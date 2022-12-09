Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares Her Top 5 Favorite Products to Gift This Season

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
Published on December 9, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo:

Instagram @westmanatelier

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, this is a gentle reminder that you have just about two more weeks to do so. Don’t sweat it, though, because Autumne West — Nordstrom’s national beauty director — has you covered when it comes to what to buy for the beauty lover in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your makeup-obsessed bestie, haircare guru sister, or perfume-loving mom, West has rounded up the top five Nordstrom gifts that are bound to be a hit no matter who opens them.

Here are the top five beauty gifts to shop at Nordstrom this season:

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Macara Ornament

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara Ornament

Nordstrom

Of course, one of West’s top picks is Too Faced’s classic Better Than Sex mascara (we named it one of the best mascaras of 2022, BTW). “For easy gift giving, I’ll often opt for a product that already comes in fun holiday packaging, like this adorable Too Faced Mascara Ornament,” West says. The adorable travel-sized mascara comes packaged in a snowman decorated ornament (hot pink carrot nose and all), and makes a great stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift. If you happen to know someone who really loves the mascara, you can even snag this fun, cake-inspired boxed set that includes five full-sized tubes for $55 less than the value price.

Shop now: $14 (Originally $16); nordstrom.com

Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Set

Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Set

When it comes to gifting luxe makeup, it doesn’t get any better than this limited edition set from Westman Atelier, according to West. “Westman Atelier is a brand I look forward to sharing with a loved one who is an avid makeup fan,” West says. The Petal Edition, which she says has all her favorite products in her favorite shade, includes the brand’s Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, Lit Up Highlight Stick, and Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm in a limited edition rosy pink shade. The products — loved by celebs like Martha Stewart, Cameron Diaz, and Kate Hudson — are packaged in hefty, stylish tubes and nestled in a highly giftable gold box.

If your budget allows, West also recommends Westman Atelier’s brush collection, which has landed on our best makeup brushes of 2022 list. “Every brush is handmade with cruelty-free bristles in Japan by one of the most prestigious brush makers in the world,” she says. “The short handles are purposeful and specific, created and designed by Gucci Westman herself for effortless makeup application every time.”

Shop now: $134; nordstorm.com

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

West says that if you’re in the market for something “thoughtful yet unique,” it’s always a good idea to mix items. “This year I’ll be gifting the Jo Malone Pillow Mist with my favorite silk Slip Pillowcase for one of my close girlfriends,” she says. As a huge fan of Slip myself, I can attest that you can’t go wrong with gifting the brand’s silk pillowcase, which not only has skin benefits but also keeps hair frizz-free, too. You can snag it in several shiny colors from silver to pink, as well as queen or king sizes. I’ve gifted a few of Slip’s pillowcases, hair ties, and eye masks to friends and family, and they’re always a hit.

Shop now: $89–$110; nordstrom.com

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Special Edition Supersonicâ¢ Hair Dryer (Limited Edition) USD $489 Value

Nordstrom

“This is the ultimate gift for the person in your life that likes to style their hair at home,” West says about Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer. While it’s definitely a splurge, the special edition blue and rose gold colorway is so gorgeous, it’s simply worth the price tag alone. But, other than its sleek look, West says that the “technology will not disappoint.” “It is a multi-functional styling tool plus hair dryer that does not use extreme heat, so it’s actually good for your hair and can be used for wet to dry, or just dry, styling.” The Dyson set comes with five attachments and a stylish case.

Shop now: $450 ($489 Value); nordstorm.com

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Electric Sky Gift Set

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Electric Sky Gift Set (Nordstrom Exclusive) USD $175 Value

Nordstrom

Last, but certainly not least, West recommends gifting Tory Burch’s Electric Sky perfume for anyone who likes “fresh and light” scents “with a hint of sexiness.” “In this set, you get a full size, travel spray ,and a mini that will look great on any vanity,” West says. It just so happens that the perfume is currently my favorite fragrance right now — with notes of blue sage, violet, lavender, and Palo Santo, I find that it’s a brighter take on Le Labo’s Santal 33 that can be worn every day. If you don’t want to take a gamble on the gift set, you can also purchase a travel size of the scent for just $29.

Shop now: $135 ($175 Value); nordstrom.com

