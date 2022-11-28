I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I Found the 20 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Out of 50,000+ Options

If there’s one place I tell all my friends (who frantically text me for shopping advice) to shop during the biggest sale holiday of the year, it’s Nordstrom. The department store is no stranger to releasing massive, extensive discounts on so much of its inventory, but during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we see some of its best deals of the entire year (trust me , I know, because I’m basically on Nordstrom 24/7).

If you missed Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, rest assured that its Cyber Monday sale is just as good — and I might even go so far as to call it better. Shh, I know, it’s a controversial opinion but I’m not afraid to share! Regardless of your stance on the “best sale day debate,” there are still more than 51,000 items marked down through the end of tomorrow. So, you better get to shopping now or risk having some serious #FOMO about not scoring Versace for 50 percent off (yes, really!).

Aside from Versace pumps for under $500 (a rarity!), Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale has the ideal mix of pieces for everyone, so whether you’re looking for winter-friendly boots like this cute Western-inspired pair from Vince Camuto, a cuddly sweater like this AllSaints turtleneck, or ultra-flattering, sustainable jeans from Reformation, you’ll find it all. That’s the beauty of Nordstrom sales — and why I’m so adamant about everyone doing the bulk of their holiday shopping at the retailer. It has everything.

To help you navigate the vast terrain that is Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale, I’ve rounded up the standout clothing, shoe, accessory, and designer deals everyone should check out before the end of the day. Everything’s selling out fast, so if you see something you like, you’re best off adding it to your cart right then and there. Get all your holiday shopping done below.

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Clothing Deals

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Accessory Deals

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Designer Deals

