amazon, According to a Shopping Editor
Reese Witherspoon Tretorn Sneakers
Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Is Up to 44% Off at Amazon Today